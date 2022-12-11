2023 LifeFone Review: Medical Alert System Service Reviews, Pros, and Cons

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

LifeFone is a medical alert system that has been in operation since the mid-1970s. The company is well-known for its safety products and offers a range of at-home and on-the-go options for its plans and devices. But knowing which is best for you can often be tricky.

Our review sets out the full details of LifeFone, looking at the pros and cons, the costs, and the full features it offers so that you can be more confident in your decision.

Pros:

LifeFone provides good cover at home or on-the-go

Wall-mounted help button

Cheap fall detection compared to the competition

A variety of packages are available

Free from setup fees

Good customer care available 24/7

Two-way communication in an emergency

Cons:

The monthly payment can be expensive compared to competitors

Add-ons can be costly

LifeFone Highlights:

40+ years of reliable experience

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Waterproof pendant and bracelet

Nationwide coverage

Service available as at-home landline system or cellular connection

LifeFone Pricing:

LifeFone offers five medical alert systems, helping them to stand out from their competitors. The five different options listed below range from basic in-home systems to more complex on-the-go packages:

At-Home Landline: Costs $29.95 per month. Additional add-ons are available for fall detection, which costs $5 per month.

Costs $29.95 per month. Additional add-ons are available for fall detection, which costs $5 per month. At-Home Cellular: Costs $34.95 per month. A fall detection add-on is available as an option for an additional $5 per month.

Costs $34.95 per month. A fall detection add-on is available as an option for an additional $5 per month. At-Home & On-the-Go: Costs $39.95 per month. Operates like a mobile device. A fall detection add-on is available for an extra $10 per month.

Costs $39.95 per month. Operates like a mobile device. A fall detection add-on is available for an extra $10 per month. At-Home & On-the-Go VIP (Voice in Pendant): Costs $43.95 per month. Fall detection can not be added to this plan.

Costs $43.95 per month. Fall detection can not be added to this plan. At-Home & On-the-Go VIPX (Voice in Pendant X): Costs $49.95 per month. A fall detection add-on is available for an extra $5 per month.



What Is LifeFone?

LifeFone provides one of the best medical alert systems for people who may have medical emergencies, are recovering from illness or surgery, or need a little more looking after as they get older.

The medical alert systems provide an easy-to-use button-activated help service, which connects the user to LifeFone’s emergency response center if they need help. The call center will dispatch emergency services depending on the user's needs.

A range of plans covers you by an at-home landline or an on-the-go system connected through a mobile device.

How Much Does LifeFone Cost? Available Plans

Five main plans are available with LifeFone medical alert systems, along with various add-on features. Take a look below to see which one would suit you best.

At-Home Landline

For people who spend most of their time at home and have a landline, the LifeFone At-Home Landline package could be what you are looking for. Their basic LifeFone protection plan includes an in-home base unit with a two-way speaker and a waterproof neck or wrist alert system.

The plan can be upgraded by adding LifeFone’s Fall Detection Service, which includes a pendant to summon help automatically in case of a fall.

The device has an impressive range of 1300 feet from the base unit, making it one of the best in the industry. It also comes with a battery life of 32 hours, helping to keep the unit working in case of a power outage.

Other features of the medical alert device include a room temperature sensor and an incoming call alert.

The cost is reasonable at $29.95 per month, or even less on the annual plan, making it one of the most affordable plans on the market.

At-Home Cellular

The LifeFone At-Home Cellular plan offers all the features of the at-home landline plan but doesn’t rely on the user having a landline. Instead, the emergency call center is accessed through an AT&T 4G cellular connection.

The At-Home Cellular plan has a built-in programmable medication reminder system, personalized emergency care plan, and room temperature sensors.

The cost of this plan is slightly higher than the at-home landline plan, at $34.95 per month.

At-Home & On-the-Go

The LifeFone At-Home & On-the-Go plan is perfect for people who need coverage wherever they are. This plan features a 1400-foot range from the in-home base unit and a 600-foot range from the mobile device when you are out and about.

It has a great backup battery lasting 30-hours, cellular coverage, and a personal caregiver plan. LifeFone offers several add-ons, such as medication reminders, a fall detection option, and GPS location technology. The basic plan costs $39.95 a month.

At-Home & On-the-Go, VIP

The LifeFone At-Home & On-the-Go VIP (LifeFone voice in pendant system) plan gives you a medical alert device without a base station. Unlike standard on-the-go systems, this one works through a mobile unit using either the Verizon cellular network or LifeFone’s AT&T service, giving you better coverage.

The battery in the device lasts for 30 days and is rechargeable. The water-resistant pendant is lightweight and can be worn around the neck or as a belt clip.

The monthly cost of the plan is $43.95. Unfortunately, this plan doesn’t have the option of added fall detection.

At-Home & On-the-Go, VIPx

The LifeFone At-Home & On-the-Go VIPx plan enables you to add fall detection for an additional $5 a month. The medical alert device is one of the smallest, lightest, most powerful on the market, plus it’s available in several colors and has additional add-on options.

Add-on features include giving caregivers the ability to track location, battery levels, and activity through a mobile unit to provide more peace of mind to users and loved ones.

The battery life of the VIPx lasts for 16 days before it needs charging and costs $49.95 per month.

LifeFone Extras

LifeFone offers a number of extra features as part of their service agreement. These include a fall detection pendant, wall-mounted help button, free spousal monitoring through a second wristband or pendant, medication reminders, and daily check-in services.

LifeFone Pendant

Additional LifeFone GPS pendants can be bought for $39.95 each, plus postage and packaging. They also offer a lifetime guarantee against manufacturer defects, including replacing defective equipment if needed.

LifeFone App

In addition to their monthly plans, LifeFone also offers Mobile Alert and Family Guard apps for people that may not need an entire LifeFone medical alert system.

The apps enable you to install a panic alarm on your mobile device, helping to provide extra when you need it. The monthly cost is a very reasonable $9.95, making it a more affordable option.

Warranty, Refunds, and Customer Support

LifeFone is customer-oriented, offering lifetime warranties for manufacturer defects, customer support, and cancellation services. It also provides a protection plan for $5 a month to cover theft, loss, or damage to your equipment.

The company offers a 24/7 call support center so you can speak to a customer service representative whenever you need to. There are no minimum times and conditions or contracts, which gives you complete flexibility to upgrade, add extra add-ons, or cancel if you find it doesn’t work the way you wanted it to.

Unlike other medical alert systems, there are no activation fees or equipment fees—you simply pay for the plan you have chosen. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a refer a friend option, which gives you a free month if they take up a plan.

How Do I Cancel LifeFone?

If you find that you need to cancel your LifeFone system, you will need to return your equipment to the company. Unlike most medical alert systems, once the equipment has been received, you will receive a pro-rated refund, minus shipping costs.

Does Insurance Cover LifeFone Medical Alert System?

LifeFone is covered by Medicaid health insurance, as well as some private healthcare insurance. You should check with your provider to see if they provide cover for you.

Does Medicare Cover LifeFone?

Some Medicare Advantage programs cover LifeFone, under Part C of the insurance plan. However, you should always check whether your plan covers you.

How to Buy LifeFone

LifeFone is available from the official website or by calling their customer center. Purchasing through the LifeFone website gives you a number of options, ranging from paying monthly, paying quarterly, or an annual payment plan.

It is cheaper to pay quarterly or annually, and special offers, such as a free monthly plan, are also available for these two options, giving you the fourth or twelfth month free.

LifeFone Setup

Setting up your LifeFone equipment is easy: LifeFone says it takes no longer than 10 minutes. LifeFone provides easy-to-understand instructions with pictures to help you. If you have issues, you can phone the customer care center, and they will talk you through the setup instructions.

LifeFone Customer Service

LifeFone’s customer service sets it apart from others in the industry. The family-owned business offers a 24/7 call center, which is based in White Plains, New York. It also has backup call centers in Syracuse, NY, Ogden, UT, and Union, NJ.

Its customer focused policies include a 30-day money-back guarantee, no activation fees, no equipment fees, free returns and cancellation, and no minimum contract.

LifeFone Benefits

LifeFone is a company that offers many pros for its products and services. Take a look at the benefits that they offer:

Guarantee lifetime subscriber price

Free cancellation policies

Free spousal protection

24/7 customer response center

Optional fall detection pendant

Wall-mounted help button

Medication reminders add-on

Plans without the need for a landline

GPS location services

Add-ons for activity and medication monitoring

Long battery life

Lifetime warranty for manufacturer defects

Option for daily check-in calls

LifeFone Disadvantages

Despite the impressive list of benefits that LifeFone offers, there are some disadvantages:

Smoke and carbon monoxide aren’t monitored

Monthly charges for their basic package are slightly higher than competitors

LifeFone Reviews: What Do Customers Think?

As well as winning many awards from consumer organizations and being recognized by doctors, hospitals, and caregivers, LifeFone’s medical alert systems have many positive customer reviews.

Verified reviews on the official LifeFone website and third-party sites say the medical alert system has quick, life-saving response times, with emergency contacts or the emergency services being alerted quickly in a medical emergency.

Customers rate LifeFone highly on its price, medication reminders, customer service, and ease of setup. There are a number of comments about the benefit of LifeFone running regular tests to ensure the devices are working properly, as well as the benefit of on-the-go coverage.

There are relatively few negative customer reviews online about the medical alert devices. Less than 4% of LifeFone’s Trustpilot reviews are negative, and all of them have been responded to and dealt with quickly.

FAQs: LifeFone Medical Alert System

If you still have questions about LifeFone’s medical alert system or are unsure whether the alert system is right for you or your family members, have a read through our frequently asked questions and answers.

Is LifeFone a Good Company?

LifeFone is a leading provider of medical alert systems. The family-owned business has 40 years of experience in the industry and has high customer ratings for its devices, customer service, and pricing. The company has a great reputation and is recommended by doctors, hospitals, consumer organizations, and caregivers.

Does LifeFone Offer Fall Detection?

Yes, LifeFone offers fall detection on most of its plans, including its basic service. The only plan that doesn’t allow fall detection to be added is the At-Home & On-the-Go VIP (Voice in Pendant) plan. The fall detection add-on costs between $5 and $10 a month.

What Is the LifeFone Phone Number?

LifeFone’s phone number is 1-800-331-9198. The customer call center is open 24 hours a day.

LifeFone vs. Life Alert

Life Alert and LifeFone have both been operating in the industry for a long time with a good track record.

LifeFone offers cheaper plans than Life Alert, whose products are more expensive than many competitors. One of the biggest features missing in Life Alert’s products is the option for fall detection.

Although Life Alert has a good customer service reputation, where it falls down is its cancellation policy. Customers say it is difficult to cancel plans unless you meet strict circumstances.

LifeFone Com Alternatives

If you are unsure if LifeFone is right for you, look at some of the best alternatives on the market.

Bay Alarm Medical Alert

Bay Alarm Medical is a subsidiary company of Bay Alarm, a business that has been operating for 71 years. Headquartered in California, they offer several medical alert monitoring plans that work either with landlines or via a 4G cellular service.

Packages available include:

On-the-Go 4G packages

There are three main options to pick from with the on-the-go packages:

GPS Help Button : This option has GPS location tracking and works off of a mobile button, which is with you wherever you go. It also comes with automatic fall detection.

: This option has GPS location tracking and works off of a mobile button, which is with you wherever you go. It also comes with automatic fall detection. SOS Smartwatch : This top-range option can pinpoint your location and has 24-hour monitoring seven days a week.

: This top-range option can pinpoint your location and has 24-hour monitoring seven days a week. In-Car Alert: The in-car alert system is aimed at drivers of all ages. It can detect a crash and your location, enabling an alert for help to be raised instantly from the mobile device charging cradle.

In-Home Medical Alert

This traditional medical alert system uses your landline to connect your base unit. You simply push your medical alert button to get help. The base unit has an ultra-sensitive microphone to help with communication, along with a loudspeaker.

Bundle and Save 360-Degree Protection

This is the ultimate package aimed at people who want all-round protection. It enables you to buy more than one package, bundling them together to save money.

Bay Alarm Medical alert offers a number of pros and cons:

Pros:

30-day free trial

Affordable

Easy to install base unit

GPS alert system add-on

Automatic fall detection

Free spousal monitoring

Cons:

Shipping charges

No discounts are offered for upfront payment

No 24-hour technical support is available.

No carbon monoxide or smoke detection

No activity monitoring

MobileHelp

MobileHelp is a medical alert company based in Florida. As well as providing medical alert systems for clients in all states, they also develop products for other medical alert companies. What makes this company slightly different is its online web portal, which provides a tracking system for caregivers and family members.

MobileHelp offers three main products:

MobileHelp Classic: This is an at-home cellular service with a base unit in your home. This enables people without a landline to still have the traditional medical alert system. It comes with a help button that can either work around your neck or on your wrist. Optional fall detection is available, and the base unit has a 30-hour battery backup in case of a power outage.

MobileHelp Solo: This mobile option has GPS tracking, giving you full protection outside your home.

MobileHelp Wired Home: This is a wearable help button with a landline-based alert system, meaning you don’t need cellular service. Two-way communication is built into the pendant, enabling you to communicate when you need to. This package is perfect for people who don’t have great cellular service.

MobileHelp Connect: This online web portal comes with all subscription services, allowing a caregiver or family member to see your emergency alerts and location service requests.

MDLive: This new service enables you to connect virtually to a physician without any additional charge. The service costs $9.95 per month and is perfect for people who can’t get out to see a medical doctor or who prefer to stay away because of the recent covid pandemic.

MobileHelp has several pros and cons:

Pros:

No activation fees

No setup charges

Activity monitoring services

Option for medication reminder add-on

Fall detection add-on available

Refunds for unused months of service if you cancel

24-hour support

Cons:

Replacement equipment can be expensive

The monitoring center isn’t TMA Five Diamond Certified

No carbon monoxide or smoked detection is offered

LifeStation

LifeStation is a major competitor in the medical alert industry, having operated for around 40 years. The family-owned business is headquartered in Union, NJ, and has a call center in Houston.

Their products are easy to use, and their customer service has an exceptional reputation. Their monitoring center is TMA 5 Diamond Certified, and there are no long-term contractual commitments if you sign up for one of their plans.

There are three plans to choose from:

At Home: The in-home plan is their most popular plan. It doesn’t require a landline, making it a popular choice for people that don’t have a house phone. The device has a 500-foot base range, and the pendant is flexible and waterproof.

SideKick Mobile Medical Alert: The SideKick Mobile Medical Alert is a new plan which includes an on-the-go pendant so that you have help no matter where you are. The lightweight pendant has an easy-to-use button and a built-in speaker that runs off a 4G cellular network.

The plan has GPS and Wifi, giving an accurate location service, and comes with fall detection included.

SideKick Smart Wearable Watch Medical Alert: This plan is great for people who don’t want to wear a pendant. The watch provides a medical alert system and fitness tracking, step count, heart rate monitor, and updated weather information.

There are a number of pros and cons for LifeStation:

Pros:

No setup charges for equipment or initial setup

No long-term commitment or contract

Automatic tests to check your kit is working

No landline needed

Fall detection options

GPS and Wifi to ensure you are protected, no matter where you are

Competitive pricing, with discounts available

Cons:

No medication reminder options

No option for carbon monoxide or smoke detection

Only offers self-install

Conclusion

LifeFone offers some of the best medical alert systems and is one of the most customer-centered companies in the industry. The company is highly rated by both customers and the wider community, including doctors, hospitals, caregivers, and customer organizations.

As well as winning consumer awards, LifeFone’s reputation with customers is excellent, with many saying that the medical alert system has quick, life-saving response times.

Looking at the reasonable costs per month and discount options available, as well as the ease of setup and no minimum term contracts, it is clear why customers rate LifeFone systems so highly.

Their at-home and on-the-go systems can add fall detection options to most plans, and the provision of free spousal protection makes LifeFone an excellent choice for anyone needing a medical alert system.

