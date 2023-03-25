Pets Best Pet Insurance Review 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Pets Best is a fantastic option for pet insurance coverage, particularly for canine companions needing wheelchairs and prosthetics due to movement-related disorders. This is especially important for breeds prone to ligament and joint issues.

The firm also provides several customization choices, including various deductible amounts and yearly coverage caps. This means that consumers who want and can afford extensive protection have a lot of options to choose from.

Choosing the most suitable pet insurance policy among the many available might be difficult.

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, the coverage and other elements of Pets Best are examined in depth.

>>Check out Spot, the best alternative to Pets Best

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pros and Cons

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we found a few key differences between Pets Best and other pet insurance companies after extensive research and comparison. We discussed the benefits and areas for development related to security.

It was a relief to learn that there were cost-effective options for accidental coverage and that pets of all ages were eligible for protection.

Pros

Various deductible options.

24/7 pet telehealth line.

Discounts are available for additional pets.

Routine wellness plans are available.

Option to pay the veterinarian directly.

Accident coverage waiting period of three days.

Cons

In contrast to other plans, this one does not pay for non-conventional medical care.

Torn cruciate ligament has a waiting period of 6 months.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Our Verdict

Is pet insurance worth it? Affordable and comprehensive pet insurance is available from Pets Best. A deductible that may be adjusted is a good option to save money on potential medical emergencies.

We looked at every facet of the insurance plans offered by Pets Best to see how they stacked up against one another and the competition.

With receiving an A+ rating from the BBB, customers can feel confident using this insurance.

All insurance coverage from Pets Best comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the firm has paid over $200 million in claims since 2005. You have the right to a refund if you are dissatisfied with your coverage.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best

What Does Pets Best Pet Insurance Cover?

Pets Best furnishes the BestBenefit Plan, the most comprehensive policy available. This plan will cover various medical costs if your pet has a sickness or injury.

Pets Best pet insurance, like some other well-known pet insurance companies in our Lemonade pet insurance review and our ASPCA pet insurance review, offers a range of coverage levels tailored to different pet owners' financial needs.

The accident and illness plan ensures that the basics, such as the following, are included:

Accidents like broken bones, vehicle accidents, and ingesting foreign objects.

Development of dental plaque, caries, and other issues.

Expenses incurred for testing-related medical care, such as exams, procedures, and treatments.

Blood tests, CT scans, MRIs, and diagnostic tools.

Alternative treatments, including chiropractic and acupuncture.

Medicines that must be prescribed by a medical professional.

Many illnesses and ailments, including diabetes, cancer, otitis media, and UTIs.

Mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

Physical therapy.

Genetic conditions, such as visual impairment, as well as hip and elbow dysplasia, and epilepsy.

Those with limited funds or no longer young pets may find that accident-only insurance from Pets Best is the best option. This policy covers unexpected incidents like snake bites, broken bones, and inability to breathe due to an obstruction.



Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pets Best Plans

Pets Best is the best place to get everything you need for your pet. As an added bonus, they provide three distinct insurance packages: one that pays just in case of an accident, another that prioritizes preventative treatment, and a third that protects against both.

Essential

In the event of an unforeseen illness or injury, the Essential plan will cover the costs associated with medical treatment, including hospitalization and surgical procedures.

Nevertheless, it does not cover alternative therapies like acupuncture or massage or pay for diagnostic medical testing.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Plus

In addition to the advantages provided by the Basic plan, the Plus plan additionally reimburses pet owners for the expense of veterinarian treatment should their pet be injured or sickened as a result of an insured event. This strategy is a fantastic method for pet owners to set themselves up financially.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, and 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000.

Elite

The Elite plan covers a wider variety of services not included in the Plus plan.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, and 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000.

Accident-Only

Accidents, including bone fractures and poisoning, are specifically covered by Pets Best's Accident-Only insurance policy. Nevertheless, things like cancer therapy, arthritis medication, and dental work are not covered by this coverage.

Annual Maximum: $10,000

Reimbursement Options: 90%

Deductibles: $250

Routine Care

When added to an existing insurance policy, Pets Best's two supplemental plans provide further peace of mind.

BestWellness: Preventive services, including vaccines, microchipping, and annual checkups, are covered up to the policy's annual maximum of $305.

Preventive services, including vaccines, microchipping, and annual checkups, are covered up to the policy's annual maximum of $305. EssentialWellness: The EssentialWellness program reimburses up to $535 per year for necessary medical care, such as dental work and pet spaying and neutering, provided the patient maintains continuous enrollment throughout the year. This sum rises due to a higher annual benefit ceiling and improved payment for appropriate treatments.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

What Pets Best Pet Insurance Doesn’t Cover

In our pets best pet insurance review, we discovered that top-tier pet insurance coverage typically covers most of the costs involved with veterinarian treatment, but there are exceptions.

These are some particularly illustrative cases:

Vitamins, special diets, and supplements.

Grooming, waste collection, and cosmetic products are not included.

Nail and dew claw clipping, ear cleaning, and tail docking done for health or cosmetic purposes.

Illnesses or injuries that started before the policy.

Medications and treatment methods based on scientific studies or using naturally occurring components.

Pets Best Waiting Periods for Coverage

In most cases, the protected animal is not considered insured until some time has passed after the insurance was purchased—this is called the waiting period.

Three different time frames apply at Pets Best:

When three days have passed, accidents are covered.

There is a two-week waiting period before your pet may get medical attention if they become sick.

To recover from a damaged cruciate ligament, you should allow at least six months.

An affordable and timely approach is to choose a pet insurance plan with a short waiting period if the breed of pet is predisposed to cruciate ligament problems.

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we discovered that accidents, on the other hand, have a far shorter waiting period of three days compared to Spot and Healthy Paws, which take between 14 and 15.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

We look at the different coverage options as part of our Pets Best pet insurance review.

Maximum Annual Limit

The maximum amount of money you may earn back from your deductible and copayments is typically set on an annual basis in most insurance plans. There are two tiers of service available from Pets Best.

$5,000

Unlimited

Deductible

The money you spend on the vet will count toward your deductible with Pets Best. Selecting a deductible will postpone your refund till you meet the chosen threshold.

$50

$100

$200

$250

$500

$1,000

Reimbursement

Most insurance policies include a maximum out-of-pocket expense that will be covered and/or have additional payment restrictions. When the deductible is satisfied, the insured is entitled to reimbursement from the insurance company for a predetermined portion of the costs. The pet insurance coverage provided by Pets Best falls into three categories.

70%

80%

90%

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews From Customers

Although we're familiar with Pets Best's inner workings, we appreciate hearing from policyholders about the company's coverage, customer service, and claims processing times from those with first-hand experience.

Some consumers will always be dissatisfied, no matter how well a firm or service performs. To provide you with a complete picture, we have compiled both good and negative Pets Best pet insurance reviews.

“Because of the affordable rates, annual $100 deductible, and comprehensive 90% coverage, we can provide the best care for our pet without worrying about the expense.”

“The importance of providing this coverage is without dispute. Claims are simple to file, and payments are sent at the start of each month. Pets Best is the best of the best in the pet supply industry.” L.s, Justin and Emmeline

“I used Pets Best for a long time. Knowing that a vet was there if I needed them took a great weight off my shoulders. Unfortunately, I was unable to use the health insurance when my pet died. Its coverage is inadequate, and I would not recommend it to anybody.”

Missy F. said Pets Best took too long to respond and had a complicated claims process. They were able to respond to her allegations and questions, despite the complexity of the situation.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

Pets Best Pet Insurance Review: Discounts

Pets Best provides many discounts to help down the overall insurance price. For example, if you insure multiple pets, you might save as much as 5 percent. Employees, pet owners, and veterinarians are eligible for a 10% discount.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pets Best vs. Competitors

Evaluating the most well-known pet insurance providers, like Pets Best, is a great method to compare their monthly costs, deductibles, and the availability of mobile apps.

Comparing Pets Best to the industry leaders like the ones mentioned in our Pumpkin pet insurance review and Figo pet insurance review is important because it will show you how Pets Best measures up.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions

We answer common questions as part of this Pets Best pet insurance review.

What Are the Advantages of Pets Best Pet Insurance?

According to your plan, Pets Best may provide a wide range of services for various prices. Accident-only insurance for cats is available for as little as $6 per month, whereas the same protection for dogs costs $9 per month.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and customers with numerous dogs may get a 5% discount, making it one of the best pet insurance companies.

As an added bonus, there is no maximum age for pets to be covered under any of their policies, and you can choose between two wellness plans.

How Do I File a Claim With Pets Best?

Pet insurance is structured differently from the best life insurance policies for humans. If approved, the insured person pays the veterinarian out of pocket and submits a claim to Pets Best for reimbursement.

You may request your money back in one of two ways: electronically, by uploading your receipt and payment evidence to the app or website, or manually, by printing out a document and sending it in through mail or fax.

Do Pets Best Cover Exotic Animals?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we found that dogs and cats as young as seven weeks old are eligible for coverage under Pets Best insurance.

The company's website includes information about insuring exotic pets, including geckos, ferrets, guinea pigs, and pot-bellied pigs. However, several ways exist to pay for the vet bills associated with such animals.

Do Pets Best Insurance Require a Medical Exam?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we found that customers and pets are not required to provide any kind of medical history or undergo any physical check before joining. If you file a claim, the insurance company may ask for your veterinarian's records.

Pets Best's primary goal is to get your pet insured promptly. All accident claims must be filed within three days after enrollment, and all medical claims must be submitted within 14 days.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

How Do Pets Best Reimbursement Work?

Claiming is your sole recourse for getting your money back after having already paid for the things. After receiving it, we will begin reviewing it and comparing the data to what we already have.

We will get in touch with your veterinarian for the necessary records to verify the claimed ailment did not previously exist.

A panel of qualified veterinarians and veterinary technicians will review the medical records after they have been submitted. The choice of a paper check or electronic deposit into your bank account depends on how you submit your claim.

What Does Pets Best Not Cover?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we found that it's important to know that a Pets Best insurance policy cannot cover pre-existing conditions before purchasing one.

This means the coverage will not kick in for your pet if they show signs of disease before the waiting time finishes (three days for accidents, 14 days for sickness, and six months for cruciate ligament injuries).

Be cautious about reading the fine print since certain things, such as alternative therapies or nutritional supplements, may not be covered.

Do Pets Best Cover Hip Dysplasia?

Hip and elbow dysplasia, luxating patella, glaucoma, epilepsy, IVDD, cherry eye, and Wobbler syndrome are only some of the hereditary illnesses that Pets Best would cover after two weeks of enrollment, provided they did not exist before registration.

Does Pets Best Cover Dental?

If you can prove that your pet has had a dental cleaning while under general anesthesia during the prior calendar year, Pets Best will pay for any necessary treatment for periodontal disease. Dental treatment is not necessary for animals under two years of age.

The Pets Best Accidents and Illness coverage does not cover routine dental care for cats and dogs, but the Best Wellness plan covers it to the tune of $150.

Do Pets Best Cover Spaying?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we found that if you decide to include the Best Wellness package in your usual pet insurance policy, Pets Best will provide a $150 reduction in the cost of spaying or neutering your animal.

Do Pets Best Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

To be consistent with other pet insurance companies, Pets Best does not pay for pre-existing conditions or conditions diagnosed by a vet before or during the waiting time.

Do Pets Best Cover IVDD?

Even if your pet has never experienced Intervertebral Disc Disease, you can rest easy knowing Pets Best's comprehensive insurance plan covers it fully.

Pets Best's all-inclusive plan covers pre-existing diseases as well as those that are inherited. There is no boarding reimbursement or transportation reimbursement from Pets Best.

Does Pets Best Pay a Vet Directly?

If Pets Best accepts your application, the company may immediately pay your veterinarian, reducing or eliminating your out-of-pocket cost. Before your claim can be handled, your vet will need to sign a release agreement agreeing to the conditions so that they may receive reimbursement.

If your pet's medical expenses exceed Pets Best's proposed coverage, you will be responsible for those costs.

A pre-authorization request should be submitted if the cost of the veterinarian appointment is expected to be more than $1,000.

No matter how long it takes to get your money back, you can rest assured that your pet will get the finest treatment possible if you let your veterinarian pay the price upfront.

Pet insurance Pets Best ensures you can afford to take your pet in for regular checkups and any unexpected medical attention they may need.

All out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles, co-payments, or anything else not covered by the insurance, will still be your responsibility on the day of your visit. Please use the official online form to submit your request for compensation.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Final Thoughts

We found Pets Best pet insurance to be a trustworthy and reasonably priced option after researching pet insurance options. It provides full coverage and reimbursement for healthcare expenses, and claims may be made conveniently and speedily using a mobile phone app.

More so than with human health insurance, you are free to choose any veterinarian who satisfies the minimum requirements.

It is easy to join up, and you may change your reimbursement rate and deductible to save money. For this reason, protecting their pets with Pets Best pet insurance should be a top priority for pet owners.

Veterinary treatment for animals like cats and dogs may be expensive, even with insurance.

But, mobility aids like wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs could not be covered by standard pet insurance.

Pets Best has several insurance plans to choose from, each with its own annual maximum, reimbursement rate, and deductible. It may take the firm a few weeks to process your request and provide payment.

Read the policy agreement and the claims procedure before settling on a policy with Pets Best or any other insurer to ensure your pet's requirements are met.

>>Check the best deals for Pets Best pet insurance

Related Articles: