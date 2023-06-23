PeopleLooker Review – Is It the Best Available Option?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Are you interested in learning more about PeopleLooker and if it’s worth your effort and cost? In this thorough evaluation, we’ll review the features, cost, and overall usefulness of PeopleLooker to help you decide if it’s the best choice.

If you’re trying to gather more info on someone who might be a scammer or trying to reconnect with an old acquaintance, our assessment has you covered.

What Is PeopleLooker?

Headquartered in New York, PeopleLooker is an information-gathering platform that gives its users access to many public records from state, federal, and county sources. It uses popular social media websites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to provide pertinent search results.

PeopleLooker lets you easily obtain relevant data about an individual by entering their name, address, or phone number.

It should be noted that this service isn’t intended for tenant screening, employee background checks, assessing creditworthiness, or hiring house staff, as such usage may be against the law.

Is PeopleLooker Legit?

Before investing in PeopleLooker, it’s a good idea to ensure PeopleLooker is worth it. You may also be interested to see if the platform can truly deliver quick access to possibly unexpected details regarding any person.

We’re confident PeopleLooker is living up to its claims, as reflected in the many reviews. This review analyzes the data a PeopleLooker review report contains, how it works, and its capability to uncover data that may be hard to get through Google. Continue reading to learn more about this reliable system.

What Can You Do With It?

PeopleLooker stands out because of its speedy and trustworthy search results. The precision of the outcomes depends on what details are available on the internet. You can be confident in the outcomes because they ensure to keep all their information current.

It’s normal for someone's records to be added over time, even if nothing is available. In such cases, you’ll be notified when their data is updated and supplied with the revised report.

PoepleLooker Features

PeopleLooker offers a variety of distinguishing characteristics that make it a top-notch personalbackground check service.

PeopleLooker applies SSL certifications to guard you during your searches, offering the utmost security and confidentiality. The website is transparent about how they acquire and utilize the data and how their patrons should do the same.

Some basic features provided by PeopleLooker include

Entire names

Phone numbers

Addresses

Relatives

Email addresses

Social media profiles

Criminal records

Court records

Photographs

Data relating





People Search

One or more criteria can be submitted to make the search more precise. In addition to a person's first and last name, their current address, email address, or telephone number can be included.

When you input the necessary details, the website examines vast amounts of data and correlates different files to discover the most appropriate result.

This may take a few minutes, but PeopleLooker’s people search service will grant a comprehensive report. The usual people search report would include the birthdate and the first and last name (including maiden name).

PeopleLooker may also provide:

Phone number

Address

Close relatives

Email

Social media

Criminal record check

Bankruptcies

PeopleLooker reviews also demonstrate that its users are delighted with the amount of data they receive. The website successfully tracks down the desired individual even when the initial details about them are scant.

PeopleLooker is a useful people search site that can be utilized to guard yourself against scams and fraudulent online service providers. It can also be used for vetting possible romantic partners, especially when it comes to online dating, many people create fake identities.

Doing a short internet search before meeting someone is beneficial to ensure they are who they say they are and aren’t deceiving you.

Information Removal

A further reason people use PeopleLooker, or any other background check website, is to look for their name to see what details they can uncover.

Thankfully, with the help of PeopleLooker, you can request the deletion of any personal data associated with you. All you have to do is follow the guidelines on the website.

Once your request has been accepted, it takes around a day for the details to be eradicated from the website. It's worth mentioning that this service is without cost, and there's no necessity to have an account with them.

Once the data has been taken down, it’ll not reappear. However, other data linked to you may be made public. Fortunately, opting out is quick and straightforward, allowing you to request the removal of information again.

Property Check

Acquiring a house is, for the majority of people, a one-time investment, so it’s essential to make the correct decision.

With PeopleLooker's address search feature, you can review the ownership record, estimated worth, connected taxes, area, and when the asset was constructed.

You can discover more about the shops that provide services to the people living there, recreational spaces like parks and recreational centers, nearby schools, and the people living there.

An address search can provide you with the crime statistics for a specific area so that you know about any risks associated with relocating to that neighborhood. Typically, people look for the amount of violent and sexual offenses reported in the area.

Additional Features

PeopleLooker provides a range of distinct characteristics that make it stand out compared to other personal background search services.

PeopleLooker reviews use secure SSL certificates to guarantee maximum safety and privacy during the request process. All searches are kept confidential, which is essential when searching for background information.

The website explicitly gathers and uses the data and how its customers should utilize it.

PeopleLooker pledges to abide by the Fair Credit Reporting Act mandates and expects its customers to do the same. Despite being a search engine for public records, the company emphasizes privacy and transparency more.

PeopleLooker consistently points out the absence of dark web monitoring, which is a considerable disappointment given the prevalence of identity theft.

How Does PeopleLooker Work?

PeopleLooker presents an advantageous way of obtaining information that would necessitate significant self-directed research and several trips to multiple places where documents are stored.

By collecting data from many public sources, individuals can access a huge amount of information previously scattered around state and local courthouses and collections of public records.

PeopleLooker collects its information from national, state, county, and local open sources. The only people being researched are those in the US.

After running multiple searches, we discovered that the search engine of PeopleLooker also searches through a vast number of social media outlets. These comprise well-known networks like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

PeopleLooker – Pros and Cons

Pros

Visually appealing user interface

Easy to use

The process of searching is kept confidential

Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Cost-effective rate structures

A straightforward cost structure

Provides an unlimited number of search queries

Transparency

Cons

According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, this service cannot be utilized to investigate employees as it’s not a consumer reporting agency

There’ll be no examination of the dark web

Enhancing the quality of service provided to customers is essential

It requires a considerable amount of time to complete a request

There‘s no option for customers to communicate with representatives in real-time

Additional fees for specific data

It’s only possible to perform certain searches using a mobile device

PeopleLooker cost structures offer three options. One is a seven-day trial subscription, costing just $1. The two other plans are also available for selection.

Monthly membership – $22.86/month

3-month membership – $18.28/month

If you sign up for their service, you can access various records, including background checks, contact details, telephone searches, emails, and more.



Customer Support

You can communicate with PeopleLooker's customer service by email and expect a response within 24 to 48 hours.

You can also reach out to them by dialing their toll-free number. They’re available to assist you from 6 in the morning to 11:30 in the evening (Eastern Standard Time) every day of the week.

PeopleLooker Reviews from Real Users - How Legit Is It?

To save you from spending a lot of time, we studied numerous PeopleLooker reviews on the Internet to determine how actual users felt about using the service.

This will assist you in obtaining a definite answer to whether PeopleLooker is a legitimate service and if it operates correctly. Common complaints include inaccurate or outdated information, difficulty canceling subscriptions, poor customer service, and unexpected charges.

Some customers have also reported feeling misled by the service's marketing tactics or charged for services they didn’t sign up for.

Alternatives to PeopleLooker

TruthFinder is a web-based resource allowing people to look up public documents concerning others. People can search for data by entering a person's name, contact number, email address, or location to find contact information, criminal backgrounds, and real estate records.

TruthFinder offers a reverse phone lookup feature that can determine the proprietor of a mysterious phone number. TruthFinder is easy to use and provides a mobile application for quick access to search outcomes. As with comparable services, there’s a fee for it.

If you're searching for a reliable background check service, Intelius is an excellent choice. It provides access to extensive information, such as contact information, criminal activity, and real estate records.

Intelius offers a background check option that allows users to acquire a detailed report on a specific person. Aside from allowing people to search for data, Intelius offers a reverse phone lookup service and an app that can access search results.

People should remember that using Intelius comes with a price tag, and some people have mentioned that the information given by the platform is only sometimes precise.

BeenVerified has become a popular choice for individuals to quickly and cost-effectively gain access to public records. Over 1 million people have taken advantage of the service featured on MTV's show Catfish.

This service includes a vehicle search, email search, address search, phone search, or name search.

BeenVerified has an exceptional customer service staff and offers comprehensive reports for a reasonable cost. They also apply a unique 7-in-1 search system to provide more rapid access to data.

PeopleFinder is a great search engine for people for its unique characteristics, including a broad criminal records database, the possibility to do background checks on people, and the capability to look for individuals by their name.

PeopleFinder also offers a "people search plus" function, which supplies users with extra data regarding them, such as their educational background, job duties, and online media accounts.

It provides its users the opportunity to manage their address books. This can be beneficial for keeping a record of their contacts and related data. It’s a powerful tool for anyone searching for details regarding people who wish to perform comprehensive background checks.

Instant Checkmate is a well-respected website that offers complete background checks on individuals by accessing public records. It’s known to be among the most reliable and extensive background check services available today.

Individuals use this service to learn about people they know, including romantic interests. This service provides access to many databases which can be searched and includes telephone numbers, email addresses, postal addresses, social media accounts, and criminal records.

Read our Instant Checkmate review for a more in-depth look at this service.

Since 2006, Spokeo has been providing background details, criminal records, and even helping people locate their old buddies. The website has earned the trust of 20 million users in the decade and a half since its launch.

People can access basic info for free by simply entering a name or a phone number.

Although there’s a limited amount of info, nearly everything needs to be more transparent and precise. People who carefully read the data should be able to find some relevant information.

US Search is a highly respected background check organization that provides a simple and reliable tool for searching for people. The best part is, it ensures the user's privacy, and the person searched will not be aware of the search.

US Search has an extensive library of public documents that it goes through to obtain pertinent information and compile it into a single report. It provides an inexpensive and more effective approach to finding data while decreasing the discovery price.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Using a professional background check service like PeopleLooker is highly beneficial. PeopleLooker's cost is relatively low, and the advantage of having easy access to this type of information is undeniable.

PeopleLooker provides a service that allows you to gain information about someone new or to research your history and the histories of your family. By performing a search, you can access the address, contact number, and possibly even the names of family members associated with the person in question.

Given that people can easily access background check services, most of these services can share your information with the provider. Checking whether you have opted out of such services can be challenging.

PeopleLooker Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Does PeopleLooker Have Apps?

Luckily, PeopleLooker offers applications that can be downloaded on any smartphone, Android or iOS. This implies that you can inquire instantly about someone no matter where you are.

You don't have to wait until you reach your computer to access your PeopleLooker account.

How to Cancel My Subscription?

PeopleLooker offers an uncomplicated way to cancel your subscription or membership. All you need to do is have your nine-digit membership ID ready. After that, you can call their customer service line, 1-800-592-7153, which is open daily from 6:00 AM to 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by PeopleLooker?

Information in PeopleLooker records is kept private, and the individuals being searched will not be aware of the search.

Is PeopleLooker Legal?

PeopleLooker mentions you can access public records privately. However, FCRA regulations state that PeopleLooker isn’t officially classified as a consumer reporting agency, and thus cannot be employed for employment or rental screening.

Final Thoughts on PeopleLooker

If you haven’t used a people-searching website before, the PeopleLooker is a perfect choice. It’s dependable, and uncomplicated to use. The design is attractive, and the attention to detail is remarkable.

When you register with PeopleLooker, you know exactly what to expect regarding cost. The company is committed to being transparent about the fees associated with the website.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

