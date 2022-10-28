PhenQ Reviews [Updated 2022]: Do These Diet Pills Work?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Losing weight isn’t easy, so you may want to add to your diet and exercise regime. If this sounds like you, finding the right weight loss pills to fit your needs can be another challenge.

PhenQ is an all-natural dietary supplement that could eliminate stubborn body fat. Here, we look at what PhenQ can do, including its ingredients and the evidence behind them.

Pros:

Several natural ingredients with multiple effects on fat burning and prevention of fat production.

Some ingredients can promote healthy muscle energy metabolism.

Free shipping.

60-day money-back guarantee.

Cons:

It contains caffeine, which you may find overstimulating.

The company claims that the proprietary a-Lacys Reset is evidence-based, but no supporting study is directly referenced.

PhenQ Highlights:

Can reduce calorie intake by promoting sensations of satiety.

Thermogenic ingredients enhance your ability to burn fat.

May increase energy levels.

Potentially boosts exercise performance through increasing energy metabolism in the muscles.

May improve metabolic health by supporting blood sugar control and reducing liver fat.

Contraindications:

Avoid PhenQ weight loss pills if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you take prescription medications, consult your doctor before starting PhenQ or any dietary supplement.

Additionally, people with pre-existing heart conditions should avoid supplements that contain caffeine, particularly before heavy exercise. If you want a caffeine-free weight loss supplement, try Burn Lab Pro.

Side Effects:

Common side effects when taking PhenQ include nausea, rash, and digestive disturbances. You may also have trouble sleeping if you take it in the evening.

What Is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a natural supplement designed to help you lose weight through several mechanisms of action. It reduces fat accumulation and helps you burn stored fat more efficiently.

As for preventing an increase in stored fat, PhenQ may tame sugar cravings, reduce appetite, and even increase muscle mass.

PhenQ Ingredients

The star ingredient of PhenQ is alpha-Lacys Reset. This is a proprietary blend of alpha-lipoic acid and the amino acid cysteine. Although the website describes a study showing improved muscle gain and increased fat loss, we couldn’t find evidence for it.

PhenQ contains several other ingredients with weight loss benefits:

Capsimax powder.

Chromium picolinate.

Nopal.

Caffeine.

L-carnitine fumarate.

Capsimax Powder

What Is It?

Capsimax is a proprietary combination of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and vitamin B3. All of these may boost fat burning and energy production.

Capsicum may also act as an appetite suppressant. A study on capsaicinoids from Capsimax found that volunteers consumed significantly fewer calories than the placebo group. Some people in the capsaicinoid group decreased their waist-to-hip ratio by 2.4% in the first six weeks [1].

How Does It Work?

Capsaicin, the heat-producing component of capsicum extract, can reduce calorie intake by regulating appetite. It affects signals sent by sensory nerves in the digestive tract, making you feel more satisfied. Capsaicin also increases thermogenesis, or burning fat, to produce heat and energy [1].

Piperine has thermogenic effects too, and may increase energy usage by the muscles. It increases the uptake of sugar and fatty acids into the muscles for energy production. As a result, you can enjoy improved exercise performance.

What’s more, piperine enhances antioxidant activity. Oxidative stress increases with more energy production, so piperine may protect your muscles during heavy exercise. As a result, you may find it easier to increase muscle mass [2].

Vitamin B3 does not directly help you burn fat, but it does play a vital role in cellular energy production. Research also shows that it can reduce fat in the liver, which may reverse fatty liver disease. This is a common issue among overweight and obese people and can have severe consequences [3].

Summary

Capsimax is a proprietary blend to boost your ability to burn fat and suppress your appetite. It may increase the usage of stored body fat, protect your muscles during exercise, and reduce liver fat.

Chromium Picolinate

What Is It?

Chromium picolinate is a bioavailable supplemental form of chromium. It is a popular ingredient in dietary supplements designed to improve blood sugar control for those at risk of metabolic syndrome and type II diabetes.

How Does It Work?

Chromium picolinate has several health benefits, the most well-known being the ability to increase insulin function. This effect can increase the amount of sugar taken into muscle cells and used for energy.

As a result, a lesser-known ability of chromium is to promote healthy body composition. Chromium supplementation can cut the loss of lean mass to only 2% of total weight loss and increase muscle [4]. This is far better than most diets alone, as lean mass usually makes up around 25% of weight loss.

Summary

Chromium picolinate can help increase muscle mass by boosting sugar uptake into muscle cells. This protects you against muscle loss if you are trying to lose weight.

Nopal

What Is It?

Nopal is a Mexican cactus plant used as a traditional remedy for type II diabetes. In recent years, Western medicine has started to take notice of its potential benefits.

How Does It Work?

Nopal may help you lose excess body weight by reducing inflammation. Emerging evidence shows that intestinal inflammation could contribute to increased body fat.

Some species of intestinal bacteria can affect the amount of weight gained from a high-fat diet. Nopal may also improve blood sugar metabolism and reduce fatty liver disease severity.

Research shows supplementation with nopal led to less fat gain in mice consuming a high-fat diet. Their fat cells were smaller, and the fat content of their livers was lower. Additionally, their colons had less inflammation, likely the primary underlying cause of nopal’s benefits. Intestinal bacteria populations had shifted to a less inflammatory profile [5].

Another way that nopal could help you lose weight is by reducing fat absorption in the intestines. One study showed that nopal significantly increased dietary fat loss through feces without causing adverse effects. Participants passed 15% of their dietary fat, compared to less than 5% in the placebo group [6].

Summary

Nopal cactus may prevent unwanted weight gain by the previously-overlooked mechanism of relieving intestinal inflammation and reducing fat absorption.

Caffeine

What Is It?

Caffeine is the world’s most popular stimulant. It gives coffee and black tea (and to a lesser extent, green tea) their kick. Caffeine increases thermogenesis, assisting in burning up extra fat by increasing cellular energy production. For this reason, it’s a common ingredient in weight loss supplements.

How Does It Work?

Caffeine increases physical and mental energy levels, improving the fat-burning process. By stimulating the fight-or-flight arm of the nervous system, the rate of fat burn is raised to help you respond to stressors. As it increases dopamine and noradrenaline in the brain, you may be more motivated to exercise.

On average, you can lose around four pounds of body weight in one month by including caffeine. This is the threshold for success when it comes to fat burner pills [7].

Summary

Caffeine is found in most weight loss supplements for two good reasons. It acts as both a fat burner and increases perceived energy during exercise.

L-Carnitine Fumarate

What Is It?

Carnitine is a naturally occurring amino acid that plays an essential role in energy metabolism. Although your body can produce carnitine from other essential amino acids, supplementation may support weight loss. L-carnitine fumarate is a stable supplemental form of carnitine.

How Does It Work?

Carnitine assists in shuttling free fatty acids into the mitochondria, the “power plants” of your cells. This supports your weight loss journey by speeding up fat burning and increasing energy available during exercise.

Carnitine levels, unfortunately, decline with age, driving up your risk of heart failure, muscle loss, and osteoporosis. 40–80% of your bone cells’ energy use comes from fat. Replacing lost carnitine can help you regain cardio fitness and strength, so you can exercise enough to lose excess fat [8].

Summary

Carnitine not only helps you burn extra body fat but also supplies much-needed energy to your muscles, heart, and bones.

PhenQ Benefits

There are many benefits you may receive from taking PhenQ, thanks to its range of ingredients:

Improved control of food cravings.

Burn fat faster.

Reduce production of new body fat.

Improved energy.

Lifted mood.

Money-back guarantee.

Meet your goals faster.

Control Hunger

Cysteine, one of the ingredients in a-Lacys Reset, may help to tame unwanted cravings. It works by suppressing the release of ghrelin, the “hunger hormone,” from the stomach. Cysteine significantly reduces appetite in 45 minutes, so take PhenQ an hour before eating for best results [9].

Additionally, capsaicin can assist you in staying on a low-calorie diet by promoting the sensation of feeling satisfied. Ingredients that break down stored fat may indirectly help by meeting your energy needs with fat instead of more food [1].

Over time, weight loss pills that control appetite can help you build healthier habits. They may assist in breaking unhealthy routines, such as eating snacks as soon as you get home from work or just before bed.

Ramp Up Fat Burning

Some ingredients in PhenQ assist in the fat-burning process. Alpha-lipoic acid, a component of a-Lacys Reset, has several actions. It can increase energy production, promote the breakdown of fat, and prevent fat production [10].

Caffeine plays a key role in burning fat by acting on the central nervous system and muscle cells. It can increase the metabolism boost you get from exercise, so PhenQ may be best as a pre-workout [11].

Hinder Fat Production

Some ingredients in PhenQ may prevent weight gain from returning. For example, nopal cactus was shown to prevent body fat gain in mice on a high-fat diet. This was largely achieved by shifting their gut bacteria populations to a more anti-inflammatory profile.

Other lab studies show that mice with no gut bacteria are more resistant to weight gain. Nopal’s ability to support “friendly” bacteria species may prevent species that cause weight gain from taking hold [5].

Enhance Energy

PhenQ contains ingredients to enhance energy too. For example, l-carnitine transports fatty acids into the energy-producing centers of your muscle cells so they can be used for energy.

Piperine helps you lose fat by increasing its uptake into muscle cells so that l-carnitine can exert its actions. Caffeine both enhances perceived energy and boosts its production in cells [2] [7] [8].

Boost Mood

Ingredients in PhenQ may help to improve mood and energy levels. For example, caffeine increases dopamine, which raises the level of effort you are willing to make. This can be the difference between staying home and making time in your schedule for a workout [12].

Even better, the gut bacteria-supporting effects of nopal cactus can promote healthy neurotransmitter production and a more balanced mood [5].

Money-Back Guarantee

PhenQ offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, extending to 67 days to account for shipping times. All you have to do is return any unused PhenQ pills in the original packaging, and you will receive a full refund. This does not include shipping costs, however.

Meet Your Goals Faster

While there is no substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle, PhenQ can support your weight loss journey thanks to its evidence-backed ingredients.

For example, caffeine can increase the amount of weight you lose by around four pounds every month. In addition, some reviewers describe having met realistic weight loss goals they previously struggled to reach.

PhenQ Side Effects: Is It Safe?

PhenQ is safe for most people. However, some people experience mild side effects such as nausea, digestive discomfort, and trouble sleeping. You may find caffeine overstimulating, especially if you take it at night.

Contraindications

Do not take PhenQ or any weight loss supplement if you are pregnant. It is also inadvisable to use PhenQ supplement while breastfeeding as some ingredients can be harmful to babies.

If you are sensitive to caffeine, it is essential to use caution with any caffeine-containing products before heavy exercise [13].

Who Should Try PhenQ?

Try PhenQ if you need a little help with the weight loss process due to age, food cravings, or metabolic issues. However, a healthy diet and regular exercise are indispensable. No fat burner pills should ever be seen as a stand-alone solution.

PhenQ contains ingredients that increase nutrient uptake and energy production in muscle cells. This can counteract age-related declines in muscle maintenance.

The appetite-suppressing ingredients may assist in breaking food cravings and forming new habits. Improved control of blood sugar levels can help if you already have metabolic syndrome or are at risk of developing it.

How to Take PhenQ: Dosages and Timeline

The recommended dose of PhenQ is one pill twice daily, before breakfast and lunch. It’s best to take a dose 30–60 minutes before meals to give the appetite-suppressing ingredients time to work.

Do not take it with dinner, as the caffeine content may be too stimulating.

Losing weight takes time, even with the help of dietary supplements. However, you should start to see results in a few weeks.

Take PhenQ weight loss pills for at least two months for long-term results. Research shows that old habits are broken and new ones strengthened after around 66 days.

At this time, the appetite suppression effects can help you stop overeating and start building new routines. Additionally, having more energy to exercise can cement new exercise routines [14].

Where Can I Buy PhenQ?

Currently, you can only buy PhenQ on the official website. Do not trust listings on websites such as eBay or Amazon, as they are most likely selling fake versions that may not contain the right ingredients.

PhenQ Reviews Before and After

Many customers have sent in before and after pictures to the PhenQ official website. These often show dramatic results. However, it’s important to remember that these users combined PhenQ with dietary changes and exercise:

paid content

Customer Reviews: What Do People Think?

It’s not enough to rely on the official PhenQ website’s reviews. As they control which testimonials get published, you are more likely to see overwhelmingly positive or sponsored stories. Let’s look at some independent reviews.

PhenQ Reviews Reddit

This commenter found their energy levels and fitness improving after starting to take PhenQ, but no changes in appetite:

paid content

For this commenter, PhenQ helped them lose excess weight that they hadn’t been able to shift in years:

paid content

PhenQ Reviews Trustpilot

PhenQ has an average Trustpilot rating of 3.6 stars. Some reviewers report enhanced weight loss and energy levels. Others describe minimal effects and success with other products.

paid content

PhenQ Reviews Amazon

You cannot purchase legitimate PhenQ supplements from Amazon. However, there are knock-offs with slightly different packaging that appear to be the real thing at first glance. These have a one-star review.

Behind the Company: Who Makes This Diet Pill?

The company Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited manufactures and supplies PhenQ. Based in Glasgow, Wolfson Brands produces its supplements in FDA-approved facilities.

FAQs About PhenQ Fat Burner

How well does PhenQ work as a weight loss supplement?

How Much Weight Can You Lose in a Month With PhenQ?

Reviewers commonly describe losing 5–10 pounds per month when taking PhenQ. However, your results will vary depending on your diet, exercise routine, and other factors such as hormone levels.

Some individual ingredients have had their effects on body weight measured. For example, caffeine may increase weight loss by around 4 pounds per month [7].

How Much Weight Can You Lose With PhenQ?

Results seen with using PhenQ fat burner supplements vary, and there has been no clinical study on PhenQ as a whole. However, some trials on its natural ingredients do measure weight loss and BMI reduction.

For example, l-carnitine use has led to a 1% reduction in BMI. Alpha-lipoic acid alone can provide a 0.38-point drop in BMI and an additional weight loss of up to 5 pounds [10].

How Fast Do You Lose Weight With PhenQ?

Everyone is different, but results can be seen in several weeks. Within a couple of months, users report results ranging from dropping a few extra pounds to three dress sizes.

What Are the Side Effects of Taking PhenQ?

Some people experience nausea and digestive discomfort, as the ingredients that suppress appetite can affect sensation in the stomach. PhenQ also contains caffeine, which some people find overstimulating.

Are There Independent PhenQ Reviews?

There are PhenQ reviews on external websites, but it may be hard to determine whether or not they are sponsored. Additionally, social media sites such as Reddit list independent commentary by users who have tried PhenQ.

Alternatives

If the PhenQ supplement isn’t right for you, other weight loss supplements may be effective for your individual needs.

PhenQ vs. Leanbean

paid content

The star ingredient in Leanbean is glucomannan, which expands inside your stomach to form a gel. This helps you keep feeling full for more extended periods, preventing cravings.

Leanbean also contains a range of natural ingredients that improve fat metabolism. These include compounds that stimulate thermogenesis and antioxidants that may reduce liver fat and improve blood sugar control [15].

PhenQ vs. Instant Knockout

paid content

Instant Knockout is a highly stimulating supplement. It relies on 350mg of caffeine anhydrous, green coffee bean extract, and green tea extract for its weight loss benefits. These ingredients are aimed at reducing body fat and boosting metabolism, which may also improve your exercise performance as more energy becomes available [16].

Instant Knockout is suitable for you if you want to burn stubborn fat and enjoy increased bursts of power while training. However, you may find it too overstimulating.

PhenQ vs. Phen24

paid content

Phen24 is a day/night combination of two weight loss supplements. The daytime formula includes caffeine and guarana, two stimulants that boost fat burning. It also contains l-phenylalanine, an appetite suppressant that may improve blood sugar metabolism. The night formula includes glucomannan, which can keep you from eating too many midnight snacks [15].

Consider Phen24 if you struggle with craving food but don’t want to take a stimulant at night.

PhenQ vs. Phentermine

paid content

Phentermine is one of the more powerful weight loss pills and is only available by prescription. It is not a dietary supplement; instead, it is an amphetamine-like medication that can suppress appetite.

Phentermine has a higher rate of adverse effects, including a faster heart rate, constipation, insomnia, and pins and needles in your hands and feet. You are only likely to get a prescription if you are obese and struggling to lose weight.

Conclusion: PhenQ Diet Pill Review

Overall, the PhenQ weight loss supplement appears to provide effective support if you struggle to lose weight. Its natural ingredients help to burn body fat, prevent the formation of new fat cells, balance blood sugar levels, and support lean muscle mass. Other benefits include boosted mood and energy levels.

Consider PhenQ diet pills if you are older, want to improve your physical fitness as you lose weight, or have metabolic syndrome.

References: