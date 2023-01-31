ProDentim Reviews (DENTIST WARNS!) FAKE Oral Health Supplement For Teeth & Gums or Real in 2023?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

ProDentim is claimed to be an advanced oral probiotic supplement with a potent blend of 3.5 billion CFU and five clinically-researched nutrients that are formulated to work at improving the health of your gums and teeth by increasing the number of good bacteria in your mouth.

So if you are worried about your oral health and want to get healthier teeth and gums, what is a natural solution that works well these days that doesn’t include mouthwash or toothpaste?

Well, if the answer to the question is yes, then this Unique Formulation of Probiotics in ProDentim Here could be the best choice on the market today. But the thing is, not all oral dietary supplements for dental health are equal. Some are just a scam, even though they have a lot of hype around them.

Supplement:



● ProDentim



Summary:



● ProDentim, formulated by Dr. Drew Sutton MD, is an oral probiotic supplement that delivers 3.5 billion colony-forming units per serving. The purpose of the ProDentim supplement is to enhance the oral microbiome by providing a boost to the saliva. ProDentim is a dissolvable mint candy that has a pleasant strawberry aroma and its unique design aims to aid in the restoration of teeth and gums by introducing beneficial bacteria to the oral cavity.



How to Take:



● For optimal oral hygiene and dental support, dissolve one ProDentim probiotic candy tablet in your mouth after brushing your teeth in the morning. Do not chew or swallow the tablet, as the probiotics will activate with your saliva for maximum effectiveness.



Formulator:



● Dr. Drew Sutton MD



Official Website :



● Prodentim.com (only authentically-verified ProDentim website)



Consumption Goal:

● ProDentim's oral probiotic candy, developed by a physician and endorsed by dentists, is a sugar-free solution that effectively addresses the underlying cause of tooth decay and gum disease. ProDentim, infused with a refreshing peppermint flavor and a pleasant strawberry scent, this candy contains beneficial bacteria that restore the balance of the oral microbiome, promoting natural healing and strengthening of the teeth and gums.



ProDentim Formula:

● The ProDentim probiotic candies ingredients that melt in your mouth contain a proprietary probiotics blend with a dose of 20mg that include:

● Lactobacillus Paracasei (L-Paracasei)

● Lactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri)

● B.lactis BL-04®)

● Inulin (prebiotic strains)

● Strawberry extract (malic acid)

● Tricalcium Phosphate

● Peppermint Essential oil

● UPDATE: The ingredients BLIS M-18 and BLIS K-12 are not in the latest supplement facts nutrition label of the ProDentim oral health candies



ProDentim Cost:

● The 6-Bottle supply for 180-days of use will cost only $49 per bottle (and includes free shipping plus two free bonuses for instant downloadable access ( Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox & Hollywood White Teeth at Home )

● The 3-Bottle supply for 90-days of use will cost only $59 per bottle (and includes the free bonuses and shipping as well)

● The 1-Bottle order for full 30-days of use has a price tag of $69 per (free shipping included but not the two bonuses)

● All customers of ProDentim have a 60-day peace of mind window given the company’s rock solid 2-month refund policy. This ProDentim money-back guarantee is a no-brainer for all consumers looking for a risk-free purchase today.

ProDentim Bonuses:

Each three and six-month orders include the two freebies: “Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox” and “Hollywood White Teeth at Home“

Scam Threats:

● The popularity of ProDentim has caused many counterfeit and fraudulent offers online.

● Avoid all ProDentim scams by simply heading to the official website only to make an order.

● All of the ProDentim Amazon listings on Amazon.com are 100% fake, and that goes for any Walmart, eBay, GNC, CVS, or Walgreens offer that may pop up online by nefarious third-party vendors looking to dupe unsuspecting consumers.

● Only the official ProDentim website enables you to get a 60-day money-back guarantee.



ProDentim Support:



● the ProDentim customer service support details: contact@prodentim-product.com .



ProDentim Official Website



● ProDentim.com



What is ProDentim All About?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement for individuals suffering from dental issues. It is only natural to want to have a smile that can light up the whole room. But the bad bacteria that affect your ability to smile with confidence needs to be tackled.

This is not possible for many of us given the dietary habits most of us have, not to mention how the products filled with chemicals mess with the natural bacterial balance.

These are just two factors that affect your ability to maintain optimum oral health. Several such factors affect the balance of the microbiome in the mouth. As the number of bad bacteria rises, it increases the possibility of dental issues.

However, with the ProDentim formula, there is nothing to worry about. The amazing formula has been created using a blend of scientifically proven ingredients that restore balance and help you eliminate all oral health issues effectively from the comfort of your home.

If you want to reclaim your confidence and optimum oral health, it’s time to try the amazing ProDentim formula starting today.

The best part about the formula is that it has been created using a proven method and is made available to you in the form of a chewable tablet.

All you need is one tablet of the ProDentim supplement in the morning to get a healthy body, teeth, and gums.

How Does ProDentim Work To Enhance Your Dental Health?

ProDentim has been created by combining scientifically proven ingredients that restore the balance to improve your oral health.

The most common oral health problems arise due to the chemicals in most common dental products, toxins, starchy food, sweet foods, and much more.

All these factors upset the balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth which in turn affects the health of teeth and gums, and much more.

The ProDentim supplement has been formulated by a doctor by combining five of the most important ingredients that restore balance.

The formula provides around 3.5 billion strains of good bacteria by using some of the most potent strains of scientifically proven strains.

These have been combined and provided in the form of chewable candy that helps to work immediately.

The reason that the formula works so well is that ProDentim directly gets absorbed into the saliva and restores the numbers of good bacteria immediately.

Thus, restoring your dental health effectively along with enhancing your respiratory system, keeping you free from allergies, balancing the microbiome in the gut, and maintaining the health of your digestive system.

Thus, the formula works well and helps to restore healthy teeth and gums while providing several other health benefits.

The ProDentim Formula Ingredients

Inulin Powder:

This ingredient has been added to the blend for its ability to boost the effects of the probiotics that are present in the formula. It also contributes to maintaining the levels of good and bad bacteria in the mouth.

Proprietary Probiotic Blend:

○ Lactobacillus Paracasei : It is commonly found in food sources like dairy products and is best for maintaining a healthy oral cavity, maintaining calcium levels, and much more. This bacteria is essential for eliminating tooth-decaying bacteria in the mouth. It reduces the ability of these bad bacteria to penetrate the teeth, lesion formation, and much more.

○ Lactobacillus Reuteri: This probiotic has been added to the blend for maintaining dental health by reducing tissue decay, reducing inflammation, and maintaining a balanced microbiome in the mouth.

○ B.lactis BL-04: The connective tissue in the mouth is protected by this probiotic, which is why it is an important addition to the formula. It is also beneficial for maintaining the health of your respiratory system and immune system.

○ Streptococcus Salivarius: This ingredient has been added to the blend for its ability to reduce the occurrence of infections in the mouth. It also helps to tackle the problem of bad breath and maintains the health of the respiratory system as well as the immune system.

Natural Strawberry Flavor: The formula consists of natural strawberry flavor to make the formula more enjoyable as you chew on the tablets.

Peppermint Essential Oil: This ingredient has been used for maintaining oral health for several years. It has been added to the blend for its anti-inflammatory properties and the nutrients present in it. It provides the body with essential minerals that help to maintain bone density. It also helps by eliminating the pain and aches that you may feel in the mouth.



ProDentim Dental Formula Benefits

ProDentim provides the body with important probiotics that maintain optimum dental health.

ProDentim maintains bone density to provide you with stronger teeth and jaws.

ProDentim supports the health of the connective tissues and reduces decay.

ProDentim eliminates cavities and bad breath.

ProDentim reduces the occurrence of infections in the mouth and reduces inflammation.

ProDentim is commonly recommended to boost oral immunity as it boosts a good bacteria population in the mouth.

ProDentim takes care of your gums naturally, so you don’t have to spend going to a periodontist.

ProDentim prevents bad breath caused by excessive bad bacteria population.

ProDentim even promotes building an additional layer of enamel.

ProDentim protects your teeth from attacks from sugar-rich drinks and foods.

ProDentim prevents the overgrowth of bad bacteria in the mouth.

The Pros of ProDentim Soft Tablets:

It provides the body with important probiotics to enhance oral health.

It gets absorbed quickly and works effectively.

It comes in an enjoyable flavor and provides the nutrients necessary for maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

It is suitable for individuals of all ages suffering from oral health problems.

It is 100% safe without any side effects.

The Cons of ProDentim Probiotic Candy

ProDentim is sold only on the official website.

It must be used with caution by following the dosage instructions.

It is necessary to consult a doctor before using a new supplement.

What is the cost of the ProDentim supplement?

The amazing dental health formula ProDentim is available for purchase on the official website.

It has been made available in three discounted packs so that a maximum number of people can benefit from the formula.

You can take a look at the different packs and their prices that have been mentioned below for your reference:

The discounted price is not the only thing that one should be looking forward to. This is because, with every purchase of three and six-bottle packs, you get access to two exclusive bonuses worth hundreds of dollars free of cost.

You can take a look at the bonuses which have been mentioned below:

Bonus #1: This bonus has been added to help you eliminate bad breath using simple natural and home remedies. The “bad breath gone. One-day detox” plan is a digital guide and consists of simple remedies using kitchen ingredients that work wonders.

Bonus #2: This bonus is called the “Hollywood White Teeth” guide. It is a special e-report that consists of the secrets to bright white teeth. It helps you achieve bright white teeth using secret brushing techniques that are popular among Hollywood celebs.

Using these bonuses alongside the ProDentim formula helps you get better results and peak oral health.

If these bonuses are not enough to convince you to try the ProDentim formula, the risk-free guarantee lasts for 60 days from the date of purchase.

Thus, you can try ProDentim today without the fear of losing your money if the product doesn’t live up to your expectations. Try ProDentim and get the picture-perfect smile that you always dreamt of!

Who Should Use ProDentim?

Anyone can use ProDentim for its oral health benefits.

Here’s a list of people with certain conditions and demands who should use ProDentim every day:

Adults with dental issues: If you’re an adult who has gone through several dental procedures and still have decayed teeth and eroded enamel, you surely need to do something about your oral health today. This supplement can prevent further decay and damage to enamel naturally.

Adults with bad breath: Working long hours at a desk job can result in drinking less water, not taking proper care of your gut and oral health, and having sugar-rich drinks and meals. This can result in poor and bad breath . Bad breath is not just a bad smell; it is an indicator of poor gut and oral health. ProDentim can help with such cases as well.

Adults with shrinking or decaying gums: Gum health is of utmost importance. When you get a tooth extracted and do not implant a new one, the gums can bring the other tooth lower or higher to adjust the height. This is not good for your oral health. Periodontal disease is real, and gums can be treated easily with the help of nutrients in ProDentim.

Adults who have nose, throat, and immune issues due to poor oral health: As we know, poor oral health can result in bad bacteria spreading everywhere. Since our nose, throat, and mouth are connected, every part can be affected by these bacteria and cause infections. ProDentim can boost immunity and prevent such conditions from rising.

Adults who haven’t taken care of their teeth: Not all adults have brushed twice a day till now. Many people just go to bed with a simple gargle and let plaque form. Although it may seem trivial, it is a huge mistake to skip brushing your teeth even once a day. ProDentim can help you make up for these mistakes and take care of your teeth to ensure 100% protection.



ProDentim Customer Reviews:

“I’ve always taken such good care of my teeth, but it always felt like I wasn’t doing enough. Now, for the first time in decades, my teeth feel amazing.”

“It’s just unbelievable how much I like ProDentim. I’m so glad my dentist recommended it to me!”

“My gums have never looked better. It feels so good to not have to worry about my teeth. I simply love it!”

ProDentim Conclusion & Review

ProDentim is an amazing natural solution for all your dental health problems and gum issues. It can be consumed by all adults regardless of their existing treatments and dental procedures.

It contains the goodness of various natural minerals, herbs, and other ingredients that are extremely beneficial for your oral health.

Adults who have consumed ProDentim for three to four months have experienced a massive improvement in their oral health and hygiene. Many dentists and doctors recommend it too. So click here to buy your pack of ProDentim now.

ProDentim Candy Frequently Asked Questions

Where To Buy ProDentim?

ProDentim's pricing is high and affordable compared to other probiotic supplements. However, it is significantly less expensive than going to the dentist. ProDentim is only available for purchase on the product's official website.

Is Prodentim Safe To Consume?

ProDentim has been deemed fully safe for people of all ages and medical conditions, according to the official product website. Given the difficulty of making this claim, we advise patients to speak with their doctor before using ProDentim. In the end, it's preferable to be safe.

The supplement's main ingredient is thought to be secure, and ProDentim asserts that they routinely check the purity and potency of the ingredients.

What About Prodentim Reviews Consumer Reports?

As per the official site, the Prodentim Oral Supplement is the best option because most customers have the positive effects implemented in the customer testimonial. You need to get this from the only official site to prevent the scam.

Does Prodentim Support Dental Health?

ProDentim is an oral probiotic supplement developed by a doctor that contains 3.5 billion CFU per capsule and is intended to boost saliva production and support the development of a healthy oral microbiome.

It can easily help you to rebuild teeth and gums by supplying beneficial bacteria for your oral flora.

How Long Does It Take for Dental Formulation to Work?

The ProDentim dietary supplement's potent formula comes together to produce optimum results. One must consider the current supplement for at least two to three months to see results.

If you follow this advice, your results will last for at least a year. ProDentim results by incorporating it into your daily routine and taking supplements, and the results will take time and will persist for a while.

