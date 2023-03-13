8 Best People Search Sites Online – Ultimate Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

With troves of people search sites applauding themselves as the best, it can be quite overwhelming trying to discern the top platforms from the not-so-great ones. And, it doesn’t help that there are so many best people search sites right now.

However, through monitoring and reviewing people finder sites for a while now, we have cherry-picked the most reputed people search sites to give you the most extensive, accurate, and comprehensive search reports.

This compilation of the best people search sites today has the best-suited sites to help you find that old pal, locate family, verify professional relations, find out detailed information about an acquaintance, and more.

BeenVerified: Best People Search Site Overall

If you need to conduct a people search on someone, BeenVerified is an excellent online service to use. It provides users with accurate and up-to-date information by searching public records, social media accounts, and other online sources.

Pros:

Multiple search options

Smooth navigation

Excellent customer support

Cons:

Some data is expensive

No individual reports

White Pages Lookup: BeenVerified’s White Pages lookup is a fast people finder that has four main categories - name, address, phone number, or email address. Using the username search field, you can also search for someone on social media.

Government Public Records: In addition to personal information, you can access a person’s criminal and arrest records, properties, relationships, and more.

Cost: None of BeenVerified's features are free, and no membership trials are available. However, the service is affordable and offers a range of subscription plans to suit different budgets.

Privacy: BeenVerified takes privacy seriously and uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect users' personal data. The site doesn’t share or sell any information to third parties.

Usability: 4.9/5

BeenVerified has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate and search for information. The search results are presented in a clear and organized format.

Features: 5/5

BeenVerified offers a variety of features, including People Search, Criminal Records Search, Public Records Search, Reverse Phone Lookup, and Email Lookup. These features can help users find contact information, previous addresses, criminal records, education and employment history, and other personal details.

What Can BeenVerified Uncover: 4.9/5

BeenVerified provides a wide range of search options, making it a versatile tool that can be used for various purposes, such as finding lost friends or family members or verifying someone's identity.

Pricing: 4.9/5

BeenVerified is an affordable option for those needing to perform background checks regularly. It offers a range of subscription plans that users can choose to pay monthly or yearly.

PeopleLooker: Best for Fast & Accurate Results

Pros:

Simple to use

Comprehensive search reports

Excellent customer service

Includes social media and genealogy search

Cons:

Doesn’t offer single reports

PeopleLooker is a website that offers quick, cost-effective, and convenient access to trustworthy public records for individuals. By using PeopleLooker, you can discover information that may not be readily available on Google.

With an array of features including people search, reverse phone lookup, username search, address lookup, email lookup, B2B search, and unclaimed money lookup all in one place, PeopleLooker is a valuable resource for finding the information you require on a daily basis.

Usability: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker is generally considered to be easy to use. Its interface is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for individuals to conduct searches and access public records without much difficulty. Additionally, PeopleLooker provides detailed search reports that are easy to understand and navigate, which can be helpful for those who are not familiar with the process of searching public records. Overall, PeopleLooker is a straightforward and convenient tool for individuals seeking to access reliable public records.

Features: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker offers several features that allow users to conduct comprehensive searches and access a wide range of public records. Some of its key features include:

People Search : Allows users to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, or email address.

: Allows users to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, or email address. Reverse Phone Lookup : Allows users to search for the owner of a phone number and access their public records.

: Allows users to search for the owner of a phone number and access their public records. Username Search : Allows users to search for individuals by their username on various social media platforms.

: Allows users to search for individuals by their username on various social media platforms. Address Lookup : Allows users to search for information about a specific address, such as its history, ownership, and public records associated with it.

: Allows users to search for information about a specific address, such as its history, ownership, and public records associated with it. Email Lookup : Allows users to search for information about an email address, including the owner's name, address, and other public records.

: Allows users to search for information about an email address, including the owner's name, address, and other public records. B2B Search : Allows users to search for information about businesses, including their owners, contact information, and public records.

: Allows users to search for information about businesses, including their owners, contact information, and public records. Unclaimed Money Lookup: Allows users to search for unclaimed funds that may be owed to them by the government or other entities.

What PeopleLooker Can Uncover: 4.8/5

PeopleLooker can uncover a variety of information about individuals, businesses, and properties. Some of the information that can be uncovered using PeopleLooker includes:

Contact information : Phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and social media profiles

: Phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, and social media profiles Criminal records : Arrest records, criminal convictions, and sex offender information

: Arrest records, criminal convictions, and sex offender information Public records : Marriage and divorce records, bankruptcy filings, court records, and property ownership information

: Marriage and divorce records, bankruptcy filings, court records, and property ownership information Financial information : Bankruptcies, liens, and judgments

: Bankruptcies, liens, and judgments Employment history : Past and current employers, job titles, and work history

: Past and current employers, job titles, and work history Education history : Degrees earned, schools attended, and graduation dates

: Degrees earned, schools attended, and graduation dates Social media activity : Usernames, profiles, and posts on social media platforms

: Usernames, profiles, and posts on social media platforms Genealogy records: Ancestry, birth and death records, and family tree information

Pricing: 4.8/5

PeopleLooker operates on a monthly subscription model and provides customers with the option to trial the service for $1 for a period of 7 days. If customers wish to continue, they can select from two premium plans: a monthly membership priced at $22.86/month or a 3-month membership priced at $18.28/month.

Subscribing to their service offers unlimited access to background reports, contact information, arrest records, phone lookups, and email lookups, as well as more search options and faster searching capabilities. Customers can cancel their subscription at any time by contacting customer service via phone or email. However, we found the customer support team lacking as the agent we spoke with provided only generic information and did not appear overly helpful.

FCRA Disclaimer – PeopleLooker does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

TruthFinder: Best People Search Site with High Ratings

Pros:

Multiple search options

Dark Web Scan available

Toll-free call customer support

A+ BBB rating

Straightforward to use

In-depth reports

Cons:

Pricier

Having launched in 2015, TruthFinder might not be one of the old-timers' people search services – but it has grown to be one of the most popular background check companies today.

Claiming more than 60,000 5-Star reviews, TruthFinder does appear to be worth its salt in giving you accurate and comprehensive reports. Even more, an A+ BBB rating further lends credibility to their reputation.

Usability: 4.9/5

Standing as one of the most effortless people search engines to use, TruthFinder leans on a minimalistic site with a pleasant user interface. Basically, the whole site is neatly organized on its immediate web page, making it easy to search.

To complement everything is an Android mobile app, which means wherever you are, you can make a search and speedily unfold information about an acquaintance.

Features: 4.9/5

Providing a wide selection of avenues to make a search, you can look into someone on TruthFinder using the people search, reverse phone lookup, public records, and background check.

You can do this using someone’s name, phone number, email address, or even address.

The People and Background Search are particularly great options to verify online dates, connect with estranged family or friends, look up a new roommate, or even find out what appears on your own check.

Besides that, TruthFinder goes through millions of public records to give you the best possible look at a person’s criminal records, arrest records, public information, and more to keep yourself safe.

With the digitalization of the world today, people are fairly prone to identity theft. To ensure your information isn’t getting used for illegal activities by cyber criminals online, you can perform a Dark Web Scan.

In fact, the scan doesn’t only search but also monitors the web for possible future identity theft. If you want to learn more about this people search service, check out this in-depth TruthFinder review.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

With the millions of public records it digs through, it’s by no chance that TruthFinder offers possibly the most exhaustive search results.

Information you could possibly discover from a detailed report on TruthFinder include:

Criminal history

Arrest records

Traffic offenses

Contact information

Education history

Employment history

Birth & death records

Social media accounts

Dating profiles

Location history

Dating site profiles

Possible relatives & family members

Pricing: 4.7/5

TruthFinder is the most premium service, and might not be the cheapest option. But, if you desire high-quality and detailed reports, then TruthFinder is well-suited for that.

Nonetheless, TruthFinder’s reverse phone lookup is absolutely free if you want to just unveil some basic information about a new caller.

Price summary;

1-month unlimited reports – $28.05 /month

/month 3-month unlimited reports – $23.28/mo (Power Users – Billed at $46.56 every two months)

FCRA Disclaimer – TruthFinder does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Intelius: Best People Search Site for Detailed Reports

Pros:

Very detailed reports

Wide search options

Sources from over 20 billion public records

Simple user interface

Quick turnovers

Reputable, with excellent ratings

Huge database of public records

Cons:

Limited to the US

Established in 2003, Intelius leads the pack as one of the most reputable people and background search companies today.

If you’re looking for a seamless day-to-day people search engine, Intelius might be the best option. Better still, the people search platform scours through millions of records, giving you a good base to discover tons of information about that new neighbor, or date.

Usability: 4.9/5

Building its whole outlook on simplicity, Intelius stands out with an intuitive web design. Just from the first page, you’ll be able to see the search parameters, with instinctive hints on what you need to put in for a quick and stress-free search.

Again, with the wide public records it sources from, the site seems to do a great job presenting that information in really digestible bits, hence giving you an easy time picking through results.

Features: 5/5

Seeking to give the best odds of finding what you’re looking for, Intelius provides you with wide search parameters.

You can confidently look up someone with the standard people search, where just with someone’s first and last name, you can glean a variety of public records and criminal details. To refine the search further, you can add the person’s state or city for more accurate results.

Additionally, there’s the reverse phone and address lookup that you can use to unmask information behind a new phone number or find property records respectively. The reverse address lookup works very well if you’re looking to get a mortgage.

What Can Intelius Uncover: 4.9/5

Intelius seems to hold its weight on giving you in-depth and up-to-date reports on people and property. Maybe, the results might even surpass your expectations.

Some information an Intelius search can unearth include but isn’t limited to:

Social media profiles

Arrest records

Traffic offenses

Misdemeanors

Sexual offenses

Court records

Family members and relatives

Address history

Phone numbers

Assets

Bankruptcies

Pricing: 4.9/5

The platform offers a basic information search for free. With this, you can find more primary information about someone like their age or places they have lived. However, for more exhaustive reports you’ll have to get a paid subscription.

The good thing is that the subscription fees are currently more affordable than most people search sites. Moreover, considering the wide range of information you’re getting and the ease of use, then we’d say Intelius gives you great value for money.

Price summary;

1-month unlimited reports – $24.86/month

2-month unlimited reports – $21.13/month ($42.25 charged every 60 days)

FCRA Disclaimer – Intelius does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening

Instant Checkmate: Great People Search Site for Criminal History Check

Pros:

Toll-free call support

Detailed criminal records

Quick & precise reports

Can download reports in PDF

Easy-to-use interface

Reputable

Cons:

Single reports aren’t available

Basically the ‘detective’ in the group, Instant Checkmate helps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe by disclosing any criminal history on just about anyone quickly.

To give you some assurance, the background check service is accredited with an A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating, thus solidifying its legitimacy as a great people search site.

Usability: 4.9/5

Starting off, Instant Checkmate combines an instant search function with an instinctive navigation bar to give you a seamless search experience.

Instant Checkmate equally does a great job offering even the most detailed reports in precise form, so rest assured you won’t spend loads of time poring through a report for specifics.

On the whole, you probably won’t have a challenge using the site, but in case you do, the service has quite a responsive and toll-free call support that you can reach out to.

Features: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate offers 4 main direct search options: people search, reverse phone lookup search, criminal, arrest records search, and finally an inmate search.

The people search only requires someone’s name and the city they live in to reveal information about them. Also, it helps with just someone’s phone number. You can help ease off some stress by uncovering details about a strange caller.

Undoubtedly Instant Checkmate’s biggest feature yet, the criminal records search scours through an avalanche of records. The best part is, you can narrow down and sift the criminal background checks by state, city, and even zip code.

Finally, for people looking to reconnect with long-lost friends or family who might have been incarcerated, the inmate search offers a quick look into the country’s prisons, jails, and more.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

Being an all-around background check platform, Instant Checkmate does much more than uncover criminal past.

Here are a couple of details that Instant Checkmate can potentially lift the lid on;

Location History

Address history

Birth and death records

Phone number

Relatives

Social media profiles

Weapon permits

Arrest records

Court records

Felonies

Pricing: 4.8/5

Offering relatively pricier subscription options than its biggest competitors, Instant Checkmate still gives a good balance between price and value, especially if you’re committing for a while.

Only, you won’t be able to purchase a single report, and you’ll have to pay an extra $1.99 to download reports in PDF, which is not all bad for a tangible point of reference.

Price summary;

1-month unlimited reports – $35.12/month

3-month unlimited reports – $28.09/month

FCRA Disclaimer – Instant Checkmate does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening

PeopleFinders: Best People Search Site for Ease of Use

Pros:

Provides a wide range of information about individuals

Easy to use interface

Can be helpful in finding lost friends or relatives

Can be used for background checks on potential employees

Cons:

Information may not be up-to-date or accurate

Some information may be confidential and should not be publicly available

The cost of accessing specific information can be expensive

May invade an individual's privacy without their consent

PeopleFinders is a people search site that allows users to search for and obtain information about individuals. It’s a popular people search site that provides a wide range of information about individuals, including their contact information, criminal records, and background information.

The website is easy to use and allows users to search for people by name, address, or phone number. PeopleFinders can be helpful in finding lost friends or relatives, conducting background checks on potential employees or romantic partners, and more.

Usability: 5/5

PeopleFinders is generally considered to be easy to use. The website has a user-friendly interface that allows users to search for people by name, address, or phone number. The search process is straightforward, and the results are presented in a clear and organized manner.

Users can also filter their search results to narrow down their options. Additionally, the website offers a variety of different search options, including the ability to search for people by location, age, or even criminal records, which allows users to find the information they need more easily. Overall, PeopleFinders is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, which makes it accessible to people with a wide range of technical skills.

Features: 4/5

Just like Intelius, PeopleFinders allows you to locate people based on their name, phone, or address. The latter just gives an extra option - email address search.

You can stop wondering about unknown callers by simply using the reverse phone lookup. The site’s reverse address feature also lets you find someone or learn about the residential history in the area. In addition, the free email lookup is your best partner if someone emails you and you need fuller details about who and where it came from.

Now let’s talk about precision. If there’s something consistent you can find in people finder reviews, it’s accuracy. We’ll give the site a generous A rating.

The website gives adequate information for free. Searching for friends turned out to be easier and quicker than expected. The results showed the most convenient ways to get in touch with them. That included contact details, address history, and relatives. It also displayed a list of their neighbors with their personal details. It’s easily one of the best free people search sites.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover:

PeopleFinders can uncover a wide range of information about individuals, including

Contact Information: This can include an individual's name, current and previous addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Background Information: This can include criminal records, arrest records, and background information such as employment history and education.

Property Records: This can include information about properties an individual owns, including the address, property type, and owner's name.

Public Record: This can include information such as marriage, divorce, and bankruptcy records.

Social Media Profiles: PeopleFinders can search for an individual's social media profiles, such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Relatives and associates: PeopleFinders can provide information about an individual's relatives and associates, including their names and contact information.

It’s important to note that not all information is available for everyone and some of the information might not be accurate or up-to-date. Also, certain information may be confidential and should not be publicly available.

Pricing:

PeopleFinders offers paid solutions:

Monthly subscription - $24.95

Individual reports - $1.95

PeopleFinders is among the top people searches, but it does come with a few red flags. First, its transparency in data collection is a little dubious. Also, there’s little to no information you can find about a person’s social network details.

But. You have the option to purchase individual reports, which most companies don’t offer. That’s a thumbs up if you’re on a budget and only doing single searches.

FCRA Disclaimer – PeopleFinders does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening

Spokeo: Cheapest People Finder Site

Pros:

Automatic updates on searches

Affordable & quick

Reports downloadable in PDF

Simple user interface

Cons:

Limited on criminal records

Looking for a budget-friendly people search company? You might have just found it.

Displaying a good balance between affordability and wide searches, Spokeo seems to be the sweet spot for people looking for fairly casual information on a person.

The site claims to secure its information from about 12 billion records. To illustrate their legitimacy, you’d want to know that they’ve attracted recognition from reputed publishers like Forbes and New York Times.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo checks the main boxes that make a great website: an orderly interface with organized white spaces. Suffice it to say, you won’t have trouble using Spokeo, even if you’re totally new to search sites.

If you encounter some trouble, the site’s customer service and search assistant team look to work quite fast to solve any issues.

Features 4.7/5

While still being intentional in keeping everything straightforward, Spokeo doesn’t have tons of features, but it has all the basic functions of a great background check company.

Using a name, phone number, email address, and even physical address, Spokeo can find a wide range of information on someone.

Matter of fact, from the largely positive customer reviews, the reverse address lookup is proving to be a great way to find out more about a property.

However, one of Spokeo’s most important features must be automatic updates. This means that in case of any development, Spokeo will update your report and alert you to even give you a more accurate look into that friend, family, or associate.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

Spokeo has a more casual ring to it, so it’s a great option for finding deep, personal information.

Here’s what you expect to see:

Contact information

Location history

Family associates

Social media accounts

Criminal records

Personal details

Wealth records

Pricing: 4.8/5

We must say that Spokeo is pretty rewarding for its price. Being the cheapest people search service here, the site remains committed to giving you quality reports and value for your commitment.

Price Summary:

1-month membership – $19.95

2-month membership – $14.95

US Search: Oldest People Search Engine

Pros:

More than 25 years in business

Affordable basic information searches

Fast results

Cons:

Limited criminal records

Pricey detailed reports

Launched in 1993, US Search is the veteran of people search sites. Working best for people trying to locate acquaintances, US Search pores through local, state, and federal records to realize largely general, basic details about people. Even so, you could still use the site to find information about a property.

Usability: 4.5/5

Although established in 1993, US Search has kept up with the times with a flawless user design, providing a guided step-by-step method for making a search using someone’s name, phone number, or address.

Features: 4.3/5

The hallmark of US Search lies in its quick reports, in just a couple of minutes, you’ll be able to get search results with detailed contact details. Above all is that the website stores your reports for one year, making it easy to return for reference.

What US Search can uncover: 4.3/5

A top site for combing through primary information about people and property, here’s what you may find from a US Search report:

Phone numbers

Personal details

Employment & education history

Social profiles

Property ownership & value

Pricing: 4.4/5

For one-time reports, US Search offers one of the cheapest rates, but you’ll have to pay a premium to access fuller reports.

Price summary:

1-month unlimited searches – $19.86

Reverse Phone Lookup – $1.99

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

When ranking the best people search sites, a variety of factors should be considered, including

Quality of Information : The most important factor when ranking people search sites is the quality of the information they provide. This includes the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information.

: The most important factor when ranking people search sites is the quality of the information they provide. This includes the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of the information. Search Capabilities : The ability to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, and other criteria is crucial. The more search options available, the more likely it is that the site will be able to provide accurate results.

: The ability to search for individuals by name, address, phone number, and other criteria is crucial. The more search options available, the more likely it is that the site will be able to provide accurate results. Privacy and Security : The people search sites should have clear policies in place to protect the privacy of individuals and to ensure that the information is used ethically.

: The people search sites should have clear policies in place to protect the privacy of individuals and to ensure that the information is used ethically. Support: The people search sites should have a good customer support service to help users with any questions or issues they may have.

Ease-of-use : A website’s design and layout are especially important as it ensures the information is clear and, of course, guarantees the site as a whole is easy to navigate. As such, people search sites with an aesthetically pleasing user interface, straightforward layout, and mobile-friendly design scored higher on this list.

: A website’s design and layout are especially important as it ensures the information is clear and, of course, guarantees the site as a whole is easy to navigate. As such, people search sites with an aesthetically pleasing user interface, straightforward layout, and mobile-friendly design scored higher on this list. Features : Companies that provided a range of helpful features and online tools as well as delivered on their promises scored higher on this list.

: Companies that provided a range of helpful features and online tools as well as delivered on their promises scored higher on this list. Pricing : Another essential aspect of any service is the price. Regardless of features, quality, and usefulness, if the price point is well beyond anyone’s budget, customers will be disappointed. As such, value for money was taken into consideration and affected the ranking awarded to each search engine.

: Another essential aspect of any service is the price. Regardless of features, quality, and usefulness, if the price point is well beyond anyone’s budget, customers will be disappointed. As such, value for money was taken into consideration and affected the ranking awarded to each search engine. Database : A feature specific to people search sites, online background checking services, and other search engines offering to reveal “hidden” information is the size of their online database. The bigger the database, the more information can be uncovered.

: A feature specific to people search sites, online background checking services, and other search engines offering to reveal “hidden” information is the size of their online database. The bigger the database, the more information can be uncovered. Accuracy: Building on the previous point, accuracy is non-negotiable. The amount of data discovered will be irrelevant if the information is incorrect or out of date. As such, accuracy was taken into consideration when ranking the following top picks.

What Is a People Search Service?

You may be searching for family members you never knew you had, or just researching a future date. A people search service lets you do that with just a few clicks. By providing the information you have – name, phone number, or address – you can easily track someone with an online people search database.

Best People Search Engines – Buying Guide

What Is the Best Site To Find Someone?

BeenVerified is the best site to find someone.

The website provides in-depth reports by browsing through more than 20 billion records. Additionally, Intelius gives one of the most detailed contacts and personal details in its reports, hence making it relatively easier to track down someone you had lost contact with.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites?

Well, yes, there are a couple of free people search sites.

However, most people search sites pay to get their information from reputed sources hence why you need to pay for searches on many search engines to get anything more than basic results.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives?

Depending on the people search sites, you can find someone’s general details using their name, phone number, social media username, and email address.

Usually, these reports contain address and location history addresses that you can use to find out where someone lives.

Also, most of the time a report would list possible relatives and friends which you could also use as leads to find out where someone lives.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?

Yes, you can find someone just by using their name.

However, for someone with a popular name, the search results would be really wide. To have a better shot at finding someone using their name, it would be great if you had information on the state or city they lived in to narrow down the search.

Tips on Choosing the Best People Search Site

The most reputed people search sites guarantee the best odds at relevant and accurate information about someone.

Here are tips you could use to choose the best people site.

Reputation

It’s no secret that the best people search sites have tons of great user reviews.

A good place to start is to check social forums and network platforms like Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and more to figure out what users think of best people search sites for a genuine look into reputation.

Site Database

Site database suggests how much information a people search company can get on a person or property.

It’s important to pick a site that gets its information from a wide well of databases, like the sites reviewed above which dig information from millions and billions of public records.

User Experience

The best people search sites should have a simple user interface to allow for a pleasant experience using the site.

Above that, the search parameters should also be intuitive and fast to give everyone – experienced or not – an easy time finding what they’re looking for.

Pricing

Generally, most people search sites offer relatively similar pricing for their services. But also, more expensive people finder sites will tend to offer more thorough reports.

However, the information might not necessarily be relevant to you. Considering this, your best bet would be to go for sites that offer prices around the average of what most sites charge for affordability and accurate searches.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

Truth is, relying on traditional means to find someone isn’t a great option. Most likely, you’ll just end up empty-handed or with limited resources within your means. That’s what you need a people search site for.

Fast Search

There’s no need to go to the public library or local authorities to search for someone and figure out how you can reach them. The best search sites for people can deliver the information to you at any minute.

Bulk Search

If you’re looking for multiple people, manual work will cost you four cups of coffee and a bad headache. Instead, a people search engine will streamline the process and give you exactly what you’re looking for.

Accurate Results

There’s no stopping you from hitting the books to find accurate information. But why do that when you can tap into an online people search site? These sites have more up-to-date information than those in print.

Background Checks

Aside from conveniently finding people online, a people search site lets you run checks on someone’s historical data, criminal background, and whatnot.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

Wondering if totally-free people search sites exist? They do. Here are a few good examples:

Google

It’s the mother of all people search sites, so you can use it to locate people as well. However, because it’s a fully-loaded engine, doing Google people search will redirect you to tons of landing pages and search results. Information is all over the place, so if you’re looking for something in particular, it will take time.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn shows business profiles. You’ll mostly see people’s professional backgrounds, and you don’t even need an account for that. But if you want to get more personal, the site isn’t the best place to look at.

Facebook

Almost everyone’s on Facebook right now, so it definitely can pass as a people looker. The problem is that this social network site has hundreds of duplicate accounts and similar names.

TruePeopleSearch

TruePeopleSearch is a free people finder where you can locate someone via their full name and address. Like most people search sites, it can do the hunting job, but to a certain extent. You can only find a person from the site’s database of common names in the United States.

How To Get Started With People Search Sites

1. Sign Up for Your Preferred Service: Click signup and enter your first name, last name, and verify your email.

2. Pick a Subscription: Select the most suitable payment plan for yourself and the most ideal payment method to use.

3. Make a Search: Once your account has been activated go to the search bar and enter your/someone’s name, phone number, email address, social media username, and more depending on what the site allows.

4. Refine the Search: The site might ask you to provide extra details to narrow down your search. Here you can add someone’s state, city, or religion, just to mention a few.

5. View Your Results: When your results are ready you’ll get a prompt to view the report.

What Is the Best Site To Search for a Person?

There it is, the best people and background check services for finding diverse and accurate information about someone else or even yourself within just a few clicks.

To get you going, BeenVerified just pips the other sites to the top spot for its access to billions of public records, wide search parameters, and accurate search reports.

Still, not far off, Instant Checkmate and Intelius are other popular alternatives with extensive searches and detailed reports.

NOTE: For purposes of the employee, tenant, and consumer credit screening, it’s important that you only use FCRA-compliant people search sites.

