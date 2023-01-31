Prodentim Reviews (DENTIST EXPOSING SCAMS!) – Side Effects, Benefits, Dosage, Ingredients in 2023!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is often overlooked by many individuals. While some may brush their teeth daily, they may not consistently floss or use mouthwash. However, oral health is crucial as it can greatly impact your overall well-being. Poor oral hygiene can lead to bad breath and tooth decay, which can affect not just your teeth, but your overall health. To learn more about Prodentim Here, a product for oral care, read our review.

What is Prodentim Dental Candy?

Prodentim is a dissolvable candy containing a total of 3.5 billion good bacteria from five scientifically proven bacteria strains. The combination was developed by a doctor known as Dr. Drew Sutton. Prodentim is a probiotic candy that contains Lactobacillus Paracasei, B.lactis BL-04, and Tricalcium Phosphate . The product is designed to improve oral health by helping to fight cavities and plaque, bad breath, gingivitis, and gum disease, as well as maintaining oral hygiene.

Supplement: ● ProDentim Summary: ● ProDentim, formulated by Dr. Drew Sutton MD, is an oral probiotic supplement that delivers 3.5 billion colony-forming units per serving. The purpose of the ProDentim supplement is to enhance the oral microbiome by providing a boost to the saliva. ProDentim is a dissolvable mint candy that has a pleasant strawberry aroma and its unique design aims to aid in the restoration of teeth and gums by introducing beneficial bacteria to the oral cavity. How to Take: ● For optimal oral hygiene and dental support, dissolve one ProDentim probiotic candy tablet in your mouth after brushing your teeth in the morning. Do not chew or swallow the tablet, as the probiotics will activate with your saliva for maximum effectiveness. Formulator: ● Dr. Drew Sutton MD Official Website : ● Prodentim.com (only authentically-verified ProDentim website) Consumption Goal: ● ProDentim's oral probiotic candy, developed by a physician and endorsed by dentists, is a sugar-free solution that effectively addresses the underlying cause of tooth decay and gum disease. ProDentim, infused with a refreshing peppermint flavor and a pleasant strawberry scent, this candy contains beneficial bacteria that restore the balance of the oral microbiome, promoting natural healing and strengthening of the teeth and gums. ProDentim Formula: ● The ProDentim probiotic candies ingredients that melt in your mouth contain a proprietary probiotics blend with a dose of 20mg that include: ● Lactobacillus Paracasei (L-Paracasei) ● Lactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri) ● B.lactis BL-04®) ● Inulin (prebiotic strains) ● Strawberry extract (malic acid) ● Tricalcium Phosphate ● Peppermint Essential oil ● UPDATE: The ingredients BLIS M-18 and BLIS K-12 are not in the latest supplement facts nutrition label of the ProDentim oral health candies ProDentim Cost: ● The 6-Bottle supply for 180-days of use will cost only $49 per bottle (and includes free shipping plus two free bonuses for instant downloadable access ( Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox & Hollywood White Teeth at Home ) ● The 3-Bottle supply for 90-days of use will cost only $59 per bottle (and includes the free bonuses and shipping as well) ● The 1-Bottle order for full 30-days of use has a price tag of $69 per (free shipping included but not the two bonuses) ● All customers of ProDentim have a 60-day peace of mind window given the company’s rock solid 2-month refund policy . This ProDentim money-back guarantee is a no-brainer for all consumers looking for a risk-free purchase today. ProDentim Bonuses: Each three and six-month orders include the two freebies: “ Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox ” and “ Hollywood White Teeth at Home “ Scam Threats: ● The popularity of ProDentim has caused many counterfeit and fraudulent offers online. ● Avoid all ProDentim scams by simply heading to the official website only to make an order. ● All of the ProDentim Amazon listings on Amazon.com are 100% fake, and that goes for any Walmart, eBay, GNC, CVS, or Walgreens offer that may pop up online by nefarious third-party vendors looking to dupe unsuspecting consumers. ● Only the official ProDentim website enables you to get a 60-day money-back guarantee. ProDentim Support: ● the ProDentim customer service support details: contact@prodentim-product.com . ProDentim Official Website ● ProDentim.com

Prodentim Reviews & Online Claims

Prodentim claims to be a powerful probiotic that helps you maintain healthy gums and teeth. In addition, it claims to fight bacteria, prevent tartar buildup, improve bad breath and increase the natural production of saliva in your mouth. The product is made from 100% all-natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or colors. Prodentim also contains no sucrose, salt, or starch, so it’s safe for people with diabetes or on a low-sugar diet.

What Can Prodentim Supplement Help You With?

Prodentim is a delicious, sugar-free candy that helps to prevent cavities, gingivitis, and bad breath. It is made from natural ingredients that are safe for the whole family. As a result, Prodentim can help you maintain a healthy smile. In addition, it contains xylitol which has been proven to fight cavities and prevent gingivitis (gum disease). Prodentim also helps you to maintain a healthy mouth by reducing plaque buildup on your teeth. As a result, fewer food particles will be left behind when you brush away bacteria with toothpaste in the morning!

How Does Prodentim Work?

Prodentim works in two main ways: killing and promoting good bacteria.

How to Consume Prodentim?

The recommended dose is one chew per day in the morning before eating. It would help if people did not eat or drink for at least 1 hour after taking Prodentim.

Prodentim Official Website Prodentim.com

Prodentim Candy Core Ingredients

Prodentim is a candy that contains the following ingredients:

Lactobacillus Paracasei.

Peppermint.

B.lactis BL-04.

Tricalcium Phosphate.

Malic acid.

Inulin

Lactobacillus Reuteri.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Paracasei is a probiotic bacteria found in the mouth and throat. It helps to fight against bad breath, cavities, and plaque. In addition, it helps to prevent gingivitis, tooth decay, and gum disease in your oral care routine. Prodentim candies contain this particular strain of lactic acid bacteria (LAB) from the Lactobacillus genus. These microorganisms are essential for maintaining optimal oral health because they produce lactic acid as a byproduct of their metabolism, which can inhibit harmful bacteria from growing in your mouth.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a natural remedy for bad breath. Peppermint contains compounds that have been proven to kill the bacteria responsible for causing halitosis (bad breath). It means that even if you don’t brush your teeth or use mouthwash, peppermint candies can help combat the odor in your mouth.

Peppermint also has a cooling effect on the mouth and throat, which helps soothe irritation caused by dryness after eating spicy or sugary foods or drinking alcohol. In addition, if you suffer from acid reflux disease or heartburn, having some peppermints on hand can quickly reduce symptoms without taking any medications.

Finally—and this will come as no surprise—peppermints are natural pain relievers! They usually come in small pieces of candy that dissolve quickly in your mouth; when eaten regularly (especially before bedtime), they can relieve headaches and migraines like no other over-the-counter medication.

ProDentim Formula: “Does it Really Work as Promised? Should You Really Try it? Read This Official Report First”

B.lactis BL-04

B.lactis BL-04 is a probiotic strain found to be effective in maintaining oral health. It contains Lactobacillus, a group of bacteria that aid in your digestion by breaking down food and releasing nutrients for absorption. However, you don’t have to swallow it—you can just chew it! Prodentim is sweetened with xylitol, an all-natural sweetener made from birch trees and other plants.

BL-04 has been shown to decrease bad breath by regulating the amount of sulfur produced in the mouth (excess sulfur leads to bad breath). It can also help offset cavities by increasing saliva flow and reducing plaque growth on teeth (though more research is needed). Finally, it helps maintain healthy gums by supporting the immune system’s ability to fight off infection.

Tricalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium phosphate from Prodentim is a mineral that is used as an antacid. It can also help to reduce bad breath and cavities by preventing tooth decay. It is also used as an alternative to toxic ingredients in toothpaste, such as triclosan and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).

Malic Acid

Malic acid is an organic compound in many fruits and vegetables, including apples, pears, melons, grapes, and cranberries. It is also used in the production of citric acid. Besides its use in food items, malic acid is also used in some medicines and the production of sugar substitutes like sorbitol and mannitol.

Inulin

Inulin is a natural prebiotic that is extracted from chicory roots. It’s a polysaccharide with many sugar molecules linked together in a long chain. Inulin is not digested by the body, meaning it passes through the digestive system undigested (unused).

Prodentim’s main benefit, inulin, is that it acts as a prebiotic to promote the growth of good bacteria in our gut. As you probably know, trillions of bacteria live inside our bodies—our internal ecosystem! The good news about these bacteria: they help us digest food, fight disease-causing bugs, and even boost our mood! However, bad bacteria can also grow in our guts and cause problems like digestive issues or even immune disorders like asthma and allergies (1).

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus Reuteri is a probiotic that lives in the human body and can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods. It’s also used to treat oral health conditions and bad breath. Lactobacillus Reuteri has been shown to reduce plaque levels, improve gum health, and reduce bad breath (halitosis).

When Can I Expect To Experience Prodentim’s Effects?

The effects of Prodentim are cumulative, meaning that the longer you use it, the more often you take it, and the better your results will be. It means that you don’t need to wait for weeks or months before seeing results—but it does mean that if you want maximum effectiveness and don’t want to waste money on something that won’t work for your dental health goals. Using Prodentim consistently for months is the best way to achieve those results.

Prodentim is not magic and cannot fix all problems overnight (or even within a week). If a problem has been going on for years or decades, then there may simply not be enough time in one person’s life span left or remaining teeth left to make much difference with this product alone; however, if there are only minor issues at hand then Prodentim can help improve them considerably over time!

Prodentim Pros and Cons

ProDentim Pros:

It is a popular product that has been around for a long time.

It helps fight bad breath and oral health problems.

ProDentim Cons:

Some reviewers have complained about the taste of this candy, which can be unpleasant at times.

Is Prodentim A Scam?

Now, if you’re wondering whether or not Prodentim is fake, the answer is no. The product is manufactured by a company founded by Dr. Drew Sutton and has been around for more than two years. It was created as an alternative to prescription antibiotics when it was discovered that they were causing resistance in patients. In addition to not being FDA-approved, Prodentim is made in the USA with all-natural ingredients (you can see these on their website).

Where to buy Prodentim

The best place to buy Prodentim is on the official website - Availability WorldWide. You can not get it locally at the pharmacy or grocery store if you prefer not to buy it online.

ProDentim Cost

Prodentim price is:

A bottle of Prodentim may be purchased in the United Kingdom from the official website for the price of £66.94 by both men and women during a time-limited promotion. The total cost for shipping and handling fees is $15.47. The combined tax on sales and usage comes to $16.48.

Buy Prodentim in Australia

Access to Prodentim may now be gained in Australia through the organization’s official website. A single bottle may be purchased for AUD 114.27, which includes AUD 26.41 for shipping and AUD 14.07 for tax.

Buy Prodentim in Canada

You will spend 101.44 Canadian dollars on a single bottle of Prodentim, but if you buy many bottles, you will spend less money overall. The shipping cost is 23.45 Canadian Dollars (CAD), and the tax is 6.24 Canadian Dollars (CAD) per transaction.

Buy Prodentim in New Zealand

In New Zealand, where it is widely considered to be the best product of its kind for oral care, Prodentim can be purchased for a total price of 128.30 New Zealand dollars, which does not include the costs of shipping and handling (which amount to 29.66 New Zealand dollars) or the Goods and Services Tax (which amounts to 23.69 New Zealand dollars).

Buy Prodentim in Ireland

Customers in Ireland pay €76.79 for a single bottle of this oral care product, plus €17.75 for shipping and handling, for a total price of €21.74, which includes VAT.

Prodentim is available in the following countries:

Prodentim Refund Policy

You can order Prodentim Candy directly from their official website. In addition, Prodentim’s company offers free shipping in the United States. The estimated delivery time is 7-14 business days. In case of any problems regarding your Prodentim order, you can contact them at support@Prodentim.com .

In certain situations where you are not satisfied with your purchase, you may return it within 60 days and receive a refund for the total amount of your purchase minus shipping costs (if applicable). You must email support@Prodentim.com with your order number and request a refund within 60 days from the date of purchase before returning any item(s). Shipping charges are non-refundable even if an item is defective or damaged upon arrival, so ensure that everything is intact upon receiving it!

Prodentim Customer Reviews

Unhappy customers have complained about their experience with this product on various websites such as Amazon, where some even said that they felt it was a scam after trying it once because nothing happened even though they did everything according to the instructions given by the manufacturer! In addition, some users also reported experiencing side effects after using this candy, making them feel sick! However, there haven’t been any significant issues said yet. However, we still advise caution when using new products, especially if you’ve never tried anything similar before, since some may react differently depending on their body type etcetera…

Prodentim Dosage

According to Prodentim’s website, their product has been clinically proven to help fight bad breath and gum disease and provide other benefits such as fresher breath and improved dental hygiene if people melt just one candy in the morning every day.

Side Effects of Prodentim Supplement

Prodentim is safe to use and made from natural ingredients. It cannot cause any side effects if you take it as directed. Prodentim is not a medicine or drug. It’s a probiotic candy that helps reduce bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis. You should not take Prodentim if you are pregnant or nursing because there are no studies on the safety of these products in pregnant women and lactating mothers.

If you have an underlying health condition like diabetes or Crohn’s disease, please consult your doctor before using Prodentim because it may affect their treatment regime.

Prodentim FAQ

Following are some FAQs regarding Prodentim.

Does the FDA approve Prodentim?

The FDA does not approve Prodentim. The FDA is the federal agency that regulates drugs and medical devices, but it does not have any authority over supplements or probiotic candy.

Toothpaste vs mouthwash vs Prodentim?

Prodentim is a probiotic candy, not toothpaste, mouthwash, or other oral care products. It helps promote healthy teeth and gums by providing daily supplementation of essential vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics that work together to support overall oral health.

Prodentim candies are made with probiotics called Bifidobacterium longum , clinically proven to protect against cavities and bad breath. They also contain calcium carbonate . These ingredients work together to provide your body with the tools to fight cavities while helping you maintain optimal levels of good bacteria in the mouth .

Can Prodentim heal cavities?

No, it cannot. However, Prodentim can help prevent cavities by reducing the amount of plaque and bacteria in the mouth. Prodentim effective way to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Does GNC sell Prodentim?

GNC does not sell Prodentim, and only the official website sells Prodentim. Prodentim is a new product that is not yet available in stores. Original Prodentim candies can be found only on the official website.

Is Prodentim a tablet or capsule?

Prodentim is not a tablet or a capsule. Instead, it is candy for oral hygiene. It is specifically designed to clean your teeth and gums and freshen your breath. Prodentim is easy to use, and you can take it wherever you go.

How do probiotics prevent tooth decay in the case of Lactobacillus Paracasei?

Lactobacillus Paracasei is a probiotic ingredient in Prodentim that helps prevent tooth decay. The probiotic bacteria in Prodentim compete with harmful bacteria, preventing cavities and plaque growth. Unfortunately, Lactobacillus Paracasei also produces enzymes that break down sugars and starches, leading to tooth decay. By taking Prodentim, you can help keep your teeth healthy and prevent cavities.

Does Walgreens carry Prodentim?

Walgreens does not sell Prodentim; only the official website sells it. The website offers a variety of payment options, including PayPal, and provides a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

What do experts say about Prodentim chews?

According to experts, Prodentim is a good product for oral health. It contains natural ingredients that have no side effects, making it easy to use for anyone. The chews can be used at any age and with any dental condition. They work well for oral health as they help maintain the pH level of your mouth, prevent tooth decay and strengthen enamel, and improve breath or bad breath caused by bacteria in the mouth.

Is Prodentim gluten-free?

Yes, Prodentim is gluten-free. This probiotic candy is safe for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. It does not contain any wheat, barley, or rye.

Prodentim Oral Probiotic Final Review

The idea behind Prodentim is that the candy will improve overall oral health. While people might be tempted to jump on board with Prodentim, we advise you to take it because it is natural candy. If people are looking for a way to improve oral health through probiotics, try Prodentim but at the same time, stick with something that has been proven effective by medical professionals and has stood up to scrutiny in clinical trials before making a purchase decision!

In short, Prodentim is a supplement in the form of a candy that claims to help prevent cavities and bad breath. It does this by adding probiotics into your mouth. These probiotics then go on to kill off bacteria in your mouth so you can have better oral health overall.