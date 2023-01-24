Nutrisystem Review: Can This Program Help You Lose Weight With Prepared Diet Plans?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Nutrisystem Weight Loss Plan Overview

Nutrisystem Review: If you struggle with your weight, you are not alone. In the US, 41.9% of the population aged 20 and up have obesity, while the total percentage of adults with weight issues is 73.6%. An estimated 49% of adults attempt to lose weight every year, yet most people who lose weight eventually regain it.

Two more significant challenges people have when attempting to drop the extra pounds are knowing how to fix a nutritionally balanced meal and portion control. Nutrisystem is a popular weight-loss program that has been around since 1972. Founder Harold J. Katz began the company to help people lose weight quickly.

Though now you can find other weight-loss programs that eliminate the need to plan and prepare most of your meals, Nutrisystem was one of the earliest pioneers of the best diet plans. The program’s goal is to simplify the weight-loss journey for its customers, and the company claims to have done just that. Over the last 50 years, the program has helped millions shed extra pounds.

The primary component of this program is a meal-delivery service, providing a mixture of shelf-stable and frozen entrees and snacks. In 2021, the company introduced a personalized program with food plans tailored to individual metabolic requirements.

Review of Nutrisystem Pros:

Easy to follow plan

Convenient, preprepared foods

Wide variety of choices

Options for those on specialty diets

Opportunity to get help from certified coaches



Review of Nutrisystem Cons:

Not sustainable over the long term

Cost-prohibitive for some

No educational component without paying for coaching

No fresh foods

Daily meals may be too calorie-restrictive

Things to Consider Before Choosing a Nutrisystem Weight-Loss Program

If you’re ready to lose weight, one of the first considerations is whether you want to attempt it on your own or get help. Enough information is available online about what you need to do to drop unwanted pounds healthily and successfully. However, you may find that taking on a new way of eating is too stressful and time-consuming.

Nutrisystem can make it easier to know what to eat when trying to lose weight. It’s a convenient choice if you have a busy lifestyle that makes other time-intensive programs challenging. However, it isn’t sustainable. If you’re looking for long-term solutions, Noom may be a better option.

Before you decide on this system (or any other), consider the following:

Does the program meet your short- and long-term weight-loss goals?

Does the company use science to drive its programs?

Does the program fit your lifestyle?

Does it meet any special dietary restrictions you have?

Is the price affordable for you?

Nutrisystem Features and Benefits

The programs offered through this company provide customers with an option for short-term weight loss. Most people are unable to sustain the diet over the long haul. It is generally not a cost-effective or long-term solution.

The meals the company provides are generally between 1,200 and 1,500 calories. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s dietary guidelines estimate that sedentary adults require up to 2,600 calories per day to maintain weight. In comparison, active adults require as many as 3,000 calories every day. Caloric needs vary based on age, metabolism, sex and activity level.

Severe calorie restriction is one way to lose weight quickly, but if you don’t learn portion control or good eating habits, you are less likely to keep the weight off. Nutrisystem does provide transition plans and other features that help you move from jump-starting your weight loss to developing more sustainable habits.

If you’re looking for a way to quickly get the needle on the scale moving in the right direction, an investment in one of the company’s programs may be a feasible option. These programs offer numerous features providing benefits that may help you succeed.

Nutrisystem Science-Driven Diet Plans

Nutrisystem's meals have a couple of features scientifically shown to help weight loss and support overall health. Nutrisystem creates meals that are high in protein and have a lower glycemic index rating. Research shows that this combination can help you feel satiated longer, potentially reducing how much you eat.

A healthy diet consists of lean protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and dietary fiber. Your body needs all these elements to remain healthy and function properly. A healthy diet improves physical and mental health and reduces disease risk. The program’s meal plans balance the required components of a healthy diet.

It’s important to note that highly processed food is associated with greater risks of adverse health outcomes, including heart disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Any time a diet relies significantly on processed foods, it’s essential to read the nutrition label and ingredients.

Much of the danger from these foods comes from added sugars, refined carbohydrates and high levels of unhealthy fats and sodium. Nutrisystem uses processed foods, which is another reason this weight-loss program is better for short-term than long-term goals.

To the company’s credit, it supplies a nutrition label and ingredient list for every product. If you choose this program, we recommend reading the labels before selecting your foods. Look for added sugar levels, sodium percentages and saturated fat content. It is a good idea to investigate any ingredients you are unsure about. Some of its products are better than others.

As a part of its program, the company recommends eating six times a day. The scientific evidence for this approach is mixed. Though Nutrisystem doesn’t necessarily recommend eating six small meals daily, it does suggest eating that many times. You may need to assess your body’s response to this approach and adjust accordingly.

Choose From Multiple Nutrisystem Plan Options

You have options for choosing a program that works for you. The company has three basic plans and five specialized plans. Each plan comes with four weeks’ worth of food. You have the option to sign up for one month, two months, three months or automatic monthly renewal. The least expensive option is to pay for three months upfront.

The Basic Nutrisystem Plan

The entry-level, basic plan provides the bare essentials, but it’s the most budget-friendly. With this plan, you get:

Enough breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for five days a week

Basic-level product choices

Menu and recipe suggestions for your two flex days

Free delivery

The basic plan only comes with shelf-stable, prepared foods. You do not have the option to select frozen meals at this level. You can elect to have Nutrisystem choose your meals, or you can pick the ones you want from the product list.

If you pay for three months upfront, the cost averages out to $8.54 per day. Paying for two months in advance bumps the price up to $9.08. When you choose the auto-renew option, you pay for a month at a time with automatic renewal. The average cost for this service is $9.99 per day. If you only want to order one month’s worth of food, you’ll pay $18.17 per day.

The Uniquely Yours Nutrisystem Plan

The company identifies the Uniquely Yours plan as the most popular. With this plan, you can choose frozen meals along with shelf-stable ones. It also includes meals Nutrisystem calls “Restaurant Faves.” The frozen meals are microwaveable, so they are ready in minutes. Like the basic plan, this one comes with enough food for five days each week.

The access to frozen, prepared meals raises your costs significantly. The three-month option averages $10.07 per day, and the two-month is $10.71 daily. With auto-renew, you’ll pay $11.79 per day. With this plan, you can purchase 28 protein shakes for an additional $79.98.

The Uniquely Yours Max Nutrisystem Plan

The most extensive standard option is the Uniquely Yours Max plan. With this plan, Nutrisystem ships enough food to eat prepared meals every day of the week, if you choose. It also features more food choices than the other choices, with more than 150 options. This plan offers a personalized meal program not available at the other two levels.

Prices vary according to whether you choose food for five or seven days per week and how many months you pay for. Paying for three months upfront for five days per week costs $11.60 per day, while the seven-day option is $13.43 per day.

Other Nutrisystem Plan Options

In addition to the standard plans, Nutrisystem has a few specialized options. These include:

These plans are essentially the same as the women’s, except they provide more calories to accommodate men’s higher metabolic needs. You may also combine it with one of the best fat burners for men to promote faster weight loss. Partner plans. It’s often easier to lose weight when a partner joins you on the journey. These plans are set up to allow people to choose different options from the menu. Everything is shipped together.

It’s often easier to lose weight when a partner joins you on the journey. These plans are set up to allow people to choose different options from the menu. Everything is shipped together. Diabetes plans. Food options with these plans are designed to help those with diabetes control their blood sugar. Participants also have access to certified diabetes educators, dieticians and weight-loss counselors.

Food options with these plans are designed to help those with diabetes control their blood sugar. Participants also have access to certified diabetes educators, dieticians and weight-loss counselors. Vegetarian plan. This plan removes meals and snacks with meat-based protein from the menu. Participants do not have multiple plan options if they go this route.

This plan removes meals and snacks with meat-based protein from the menu. Participants do not have multiple plan options if they go this route. Complete plan. Nutrisystem offers this three-phased plan for those who seek long-term weight-loss benefits. The first phase focuses on rapid weight loss, the second on developing healthy habits and the third on transitioning to a healthy lifestyle.

While the Complete plan is pricey, it offers customers a greater chance for long-term success. Plus, you can add a workout routine to the plan for effective weight loss.

The NuMi App Adds Convenience

An estimated 85% of U.S. adults own a smartphone. Phone apps are becoming increasingly popular as they provide users with a quick and easy way to access a company’s products and services. Nutrisystem’s app is called NuMi, and it’s available for free with all of the company’s plans.

The app allows you to track your progress by logging food and water consumption, activity level and weight changes. Plus, it is compatible with most of the best fitness trackers. NuMi also provides access to challenges, contests and giveaways. 124,000 Apple users give it a 4.6-star rating, while 500,000 Android users only give the app 3.5 stars.

Nutrisystem Offers Money-Back Guarantee

One tremendous benefit to the Nutrisystem program is that every plan comes with a money-back guarantee. You have 14 days to decide whether the program is right for you. If it isn’t, the company refunds your money.

Customer Satisfaction with Nutrisystem

Though weight-loss program experiences vary widely between customers, it is still helpful to see what those who have gone through the program have to say about it. This company has been around for a long time, suggesting that many participants find success with the programs it offers.

We looked through reviews and found that they were mixed. Those who had negative experiences typically pointed to the costs involved or indicated that they did not care for how the food tasted.

Many customers found that the program worked great for what they needed. They state that they like the convenience and are losing weight on the program without feeling hungry. Here are just a few examples of the positive experiences Nutrisystem customers have:

Alternatives to Nutrisystem Diet Plans

Everyone has their own unique needs when it comes to losing weight. Lifestyle, budget and weight-loss goals impact the potential for success in any program. No single program can work for everyone.

If this program doesn’t sound like a good fit for you, there are some excellent alternatives. We found three that work a little differently than Nutrisystem. Any one of them may be a good option.

Noom Diet Plans

Noom offers its customers a science-backed, long-term solution to their weight-loss concerns. The company focuses on helping participants understand their relationships to food and make behavioral changes that are more likely to result in long-term success. This program may be a good choice for you if your goal is to develop healthy, sustainable eating habits. You can read more about its features and benefits in this full Noom review.

The program is almost on the opposite end of the spectrum from Nutrisystem in its approach to helping customers lose weight. Here are a few significant differences between the two programs:

Noom does not offer any prepared foods, whereas Nutrisystem relies on them.

Nutrisystem is easy to follow and takes little time to implement, while Noom is more time-intensive and requires an investment in learning how to change eating habits.

Noom provides each participant with one-on-one and group coaches, whereas Nutrisystem makes its coaches available only as needed.

Noom is not prescriptive and customers are responsible for coming up with their own meal plans, while Nutrisystem provides a more structured meal approach.

Diet Direct Plans

Diet Direct is more like Nutrisystem than Noom. It, too, brings products right to your doorstep, making it another convenient option if you are unable to invest the time needed for the type of program Noom offers. Like Nutrisystem, Diet Direct offers different plans, allowing you to choose one that suits their weight-loss journeys.

Despite these similarities, there are a few differences that may make Diet Direct a better option for you:

Diet Direct is more affordable than Nutrisystem.

Diet Direct’s philosophy is meal replacement, so you receive meal bars, shakes and snacks versus the preprepared meals and snacks Nutrisystem provides.

There is no app available with Diet Direct to help you track progress, while Nutrisystem has a free app with its program.

Nutrisystem offers live coaches, whereas Diet Direct only provides a digital diet plan lifestyle guide.

Weight Watchers Diet Plans

Weight Watchers is sort of a hybrid between Nutrisystem and Noom. The company altered its approach to weight loss, and it now has elements that are like Noom. WW still offers prepared foods, providing customers who want the convenience of ready-made meals with the option of ordering products delivered to their homes.

Though there are a few similarities, the differences between the two companies may make WW a better fit for those interested in individualized food plans and behavioral changes while maintaining the option to order prepared meals. The most significant differences include the following:

There is a lower cost investment for WW than Nutrisystem, though the price for Weight Watchers does not include any food.

Nutrisystem does not offer the same level of personalization you get with WW.

Though available, Weight Watchers does not rely on processed foods to the extent Nutrisystem does.

WW uses a point system to help participants focus on and track their progress.

Takeaways from Our Nutrisystem Review

Sometimes, the best option for people who want to jump-start their weight-loss journey is to sign up with a program that makes it easy to see significant progress quickly. Nutrisystem provides this with its home-delivered prepared meals. The company offers several plans with various food options to appeal to ranges in tastes and needs.

This program isn’t necessarily a good solution for long-term sustainability and healthy weight maintenance. However, the company’s complete plan provides a path for participants to transition to healthy eating habits. Check out Nutrisystem’s programs to see if there is one that meets your weight-loss needs.

