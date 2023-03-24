Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews 2023: Coverage, Cost, Customer Service, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

While a dog or cat may be a delightful addition to a family, they can also dramatically increase regular expenses for the home.

Prioritizing the purchase of pet insurance may reduce financial pressure in the event of an unexpected sickness or accident.

This article concentrates on Pumpkin pet insurance, one of the more recent entrants in the swiftly growing industry.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Quick Verdict

Pumpkin pet insurance provides excellent coverage options for many pet concerns and medical bills, including vet visit charges, operations, and dental ailments. There is no lengthy waiting period for issues like hip dysplasia or cruciate ligament problems.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Pros

Accident and illness vet checkups are covered.

Multi-pet discounts.

Dogs and cats eight weeks and older get 90% return.

No knee or hip dysplasia delays.

Online quoting tool and client portal.

Wellness insurance

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Cons

14-day accident waiting period.

No accident-only plans.

Herbal supplements are not covered.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Background

In response to the spike in pet adoptions during the COVID-19 epidemic, Pumpkin Insurance Services, Inc. was created in April 2020.

Zoetis, a major veterinary medicine and vaccine manufacturer, founded the firm. Zoetis' new insurance arm promises to lower vet costs and help pet owners rehabilitate their animals after accidents or diseases.

Pumpkin's policies are insured by the United States Fire Insurance Company and offered by Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. Crum & Forster (C&F) Insurance Agency, Inc. manages Pumpkin's claims, invoicing, and customer support.

What Does Pumpkin Pet Insurance Cover?

Pumpkin Pet Insurance covers dogs and cats for health and accidents. Reimbursable expenditures include:

Hereditary hip dysplasia.

Advanced care, such as stem cell therapy.

Tumor emergencies.

Vet bills.

Swallowing and orthopedic injuries.

Surgeries.

Tele veterinary visits.

Medicated food and supplements.

CT/MRIs.

Toothache.

Hospitalizations, acupuncture.

Cremation, euthanasia, and burial.

Prescriptions.

Ear or digestive infections.

Microchipping.

In addition, Pumpkin Pet Insurance offers a wellness plan called Preventive Essentials. This addition will help pay for preventive health care procedures, including checkups, immunizations, fecal examinations, and tests for heartworm and tick-borne diseases. The specifics of coverage will be the most important factor when considering, “Is pet insurance worth it?”

What Pumpkin Pet Insurance Doesn't Cover

Pumpkin Pet Insurance does not cover the following conditions:

Pre-existing conditions, or those not discovered until after the policy's waiting period, won't be covered.

Insurance will not pay for preventative dental care like exams and cleanings.

Costs incurred before, during, and after pregnancy.

Indirect veterinarian expenses include taxes, administration fees, medical waste disposal, and medical recordkeeping costs.

Laboratory-based treatments.

Cosmetic procedures include tail docking.

Supplements such as vitamins.

Boarding.

Pre-existing conditions that may be treated are covered by Pumpkin pet insurance, with the exception of injuries to the knees or ligaments. Any new symptoms will be considered an entirely separate incident if your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for 180 days.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Waiting Periods

There is often a waiting period before a pet insurance policy will kick in and reimburse any costs. For instance, if you have Pumpkin pet insurance, any claims for injuries or illness will not be paid for the first 14 days.

A few insurance providers provide accident coverage after as little as a week rather than the standard industry waiting period of 14 days. Accident waiting periods vary per policy, with Embrace's being two days and Pets Best's being three. Find out more in our Pets Best pet insurance review.

Pumpkin pet insurance waives the long waiting time often associated with conditions like hip dysplasia and ligament issues. All dogs and cats above eight weeks old are protected.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Preventive Essentials Plan

Pet wellness preventatives may be pricey. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that yearly costs for maintaining a pet might exceed $1000 [1].

A number of pet insurance policies provide preventative and regular care coverage to help owners deal with these expenses. Pumpkin pet insurance, for instance, offers a Preventative Essentials package that may be added to your insurance in order to help pay for some of the expenses associated with keeping your pet healthy.

Kittens and adult cats and dogs, as well as pups under six months old, may purchase Preventative Essentials kits.

Expenses such as these are included in the Preventive Essentials coverage plan:

Tests for parasites.

Yearly health checks.

Vaccinations.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

There are a variety of coverage levels to choose from with Pumpkin pet insurance.

Maximum Annual Limit Options

The annual limit is the maximum yearly reimbursement allowed by your pet insurance coverage. The following choices are available for Pumpkin's annual limit:

Dogs: $10,000, $20,000, or Unlimited

Cats: $7,000, $15,000, or Unlimited.

Deductible Options

The deductible is the amount you are responsible for paying out of pocket before your pet insurance kicks in is called the deductible. Pumpkin deductibles include:

$100, $250, or $500.

The add-on for preventative care is available for an additional flat fee of $11.95 for cats and $18.95 for dogs.

Reimbursement Level

The repayment mechanism is typical of pet insurance coverage. When filing a claim, you will be repaid for the money you spent on your pet's medical treatment. Pumpkin only offers one reimbursement category at 90%.

Sample Monthly Premiums

For you to have an idea of how much the Pumpkin plan may cost, we've included some sample estimates for Standard Pet Insurance Plan premiums based on a four-year-old animal in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a $500 deductible and a $10,000 annual cap:

Golden Retriever: $80.19 or $99.14 with Preventative Essentials Pack

$80.19 or $99.14 with Preventative Essentials Pack Yorkshire Terrier: $50.98 or $69.93 with Preventative Essentials Pack

$50.98 or $69.93 with Preventative Essentials Pack Medium Mixed-Breed: $57.69 or $76.64 with Preventative Essentials Pack

Domestic Medium Hair Cat: $26.92 or $38.87 with Preventative Essentials Pack

How To Save Money on Pumpkin Pet Insurance

A 10% discount is given for every additional pet you insure with Pumpkin pet insurance, up to a maximum savings of 20%.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Pumpkin vs. competitors

See how Pumpkin stacks up against two other well-known pet insurance companies.

Pumpkin vs. Lemonade

Lemonade provides pet health and accident insurance, the same as Pumpkin does. Nevertheless, the basic Lemonade plan does not include physical therapy or dental care. To include them in your insurance plan, you'll pay extra.

On the other hand, Pumpkin includes these methods in its fundamental design. Together, the two services are competing to be the best pet insurance for dogs.

Lemonade offers three unique preventive care programs in contrast to Pumpkin: the Preventative Plan, the Preventative Plan Plus, and the Puppy/Kitten Preventive Plan. While spaying and neutering are included under the preventive care package for puppies and kittens, Pumpkin's insurance does not cover them. Find out more in our Lemonade pet insurance review.

Pumpkin vs. Spot

Unlike Pumpkin, Spot offers pet insurance with accident-only and accident-and-illness coverage. Moreover, it offers two choices for preventative care plans in the form of Platinum Preventative Care Coverage and Gold Preventative Care Coverage.

Spot's accident-only plan covers a broad range of medical expenses, including those for alternative medicine, end-of-life care, prescription drugs, stem cell therapy, dental work, and other services. Find out more in our Spot pet insurance review.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance State Availability

The pet insurance policies provided by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. via Coverage from the United States Fire Insurance Company are valid in all 50 states. Yet, the specifics of each policy may vary depending on where you live.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Consumer Experience

Feedback from customers of Pumpkin pet insurance about the user experience includes:

Website : The website for Pumpkin is easy to use and has a wealth of information on animals, including cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. Just download the example policy to get a free quote and sample insurance that is customized for your state.

: The website for Pumpkin is easy to use and has a wealth of information on animals, including cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. Just download the example policy to get a free quote and sample insurance that is customized for your state. App : While there isn't an app, the business' website is responsive.

: While there isn't an app, the business' website is responsive. Claims : The company's website functions as a platform for online claim submission. If you don't have to pay the vet upfront, submit a claim requesting Pumpkin to pay them directly.

: The company's website functions as a platform for online claim submission. If you don't have to pay the vet upfront, submit a claim requesting Pumpkin to pay them directly. Customer service: 24/7 phone assistance is offered from 8 am to 8 pm EST, Monday through Friday. You may email the company as well and anticipate a response the following day. Use the live chat tool on the website if you would rather communicate with someone online.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews by Customers

Pumpkin Insurance Services, Inc. has an A- rating from the BBB, but since it is so new, there aren't many internet evaluations of the company yet.

There are mixed Pumpkin reviews on Yelp, with some clients praising it for its efficient claims procedure and practical preventative care plan and others complaining about the company's customer service and their inability to be paid.

The following are a few examples of customer testimonials for Pumpkin's pet insurance on Yelp:

Danielle V. loves her pet insurance from Pumpkin. She had lots of questions when she first signed up since she had never invested in pet insurance before. However, Pumpkin’s customer service was able to explain everything.

When her kitten received an injury that required several vet visits, she was extremely grateful for her pet insurance. Danielle would recommend that anyone with a puppy or kitten consider getting pet insurance.

Leo C. was less impressed with Pumpkin’s services. Unlike Danielle, Leo chose to get Pumpkin for their older dog. Three months into their coverage, Leo’s dog went in for a regular checkup. The vet recommended several expensive tests, including labs and ultrasound. Leo was worried about his furry friend and agreed.

Unfortunately, when he submitted the claim to Pumpkin, they denied it. They considered the older dog’s problems to be a pre-existing condition, leaving Leo with over $1000 in vet bills.

FAQs About Pumpkin Pet Insurance

We answer your questions about Pumpkin pet insurance.

How Do I Get a Pumpkin Policy?

You may get insurance through Pumpkin pet insurance within minutes. You just need to visit pumpkin.care and choose "Create My Pet's Plan." The next step is to give Pumpkin some details about you and your pet so it can calculate how much insurance will cost. After deciding on the deductible amount and any extra coverage you choose, complete the billing information.

Pumpkin will let you know when your waiting period ends and your coverage will start. Most states allow you to receive your money back within a specific timeframe.

How Do I File a Claim with Pumpkin?

You will be required to pay the full cost of the required treatment up front if your pet develops an unforeseen illness or injury and requires rapid veterinary care.

When a user registers for an account on Pumpkin's website, they are able to submit claims for reimbursement of up to 90% of the cost of any medically essential diagnostic procedures or medical treatment.

You must provide proof that you paid your veterinarian costs in full when you submit an online claim. Pumpkin manages all claims online. The payments are made either by paper check or direct deposit.

How Long Is the Waiting Period for Pumpkin?

Unlike other insurance providers, Pumpkin only demands a 14-day waiting period from the commencement date of your policy for any pre-existing conditions, including knee injuries and hip dysplasia.

How Do I File for Wellness Benefits Through Pumpkin?

While Pumpkin's Preventative Essentials package is not insurance, it reimburses expenses in a manner similar to that of the business' accident and illness plan.

You may send a copy of the receipt to Pumpkin's website after you have paid for all of your pet's medical care. Any wellness procedures that are covered by the company will be fully compensated. Refunds for pre-approved veterinarian wellness care are available to pet owners who enlisted in the last two weeks.

Members of the Preventive Essentials plan may submit claims for up to four vaccines as well as any covered treatments that were provided to their pups and kittens prior to registering with Pumpkin.

Does Pumpkin Cover Dental Care for Pets?

Yes. Insurance covers dental care, including procedures and treatments for diseases like gum disease. Routine dental examinations and certain cosmetic procedures are not covered.

How Much Do Pumpkin Policies Cost?

The price of a premium through Pumpkin may vary according to the region of the owner, as well as the type, breed, and age of the animal. For a dog, the typical monthly cost was $50–$80, while for a cat, it was $30–$50. For a better idea of how the costs compare, check out “How much does pet insurance cost?”

Can I Cancel a Pumpkin Policy?

Customers who purchase pet insurance through Pumpkin are eligible for a refund within the first 30 days of purchase. There could be some limitations, such as you are not eligible for a refund in the state of New York.

Does Pumpkin's Pet Insurance Policies Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

No, unlike other pet insurance companies, Pumpkin won't cover your pet's medical expenses if anything goes wrong before enrollment or within the first 14 days of your coverage.

If your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for at least six months, then it is covered for any ailment, with the exception of knee or ligament disorders.

How Do I Reach Pumpkin's Customer Service?

Pumpkin's customer service department may be reached via phone, email, text message, or live chat. The live chat is accessible Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm (EST).

Every Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm EST, customer service phone lines are open. You may also submit claims, amend insurance documentation, set up autopay, and other things by signing in to Pumpkin's customer site.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Our Conclusion

Pumpkin's standard plan contains a number of benefits that are often only offered as part of supplemental wellness packages from other carriers, despite the fact that the company's typical premiums are greater than those of many of its competitors.

If you just acquired a pet, you could discover that Pumpkin's fundamental and preventive coverages are an enticing choice. Before enrolling in a Pumpkin wellness package, if your puppy or kitten was immunized between the ages of eight weeks and five months, the company will fully pay you for the cost of those vaccinations.

If you're trying to save costs, pet insurance can be a gamble. However, it’s a gamble that can pay off big if your pet should have serious health problems.

