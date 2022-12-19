Leanbean Reviews 2023: Fat Burner Ingredients, Side Effects, Where To Buy Pills

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Weight loss is more complicated than it looks. Sometimes, we may be doing everything right but quickly reach a plateau or make no progress at all. In other cases, food cravings or fatigue can sabotage a healthy diet and exercise.

Dietary supplements designed to help you lose weight may overcome these pitfalls. Here, we look at the Leanbean fat burner, including its ingredients and the evidence behind them and Leanbean reviews from real customers.

Leanbean Fat Burner Overview

Leanbean is a weight loss supplement containing natural ingredients that boost your metabolism to promote fat loss and increase energy. It also contains natural appetite suppressants and provides additional benefits, such as restoring healthy glucose metabolism.

Pros

Designed to benefit the female body by preventing overstimulation and relieving cravings

Supports multiple processes in fat metabolic pathways

Antioxidant ingredients can protect against muscle damage or loss during intense exercise

May support the formation of healthy habits by reducing cravings

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Glucomannan may prevent the absorption of prescription medication

You can only claim the money-back guarantee if you purchase 90 days’ supply

Some customers have complained about poor customer support

Side Effects

Glucomannan may cause bloating, diarrhea, and flatulence

Leanbean Ingredients and Evidence

All 12 of Leanbean’s ingredients are natural and supported by research. Some enhance fat metabolism and increase available energy as a result. Others tame cravings, and some can restore sugar metabolism and insulin sensitivity.

According to manufacturers Ultimate Life Ltd, Leanbean pills address the higher risk of hormonally-influenced cravings seen in women.

Studies demonstrate that carbohydrate and sugar cravings are more common in women than men [1].

Glucomannan (Konjac Fiber)

Konjac fiber, or glucomannan, suppresses the appetite by expanding into a gel once inside the stomach. This gel can slow down the absorption of nutrients, and its space-occupying properties make smaller meals more satisfying [2].

Unlike many other products, Leanbean uses the same dose of glucomannan seen in clinical studies. At three grams, glucomannan can increase weight loss in overweight people when taken every day. This same study found that participants did not lose muscle or bone mass [3].

Choline

Choline may be an effective natural fat burner. It is a molecule similar in structure to the B vitamins, but it is fat-based and found in eggs, meat, fish, and dairy. Studies have demonstrated more weight loss while choosing eggs for breakfast over high-carb meals, despite the old belief that eating fat makes you gain weight.

In truth, choline helps you break down body fat for energy. Another trial on female judo athletes found that taking choline supplements led to a reduction in body fat, from 18.76% to 16.84%. They took choline before training, which is the best way to optimize its results.

Choline may work partly through increasing leptin, a hormone linked to feelings of satisfaction and reduced food cravings. It also boosts the rate of fat burning in the liver, where stored fat has many adverse health effects [4].

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium promotes optimal blood sugar metabolism, an issue many overweight and obese people struggle with. It plays an essential role in insulin activity, and its picolinate form is one of the most readily used by the body.

Clinical studies show chromium supplementation reduces fasting blood sugar and insulin levels within four months. In diabetes and metabolic syndrome, high blood sugar increases insulin levels to compensate. Then, this reduces its receptor counts and causes insulin resistance. A reduction in insulin and blood sugar means sensitivity has been restored [5].

Vitamins B6 and B12

Like chromium, vitamins B6 and B12 can relieve obesity-related conditions, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A study involving people with NAFLD found that liver fat decreased after 12 weeks of vitamin B6 supplementation.

Vitamin B6 plays a key role in fat metabolism. It assists in breaking down carbohydrates and fat for energy, so sugar and fatty acids can be used for cellular energy production. This is why fatigue and poor concentration are common signs of B vitamin deficiency [6].

Vitamin B6 and B12 both help to remove homocysteine. This is an inflammatory intermediate step in a metabolic pathway that assists protein production and detoxification. Homocysteine promotes fat production, which is partly why B12 deficiency is linked to higher body fat and diabetes risk. Vitamin B12 also maintains high HDL (“good”) cholesterol and low triglycerides [7].

Zinc

Zinc acts as one of the best appetite suppressants by supporting healthy leptin production. Leptin is a hormone that sends “satisfaction” signals to the brain, and resistance to the chemical messenger is one metabolic issue among overweight and obese people. Overeating increases leptin levels, which may dull your body’s response to the hormone over time.

In a clinical study, zinc supplementation led to a lower calorie intake than in the placebo group. As a result, participants lost more weight and saw a more significant reduction in waist circumference [8].

Chloride

Chloride is part of hydrochloric acid, or gastric acid. We need hydrochloric acid to digest protein, which supports muscle growth and makes us feel more satisfied after meals. This way, you are less likely to reach for sugary, high-fat snacks between meals.

Muscle tissue is also metabolically active and burns energy at rest, unlike fat. However, increased muscle mass makes physical activity more enjoyable, as you have more strength and stamina [9].

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract comes from the antioxidant-rich fruits roasted into the dark coffee beans we know and love. One of the most popular weight loss supplements, green coffee bean extract increases the rate of fat metabolism and slows down the formation of new fat tissue.

Taking green coffee bean extract while dieting leads to more weight loss than dieting alone.

A clinical trial found that women using both diet and green coffee bean supplements lost more body fat and had a more significant reduction in waist-to-hip ratio and cholesterol levels. Waist-to-hip ratio is an essential indicator of metabolic health, as abdominal fat is particularly damaging [10].

Turmeric

Turmeric, often as its primary active component, curcumin, is one of the most popular dietary supplements. Originally used in Ayurvedic medicine, it has since gained worldwide popularity owing to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and metabolism-supporting qualities.

Turmeric has similar fat-burning properties to caffeine without being a strong stimulant. The dehydrated caffeine found in many weight loss supplements is too overstimulating for many women and can discourage the use of what may otherwise be effective products.

A clinical trial on curcumin involved women who, despite their efforts, had only lost less than 2% of their body weight in one month. All had metabolic syndrome, a condition that causes excess abdominal fat and insulin resistance. Affected individuals find losing weight especially challenging.

With curcumin and dieting together, they lost an average of 5% of their body weight during the following month. The women also lost 4.14% of their waist circumference, almost double the previous month’s result of 2.36%. Curcumin was safe and did not cause any overstimulating effects [11].

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia cambogia extract comes from the peel of an Asian tropical fruit known as the Malabar tamarind.

A clinical trial on garcinia cambogia found that it successfully reduced both subcutaneous and visceral fat. While subcutaneous fat is the “jiggly” fat under your skin’s surface, visceral fat develops around organs and is more dangerous. Garcinia extract can reduce fat accumulation and increase stored carbohydrates in the liver, improving physical endurance which can be monitored using the best fitness trackers [12].

Despite the evidence for garcinia extract being mixed, there are differences between successful trials and those that show no benefit. Another trial that failed to provide conclusive evidence included a high-fiber diet, which may have reduced supplement absorption [13].

Acai Berry

The acai berry is famous for its antioxidant content, refreshing flavor, and bright purple color it gives to juices and smoothies. Acai berries may turn up the activity of the AMPK gene, which promotes fat-burning and energy production and could even have anti-aging effects.

AMPK stimulation can also improve blood sugar control. When overweight participants in a clinical study ate 200 grams of acai berries each day, their blood sugar and insulin levels significantly improved. Their glucose spikes after eating were lower and more in line with normal patterns. This is despite the belief that the sugar content in fruit negatively affects metabolic health [14].

Piperine

Many dietary supplements include piperine to boost the absorption rates of other ingredients. However, this component of black pepper has its own benefits for metabolic health and weight loss.

Like acai berries, piperine is another AMPK activator. AMPK provides several metabolic health benefits, including the ability to increase the rate at which stored fat is burned for energy. It also increases the rate at which carbohydrates are burned, preventing fat accumulation. AMPK’s anti-aging benefits include a faster removal and replacement of old cell components.

As a result, piperine assists muscle growth and fitness by increasing the amount of available energy. Piperine even boosts muscle cells’ glucose receptor count. Overall, it can play a role in improving physical performance. Piperine can also be useful in enabling you to reach your weight loss goals sooner [15].

How to Use Leanbean Pills

The recommended dose of Leanbean is two capsules, three times every day before each meal. They should be taken with around 250mL of water, enabling the glucomannan they contain to expand into its gel form. Additionally, the ingredients that support energy metabolism, and the chloride used to make stomach acid, have time to work.

Leanbean must also be combined with regular exercise and a healthy diet, rich in protein, containing minimal (if any) processed foods. It can be considered as one of the best pre workout supplements. Researchers typically study the ingredients in Leanbean alongside diet and exercise. If you haven’t started making these changes yet, you can set yourself up for a lifetime of good habits.

Leanbean Side Effects

Glucomannan causes the most potential side effects of the Leanbean fat burner. As it reduces appetite and cravings by taking up space and slowing nutrient absorption, you may become deficient in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. If you notice symptoms such as muscle cramping, poor nail growth, or fatigue, you may need to supplement your Leanbean fat burner intake with vitamins.

Bloating, flatulence, and diarrhea are potential consequences of reduced carbohydrate, protein, and fat absorption, as bacteria can ferment them. Caution must be applied if you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). You may need to forego Leanbean altogether and choose another weight loss supplement.

Liver damage is a much rarer side effect, which is linked to some fat burners such as garcinia cambogia. If you take prescription medicine or have a history of liver conditions, avoid garcinia-containing supplements or only use them (or any other dietary supplement) under your doctor’s advice [16].

If you have purchased a three-month supply as the Complete Bundle, you are entitled to the 90-day money-back guarantee. Should you feel dissatisfied with the Leanbean fat burner, return all unused bottles to claim a refund. Remember to check the terms of use and ensure that you have followed them all.

Leanbean Contraindications

Leanbean pills may be dangerous if you take Narrow Therapeutic Index (NTI) medication. NTI drugs must always be present in the body within specific concentrations. If this applies to you, do not take Leanbean without your doctor’s clearance or choose another supplement such as PhenQ. It is important to check out recommendations such as Noom review, Nutrisystem review, PhenQ review, etc., and get consent from your doctor before taking them.

NTI drugs are generally indicated for serious conditions and include the following:

Levothyroxine: A synthetic thyroid hormone substitute taken for hypothyroidism. One symptom of the condition is unintentional weight gain and difficulty losing excess fat.

A synthetic thyroid hormone substitute taken for hypothyroidism. One symptom of the condition is unintentional weight gain and difficulty losing excess fat. Warfarin: A powerful drug used to prevent inappropriate blood clots.

A powerful drug used to prevent inappropriate blood clots. Digoxin: Taken to strengthen the cardiac rhythm; the recommended dosage should always be adhered to.

Taken to strengthen the cardiac rhythm; the recommended dosage should always be adhered to. Cyclosporine: Used after organ transplants and in some autoimmune diseases to suppress immunity.

Alternatives to Leanbean should emphasize cellular energy production and boost the activity of your fat-burning pathways. If you need to take NTIs, check every ingredient to ensure that none form a barrier in the intestines that may impair nutrient or drug absorption.

In situations where it is possible to take Leanbean, separate each dose from your medication by no less than two hours.

The other major potential issue with Leanbean pills is if you have a disorder that affects blood clotting or take antiplatelet medication. Both curcumin and piperine have anti-clotting properties themselves, so avoid all supplements with these ingredients unless your doctor states it is safe. They should also be stopped at least two weeks before surgery.

Leanbean Fat Burner Benefits

It is more likely that you will experience beneficial “side effects” when taking Leanbean for weight loss. You may notice a brighter mood, and fewer aches and pains from inflammation, for example.

Ingredients such as chromium and acai berry extract can balance blood sugar and have antioxidant effects. Although these benefits do not directly result in weight loss, they can protect against metabolic syndrome or reduce its severity.

Preventing metabolic syndrome is more important for women, especially after menopause. Women have a higher risk of the condition and are more likely to suffer the adverse effects of high blood glucose. They are also more likely to develop extreme levels of obesity and complications of hypertension such as heart failure [17].

Glucomannan

If you experience constipation, you may find relief with glucomannan. Konjac fiber has been demonstrated to promote regular bowel movements in people who do not consume sufficient fiber. Its anti-inflammatory properties not only regulate bowel function but can soothe symptoms in people with inflammatory bowel disease too.

What’s more, glucomannan may help prevent insulin resistance, a common consequence of excess body fat, while you are on your weight loss journey. Its ability to slow nutrient absorption can smooth out blood sugar spikes after meals [2].

Choline

Choline is part of acetylcholine, one of the most important neurotransmitters. You rely on it for cognition and communication between brain cells, but its levels fall with age. This contributes to age-related cognitive impairment. As an antioxidant, choline may protect brain tissue against oxidative stress, which it is more vulnerable to because of its high energy demands.

Even better, choline may reduce the impact of physical and mental stresses. Your brain is your most energy-demanding organ, so you may notice improved cognition or a brighter mood. Choline may prevent exercise-induced muscle damage through its antioxidant properties [4].

Turmeric

Turmeric is widely appreciated for its ability to relieve inflammation, which may reduce the severity of some obesity-related conditions. These include high cholesterol and osteoarthritis.

Research has shown that turmeric can increase heart-healthy HDL cholesterol while lowering LDL cholesterol and triglycerides (fats). This may reduce the risk of artery plaque formation and cardiovascular disease.

Other clinical trials demonstrate significant relief in osteoarthritis, which may further support weight loss by making exercise easier and more enjoyable. Curcumin can relieve pain and inflammation just as effectively as over-the-counter painkillers.

While anxiety is not an obesity-related illness, it affects your overall quality of life and can keep you from exercising outside. Curcumin significantly reduced anxiety levels in a study involving obese participants with subclinical anxiety [18].

Vitamins B6 and B12

Vitamins B6 and B12 protect your overall health by reducing homocysteine. They convert it back into the amino acid methionine, essential for protein production. On the other hand, homocysteine is inflammatory and raises LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and blood pressure, increasing your risk of heart failure and blood vessel damage.

These added benefits are crucial if you are overweight or obese, particularly if you have a family history of heart disease. A combination of inflammation and elevated cholesterol and triglycerides contribute to the heightened risk of cardiovascular issues, but vitamins B6 and B12 could protect you during your weight loss journey similar to phentermine weight loss pills [7].

Acai

As one of the most potent antioxidant-rich foods in the world, acai berries have several anti-inflammatory and tissue-protective benefits. These protective effects may support metabolic health.

With acai and turmeric combined, Leanbean may be even more capable of protecting your metabolic and cardiovascular health than either supplement alone. Not only has one clinical trial proven better blood glucose control while eating acai berries, but the volunteers also showed higher HDL and lower LDL cholesterol levels [14].

Piperine

Piperine, or sometimes black pepper extract as a whole, is another antioxidant typically paired with curcumin or turmeric to improve its absorption. Curcumin has poor bioavailability on its own, so piperine is required for you to enjoy its anti-inflammatory benefits. However, piperine’s own benefits are often overlooked.

Both athletes and people with metabolic syndrome or type II diabetes could benefit from piperine. Its antioxidant properties are shown to prevent muscle loss after intense exercise, which can happen due to oxidative stress. Your higher energy demands and stress placed on your muscles can backfire without antioxidant support, leading to loss of lean mass [15].

Additionally, oxidative stress levels are higher in people with metabolic syndrome. This is partly caused by the impaired production of your own antioxidants. Protecting muscle mass is even more important for post-menopausal women. They not only have less muscle than men, but also less support for muscle growth due to a reduction in the production of reproductive hormones.

Leanbean Reviews: Customer Testimonials

There are many Leanbean reviews across the web, with many featuring positive feedback for the supplement as a fat burner.

Leanbean Before and After

The official website contains many testimonials and Leanbean reviews with before and after photographs. Here are two of its satisfied customers.

Peyton, a customer from the United States, found a significant reduction in abdominal fat after taking Leanbean. She also reports improved agility and strength with exercise in her Leanbean reviews .

Regan’s before and after photos show reduced body fat in her stomach and upper thighs. She describes in her Leanbean reviews the supplement preventing weight regain when she wasn’t strictly following her diet, which previously happened whenever she took a break from dieting.

Purchasing Leanbean: Where To Buy the Weight Loss Pills?

You can only buy Leanbean from its official website. At the time of these Leanbean reviews, no drugstores, supplement stores, or supermarkets stock Leanbean pills.

Do not trust listings on large online stores such as Amazon, either. When supplements that are only described as being available through their official site appear on these stores, their availability is variable, and many are counterfeit products. Slightly different packaging is one such indicator. However, others may look identical but contain different ingredients.

Leanbean Pills FAQ

Does the Leanbean fat burner really work, and is it only suitable for women?

Is Leanbean for Women Only?

No, the ingredients in the Leanbean fat burner have been successfully tested for safety and efficacy in both men and women. Leanbean is marketed as a women’s fat burner because of its emphasis on taming food cravings, and because women are more likely to find caffeine excessively overstimulating.

Leanbean pills are also suitable for men who have stopped taking caffeine-containing supplements because of a similar issue, or cravings. It is one of the best fat burners for men and the best pre workout for men.

How Long Does Leanbean Take to Work?

Although a three-month course of the Leanbean fat burner is recommended to see the full results, some Leanbean reviews and photos show significant results after just one month. Individual Leanbean ingredients often produce results in two months as proven by research.

Does Leanbean Work?

Leanbean pills can effectively increase weight loss when taken alongside a healthy, calorie-controlled diet and regular physical activity. Most of its ingredients serve as the best metabolism boosters or reduce calorie intake. Others have been proven to improve blood sugar control, protect against metabolism-dysregulating oxidative stress, or act as the best thermogenic fat burners.

Will Leanbean Make You Gain Weight?

Leanbean pills do not increase body fat. However, it may contribute to an increase in muscle mass. This is because some of its ingredients can improve energy levels and protect muscle tissue from oxidative stress. Muscle is heavier than fat, so it’s best to track your progress with a scale that measures body composition.

Leanbean Review: Final Verdict

Scientific evidence and customer reviews demonstrate that the Leanbean fat burner can be an effective fat burner that addresses additional health concerns related to excess body weight. Choose Leanbean pills if your main issues with losing weight include food cravings or caffeine intolerance, or if you desire antioxidant support for muscle growth or metabolic health.

