Background Check New York: The Ultimate Guide for 2023

Would you want to learn more about New York background checks? Here's some good news: you've found the single most comprehensive post devoted to the subject of New York background checks.

We'll explain all you need to know about doing a background check New York, and then we'll connect you with the top background check services so you can do your checks quickly and efficiently.

It's important to highlight up front that it's not as simple as it looks to get your hands on public records in New York for a background check.

When performing a background check New York, it may be necessary to sift through mountains of data and paperwork, even if they are easily available, in order to get information on a single individual.

That's why it's in your best interest to use one of the New York background check firms we recommend.

What is a Background Check New York?

Background check New York is an exhaustive investigation of every piece of information on a person that may be found in any and all state and federal public records.

A New York background check and the gathering of further information may be carried out with the use of a person's name, phone number, or email address.

A background check New York may find personal data, information on work and education, prospective relatives and friends, location history, criminal records, court records, information on sex offenders, social profiles, and real estate.

If, on the other hand, you plan to manually search public records, gaining access to all of this information will be a significant challenge for you. If you are interested in learning the truth about a person's history, the best place to look is at the background check services that are offered in New York.

Background check services in New York make use of the ID information that you offer in order to search through the billions of federal and New York public records that are stored in their database. This is done in order to locate information that is relevant.

They next assemble the information into a NY background check report that is well-organized, simple, and straightforward to read and discuss with other individuals.

The following are examples of information that could be included in a standard report for a background check in the state of New York:

Educational history

Employment background

Financial resources

Liens

Bankruptcies

Weapons permits

Professional certifications

Social media profiles

The whole name

Your age and birthdate

Aliases

Photographs

Criminal history and arrest data

Documents from civil courts

How to Run a New York Background Check?

When it comes to doing a background check in the state of New York, there are two unique options to choose from.

The alternative, which requires more effort and time, is to personally get in touch with the relevant government authorities, submit a request for public documents, and then go through the answers received from those agencies to get the information you want.

A persons search service like TruthFinder may be used to carry out a background check in the state of New York in a manner that is both expedient and uncomplicated. When you run a background check on someone in New York using this method, all you need is the person's name, city, and/or phone number.

In addition to that, you might try using programs that do a reverse email lookup, which involves looking for a person by using just their email address.

Before beginning a search, the New York background check service wants just the most basic information pertaining to the person being investigated.

In New York, doing a background check could take a few minutes, but if it takes longer than that, you can be assured that a significant amount of authentic information is on its way to you.

How Can I Access Public Records in New York?

The Freedom of Information Law in New York makes public documents available to the public (FOIL). Submitting a formal request to the relevant government agency or department is the only way to get a public document.

Requests for records must be accompanied by a detailed explanation of what kinds of documents you need and who you are. Once the agency or department receives your request, they have five business days to fulfil it.

In New York, when a NY background check is requested, the records have up to 20 business days to be delivered if they are not immediately accessible. In some cases, you may have to pay a fee to access these public documents.

You may access certain files directly, while others will need a formal request. All that is required is a written, emailed, or telephone request, which may be sent to whatever office is responsible for keeping the relevant files.

If you need to access records from more than one division, be aware that the restrictions may alter somewhat across them. Depending on the organisation, this may be done by email, regular mail, or the telephone.

The basic contents of a background check New York Request include

Your name

Contact details

The document's name

Specifics about the document

a deadline by which you'd want the documents to be delivered

Method of document transmission, mail or email

New York Background Check Laws

Background checks New York are controlled by both federal law (the Fair Credit Reporting Act) and state law (the New York State Labor Law).

Before doing a background check on a job candidate, an employer must have the candidate's written permission under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

If an employer intends to use the results of a background check as the basis for a negative employment decision, they must also provide the applicant a copy of the report.

Employment background checks are likewise governed by the New York State Labor Law. It forbids companies to ask about an applicant's arrest record or criminal history if the matter has been wiped or sealed by a court.

After a conditional offer of employment has been given, the employer may thereafter inquire about the applicant's criminal history.

It's worth noting that in addition to federal legislation, particular areas, including healthcare and education, may have their own NY background check rules. Many New York rules govern the practice of conducting NY background checks.

NY Human Rights Law:New York's Human Rights Law forbids companies from inquiring about or rejecting applicants because of past arrests or convictions that have already been expunged or sealed.

NY General Business Code:Certain types of arrest and criminal charges that did not result in a conviction are prohibited from being reported or kept in a consumer's file according to the New York General Business Code.

NY Corrections Law: Candidates with criminal histories cannot be discriminated against under the NY Corrections Law, however there are exceptions.

Employers in New York are required by Article 23-A of the New York Corrections Law to conduct an individualised assessment of each applicant for employment, taking into account factors such as the length of time that has elapsed since the offence and the applicant's rehabilitation, before rejecting them because of their criminal history.

NY Labor Law: Salary history inquiries are illegal under New York's labour law. In October 2021, the MRTA amended Section 201-D of the New York Labor Law to prohibit discrimination against job candidates because of their conviction for marijuana possession or use.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in New York?

In most cases, a New York criminal conviction cannot be reported for seven years after the conviction date according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Information concerning an arrest or criminal charge cannot be reported or kept by a credit reporting agency in New York until there has been a conviction or charges are still ongoing, under General Business Law 380-J.

A credit reporting organisation should not disclose an arrest that did not result in a conviction

New York General Business Code 380-J also forbids credit reporting agencies from disclosing bankruptcies older than 14 years, substance abuse issues, judgments, settled tax liens, psychiatric institution incarceration, and other negative information older than 7 years.

Only occupations with an annual salary of $25,000 or more are exempt from this rule.

Furthermore, public and private employers in New York State are prohibited from requiring applicants to disclose information about, or rejecting applicants due to, any arrest that was ignored, resulted in a youthful offender adjudication, was sealed, or had expired, per NY HUMAN RIGHTS LAW 296.16.

It's worth noting that in addition to federal legislation, particular areas, including healthcare and education, may have their own NY background check rules.

What Can You Find With a Free Background Check New York?

When you do a background check New York, you'll learn things about a person that you didn't know before. All of this and more may be found in a single report from a reliable persons search service like TruthFinder or Intelius.

Personal Information

Personal details are included first in each background check report, so you can quickly determine whether you have the proper individual. Information that may be included are the person's real name, age, date of birth, identities, and photos.

Jobs and Education

Information on their high school, college, and former employers is also available for perusal.

Remember that you cannot use this information for screening prospective employees or renters unless your background check provider complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. (With the FCRA in mind) conforming.

Possible Relatives and Associates

Possible relatives, pals, and coworkers of the individual you're researching are listed below. If you do a background check on a relative, you can end up seeing your own information.

NY Contact Information

The New York background check report might also include contact information like phone numbers and emails. If you're doing a company criminal background check New York, you'll find this section very helpful.

NY Criminal Records

All New York background checks must use New York police and court public data as sources for criminal and arrest history. If they went to trial in court, you may learn details like the sort of crime committed, the date it occurred, and the name of the court that heard their case.

NY Property Information

The information in this area may be quite helpful when attempting to assess a person's financial stability. Information about current and previous addresses, tax records, sales prices, land values, mortgage amounts, car VINs, and more may be obtainable.

Related Links

Pages from the internet that could have a connection to the person you're looking for are collected here. If there are any, you can locate their social media pages, news articles, personal websites, and blogs.

How Long Does a Background Check Take In New York?

How you decide to do your background check New York may also affect the results. If you use a reliable people-searching service like Truthfinder, you may get a complete background check New York report in just ten minutes.

This means that you may easily do as many tests as you want and obtain thorough results each and every time.

However, if you want to do a NY background check the old-fashioned way, it might take you anywhere from one to three business days in New York. In particular, when it comes to thorough tenant and employee background checks.

5 Best Services for Background Check New York

Let's take a closer look at the top five services now that you know how simple it is to do a background check in New York using background check New York services. In order to distinguish between these services, we will briefly discuss their key features.

When it comes to New York background checks, you'll also learn which people search site is ideal for whatever case.

TruthFinder – Best Overall for Background Check New York

If you need a New York background check, there's no better option than Truthfinder. When you visit their website, you can easily look for someone by name, phone number, or email address.

It can find a lot of reliable information on a person since it has access to one of the largest collections of public records in New York.

The combination of TruthFinder's background check New York services and its dark web monitoring tool allows you to get access to data that is unavailable anywhere else online.

TruthFinder costs $28.05 per month or $46 for a full year if you sign up for a two month membership.

Read our comprehensive review of Truthfinder to find out why it's the best choice for New Yorkers who need a background check.

Intelius – Best New York Background Check Service for Accuracy

When it comes to New York background checks, Intelius is on par with TruthFinder. The most impressive feature of this national person's search tool is how precise its findings are.

Almost identical to TruthFinder, this resource provides access to a treasure trove of information about every New York resident, with over 20 billion public records at your fingertips.

Intelius's $24.86 monthly plan is less than what TruthFinder charges. If you sign up for the two month plan, you'll have to pay $42.25. Overall, the service is quite similar to TruthFinder, excluding the dark web surveillance tool and hence significantly cheaper.

If you're interested, please read our Intelius review of New York Background Check Service.

Instant Checkmate – Best for New York Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate might be your finest option if you need fast results from a New York background check.

If you place a premium on speed and ease, this background check New York service is an excellent option since it provides instant results and even has a mobile app. Not something you'll find at most other NY background check companies.

Instant Checkmate employs an extensive repository of public documents to provide reliable information on a person's history.

This service is more expensive than average, with monthly plans starting at $34.78. This plan does not include a 2-month option, but rather just a 3-month plan at $83.47.

Instant Checkmate values your privacy just as much as its speed, so you can rest certain that all of your personal details will remain safe.

For more details, see our review of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best for New York Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

With a reverse email lookup, you may do a person verification using only their email address.

Spokeo, which happens to be the top email lookup background check New York service, is a fantastic tool for you to use if you're located in New York and need to do some professional recruiting.

Spokeo is one of the better options for a New York City background check since it allows you to do a name, phone number, or physical address search in addition to an email address lookup.

At only $19.99 a month, it also has a reasonable membership price compared to similar services.

It is one of the least expensive New York background check services accessible, with a 3-month package costing only $44.85. If you're interested in knowing more, please read our Spokeo review.

US Search – Best for New York Background Check Service for API Integration

Easy background check New York checks may now be performed with the aid of US Search's fast start wizard. In the unlikely event that it doesn't meet your needs, you may get your money back, making it one of the few services of its kind to do so.

While their website's interface isn't as sophisticated as some other options, it may be enough for those in need of just the most fundamental of New York background checks.

US Search further allows you to do a single New York background check for $3.

Its monthly plan is reasonably priced at $19.86 per month, making it a good option if you intend on doing several searches or need a plan for an extended period of time.

New York Criminal Records

The range of accessible criminal records in New York is comparable to those in any other state. The difference between getting them in New York City and everywhere else in the state may be dramatic.

Finding one's criminal history may be useful for a variety of purposes.

The most common justification is an employment-related background check New York. Other motivations might include fulfilling a legal obligation, helping others, or finalizing an adoption.

Convictions in the state of New York are documented by the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

What’s on a New York criminal record?

An individual's interactions with the law enforcement and the results of any court cases involving that person may be found in their criminal history record. Information is collected from state and local law enforcement agencies and courts, as well as from prisons.

Here's what you should expect to learn from a background check New York or criminal record:

Fingerprints

Addresses both present and past

Past arrest history

Warrants, both recent and old

Date of birth

Number on driver's license

Photograph/mugshot

Where can I find New York criminal records?

New York's criminal records may be checked for a one-time fee of $95, charged by the State's Office of Court Administration. Questions may be sent by email or regular mail.

In order to find someone, you need to provide their full name and the precise day they were born. Interested businesses may make requests via the scheme.

All 62 of New York's counties' criminal cases, including those that are active or pending, as well as those that have resulted in a conviction, are searchable.

It doesn't include anything that has been legally sealed, and it doesn't include all the data that may be collected from smaller cities and towns.

Further restrictions include:

It doesn’t have youth offender cases

Criminal cases transferred or removed to family court as not included

No family, civil or federal cases are included

It doesn’t include non-criminal cases or misdemeanour cases

New York Inmate Records

The total number of people being held in prisons throughout the state is around 51,000. People may seek background check data for a number of reasons.

The individual is also a prospective employer who wants to learn more about the length of service of a possible worker.

The individual can be a victim or witness in a case who is interested in the status of a prisoner.

The individual might be a non-profit that sometimes assists prisoners or a lawyer who is examining a case.

Inmate records are kept in the state by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

What’s on a New York inmate record?

The New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services is responsible for maintaining inmate records in the state (DCJS).

DOC ID

Booking photo

Assigned location

Sentence summary

Name and aliases

Date of Birth

Height and weight

Where can I find New York inmate records?

The New York State Division of Corrections and Community Supervision has a database that may be searched for inmate details. It is up to the requester whether they use only the name or also provide the year of birth.

The Department identity number or the New York State identification number may also be used by requesters. Nevertheless, if you use one of them, don't add a name or birthdate since they are designed to be used without it

New York Court Records

The fact that New York State court records include a wealth of useful information about a case makes them useful in certain circumstances.

Employers can be curious to learn more about a specific incident involving a worker or job applicant.

The information could be desired by others in comparable court proceedings involving the same defendant.

As part of genealogy, individuals may research nearby court cases to learn more about their ancestors or other family members.

What’s on a New York court record?

Majority of the time, court records are fairly extensive and include several papers.

These files are the ones that most users find to be most useful:

Orders of the court

Judgement documentation

Reports and papers from the jury

Evidence records

Case information

Court minutes

Case records

Dockets

The Judgment of the Courts

In New York, court documents are not covered by the FOIL.

Information included in court filings must be made public under Judiciary Law 255.

Where can I find New York court records?

In New York, requests for court records are made directly to the Clerk of Court or the County Clerk who has the relevant paperwork. The New York judicial system is extensive and intricate.

Therefore, interested parties should contact the New York Clerk of Court Administration in the county where the matter was first heard.

The county clerk's office is the repository for the records of several judicial bodies, including the New York State Supreme Court and the County Court.

If the arrest took place in New York City, the NYPD could have particular police or prosecution records.

They could also have the backing of the district attorney's office in the area who handled the case's prosecution. Send requests to those organisations.

A court clerk may charge "fees at the amount granted to a county clerk for identical work," according to the statute. This includes the time spent copying and looking for records.

New York Vital Records

The jurisdiction's vital records are kept in New York City. The rest of the state's vital records are kept by New York State.

Vital records from New York include:

Marriage certificates

Decrees of divorce

Certificates of Birth

Certificates of Death

Depending on the document you want and who you want it from, New York's public record requests for vital records differ.

What information do I need to request a New York State birth certificate?

When requesting a birth record, the Mail-in Application for Copy of Birth Certificate will need specified information.

Number on birth certificate

The hospital's name

Complete names of parents before marriage

The birth certificate's full name

The birth date

Place of birth: the town, city, or village

Where can I find a New York State birth certificate?

A certified copy of a New York State birth record may also be obtained by completing the form. Request for a Copy of a Birth Certificate by Mail and Submitting It in Person or Through the Mail.

In the state of New York, a certified birth certificate costs $30.

What information do I need for a death certificate in New York?

When obtaining a death record, the Mail-in Application for Copy of Death Certificate will need particular information.

The birth date

The age at death

Parent's maiden names before marriage

The decedent's complete name

The deceased's social security number

The death date

What information do I need to request a marriage certificate in New York?

Marriage records are kept in New York by the Office of the City Clerk. It indicates that appearances will vary.

What information do I need to request a divorce certificate in New York?

In New York, individual counties keep track of marriages.

Depending on the county where the marriage took place, a County Clerk may have different paperwork, fees, and office hours.

New York Property Records

NY background check State property records are kept up to date throughout the state by the Office of the City Register.

You have access to the following real estate records:

Property deeds

Mortgages

Property tax assessment records

Zoning information

Probate

Liens

Land records

Titles

You must get in touch with the Geographic Information System (GIS) to inquire about public access for data, parcels, and tax maps.

What information do I need to request property records in New York?

In order to conduct a background check New York, you will need some basic information in order to view a public property record.

The County Register's Office may have different forms, fees, and hours.

New York Public Records Search - Frequently Asked Questions

These inquiries concerning background check New York are commonly asked. Any queries you can't find an answer to above should be answered by these.

Can I Get a Free New York Background Check?

It takes a lot of data to do a New York background check, and it's quite hard to find service providers that give high-quality background check New York reports for no cost.

If you're obtaining a free New York background check, we'd encourage you to exercise extra caution while selecting the provider.

In actuality, free background check New York aren't that valuable. The information you get from a premium NY background check website like TruthFinder is extremely challenging to find at no cost.

For further information, you may look at the top free background check sites.

How Much Is a Background Check New York?

If you're looking for a background check New York, you can expect to pay between $24 and $28 per month with TruthFinder or Intelius. With this one-month subscription, you can conduct a NY background check indefinitely.

Individual NY background check reports may be purchased through US Search for a fee of $3 in NY background check.

What Is the Best Background Check New York Service?

With its extensive database of public records, phone and email search capabilities, and dark web surveillance, TruthFinder stands out as the top background check New York service.

With its fantastic user interface and somewhat low price, Intelius ranks as the second-best background check New York service.

Bottom Line on Background Check New York

The Background Check New York services we've described above may assist you in finding reliable information with simplicity, whether you need to do a background check New York for business research, to locate a missing family member or acquaintance, or to learn the truth about a possible relationship.

Background check New York are not simple to do, particularly because you must contact many governmental agencies and file a request for public records with each of them.

After paying a fee for a background check New York, you still have work to do. To locate the information you need, you must still scan the papers you get.

For background check New York, the top services make everything simple. The people search services can quickly put together a thorough New York background check report for you if you just run a check using your target person's name, phone number, email address, or physical location.

