PeopleFinders Review: Is it the Best People Search Site?

Looking for an honest and thorough background check site? PeopleFinders is your best bet. PeopleFinders is a popular tool for researching individuals because of its comprehensive collection of publicly available information and straightforward interface.

To help you decide if PeopleFinders is the perfect solution, we'll examine its features, pricing, and general performance in this review. Let's delve in and see if PeopleFinders is worth it.

PeopleFinders Review: What Is PeopleFinders?

For over two decades, PeopleFinders has been providing its services as a background check company, and its popularity among consumers is evident. It has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has won several honors.

Using PeopleFinders is a challenging endeavor because of its intuitive design. The data will be analyzed by the search engine and used to conduct actual searches of public records and databases, from which search reports will be generated.

Property records and reverse phone lookups are common examples of what is being sought. PeopleFinders offers one-time report purchases and recurring monthly payments for its subscribers. It's possible to use this kind of service to discover more about your neighbors, track down missing loved ones, and locate helpful contact information.

The company isn't part of the Consumer Reporting Agency. It doesn’t fall under the purview of the credit reporting act, and thus any information obtained cannot be utilized in a court of law. Yet, this knowledge can provide relief.

PeopleFinders Review: Is PeopleFinders Legit?

It's only natural to desire assurance that your funds will be used well before making a sizable commitment with PeopleFinders. Who wouldn't want to know if this audacious and intriguing platform can actually fulfill its promise of quickly and easily discovering information that can surprise them about anyone?

PeopleFinders has a history of satisfied customers and positive reviews to support its claims. We're so confident in its efficacy that we want to investigate its inner workings in greater depth. It can unearth subtle details you might not find using a standard search engine. Read on to learn everything there is to know about PeopleFinders.

PeopleFinders Review: What Can You Do With It?

PeopleFinders allows users to look up a wide variety of personal characteristics about a person, such as their name, phone number, email address, past addresses, criminal histories, social media profiles, past jobs, and educational background.

You can utilize this data to reunite with long-lost loved ones, or even find old friends. It also gives you the power to manage and oversee your personal brand's internet visibility. PeopleFinders provides various resources to help you learn more and make better choices.

PeopleFinders Review: PeopleFinders Features

PeopleFinders provides several options for searching. The most common way to use a people finder is by entering a name and an address. One type of search allows you to do a "reverse phone lookup," which involves entering a number and seeing who is associated with that number.

Not only did we not expect to find the aforementioned four strategies, but we were also astonished to find a fifth strategy based on email.

When a name search returns several results, PeopleFinders provides additional information, such as age and family connections, to restrict the results. This is essential because many comparable search tools require payment before revealing whether they have any relevant results.

Their reports about an individual cover a lot. A search will yield information such as the person's name, past addresses, contact information, and even family members. Besides the national sex offender's registry check, property, and bankruptcy data, court and arrest records, and other public documents are included in a background report purchase.

Unlike other people-finding, PeopleFinders doesn't provide private data like email accounts or social network handles. It also doesn't tell you if someone is a gun owner or has a firearms license.

Among the most fundamental capabilities are

Case Histories

Sex offenders Misdemeanors Arrest records Felony records

Who Is Located at This Address?

Locale specifics Neighbors Specifics of the property Value of real estate

Reverse Phone Lookup

People Search

Reverse Email Lookup

Criminal records

Available Documents

Divorce records Contact information Criminal records Marriage records







People Search

PeopleFinders returns a plethora of publicly available data about any person you enter.

How does it work?

Provide the first and last names of the person you're looking for and any other rudimentary details you know can improve your search results (such as their date of birth or general location).

What info does it return?

An extensive report about the individual is provided by PeopleFinder, which may contain the following details:

List of names and aliases

Provide your age and the exact date and year you were born

Where you live now

Prior addresses

Maybe closely linked

Phone numbers

Details about a person's criminal record

Data on sexual offenders

Contact information

Social media profiles

Available photos

Tax records

Court records

Reverse Phone Lookup

Everyone has to deal with the annoyance of being contacted by calls from unknown numbers, which might include prank calls and scams. Thankfully, the reverse phone lookup service of PeopleFinders can help discover the callers' identities.

How does it work?

Enter the number of an unfamiliar caller, and PeopleFinders will scour billions of records for details about the caller.

What info does it return?

Whenever an unknown number is entered into PeopleFinder, it gives as much information as possible about the caller, such as:

Name

Company name

Location

Person's age

Numbers with associated emails





Reverse Email Lookup

Since the spam folder can't catch every suspicious message, inboxes inevitably fill up with messages from unknown senders. Its reverse email lookup is quite similar to its reverse phone lookup feature, allowing you to learn more about an unknown email address and determine whether it belongs to a known person.

How does it work?

Simply enter an email address to have PeopleFinders search its extensive database for details on the sender.

What info does it return?

PeopleFinders provides details about an email's anonymous sender, such as:

The owner’s identity of the email address or the company they work for

The email address was used to create the social networking account

Information that is uniquely identifying the email's sender

Using a reverse email lookup, you may tell if an individual or business is authentic or trying to con you. If you want to know who sent you an email and why, this works considerably better than a simple Google search.



Address Lookup

When you sign up for PeopleFinders, you can access many resources, including a reverse address lookup that provides detailed information on any U.S. address you enter.

Why use reverse address lookup?

You can use a reverse address lookup for various purposes, including researching a home you're interested in buying without having to contact a realtor, finding out more about the surrounding people, or simply getting a feel for a new area.

How does it work?

Once you provide an address, PeopleFinders will look through its records to see what it can tell you about the residence or company.

What info does it return?

Details regarding the house's physical make-up, including its year of construction, total square footage, and bedroom count

Particulars about the current and former residents of that location

PeopleFinders Review: How to Perform a Background Check With PeopleFinders?

Users will find that navigating PeopleFinders is a breeze. Many different searches can be conducted on a person using this feature, including ones based on:

Provider's Name

Street Address

Postal Code

Area Code Telephone

To access the service, you must first:



Sign Up : PeopleFinders supports sign-in with either Google or Facebook for convenience. The next step is to register for a platform account.

: PeopleFinders supports sign-in with either Google or Facebook for convenience. The next step is to register for a platform account. Login : After creating an account, you can enter it and begin working with the system.

: After creating an account, you can enter it and begin working with the system. Search : Type the person's name and where they live into the respective fields and hit the search button.

: Type the person's name and where they live into the respective fields and hit the search button. Review : PeopleFinders will compile a list of persons with the same or similar names who live in the same area. Other details, such as the person's aliases, age, family, and so on, will also be included. With these, you may zero in on the right individual.

: PeopleFinders will compile a list of persons with the same or similar names who live in the same area. Other details, such as the person's aliases, age, family, and so on, will also be included. With these, you may zero in on the right individual. View the Report: Downloading the entire report will give you access to all the details about the individual.





PeopleFinders Review: How Does PeopleFinders Work?

PeopleFinders simplifies gathering information that might involve lengthy independent investigations and travels to many places where records are maintained by compiling data from a wide range of public sources in one central area. Users now have easy access to a plethora of information previously dispersed among many government agencies and archives, all with just one search.

The information on PeopleFinders comes from a wide variety of places, including as

Public record archives at the national, state, and municipal levels

Statistics from the FBI and local law enforcement

Stats from the 2010 United States Census

Market research firms

Information used in the commercial sector

In the banking and credit union industries

Internet profiles

Official documents

PeopleFinders Review: Pros and Cons

Pros

Quick and simple to navigate menus

The reporter's fee

Ten billion records at your fingertips

Many tiers of price

Superior assistance for customers

Almost 95% of it is true

There are iOS and Android app options

Provides a free trial for three days

Cons

Monthly search limits

Deceptive pricing strategies

Payments for cancelations





PeopleFinders Review: PeopleFinders Cost

PeopleFinders for a regular monthly membership fee is just $24.95. According to market standards, and in the eyes of buyers, the cost of PeopleFinders is reasonable. Try the services for less than $4 by signing up for a trial subscription. Also, the program gives one-time services for a nominal cancellation cost.

Check out people for just $1.95

The reverse phone lookup service costs $3.95

Check out a criminal record $39.99

As compared to similar offerings, the pricing of PeopleFinders is manageable and reasonable. To sum up, if you need extra security and lookup services, this is your best bet for price and features.



PeopleFinders Review: Customer Support

Customer service on PeopleFinders is warm and kind. Their toll-free number is (800) 718-8997, so you may reach them. Weekend hours are 7 am to 3:30 pm PST, Monday through Friday.

PeopleFinders Review from Real Users - How Legit is it?

To spare you some research time, we read hundreds of internet PeopleFinders testimonials to determine what users thought of the service. If you're wondering if PeopleFinders is a legitimate business and if it works, you'll find the answer here.

User Reviews from Sitejabber

PeopleFinders has a consumer rating of 4.7 stars from 1788 reviews showing that most customers are satisfied with their purchases. Consumers complaining about PeopleFinders frequently mention credit cards, customer service, and phone number problems.

PeopleFinders Review: Alternatives to PeopleFinder

TruthFinder is a people-searching database based on public documents that may be accessed online. People can look for public documents, including phone books, criminal histories, and property deeds, by entering a username, contact details, email, or physical address. TruthFinder also has a tool that allows you to search for a phone number and find out who owns it.

TruthFinder is simple to operate and has a mobile app to check your findings wherever you go. Just as with other services of its kind, though, it doesn’t come without a price tag.

If you need a thorough background check service, this is an excellent alternative to consider. The database has a wealth of data. Background checks are available on Intelius, allowing users to compile extensive profiles of potential business or personal contacts.

Intelius also provides reverse phone lookup and a mobile app for searching. It's essential for customers to know that Intelius isn't free and that some customers have complained about the platform providing inaccurate data.

Background checks can be conducted, and public records can be viewed using Instant Checkmate. Regarding background check services, this is widely considered one of the most reliable and complete options.

Even though the service cannot be used professionally, people use it individually to learn more about their neighbors, friends, and even romantic partners. Using this service, you can look up anything from a person's phone number, social media profile, or criminal record.

Read our Instant Checkmate review.

Background checks and tips on how to find a long-lost buddy are just some services Spokeo offers since 2006. Over that period, the site has earned the trust of over 20 million customers.

Just inputting a username or phone number into Spokeo to receive basic results costs nothing. Some information is provided. Still, it’s quite difficult to read because of the level of blurring. Data miners who are good at "reading between the lines" might glean some useful insights.

Among the most trusted brands in the industry, US Search provides a quick and easy way to look up information about anyone. The best part is that it's made so that nobody you look up won't be able to see that you're searching for them.

US Search examines its extensive collection of public records to compile a comprehensive report. The time and money spent discovering new information are cut down significantly.

PeopleFinders Review: Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

You can benefit from a qualified background check service. The value of readily available information is incontestable.

You use the PeopleFinders to look into the past of a new friend, as well as your own and your family's. A person's home address, contact information, and even the names of relatives can be accessed through an online search.

PeopleFinders Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Free Trial Period for PeopleFinders?

There’s no free trial. However, for $0.95, you can try it out.

Where Can I Find Out If Using PeopleFinders Is Safe?

We appreciate your concern for your online safety and privacy and realize that you may hesitate to use a given service provider if you feel completely uncomfortable with them. PeopleFinders uses secure socket layer (SSL) encryption to prevent the subject of your background check from learning that you accessed his or her information. Excellent news, as you can secretly conduct many more searches without fear of repercussions.

How Much Does PeopleFinders Cost?

PeopleFinders charges a reasonable amount of $24.95. PeopleFinders is competitively priced compared to the industry and is considered fair by customers. To evaluate the services, you can get a trial membership for less than $4.

Is There a Mobile App for PeopleFinders?

There’s indeed an app for Android devices. Unfortunately, they lack an iOS app, which they should develop, given how popular iOS is.

Are There Any Laws Prohibiting the Use of PeopleFinders?

Although FCRA laws prohibit using PeopleFinders for a tenant or employment screening because it’s not a consumer reporting agency, the company claims you can conduct background checks using privacy-friendly public record searches.

PeopleFinders Review: Final Thoughts on PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders is an inexpensive and simple way to find a lost friend or see who’s phoning you. We appreciated that less frequent users could buy individual reports instead of paying for an unlimited subscription. PeopleFinders is affordable compared to other services. PeopleFinders allows users to perform reverse phone lookups and prevent unwanted calls from unknown numbers.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

