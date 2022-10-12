Layla Mattress Review [2022]: Features, Prices, Memory Foam Mattresses, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Are you tired of your old, uncomfortable mattress? We know the feeling. A good night's sleep is essential, yet it can be hard to come by when you're lying on a mattress that's not right for you.

Layla mattresses are known for their high quality and comfort. In this full Layla mattress review, we'll look in-depth at the best Layla mattresses and help you decide which one is best for you.

Pros:

Odor-resistant barrier

Temperature regulation

Copper memory foam

Flippable firmness options

120-night risk-free trial

Cons:

Shipping fees are not refunded

A slight off-gassing smell initially

Best Layla Mattresses:

Pros:

Forbes "Best Cooling Mattress"

Variable support

Antimicrobial copper gel

Motion isolation



Cons:

Off-gassing required

Heavily contours the body

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress is an all-foam mattress that offers two different firmness levels. You can simply flip the mattress over to change from a soft to a firm surface.

The mattress also features a copper gel-infused memory foam, which helps regulate body temperature and provides antimicrobial properties such as odor control [1].

In addition, the Layla Memory Foam Mattress is designed to isolate motion, so you're less likely to be disturbed by your partner's movements during the night.

There are six layers of foam for maximum comfort, and the mattress conforms to your body to provide support where you need it most. Additionally, the Layla Foam Mattress is designed to provide variable support for different sleep positions, ensuring comfort no matter your preference.

Whether you're looking for a softer or firmer surface, this all-foam mattress is a great option that can provide adequate support for a good night's sleep.

Product Details

Material: Memory foam bed with copper gel for comfort and support

Memory foam bed with copper gel for comfort and support Trial Period: Try the Layla Mattress for 120 nights

Try the Layla Mattress for 120 nights Shipping Method: Free shipping to your door with FedEx Home Delivery

Free shipping to your door with FedEx Home Delivery Firmness: variable firmness with classic memory foam feel

variable firmness with classic memory foam feel Warranty: Lifetime warranty on materials and workmanship

Lifetime warranty on materials and workmanship Price Range: Prices range from $599 to $1,099

Who We Recommend This Product For

Hot Sleepers: Copper gel helps hot sleepers stay cool throughout the night

Copper gel helps hot sleepers stay cool throughout the night Couples: Foam layers isolate motion, so couples sleep more peacefully

Foam layers isolate motion, so couples sleep more peacefully Back Sleepers: Layla features increased support for back sleepers

Layla features increased support for back sleepers Side Sleepers: Layla's reactive support reduces pressure on pressure points

Layla's reactive support reduces pressure on pressure points Stomach Sleepers: The firmer side of the Layla offers less sink for stomach sleepers

Financing Options

For many people, buying a new mattress is a significant investment. Fortunately, Layla provides financing options to make the purchase more affordable. Layla offers 0% financing with payments as low as $80 per month and three, six, or 12-month payment terms for qualified borrowers.

You can apply for financing through Affirm directly on the Layla website.

Pros:

Spring and foam support

Individually wrapped coil system

Enhanced edge support

Breathable zip cover

Cons:

More expensive

No lifetime warranty

The Layla Hybrid Mattress is a flippable mattress that offers two different levels of firmness along with spring and foam support. One side is soft, and the other is firm, allowing users to choose their preferred level of support. This makes it a versatile mattress that can accommodate different sleepers.

The mattress also features copper-infused memory foam, which helps regulate body temperature through its cooling properties. Additionally, the pocketed coils help isolate motion, making it a good choice for couples and light sleepers.

The Layla Hybrid offers maximum edge support, providing a stable surface for sitting or use with an adjustable bed frame. Plus, its breathable mattress cover helps to keep you cool and comfortable while protecting the mattress from wear and tear.

If you're looking for a flippable mattress with enhanced support and cooling properties, the Layla Hybrid Mattress is an excellent option.

Product Details

Material: Memory foam and pocketed coils for motion isolation

Memory foam and pocketed coils for motion isolation Trial Period: Try the Layla flippable mattress for 120 nights

Try the Layla flippable mattress for 120 nights Shipping Method: Free shipping to your door with FedEx Home Delivery

Free shipping to your door with FedEx Home Delivery Firmness: Variable firmness with a soft and firm side

Variable firmness with a soft and firm side Warranty: 10-year warranty on materials and workmanship

10-year warranty on materials and workmanship Price Range: Priced from $1,099 to $1,699

Who We Recommend This Product For

Couples: Layla's hybrid mattress offers the most motion isolation for couples

Layla's hybrid mattress offers the most motion isolation for couples Back Sleepers: An excellent option for back sleepers who need increased support

An excellent option for back sleepers who need increased support Side Sleepers: The pocketed coil system reduces pressure on the hips and shoulders

The pocketed coil system reduces pressure on the hips and shoulders Stomach Sleepers: Great for stomach sleepers who want a more traditional feeling mattress

Great for stomach sleepers who want a more traditional feeling mattress Combination Sleepers: Full support for those who frequently move in their sleep

Financing Options

Layla offers 0% financing with payments as low as $125 per month. Choose from three, six, or 12-month payment terms with as little as $0 down and no late fees.

Is Layla Mattress Worth Buying?

The Layla Mattress is one of the best mattresses available online, and for a good reason. The mattress is made with top-notch materials and provides excellent support. In addition, the unique cooling system makes it perfect for all types of sleepers.

Whether you sleep hot or suffer from night sweats, Layla mattresses will keep you cool and comfortable all night long. Plus, if you're unsatisfied with the mattress, no problem. Layla offers a 120-day risk-free sleep trial to try it out in your home.

Who Should Buy a Layla Mattress?

The Layla Mattress is a suitable choice for all kinds of sleepers. The two-sided design means you can choose your Layla mattress firmness level, and the copper-infused memory foam helps regulate body temperature.

The multi-layer memory foam construction also supports and isolates motion, making it an excellent choice for couples.

The Layla Mattress is also a good choice for people who often wake up feeling stiff or sore, as the classic memory foam feel can help relieve pressure points. So if you're looking for a mattress that provides a good night's sleep, the Layla Mattress could be a good option.

Who Should Avoid Layla Mattresses?

A few types of sleepers may not be ideal candidates for a Layla Mattress. First, those looking for a very soft or firm mattress may not find the Layla a good fit. The mattress has a medium-soft feel on the firmness scale, so it may not be comfortable for those who prefer a very soft or firm surface.

Second, the Layla Mattress is not a good option for those looking for an inexpensive mattress. Since the mattress is priced higher than many other options on the market, budget-conscious shoppers may want to look elsewhere.

Finally, the Layla Mattress may not be suitable for those who prefer the feel of a traditional mattress and box spring. The mattress has a unique construction, which may not be comfortable for those who are used to sleeping on a spring mattress.

What Are Layla Mattresses Made Of?

Layla Mattresses are made of copper-infused memory foam. This foam provides support and pressure relief while also helping keep you cool by transferring heat away from your body.

Furthermore, the copper gel makes the memory foam antimicrobial while reducing odors, so your mattress will stay fresh longer.

In addition to the memory foam, Layla mattresses also contain a support foam that helps isolate motion and increase airflow. This prevents you from feeling your partner's movements during the night and keeps you cool and comfortable.

The Layla Hybrid mattress comprises 14-gauge and 16-gauge pocketed coils. These coils provide support, reduce motion transfer, and are individually wrapped to minimize noise.

Lastly, the mattress has a breathable cover to promote airflow and prevent heat build-up. This cover also has a zipper for easy removal and cleaning. Overall, these materials work together to create a mattress that is supportive, comfortable, and breathable.

How Firm Are Layla Mattresses?

If you're looking for a mattress with adjustable firmness, Layla is a great option. Layla mattresses offer flippable firmness, meaning that one side is soft and the other is firm. This allows you to choose your preferred level of support and comfort without buying additional mattress toppers or pads.

Layla Memory Foam Firmness

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress is not as firm as the hybrid model. Memory foam is a softer material that contours your body, providing pressure relief. The firmness of a mattress is essential for many people because it dictates how comfortable the bed will be.

Too soft of a mattress can cause back pain, whereas too firm of a mattress can be uncomfortable and cause soreness.

The happy medium lies in the middle, where the Layla Memory Foam Mattress shines. It's not too soft and not too firm, providing just the right amount of support and comfort for a good night's sleep [2].

Layla Hybrid Firmness

There are many different types of hybrid mattresses on the market. Still, Layla uses a pocketed coil system to provide support. This type of coil differs from the innerspring coils commonly used in hybrid mattresses.

Pocketed coils are individually wrapped, meaning that they move independently from one another. As a result, there is reduced motion transfer so that your weight is equally distributed, and you don’t feel your partner’s movements.

so that you won't feel your partner's movements at night. Second, it provides support by evenly distributing your weight across the mattress.

This system gives the Layla Hybrid mattress a firmer feel and provides increased support and reduces sinking. As a result, you'll feel like you're sleeping on top of the bed rather than in it.

Sleeping on Layla Mattresses

When it comes to finding the perfect mattress, there are a lot of factors to consider. But one of the most important things to remember is how you sleep.

Sleeping on a Layla Mattress is a comfortable experience. Whether you choose the firmer side or prefer the soft side of the bed, the mattress will contour your body and provide pressure relief.

Light Weight Sleepers

If you're a light weight sleeper, we recommend the soft side of the mattress. The soft side will provide the most pressure relief and contouring without being too plush. This way, you'll get the comfort you need without sinking too far into the mattress.

Heavy Weight Sleepers

Heavy sleepers need a good mattress that can provide them with proper support throughout the night. The last thing you want is to sink too deeply into the bed and end up with achy joints in the morning.

Layla mattresses are specifically designed to provide heavy weight sleepers with the support they need. A firmer mattress is suitable for those who need a little extra support, and it also helps prevent you from sinking too deeply into the mattress.

You'll still get all the benefits of memory foam, but you won't have to worry about waking up feeling sore.

Average Weight Sleepers

For those who fall squarely into the "average" weight category, either side of the mattress may be a good option. However, memory foam may provide some advantages in contouring and support. This is because memory foam can mold your body regardless of your weight.

As a result, you may find that both sides of the mattress are equally comfortable. In addition, memory foam mattresses typically have a longer lifespan than other types of mattresses, so you can expect your bed to provide years of restful sleep.

Hot Sleepers

Memory foam mattresses are known for their comfort and support. However, many people don't realize that some types of memory foam can trap body heat.

Layla mattresses counter this by infusing their memory foam with copper. Copper is great for regulating temperatures and dissipating heat away from the body.

Layla mattresses are excellent for hot sleepers who want to stay cool and comfortable all night long, even in hot weather.

Body Pain Relief

Sleeping on the wrong mattress can aggravate existing pain or cause new pain. Thankfully, Layla mattresses offer contouring and pressure relief that can help to alleviate body pain.

The memory foam conforms to your body, providing support and evenly distributing your weight. That can help reduce pain in your joints and muscles while sleeping.

In addition, the layering of the foam provides variable levels of firmness. This helps ensure you get the support you need without sacrificing comfort.

Couples

Finding a mattress that promotes comfortable, restful sleep is essential for couples. Layla mattresses are a great option for couples looking for a high-quality, supportive mattress.

The support layer helps isolate motion so you won't feel your partner's movements during the night.

The mattress is also designed to promote airflow, preventing uncomfortable heat build-up between you and your partner. With its combination of comfort and support, a Layla Mattress is an excellent choice for couples who want a good night's sleep together.

Sleeping Positions

While Layla mattresses are versatile and can be used by all types of sleepers, they offer special features for back, side, stomach, and combo sleepers.

Back Sleepers

It is crucial for people who sleep on their backs to find a mattress that provides the right balance of support and pressure relief. This is because back sleepers need to maintain a neutral spine alignment while sleeping.

The Layla Mattress provides this balance by contouring your body and evenly distributing your weight. The result is a comfortable, supportive sleep surface that helps keep your spine aligned.

Side Sleepers

When it comes to finding the perfect mattress, side sleepers have unique needs. For example, side sleepers need a soft mattress to get the proper amount of pressure relief.

This is because our hips and shoulders are heavier than other parts of our bodies and require more sink to maintain a neutral spine alignment. The soft side of the Layla Mattress is ideal for side sleepers because it contours to your body and relieves pressure where it is needed most.

Stomach Sleepers

Sleeping on your stomach is generally not recommended by sleep experts because it can strain your back and neck and put stress on your spine [3].

However, some people find it the most comfortable position for them. For stomach sleepers, choosing a mattress that will provide adequate support and prevent your hips from sinking too deeply is essential.

The firm side of the Layla Mattress is ideal for average-weight stomach sleepers because it allows for the necessary support while still being comfortable.

Combination Sleepers

Combination sleepers need versatile memory foam beds that can accommodate multiple sleeping positions. The Layla Mattress is great for combination sleepers because it's designed with multiple layers of foam to support you no matter how you sleep.

The result is a comfortable and supportive mattress, no matter your position. So whether you sleep on your back, side, stomach, or all of the above, the Layla Mattress can provide variable support for a good night's sleep.

Layla Mattress Features

As a Layla Mattress customer, you can enjoy many features designed to improve your sleep experience while providing excellent value for your money.

Durability

When it comes to finding a durable mattress, Layla is a great option. The foams used in the mattress are high-quality and designed to withstand regular use.

Additionally, the cover is made from a durable fabric resistant to tearing and is easy to remove for cleaning. As a result, you can rest assured that your Layla Mattress will last for years.

Temperature

A good night's sleep is vital for overall health and well-being, but it can be hard to get a restful night's sleep when you're uncomfortably hot. That's why the Layla mattress features temperature regulation capabilities.

The copper gel in the memory foam is reactive to your body temperature, which will help keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Additionally, the mattress is designed with airflow in mind, so you won't have to worry about hot spots or heat build-up. As a result, you'll be able to sleep soundly through the night without being disturbed by excessive heat.

Edge Support

One of the most notable features of the Layla Mattress is its superior edge support. The mattress features a unique support system that helps keep the mattress's edges firm so that you can sleep anywhere on the bed without worry.

The edge support is an excellent feature for those who like to sleep on their side or stomach, as it helps prevent them from rolling off the mattress at night.

In addition, the edge support also provides extra stability for those who may have trouble getting in and out of bed.

Noise

Layla mattresses are designed with several features that create a virtually silent sleeping surface.

The foams used in the mattress are designed to minimize noise, and the individually wrapped coils in the hybrid mattress also reduce noise by absorbing motion.

Plus, the mattress is crafted with a soft, breathable cover that helps muffle any sound, so you can sleep peacefully without unwanted disruption.

Motion Transfer

For anyone who has been jolted awake by their partner's tossing and turning, the Layla Mattress could be a significant improvement. The mattress features exceptional motion transfer capabilities, meaning you won't feel a thing when your partner gets up in the middle of the night.

The supportive foam prevents movement from being felt across the entire mattress surface. If you are a light sleeper who needs uninterrupted rest, the Layla Mattress is designed to provide a peaceful sleep environment.

Sex

The Layla Mattress is designed to provide optimal comfort and support during sex. The firmness of the mattress can be customized to your preference, and the soft, memory foam surface ensures that both partners will be comfortable throughout the experience.

While the hybrid mattress may be more suitable for the act, memory foam can also provide a level of comfort ideal for intimacy. In addition, the Layla Mattress is designed to minimize noise, so you can focus on enjoying the moment.

With its unique design and features, the Layla Mattress is an appropriate choice for couples looking to improve their intimate experiences.

Off-Gassing

Off-gassing is typical with memory foam mattresses, but the Layla Mattress doesn't have an overwhelming smell. You may notice a slight scent when unpacking the all-foam bed, but it should dissipate within a few hours.

How to Buy a Layla Mattress

Layla Mattresses are available for purchase online through the Layla website.

Pricing

While both mattresses are priced similarly, the Layla Hybrid Mattress is slightly more expensive. However, the price difference is due to the additional features of the hybrid mattress, such as the pocketed coils and additional support layer.

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress starts at $599 for a twin size and goes up to $1,099 for a King or California King. The Layla Hybrid Mattress starts at $1,099 for a twin size and goes up to $1,699 for a King or California King.

Both mattresses are reasonably priced, given their high-quality Layla Mattress construction and features.

Warranty

The Layla Mattress lifetime warranty is one of the most comprehensive in the industry. Layla offers a lifetime warranty on materials and workmanship for its all-foam mattresses. If defects occur during manufacturing, they will repair or replace your mattress at no cost.

In addition, they also offer a 10-year warranty for the Layla Hybrid Mattress. This covers any defects in the construction of the mattress, such as seams coming apart, loss of shape, loss of height, and splitting or cracking of the foam.

Return Policy

The Layla Mattress Return Policy is one of the most customer-friendly policies out there. You canreturn your mattress for any reason whatsoever within the first 120 days, and you will receive a full refund.

There are no hidden fees or catches—if you're unhappy with your mattress, simply return it and get your money back. This policy gives mattress shoppers complete peace of mind when buying a Layla Mattress, knowing they can always return it if they're unhappy.

Sleep Trial

The Layla Sleep Trial is an opportunity for customers to try out the Layla Mattress for 120 nights. This gives you ample time to decide if the mattress is right for your needs.

The trial period also allows customers to take advantage of the Layla Mattress's unique features, such as its copper-infused memory foam and its flippable design.

If you're unsatisfied with the mattress, you can return it for a full refund. The trial period starts on the delivery date and ends 120 days later. Customers can cancel their sleep trial any time during the 120 days and will still receive a full refund.

FAQs

Now that we've gone over all the important details of the Layla Mattress, let's answer some frequently asked questions.

Is Layla a Good Mattress?

The Layla Mattress is a high-quality mattress with a wide range of benefits. The mattress is constructed with multiple layers of premium memory foam, providing excellent support and comfort for your body.

With its premium construction, generous return policy, and host of other features, the Layla Mattress is an excellent option for anyone in the market for a new mattress.

What Mattress Is Better Than Layla Mattress?

When it comes to mattresses, there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Sleepers have different preferences in terms of firmness, support, and materials. Some sleepers may prefer a traditional mattress and box spring for bounciness and support, while others prefer a medium-soft memory foam mattress.

What Firmness Is Layla Mattress?

The Layla Mattress is a unique product that offers two different levels of firmness—one soft side and one firm side. This allows users to choose the firmness scale that best suits their needs.

The soft side of the Layla is ideal for people who prefer a softer sleeping surface, while the firm side is better for those who need more support. Overall, the Layla Mattress offers medium-soft firmness depending on which side of the bed you sleep on.

Is Layla Mattress Good for Back Pain?

Yes, the Layla Mattress is good for back pain. A mattress that is too soft can cause the spine to sag, putting pressure on the nerves and causing pain. A mattress that is too hard can also cause pain because it doesn't allow the muscles to relax.

The Layla Mattress is designed to provide a suitable balance of firmness and comfort, making it a great choice for people with back pain. The Layla Mattress is made with multiple layers of medium-soft memory foam, which contours the body and provides support for the spine [2].

How Long Does a Layla Memory Foam Mattress Last?

With proper care, your Layla Mattress should last for many years. Layla offers a lifetime warranty for the All-Foam Bed and a 10-year warranty for its Hybrid Mattress. This means that if any defects occur during the manufacturing process, they will repair or replace your mattress at no cost to you.

In addition, the Layla Mattress is made with high-quality materials that are designed to withstand wear and tear. The memory foam is resistant to body impressions, and the copper gel is antimicrobial to prevent bacteria growth [1].

What Type of Memory Foam Mattress is Layla?

Layla offers two types of mattresses for your needs, all-foam beds and hybrid mattresses with a memory foam layer. Both options offer excellent support and comfort for your body, but they differ in terms of construction.

The Layla Memory Foam Mattress is made with multiple layers of premium memory foam, while the Layla Hybrid Mattress is constructed with both memory foam and coils to provide adequate support. With both options, you're getting a high-quality Layla Mattress performance designed for your precise level of comfort.

Final Thoughts

No matter what type of sleeper you are, the Layla Mattress is an excellent choice. The flippable mattress offers a unique design, variable foam firmness, and a generous return policy.

The Layla Mattress is constructed with high-quality materials, including copper-infused memory foam for temperature regulation. The mattress also features a supportive memory foam layer and a breathable cover.

This Layla Mattress review compared two different options from the company. Whether you choose memory foam or hybrid, you'll experience many of the same features with either mattress.

The Layla Mattress comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a comprehensive warranty. This means you can try out the mattress for yourself and see if it's right. If you're unhappy with the mattress, you can return it for a full refund.

The Layla Mattress's high-quality construction should provide a comfortable sleeping experience for years to come. Whether you're looking for a mattress with a unique design or one that offers variable firmness, the Layla Mattress is a great option.

