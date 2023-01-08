How To Search Public Records: The Best Public Records Search Options

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

It's possible to discover important information about the people in your life if you search public records with quality search tools. You can use these tools to run a background check on your new boyfriend or girlfriend, love interest, family, friends, or neighbors.

Background check services such as TruthFinder provide comprehensive background checks that help you find valuable information from public records on any person. TruthFinder is the best site for you if you're looking for a simple method to get background information on someone in your life.

How To Search Public Records

Whether you want to connect with the people around you or not, it may be helpful to conduct a public records search.

After all, you may gain significant insights from public records, which show that people are who they claim to be. Services to help you search public records are accessible to anybody who wishes to view them.

The public may access these records, but it does not mean they are free, accessible, or available online. To locate public records efficiently, you must learn how to do so in an organized manner. Here are three steps to get you started searching public records.

Option 1: Search Public Record Databases Online

If you’re looking for a free public records search, you can use an online database to search public records, including those from the county, state, the federal government, and courts. Look for the person's full name to get the most accurate results.

Marriage and divorce records are usually found at the county or state level. You can discover death information on the local secretary of state's website or an archive.

Immigration records can be found at the National Archives website or other immigration portals. You may also search for criminal or civil court records at the district or county archives. Note that a free public records search like this will consume a lot of time and will not always get you the most accurate results.

Option 2: Request an Official Public Records Search

Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) has allowed Americans to request public records from any federal agency. You may also request information through FOIA on behalf of other individuals.

It is important to note that you may not receive the data if it jeopardizes personal privacy, national security, or law enforcement procedures.

Some information can be found through public databases, but you may need to contact a state or county government to obtain motor vehicle registration and financial records, among others.

You can make a record request via email, post, or fill out a web form, depending on the requirements of the government agency you are addressing.

Option 3: Use Public Records Search Tools

When looking for background information on a person, you should use public records search tools to find out more about them. You can save time and effort by obtaining quick results such as contact information, location, and social media accounts using people search services.

You can quickly locate these public records through a search engine. Using TruthFinder is the best approach because they locate all the data you want and package it in a simple-to-comprehend format.

Additionally, these services can accomplish searches in minutes rather than weeks. If you choose to use this approach, we suggest TruthFinder.

5 Best Public Records Search Tools

With public records search tools, finding out about the people in your life is quick and straightforward. Here are the top five public records search tools for personal research:

TruthFinder – ($28.05 / 1 month or $46.56 / 2 months) – Vast information resources and advanced search features Intelius – ($24.86 / 30 days or $42.25 / 60 days) – Encrypted connection and customer confidentiality Instant Checkmate – ($34.78 / 1 month or $83.47 / 3 months) – Easy to use and criminal background search specialization Spokeo – (Custom) – Variety of data sources and multipurpose features PeopleFinders – ($24.95 / month or $29.95 / month) – Value for money and decades of expertise

Wondering how to uncover crucial data with public records search free tools to confirm if other people are really who they say they are? Our list features a variety of tools with different features and pricing to suit your research needs.

1. TruthFinder: Best Public Records Search Overall

TruthFinder is a people search tool that allows you to search for people across the United States. It provides you with access to millions of public records.

TruthFinder as a public records search tool searches third-party databases and pulls public records from county, city, state, and federal online archives into one simple yet comprehensive report.

Using this tool, you can locate a person's full name, contact info, mailing address, and email address in just a few minutes.

Using the data online eliminates the need for time-consuming visits to government offices and courthouses.

TruthFinder has the best free public records search tool because it provides extensive information, advanced features, and security options. It allows you to filter through fruitful search results and share the data with your family and friends.

Your info is encrypted as it transfers to safeguard it. Furthermore, you'll learn how to use records according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and gain guidance.

The pricing is:

One month Unlimited Reports: $28.05 / month

$28.05 / month Two months Unlimited Reports: $46.56 / 2 months

2. Intelius: Best for Confidentiality

Intelius is a prominent provider of public records on individual and people connections.

With Intelius background checks, you can get a better sense of the past and present history of the individuals in your social circle. Its search tool gathers data from multiple sources and puts it all in one place.

You can use Intelius to search for people, phone numbers, addresses, and criminal records when meeting new friends or reconnecting with old ones. Because of its dedication to customer privacy, Intelius is the best free public records search tool for keeping your searches confidential.

It guarantees that it will not alert the people you seek using this platform, in addition to maintaining a 256-bit encrypted connection.

The pricing is:

30-day Unlimited Person Reports Membership: $24.86 / 30 days

$24.86 / 30 days 60-day Unlimited Person Reports Membership: $42.25 / 60 days

Learn more about their services by reading this full Intelius review.

3. Instant Checkmate: Easy To Use

Background screening services are what Instant Checkmate specializes in. You can use Instant Checkmate to research someone's alias, age, and court documents, all of which are available in a free public records search. Plus, it is one of the best reverse address lookup services.

It is available to anyone who lives in the U.S. You can verify if someone has a criminal background with some research. This public records search engine provides information on felony charges, sex crimes, minor offenses, and speeding tickets.

We favor Instant Checkmate as the most user-friendly people search tool because it's simple to use.

It will guide you through pop-up prompts to include more information about the person you are searching for to fine-tune your results.

The pricing for Standard Membership Plans are:

One month Unlimited Person Reports: $34.78 / 1 month

$34.78 / 1 month Three months Unlimited Person Reports: $83.47 / 3 months

This comprehensive Instant Checkmate review should answer any remaining questions you may have about their services.

4. Spokeo: Best for Versatility

Spokeo provides background information about individuals. You can look up names, aliases, contact information, social media accounts, location information, family connections, and court records using this service.

Spokeo can also assist you in locating people and connecting with them. With an active Spokeo account, you can expect report updates for as long as this tool is active. Using the databases, this tool adds new information to your records as they gather more information.

Among public records search free tools, Spokeo is the most versatile because it gathers information from so many sources.

Since Spokeo has over 12 billion records from property records, historical archives, court records, and social networks,it can be used for a variety of purposes, including background check up and reconnection with friends, and family.

The pricing is:

Custom: Spokeo offers various services, and their prices may change based on the subscription length and promotions.

5. PeopleFinders: Best for Value

PeopleFinders has been around for decades and remains one of the most well-known people search tools. It provides white page listings and search public records from over 6,000 data sources.

PeopleFinders can be used to locate individuals using their names, phone numbers, and addresses. It offers information on assets, real estate, criminal records, personal associations, and family ties.

PeopleFinders is rated as the best value because of its monthly economic plans.

You may select the standard membership package if you want just the basics. The premium package gives excellent value because it includes in-depth data and special privileges for a relatively modest cost.

The pricing is:

PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95 / month

$24.95 / month PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95 / month

Types of Public Records Search You Should Perform

When researching information about your beloved, family, or friends, you can look for a wide range of public records. Here are some records you can access publicly:

Birth certificate

Marriage license

Divorce records

Death certificates

Driving history

Credit ratings

Real estate ownership

Rental and eviction history

Criminal records

Civil case records

The data you request depends on what you want to learn about someone. That's why we suggest using a background check service, such as TruthFinder, to collect all the available data in one place.

What You Need To Know About Public Records Search

Before starting a public records search, you must decide whether it is the best option for obtaining the information you want. These searches can take weeks if you do them yourself, so it is critical to have the essential information in hand before you start to avoid wasting your time.

Here, we address the most fundamental public records search queries.

What Are Public Records?

A variety of public records are available for anyone to read or download. These records are non-confidential documents that anyone may read or download.

Governments are modernizing public records by digitizing them so they can be stored and accessed via online databases.

What Is a Public Records Search?

An individual who wants to discover more about another person with whom they might have a future connection may conduct a public records search.

A public records search may also be undertaken by individuals seeking to discover what publicly available information is available about themselves.

What Are the Benefits of Searching Public Records?

Having access to public records can provide you with significant advantages when dating or interacting with people on a personal level:

Identification verification: Verifying an individual's real identity using search public records is possible because these documents usually contain the individual's full name.

Verifying an individual's real identity using search public records is possible because these documents usually contain the individual's full name. Accurate information: Personal information such as birth date, marital status, and location is in search public records free tools. Using official documents, you can verify whether the personal information the other person shared with you is accurate.

Personal information such as birth date, marital status, and location is in search public records free tools. Using official documents, you can verify whether the personal information the other person shared with you is accurate. Safety check: You should perform a background check on the person you are researching for personal safety reasons, particularly if the individual has been involved in any previous or current criminal or civil cases.

You should perform a background check on the person you are researching for personal safety reasons, particularly if the individual has been involved in any previous or current criminal or civil cases. Informed choice: Public records search tools used to screen for a personal relationship can help you decide whether to start or maintain one.

How to Search Public Records – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here are a few most frequently asked questions to get the necessary information.

Is It Legal To Conduct a Public Records Search?

In the United States, search public records tools are legal. The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), established in 1967, gives the general public information from federal agencies.

National security, personal privacy, and law enforcement issues are the only issues preventing the disclosure of search public records tools.

Why Should You Conduct a Public Records Search?

It's crucial to perform a public record search to find out about other people to keep yourself and your family safe. The records provide the identity and personal information of other individuals.

The data they include provides insight into the history and character of your family members and friends.

What Are Public Records Search Tools?

Search engines or services that gather and organize data from different databases into simple-to-read reports are known as public records search tools. These tools can help you save time and effort when researching people's backgrounds in your network.

What Can I Legally Use Public Records Search Tools For?

You may use these tools to perform background checks on the people you are currently or potentially connected with, such as your partner, love interest, friends, or family members.

Using these services for professional purposes is against the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Employer screening, credit processing, loan qualification, and tenant screening are all prohibited.

What Are the Best Public Records Search Free Tools?

Currently, there are a variety of search tools available to the public. We've evaluated many to come up with the best ones.

TruthFinder is the best overall people search engine because it combines plentiful information resources, advanced features, and security options.

Final Thoughts on How to Search Public Records

Using public records search free tools, you can learn valuable information about the people you already have or might establish a personal connection with.

This data can assist you in deciding if you should develop stronger family relationships with your relatives or become friends with your new neighbors. It can even guide you in determining whether or not to marry your boyfriend or girlfriend.

TruthFinder is our #1 option among the best background check services we evaluated, and it's reasonably priced and simple to utilize. There are many good choices, but this one is the best. You may gather the public record data on your target in minutes after signing up right now.

Related Articles