[Updated 2023] Nuleaf Naturals Reviews: Best Products, Coupon Codes, Discounts, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

The CBD market has recently exploded, and there are countless brands to choose from. NuLeaf Naturals products are a crowd favorite. Their whole-plant hemp extract formula may benefit various conditions ranging from insomnia to joint pain to anxiety.

In this NuLeaf Naturals review, we look at the company's unique product line, which allows customers to benefit from a complete profile of cannabinoids formulated for their specific needs.

Best NuLeaf Naturals CBD Products

NuLeaf Naturals is a Colorado-based company that manufactures full-spectrum hemp products. It also focuses on secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN, which are available in various strengths.

Research indicates that full-spectrum hemp oil allows for the "entourage effect," in which cannabinoids work synergistically to promote the most therapeutic response [1].

Pros:

Colorado-grown hemp harvested through sustainable farming practices.

Innovative CO2 extraction process.

Tested by third-party independent labs for potency and purity.

Pet-friendly full-spectrum CBD lineup.

GMP-compliant with an ISO 8-certified lab.

Cons:

Unflavored products.

No CBD isolate options.

No edibles.

Coupons:

PROMO CODE: SPRING30 - 30% Off, Expires Soon

Contraindications:

Taking CBD with other medications or substances such as antidepressants, antihistamines, or alcohol may increase drowsiness and fatigue. However, as with all full-spectrum CBD products, taking certain CBD products may result in a positive drug test.

Consult your primary care physician before using CBD products if you are pregnant, nursing, on any medications, or have significant medical issues.

>>Get 30% off with code SPRING30

NuLeaf Naturals offers various CBD products, from oils to softgels and topicals. We explore everything this company has to offer below.

Best NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oils

NuLeaf Naturals oils work by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, a complex cell-signaling system that helps regulate and balance vital bodily functions such as appetite, mood, and sleep patterns.

The brand has a full line of CBD hemp oils that are 100% organic and rigorously tested for quality in third-party labs:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil – Best NuLeaf Oil for Pain

The brand's Full Spectrum CBD Oil contains the full cannabinoid and terpene spectrum. That makes it effective in overall pain management [2].

Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid Oil - Best NuLeaf CBD Oil for Anxiety

To effectively engage the body's endocannabinoid system, this daily blend combines many critical cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and Delta 8 THC.

This product is for those who want to experience the famous "entourage effect," which may play an essential role in easing depression and generalized anxiety [3].

Full Spectrum CBC Oil - Best NuLeaf CBD Oil for Inflammation

NuLeaf’s cannabinoid profile outlines trace amounts of secondary cannabinoids, like cannabichromene (CBC). This cannabinoid supports the body’s endocannabinoids. CBC works with receptors responsible for inflammation and pain sensitivity [4].

Full Spectrum CBG Oil - Best NuLeaf CBD Oil To Increase Appetite

NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp CBG Oil contains cannabigerol, a cannabinoid recognized as a safe and efficient appetite stimulant [5]. It may be a viable treatment for appetite difficulties linked to eating disorders and certain illnesses, such as cancer.

Full Spectrum CBN Oil - Best NuLeaf CBD Oil for Sleep

With a strong CBN potency of 60 mg/ml, this product works well for stress relief and sound sleep. CBN has sedative properties that could reduce insomnia symptoms and improve sleep quality [6].

NuLeaf Naturals Softgels

NuLeaf Naturals Softgels include the same ingredients as the oils above with 15mg of CBD apiece. The softgels are a plant-based shell made with cassava root extract, purified water, and vegetable glycerin.

Full Spectrum CBD Capsules - Best NuLeaf CBD Capsules for Pain

Full-spectrum CBD capsules may benefit various ailments such as chronic pain and anxiety due to the entourage effect [7]. This CBD product is ideal for consumers who prefer a flavorless method of delivery.

Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid Capsules - Best NuLeaf CBD Capsules for Anxiety

By using this daily blend, you can enjoy all the advantages of CBD without the flavor of hemp. It combines multiple vital cannabinoids, such as CBC, CBG, and CBN, into a balanced profile.

NuLeaf CBD Capsules can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression and promote a healthy nervous system. They may also benefit your overall wellness.

Full Spectrum CBC Capsules - Best NuLeaf Capsules for Inflammation

CBC may help reduce inflammation, promote cell regeneration, and support healthy brain function [8]. Additionally, NuLeaf’s full-spectrum CBC capsules may help control skin inflammation, such as that found in acne [9].

Full Spectrum CBG Capsules - Best NuLeaf Capsules for Digestive Health

CBG may be effective in improving digestion and treating various digestive disorders [10].

Full Spectrum CBN Capsules - Best NuLeaf Capsules for Sleep

NuLeaf Natural’s full-spectrum CBN capsules have unique sleep-promoting effects. Additionally, CBN has also been shown to help regulate the immune system [11].

NuLeaf Naturals Topicals

Unlike over-the-counter topical pain relievers, NuLeaf’s CBD topical can alleviate bodily pain and provide natural, non-habit-forming, and irritation-free pain relief. The balm is readily absorbed, and the CBD in this product interacts with local receptors in skin cells, skin nerve fibers, and skin glands.

Full Spectrum CBD Balm - Best NuLeaf Product for Fast Relief

This CBD balm includes 100% pure organic shea butter and highly concentrated full-spectrum hemp extracts.

It absorbs fast and may help reduce pain, such as neuropathy, arthritis pain, and muscle inflammation [12].

Best NuLeaf CBD for Dogs and Other Pets

Animals, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system that cannabinoids can stimulate.

NuLeaf oil is excellent for calming and relaxing dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. It also works to enhance joint, skin, and coat health.

Nuleaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil - Best NuLeaf CBD Oil for Dogs

This product contains a high concentration of CBD and trace amounts of CBN, CBC, and CBG. By combining these cannabinoids with terpenes, NuLeaf's potent blend works for dogs suffering from joint discomfort, stiffness, and other painful effects caused by arthritis [13].

You can purchase different NuLeaf CBD Pet Oil sizes, including 300 mg, 900 mg, and 1,800 mg. Each drop contains 3 mg of CBD and can be added to your pet's food, a favorite treat, or fed directly as a dietary supplement.

>>Check the best prices and discounts for NuLeaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals Coupon Codes

Nuleaf offers a lot of coupons to help different people save. Here are the most popular:

Nuleaf Assistance Programs - No Expiry

These are discounts aimed at the following people:

Active military personnel and veterans

First responders: Police officers, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, nurses, and medical providers.

Members of low-income households

Social services workers

People on long-term disability

Caretakers

Students and teachers

Non-profit organizations and groups

>>Learn more about Nuleaf assistance programs

PROMO CODE: SPRING30 - 30% Off, Expires Soon

Get 30% off on all products. The offer is scheduled to expire soon.

>>Save 30% before the offer expires

NuLeaf Naturals Company Summary

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, NuLeaf has provided high-potency, full-spectrum hemp oils, capsules, topicals, and pet oils since 2014.

This CBD brand only works with organic hemp plants produced in Colorado and cultivated via a unique combination of fresh air, pristine Rocky Mountain water, and sunlight.

Who Are NuLeaf Naturals?

NuLeaf is one of many large-scale CBD manufacturers that operate on a “seed to shelf” basis. This means they oversee the entire manufacturing process.

As a result, customers can enjoy an organic full-spectrum product that contains no additives.

Reputation

NuLeaf is making its imprint on the CBD business by servicing its consumers and enhancing their lives via CBD.

It was one of the first CBD manufacturers to offer all-natural full-spectrum products that delivered reliable consistency with each bottle.

Since its debut, NuLeaf has amassed tremendous consumer support.

As one of the pioneering hemp companies, the brand's success in the industry has earned them recognition in all 50 states and more than 40 countries globally.

Quality and Transparency

Bear in mind that 70% of CBD extracts offered online are mislabeled.

There is an opportunity for CBD brands like NuLeaf to differentiate themselves by being upfront about their business methods, processes, testing, and marketing [14]. The brand publishes the findings of independent lab test results on its website for quality assurance.

Third-Party Testing

NuLeaf continues its commitment to being transparent by providing third-party lab testing on all its products. This encourages consumer confidence that all products contain a healthy mix of cannabinoids and terpenes and are entirely free of pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, mold, fungi, heavy metals, and mycotoxins.

Lab Testing Transparency

Each product offered by NuLeaf comes with a corresponding Certificate of Analysis. This can be viewed on its website and leads to a dedicated landing page with information on each batch, its ingredient profiles, and quality control procedures.

Hemp Source

NuLeaf only uses 100% organic, non-GMO industrial hemp to make its products. The quality of their hemp may thrive due to Colorado's landscape, soil, elevation, and climate.

Extraction and Manufacturing

NuLeaf employs innovative CO2 extraction to obtain a complete selection of cannabinoids, terpenes, and essential oils.

Plus, it has other beneficial phytonutrients from cannabis and other plant materials. This extraction method separates CBD from hemp using carbon dioxide rather than alcohol or solvents. The end result is a more potent blend free of harmful chemical solvents.

Contamination

Different processing methods expose oil to a variety of different hazards of contamination by additives or other chemicals employed during the manufacturing process.

As demonstrated by laboratory tests, NuLeaf Naturals organic CBD oil tinctures contain a potent profile of cannabidiols. There are no detectable heavy metals or microscopically low contaminant counts.

>>Check the best prices and discounts for NuLeaf Naturals

Is NuLeaf Naturals Legit?

Yes. NuLeaf is a trustworthy, safe, and legit CBD manufacturer with an extensive range of premium cannabinoid wellness products to promote a healthy body and mind.

NuLeaf Pros and Cons

Although NuLeaf has a good reputation, there are a few downsides.

The Pros

100% organic ingredients . Nuleaf is committed to creating high-quality, full-spectrum hemp CBD products in their most pure and potent form. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or other additives in this product.

. Nuleaf is committed to creating high-quality, full-spectrum hemp CBD products in their most pure and potent form. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or other additives in this product. CO2 extraction method . NuLeaf uses carbon dioxide to extract CBD. This helps to preserve the value and efficacy of its products.

. NuLeaf uses carbon dioxide to extract CBD. This helps to preserve the value and efficacy of its products. Only full spectrum products. The brand advocates full-spectrum hemp, which has significant potential as a therapy option for depression, anxiety, and sleep difficulties.

The Cons

Testing positive for THC from CBD . Full-spectrum formulations of CBD products like NuLeaf can cause users to test positive for THC. As a result, it may be prudent to avoid THC-containing products if you must take regular drug tests.

. Full-spectrum formulations of CBD products like NuLeaf can cause users to test positive for THC. As a result, it may be prudent to avoid THC-containing products if you must take regular drug tests. No isolates and broad spectrum options . With no broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, Nuleaf caters to a niche market by offering only full-spectrum hemp extract.

. With no broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, Nuleaf caters to a niche market by offering only full-spectrum hemp extract. Side effects associated with THC. Due to the THC content, users may experience adverse side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, and lightheadedness.

>>Check the latest NuLeaf Naturals discounts

Why Choose NuLeaf Naturals?

NuLeaf seems committed to providing only the highest-quality products in their most natural and unadulterated form possible.

The company's products are completely natural, free of chemicals and preservatives. They also contain all of the plant's synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, and other essential compounds.

However, the CBD in NuLeaf may interact with some of your current medications, such as blood thinners. It is, therefore, essential to check with your doctor before starting this supplement.

Benefits of CBN

As with CBD, CBN benefits may include increased sleep quality, pain reduction, and anti-inflammatory properties. CBN, however, is far more potent when it comes to sleep. CBN has various scientifically researched benefits:

Sleep-promoting effects .Certain studies claim that CBN has sedative properties that can relieve insomnia conditions.

.Certain studies claim that CBN has sedative properties that can relieve insomnia conditions. Pain relief . In a rat study, CBN indicated alleviation in muscular and joint pain syndromes, including fibromyalgia. The study also found that using CBD and CBN combined improved pain alleviation [15].

. In a rat study, CBN indicated alleviation in muscular and joint pain syndromes, including fibromyalgia. The study also found that using CBD and CBN combined improved pain alleviation [15]. Neuroprotective properties. CBN may help postpone the onset of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. However, additional research is necessary.

NuLeaf CBD Oil Benefits

Nuleaf’s oil contains CBD derived from the hemp plant, which interacts with the body via the endocannabinoid system, a complex network of cannabinoid receptors (ECS).

This huge biological system regulates vital daily processes like eating, temperament, and sleep habits [17]. When these receptors are activated, they assist the body in producing its own substances known as endocannabinoids, which can benefit health.

Benefits of CBG

Known as the “mother cannabinoid,” CBG is one of the main cannabinoids found in cannabis and offers a number of scientifically proven advantages, including the following:

Appetite stimulation . Several studies claim that CBG can work as a natural appetite stimulant without producing any dangerous side effects. An increase in appetite can be beneficial in some situations, such as for people experiencing poor appetite due to various conditions.

. Several studies claim that CBG can work as a natural appetite stimulant without producing any dangerous side effects. An increase in appetite can be beneficial in some situations, such as for people experiencing poor appetite due to various conditions. Relief from symptoms of depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia . CBG shows encouraging effects in treating anxiety, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain.

. CBG shows encouraging effects in treating anxiety, depression, insomnia, and chronic pain. Slow the proliferation of cancer cells. CBG has been tested on glioblastoma—the most aggressive type of primary brain tumor—and the results were promising. Although the research is not yet clear, existing evidence suggests that CBG may inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells.

>>Check the lowest prices for NuLeaf Naturals CBD

NuLeaf Naturals Reviews: What Are Real Customers Saying?

Along with the company's website, there are plenty of customer reviews on third-party websites such as Trustpilot and BBB that prove NuLeaf’s CBD products are well-liked by its customers.

Real Tested CBD Review: NuLeaf Naturals

Many reviews suggest that NuLeaf Naturals CBD oils offer significant benefits to both humans and pets.

Frank’s customer review says he has “used three of four different CBD oils full spectrum using hemp flowers” but he always grabs the NuLeaf Naturals bottle as “it just works better!”

Philip M praised NuLeaf’s “super fast shipping and a great product”. He tried two other CBD brands before NuLeaf Naturals for his combat injury and PTSD that require constant pain relief, and said “I cannot explain it, but this oil works.” He has not taken ibuprofen or Tylenol and is pain-free. Philip claims NuLeaf CBD oil is “truly a lifesaver”.

Jossy M’s customer review rewards NuLeaf Naturals with five stars for its “excellent product and customer service”. They have been using it for over a year and “have great things to say”. The CBD oil has helped them with insomnia, anxiety, gout, and digestive problems. They “totally trust this organization and are loyal customers for life!”.

Sherry F has been using NuLeaf for two years to help with anxiety, plus her husband uses it to help him sleep and they give it to their dog to help with seizures. The dog is “doing great and it's been 4 months now with no issues returning”. Sherry trusts the quality “because they are transparent with their testing” and loves the “full spectrum wholistic use of the plant”.

NuLeaf Naturals Complaints

Customers who were unhappy with NuLeaf’s products expressed dissatisfaction with pure CBD's earthy, grassy flavor, along with slow shipping times and poor customer service.

Elle likes the NuLeaf products but said “delivery is very slow”. It took six weeks for the package to arrive and the review said the “customer service [is] not that great either”.

Hans was disappointed with the service, saying “they sent me the wrong CBD, customer service was unhelpful and the oil didn’t work at all”. His customer review claims NuLeaf doesn’t “care about their customers as long as they make money”.

NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil for Dogs: Is It Any Good?

NuLeaf formulates safe and efficient CBD oil for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets to relieve discomfort and relax them while promoting joint, skin, and coat health.

The NuLeaf CBD Pet Oil is a high-quality pet-care product made by a company that cares about people and animals.

>>Check the best price for NuLeaf’s CBD Pet Oil

NuLeaf CBD Dosage: How To Get It Right

Nuleaf CBD Oil : The recommended serving size is 0.5 ml or 30 mg of your cannabinoid of choice per day. You can either drop the dosage beneath your tongue or into your food or beverage.

: The recommended serving size is 0.5 ml or 30 mg of your cannabinoid of choice per day. You can either drop the dosage beneath your tongue or into your food or beverage. NuLeaf Softgels : The recommended serving size is two softgels or 30 mg of your cannabinoid of choice per day. Softgels from NuLeaf Naturals are a handy method to precisely swallow your dosage.

: The recommended serving size is two softgels or 30 mg of your cannabinoid of choice per day. Softgels from NuLeaf Naturals are a handy method to precisely swallow your dosage. NuLeaf Topicals : Place a small quantity of NuLeaf’s CBD Balm on your hands and rub them together. This will soften and warm the substance, making it easier to apply. The balm can then be gently massaged on the affected area.

: Place a small quantity of NuLeaf’s CBD Balm on your hands and rub them together. This will soften and warm the substance, making it easier to apply. The balm can then be gently massaged on the affected area. NuLeaf CBD Oil for Pets: The suggested serving size is two drops per 25 pounds of weight. You can either apply the oil directly to your pet’s meal or use a dropper to get the CBD into your pet's mouth.

Where To Buy NuLeaf Naturals Products

NuLeaf products can be purchased via their official website or from retail locations throughout the United States, which can be easily found through the website.

Prices

Nuleaf Naturals CBD products are available at the following prices:

A 5 ml bottle containing 300 mg of CBD costs $29.99.

The 15-ml bottle contains 900 mg of full-spectrum and costs $79.

The 30-ml bottle of CBD contains 1800 mg of full-spectrum CBD and is priced at $149.

A 0.5-ounce jar with 300 mg of Nuleaf Naturals CBD Balm costs $29.99.

A 1.5-ounce jar with 900 mg of Nuleaf Naturals CBD Balm costs $79.

The Subscribe and Save offer gets you 20% off the original price.

NuLeaf Naturals offers assistance programs with discounted pricing for veterans and active military members, first responders such as paramedics and police officers, those on long-term disability, low-income individuals, and students.

>>Check here for more NuLeaf Naturals Discounts

Guarantee

All products sold by NuLeaf Naturals come with a manufacturer's warranty. If you receive a faulty or damaged product, the company guarantees to replace it at no additional charge.

Shipping and Delivery

NuLeaf Naturals offers free, fast shipping to the United States via USPS priority mail. Shipping usually takes two to three business days. However, by selecting express delivery, you can get your product dispatched faster.

NuLeaf also ships internationally to 40 countries.

Refund Policy

NuLeaf will refund the purchase price of any unopened products within 30 days of shipment for products purchased directly from the official website. Customers are responsible for return shipping costs.

FAQs About NuLeaf Naturals CBD

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about NuLeaf CBD.

Is NuLeaf CBD Good for Pain?

Yes, NuLeaf provides a potent whole plant extract that claims to aid pain management.

The whole-plant extract contains various naturally occurring synergistic terpenes and cannabinoids that provide the perfect blend of cannabinoids for that famous health-boosting entourage effect.

Who Makes NuLeaf Naturals?

Compared to other CBD brands, NuLeaf Naturals has complete control over the farming and production process, from seed to shelf, allowing them to make informed and conscientious decisions about customer safety and transparency.

Is NuLeaf Naturals FDA Approved?

While the FDA does not regulate nonprescription CBD products, NuLeaf Natural’s production lab is registered with the FDA. It’s also inspected by the Colorado State Department of Public Health and Environment to verify that the quality of its cannabidiol products meets and exceeds standards.

How Long Does NuLeaf CBD Last?

It typically takes around 30 minutes to feel the effects of NuLeaf CBD, and the effects are known to last between 4 and 6 hours.

Various factors impact how long the benefits of CBD will last, including the frequency of use, dose, how much exercise you do, and how effectively your metabolism and digestive system function.

Is NuLeaf Naturals a Good Choice? Final Thoughts

NuLeaf is an excellent option for those who want to experience the therapeutic benefits of full-spectrum hemp extract.

After considering customer feedback, website information, laboratory certificates, and the additional features listed above, we concluded that NuLeaf Naturals is a reliable CBD brand.

Founded by a team of self-described plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf focuses on offering a diverse product line of cannabinoid wellness products in various potencies, all of which are created with organic hemp extract and all-natural ingredients to help lead you to a healthier life.

>>Check the best price for NuLeaf Naturals CBD

