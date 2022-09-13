Psychic Reading Online: Top 5 Psychics Sites For Accurate Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Psychics and mediums are gifted individuals blessed with the special ability to explore and communicate between the seen and unseen worlds. They can receive mystical revelations from the spirit world and through the spirits in order to help struggling people find meaning in their life journeys . Some call these spirits angels, guides, or divine messengers. But the point of it all is to remember that we are never alone. There is higher power working behind the backstage of life and the best psychics can help you to understand what’s happening there.

The world is indeed a rocky place to live. But there is help available. All you have to do is ask the right person . Reliable psychics and mediums are a fantastic way to find the guidance you are seeking and know that you are on the right track of life.

Below we have shortlisted five of the most authentic psychic readings platforms for getting in touch with the best online psychics along with three additional sites that are decent but not highly regarded.

Top 5 Psychic Reading Websites

Here’s a deeper look into the best of the best online psychic reading platforms to help you make the right decision for your unique needs:

1. Kasamba — Best Online Psychics for Every Life Problem

Paid Content Paid Content



Moving on with the assumption that this is your first ever crackdown at psychic reading online services, you most likely would have gone through a number of reviews in your pursuit to find the best online psychics available out there. Thereby, we are sure that seeing Kasamba on our number #1 spot would not have come as a huge surprise to you. And for obvious reasons.

With decades of experience, a vast network of 200+ best online psychics, thousands of positive reviews, and dozens of different online psychic services, this platform – without a single doubt – deserves the praise it receives from sitters worldwide. Unlike many psychic reading online sites, Kasamba does not specialize in only psychic service. Instead, its best psychics provide extremely valuable insights on an array of life issues.

Tarot reader, fortune tellers, psychic mediums, clairvoyant – there’s nothing and no one that you won’t find at Kasamba.

⭐ ⇒ Witness Psychic Greatness at Kasamba ⭐

Whether you have lost touch with your spirituality, undergoing a financial crisis, finding it hard to find love, or having work trouble – there is nothing that the best psychics can’t help with. The gifted advisors are skilled and equipped to deliver all-rounded readings for a life that’s filled with bliss and serenity.

To make sure sitters benefit from psychic reading online, top-rated psychics are available for consultations over multiple communication modes including live chat, call, and even email. The network fully understands that a sitter needs to feel 100% comfortable to get the best online psychic readings. To give accurate insights, an advisor needs to first feel a connection with the sitter and read his/her aura. When a sitter doesn’t feel easy or comfortable, it will cause issues for the advisor to read him/her correctly, leading to incorrect predictions.

To resolve this issue and ensure every sitter has the best possible experience, the network allows sitters to not only pick their favored advisor but also the means through which they would like to get the support.

For instance, people who feel uncomfortable or awkward about sharing their personal issues with a psychic reader during a one-on-one live call, can choose to receive insightful psychic readings via email. Likewise, people who need quick answers and don’t really have a knack for patience, can get instant solutions to their life problems via free online psychic chat and/or phone psychic readings. In a nutshell, Kasamba is all about delivering valuable insights to sitters in the most convenient manner.

And that’s not all.

Connecting with the best online psychics is definitely a desire of every sitter. But we can’t deny the fact that every sitter also worries about the cost that comes attached with such valuable services. This is particularly true for people who have never tried or received online psychic readings in their lives before. Sitters do not want to spend their money on platforms that promise the moon but barely land among the stars. To end this dilemma and prove its credibility, Kasamba allows sitters to enjoy a 3-minute session with certified psychic readers without spending a single penny from their pockets. Yes, you heard us right. This reputable psychic readings site will let you get your first session for free to help you clear all doubts.

We wish we could say that this is all, but with Kasamba, you are always in luck. Apart from the free trial, first time users can also enjoy a whopping discount of 70%.

We can keep talking about the myriad of accolades about this incredible platform, but we have other best psychics to share also. So, that’s all for Kasamba for now. But be warned – there’s lots and lots more!

⭐ ⇒ Click Here for the Ultimate Kasamba Experience ⭐

2. California Psychics — Expert Advice on Love, Commitments and Relationships

Paid Content Paid Content



Falling in love is great. It feels splendid. And let us not forget about the butterflies in the stomach, making us feel woozy and giddy with joy. There is nothing in life like love. But just like every other good thing, there’s also a catch with love relationships. As easy as it is to fall in love, it is much harder to stay in love, especially when the butterflies dim down and the mundanity of everyday day hits you. There are times when as a couple, you might fight over reasons unbeknownst to even you. The spark that once thrived, slowly dying down. And you don’t know why or what’s wrong. Love, after all, was supposed to be the solution for all life woes.

It is during such times of ambiguity that expert love psychics can help you understand and manage the causes of painful rifts between you and the one true love of your life. And what other better place to get free love psychic readings than California Psychics. The platform, after all, has some of the most experienced advisors when it comes to love and relationship guidance. The best psychics present on this network know that love and relationship problems are highly sensitive in nature. And thus, they should be dealt with equal compassion, sensitivity, and care. These qualities are exactly what you’ll find in California Psychics’ love advisors.

With 25 years of valuable industry experience, gifted psychics of this site can do wonders and effectively set sail to your love boat for new horizons. Meeting a love psychic reader or getting a psychic reading online is a good idea if you are facing either of these issues:

Desire to improve your relationships

Frequent fights with your partner (due to unknown reasons)

Inability to find love or stay in love

Considering (or undergoing) a divorce, separation, break-up

Feeling confused whether a person/relationship is right for you

⭐ ⇒ Reignite the Spark of Your Romantic Relationships ⭐

Redeeming Karma points is another great means offered by the network to help sitters get the best online psychic readings without fretting over the cost. Loyal California Psychics users can earn and redeem these points for additional benefits. So, if you are direly in need of affordable love guidance then this is one of the best psychic reading sites to visit.

Please note that these are just a few of the reasons for visiting love psychics. No matter how big or small your problem is, with the best online psychic readings, you will steer through the ravaging storms of love for a life that’s nothing but beautiful.

We understand that nothing is more important than a life fulfilled but with so many years of experience we also know that it is not easy for everyone to connect with real psychics – simply because their pocket doesn’t allow them to. But with California Psychics, you won’t have to worry about that.

Connecting with the best psychics on this site isn’t only possible, it is also affordable. Owing to several budget-friendly payment options that start at as low as $1/minute, you can meet powerful psychics for a session that’s super charged with insightful mystical guidance. A promo code (ADD5) is also available for a free psychic reading online session. As a first-time subscriber, the platform allows you to choose a psychic reader of your preference and get invaluable guidance on love, health, career, spirituality, and more. You will also find intuitive psychics charging high rates on this network but thanks to such fantastic promotional discounts, even the priciest readers can fall within your reach.

⭐ ⇒ Earn Karma Points, Enjoy Free Trials, & More ⭐

3. Purple Garden — Best for New-Age Spiritual Predictions

Paid Content Paid Content



Love readings, relationship guidance, career projections, astrology readings, and health concerns are all pursuits of immense importance to lead a fulfilled life. But there’s one valuable psychic reading type that holds equal (if not more) significance – spiritual predictions.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to wonder whether or not we have used or are using our God-given gifts and talents because of the fear of trailing our spiritual path. This discord can instigate a sense of disbalance, stopping us from realizing our full potential and triggering severe grievances. It is during such moments when Purple Garden’s trusted psychic readers specializing in spiritual soul assessments can come handy.

Although Purple Garden has the least amount of experience in delivering best online psychic readings, we doubt there’s anybody who’d question the platform’s credibility. The fact that it stands tall and proud on our spot #3 with psychic networks boasting multiple decades of experience under it, is a huge indicator of its success.

It’s true that the accurate psychics of this network are on the bit pricier end. But considering the quality of the readings, it is safe to say that your money will be invested in the right place. Although Purple Garden provides live psychic readings on a range of issues, it is reliable readers are most well-known for spiritual predictions. Here’s what you can expect from a spiritual reading:

Spiritual readings are soul-to-soul psychic explorations that aim to discover where the journey of life wishes to take you. With the help of accurate psychic readings, sitters can uncover blocks that have been holding them back from realizing their true potential. Experienced psychics will also share the probable steps you need to take in order to get on the best possible life path. All while identifying what your soul wants for you. Put simply, a spiritual assessment will help you to evolve in the new age and attain your full potential by taking the right steps.

⭐ ⇒ Click Here to Start Your Life’s Greatest Journey⭐

There are several other exceptional features offered to sitters by the network (including live video guidance and Journeys).

Available in both a desktop version and an Apple/Android-friendly smartphone app, you can decipher and rectify the imbalances wreaking havoc in your soul with utmost ease and convenience. Best thing, you can connect with popular psychics at a time that’s most suitable to you. Apart from Purple Garden’s highly acclaimed life changing spiritual guidance, the network also boasts several additional features that can hardly be found on other platforms.

One such feature is Purple Garden’s one-of-a-kind virtual advisor. As shared earlier, the network doesn’t solely rely on authentic readers or reliable psychic readings for its success. Instead, when you sign up on Purple Garden, you will be welcomed by a real-time advisor. This feature ensures that sitters have the best possible experience while they’re surfing the PG website or app. The virtual advisor facilitates and guides new comers on how the platform works and even helps them in choosing trusted physics to make sure they receive readings that are worthwhile.

Although Purple Garden does not provide psychic readings for free, the platform does have a promotional offer that’s more long-lasting and beneficial for both new and old sitters. According to the ongoing promotional offer, you can earn free credit of $10 with every payment made on the network. The earned credit can then be used for booking consultations with professional psychics.

⭐ ⇒ Revive Your Spirituality with Purple Garden ⭐

4. Ask Now — Best for Spirit World Communications

Paid Content Paid Content



Losing a loved one to death is hard. It is an irreplaceable loss that can never be forgotten. And there are moments when the pain of their absence becomes so profound that you lose touch with your present self. You keep thinking whether they are in a good place or not. You wonder whether they know how much you miss and love them even long after they’ve left this ephemeral abode. It is during such moments that you’re willing to give away the world for just one chance to tell them that not a day goes by when you don’t think of them and that they will be forever a part of your existence.

If you have lost someone dear to death and wish to share some unsaid words that keep you up at night, clairvoyant readings by a psychic medium can help.

Although there is no one in the entire cosmos that can fill in the void of your loved one’s absence, communicating with them even long after they leave is very much possible. All thanks to the gifted abilities of psychic mediums. When a person passes away, it is only their physical self that erodes into oblivion; the spirit lives on.

⭐ ⇒ Click Here for A Trip to The Spirit World ⭐

A gifted psychic medium or clairvoyant at Ask Now can help you access and communicate with the spirit world. The network has hundreds of advisors with fine-tuned clairvoyant abilities and insights to help you reach out to deceased loved ones. With the help of medium psychic readings, you can easily connect with deceased loved ones on the other side. The gifted medium has the power to see the person coming through to communicate with you and can reveal their features and the clothes they’re wearing as a proof of who’s trying to contact you . Hearing from a loved one from the other side undeniably feels great and can be useful to gauge their well-being. However, keep in mind that the message they have for you is what truly matters the most.

Receiving medium psychic readings are extremely therapeutic and healing for people struggling with the loss of a family member, partner, friend, or relative. In addition to communicating with your loved ones, Ask Now advisors can also contact spirit guides and tap into the divine to provide you with complete medium psychic readings.

Apart from housing many active psychic mediums, Ask Now also provides a 5-minute trial to new sitters with ZERO charges. New subscribers can avail this opportunity to discern whether an advisor is authentic or not. And that’s not all. Once a sitter finds a reader of their liking, they can further benefit from the platform's affordable pricing plans that start at a flat rate of $1/minute.

⭐ ⇒ Best Clairvoyant Readings – A Click Away ⭐

1. Keen Psychics — Best Deals & Guaranteed User Privacy

Paid Content Paid Content



Since its inception in 1999, Keen Psychics has today become a staple among thousands and millions of psychic reading enthusiasts, especially those who have never given a shot at psychic services like tarot card reading, fortune telling, clairvoyant readings, and more. With over 100+ cheap psychics on its network , the platform endeavors to provide affordable psychic readings to both old and first-time subscribers.

But just because the network provides cheap psychic readings by phone or chat, does not mean you start assuming that it lacks credibility or that the Keen advisors are not qualified enough to give meaningful guidance. The reality is quite the opposite in reality. Majority of advisors on the network’s portal have 4- and 5-star ratings backed with myriads of positive past user reviews open for the public to view.

Keen Psychics understands that people are hesitant to invest their valuable resources including time, money, as well as the emotional effort in getting a reading that may or may not be true. To help ease their apprehension, the network allows new subscribers to connect with reputable psychics for 10 minutes in less than two dollars. Sounds too good to be right?

But it is 100% true, visit Keen official site if you don’t believe our word and see for yourself.

⭐ ⇒ Get Fantastic Money-Saving Opportunities⭐

Please note that the platform keeps coming up with new exciting offers every now and then, so be sure to visit the official network if you don’t want to miss out on incredible money-saving opportunities.

In addition to providing affordable online readings, the network also boasts several other features that are completely free including detailed star horoscopes, online psychic chat tips, useful blogs, and more. From cheap psychic readings for new customers to availability of several payment options, Keen Psychics is a network suitable for all types of sitters.

Another major concern of several sitters is the safety of their personal information. It is not uncommon for websites on the world wide web to share confidential user data with third-party networks without their prior consent. Keen Psychics understands the repercussions of doing something like this and thus gives utmost importance to ensuring user privacy.

Not only will your personal and bank details be safeguarded on this network, Keen advisors are also strictly instructed to not talk about or share anything about your consultation with anybody else. For Keen Psychics, the protection of your privacy is top priority. In addition, the platform also offers full refunds for consultations that aren’t up to the Keen standard – without any questions asked.

The platform ensures that your personal data, money, and time always remains shielded.

⭐ ⇒ Enjoy Guaranteed User Protection with Keen Advisors ⭐

3 Bonus Psychic Readings Platforms (Decent but Not Recommended)

There are multiple psychic reading providers out there, from online chat psychics to phone services. Making it hard to choose the best ones who can cater to all your needs. Although we sought out the top ones, it is also vital to mention the ones which may capture your eye but fail to provide top notch services. The following websites can be used for booking free psychic readings. But please be warned that we take no guarantees or whatsoever for any mishap you might face as the following networks fail to provide sufficient evidence to ensure credibility and/or offer limited psychic services.

Website #1: Lotus Tarot

As the name suggests , Lotus Tarot is limited to tarot card reading. Although the website does offer online reading including live chat and phone reading. The reading is really generic with vague answers and explanations. As ups and downs are part of everyone's life , Lotus Tarot fails to provide 100% accurate recommendations related to the sitter’s ongoing situation or offer useful solutions. In addition, online chats and phone calls are quite pricey compared to other networks. Hence, it won’t be wise to spend your hard-earned money on tarot reading when other services offer multiple offerings in the same price range.

Website #2: EverClear

EverClear welcomes you with a simple and direct interface, requires basic knowledge, and kick starts the process. As the customer continues, they will be given multiple choices from mode of tool of reading to browsing and selecting their own advisor. EverClear offers various services and discount deals for first timers as well. But the only way to access or to try out their services is to pay up directly. Furthermore, the network does not offer any sort of trail or online service for beginners to gain their trust. Therefore, directly sending in payment or putting up card information may appear a little too off putting.

Website #3: Life Reader

Though the name suggests vast psychic service, the website only promotes astrology. It has multiple advisors listed on its network along with their profiles and rates. Sitters also have the option to start a conversation via call or chat. The website also offers multiple articles on psychic reading and daily horoscopes. In addition to this, Life Reader also seems to be more inclined towards love life issues such as dating advice, breakup advice, soulmate reading and relationship advice.

Moreover, to continue or try out services, one needs to create an account and set up card information first which seems a bit shady.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paid Content Paid Content



What is the difference between a psychic medium and psychic reader?

While both are excellent means to to get a clearer understanding of one’s life and gain clarity, it is worth nothing that all mediums are psychics. However not every psychic is a medium. Put simply, a medium is somebody who has God-bestowed special powers to reach out to one’s loved ones, soul mate or pets who are no longer a part of this realm. But rather reside in the realm of spirits They have the power to access the unknown for answers and bring peace to the affected. Their gift of healing is most sought.

Whereas a reader deals more with ongoing issues and current life situations. They act as a life coach and can help you decipher your disrupted feelings and irrational energies. These gifted individuals use multiple tools such as astrology, numerology, tarot reading etc. to extend meaningful guidance. They help you make decisions in life and pave a way for a smooth life journey.

What is a spiritual assessment?

There are multiple types of reading varying on the type of answers or connectivity one is looking for. When a sitter needs to do a deep level cleansing and reach out to their soul and spirit, a gifted advisor helps them to connect with their spiritual side. With the goal of spiritual development of the sitter. A spiritual assignment provides you with a soul to soul experience. It helps one identify their life journey while identifying catalysts, what pushes them, and what motivates their spirit.

The answers to these inquiries can help evolve and develop one’s character in order to kick start a great life. This reading lays out answers to fundamental questions, such as:

Am I on the right path?

Why do I feel lost?

What is my true calling potential?



Answering these questions can give validation to the seeker.

What is an intuitive psychic reading?

Intuitive refers to the voice of the divine. A qualified psychic reader can help you to connect with that inner voice for a life that holds much meaning and significance. During an intuitive psychic reading, a sitter draws much-needed answers from within by accessing their own unconscious mind. It sends the sitter on a deep spiritual and soul journey where one has to face their raw emotions and fears. An intuitive psychic reading teaches you to free yourself from the shackles of limitations set by your own self. This journey helps you to draw out wisdom and contentment with the help of a seasoned advisor. A reader facilitates you to understand your true calling within and recognize your own divine voice.

So, that’s all for today.

We hope this post on the best online psychics helps you to uncover your true calling and puts you on the path to fulfillment.

Until next time, keep believing, keep thriving, and keep enjoying life – one day at a time.

