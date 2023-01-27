KOHLER Walk-In Bath Review: Including Costs For Kohler Walk-In Tub Shower Combinations in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Kohler Walk-In Bath Review: A KOHLER Walk-In Bath, similar to thoseoffered by top competitors Safe Step, American Standard, and Boca, allows people with mobility issues to take abath or shower more safely. You’ll get the deep tub surrounded with a wide door and textured floor, aheated backrest, handrails, a multi-functional handheld showerhead, a deep bathtub seat, hydrotherapy jets, anda control panel.

KOHLER also offers a new, optional shower package that includes your choice of gooseneck shower arms andshowerheads in brushed nickel or polished chrome finishes and a clear, frameless Bath Screen.

The KOHLER BestWalk-In Bathtub is known for its quality, comfort, safety features, and hydrotherapysystem, all wrapped into an attractive and stylish design. KOHLER’s warranty is also outstanding.You’ll support U.S. makers when you buy a KOHLER Walk-In Bath.

John Michael Kohler opened his business in 1873, and the company developed into an industry leader. KOHLER useshigh-quality materials for all its products, including faucets and bathroom products. Consumer Affairs,Consumers Advocate, and Retirement Living are among the organizations that praise the KOHLER Walk-In Bath.

Review of KOHLER Walk-In Bathtub Pros:

Fast-drain technology

Low 3-inch threshold

One-day installation

Many customization options

Hydrotherapy air jets

Review of KOHLER Walk-In Tub Cons:

Pricey

A KOHLER technician must install it

Things To Consider Before Buying a KOHLER Walk-In Bath

If you or a loved one have trouble stepping into a regular bathtub, a walk-in bath can give you peace of mind.You’ll step over a low threshold and sit in a deep tub, decreasing your fall risk.

Many people who want to avoid a nursing home, have a disability, or have problems with mobility or balanceinstall walk-in baths in their homes. Although these tubs provide many safety features, they usually have ahefty price tag.

If you’re uncomfortable with a regular tub but can’t afford a walk-in bath, there are a few cheaperalternatives:

Slide-in tub

Bathtub chairs

Bathtub transfer bench

Bath chairlift

Roll-in shower

Before you invest in a walk-in tub, ask yourself these questions:

How long will you live in your home?

Can you afford both the bath and higher water bills due to the larger size?

Can you step over the threshold?

Are the safety features that you need available?

Will it fit in your bathroom?

Is a walk-in bath your best option?

If you’re considering a KOHLER Belay® Walk-In Bath, find out more with this detailed review.

KOHLER Walk-In Bath Features & Benefits

My mom is 76 and lives alone. She had both hips replaced and is sometimes a little unsteady on her feet. She hasa regular bathtub without handrails, and I worry about her safety. The safety and comfort features of the KOHLERWalk-In Bath would help her tremendously and make her family feel more comfortable as well.

1. Low Threshold

Standard bathtubs have sides that range from 14 to 24 inches high. Many walk-in baths have sides up to seveninches, but the KOHLER Belay® has a three-inch threshold. Even people with mobility issues can usually raisetheir feet three inches.

Since many people like my mom risk falling when stepping into and out of a bathtub, KOHLER’s low thresholdis a tremendous safety feature.

2. KOHLER Step-In Tub Handrails

Even with a low threshold, most people with limited mobility like to hold onto something sturdy when getting intothe tub. Mom puts her hand on a cabinet that’s right beside her tub. It makes her feel more steady, butit’s not as safe as the built-in handrails on the Belay®.

The KOHLER Walk-In Bath has sturdy handrails built into the door and sides of the tub. There is also a grab barinside the tub to hold onto while sitting down, bathing, or standing up. This is a great feature becauseyou’ll get better stability no matter where you are in the tub.

3. KOHLER Walk-In Tub Extra-Wide Door

KOHLER designed its Walk-In Bath with an extra-wide door to make it more accessible than many competitors. Youcan choose from a left- or right-side installation, depending on how your bathroom is laid out and the locationof the plumbing.

You’ll make a watertight seal when you close and lock the door. The large, easy-to-turn handle is great forpeople with arthritis or a weakened grip.

4. KOHLER Tub Control Panel

The KOHLER Walk-In Bath has several features with adjustable settings, and the ergonomic control panel lets youeasily switch between them. It allows you to adjust the Bask ® heated backrest temperature, activate thewhirlpool massage jets and control their intensity, and activate the BubbleMassage™ jets.

The control panel is easy to use; it only requires pushing one of the large buttons. That feature makes it easierfor those who have trouble gripping a dial or seeing smaller objects to adjust their settings.

5. KOHLER Walk-In Bathtub Whirlpool Jets

People of all ages enjoy the stimulating experience of a whirlpool, and with the KOHLER Walk-In Bath, you cansavor the spa-like luxury in your own bathroom. Hydrotherapy can relieve pain and tension, and this bath has 10whirlpool jets plus BubbleMassage™ air tub jets to maximize the healing properties.

Hydromassage has several benefits to your health and wellness, such as helping you sleep better, relieving pain,and possibly lowering your blood pressure. You can add Epsom salt to the water when you use the hydrotherapyjets to enhance your rejuvenation.

You can adjust each of the whirlpool jets, which are positioned to target specific stress points in your feet,legs, and spine, to soothe sore muscles and focus on painful areas. The quiet pump and motor won’t hinderyour relaxation.

The BubbleMassage™ air jets are located along the bottom of the tub. They produce thousands of invigoratingtiny bubbles that surround you with effervescent energy and a weightless sensation. You can choose from threeintensity levels.

Having a daily hydrotherapy massage wouldn’t happen if you had to go to a spa for each treatment, so thisfeature that provides so many benefits reinforces the KOHLER Walk-In Bath as an excellent addition to your home.

6. KOHLER Walk-In Bathtub Bask® Heated Backrest

Using a walk-in bath means that you have to be in the tub while the water fills and drains. You’d probablyget chilly if not for the heated backrest. You can set the temperature by touching a button and selecting fromthree levels.

The Bask keeps your back and neck warm, so you’re comfortable during the water filling and drainingperiods. It starts to warm as soon as you turn it on and only uses the same amount of energy as a standard lightbulb.

Many people like my mom are cold-sensitive, so the heated backrest is a definite plus.

7. KOHLER Walk-In Bath Handshower

KOHLER understands that you have hard-to-reach areas, so the Belay® Bath has a multi-functional handheldsprayer. It’s lightweight so that most people can hold it with one hand.

You can set the spray setting using the convenient rotating thumb tab. Choose from targeted, wide, or intensecoverage and a gentle setting for people with sensitive skin. The sprayer’s on/off control has anon-positive shut-off, making this additional safety feature ADA-compliant.

The swivel-base hose is retractable, lightweight, and flexible, so it’s easy to move the handle into theproper position. The handle is comfortable to hold and well-balanced, so even people with a shaky grip can useit.

Choose between Vibrant Brushed Nickel and Polished Chrome finishes to coordinate with the faucet. The spray faceis easy to clean because it resists buildup from hard water.

Most people prefer to bathe without assistance, and the KOHLER Walk-In Bath handshower makes that possible.

8. KOHLER Tub Fast-Drain Technology

Walk-in baths use more water than standard tubs, and you must sit in them while they’re filling anddraining. KOHLER designed their Belay® Bath to minimize your waiting times.

The drain opens and closes with the turn of a handle, and the bath’s contours prevent standing water.That’s a great design feature because getting standing water to drain is sometimes tricky.

9. KOHLER Step-In Bath Extra-Wide Seat

If the seat isn’t comfortable, you won’t fully appreciate the other benefits of a walk in tub. KOHLERengineers knew this, so they took great care when designing the seat in the Belay® Bath.

The seat is extra-wide to provide more room for those who need it. It’s also up to 30% deeper than mostcompetitors’ seats, so your body can submerge more fully in the water.

The Bask® heated backrest is reclined at an ideal angle for bather comfort, and the grooves along theseat’s perimeter keep water from pooling on it.

You need to wash easily while in a tub, so the extra-wide seat makes that possible, even for people with a largerframe.

10. KOHLER Walk-In Tub Design Options

If you prefer to customize your bath walls, KOHLER’s LuxStone® has many options to choose from. Forexample, select a custom color, marbled look, or a brick appearance.

You’ll get to select the finish you’d like for your faucet. Choose a white or biscuit bath color tosuit your bathroom’s style.

KOHLER has many fixtures and accessories to update the rest of your bathroom while you’re installing yourWalk-In Bath. Visit their bathroom design inspiration page to see what’s available.

You're making a long-term investment when you buy a KOHLER Walk-In Bath. You have individual taste and stylepreferences, so customization and design options give you the freedom to express them.

11. New Shower Package

Maybe you’re planning for the future by installing the bath, but you’re still comfortable showering,or perhaps someone else in your home likes showers. KOHLER recently added a shower package to its list offeatures to make this possible.

You’ll get a frameless, clear Bath Screen to protect your floor from water spray. Your technician willinstall it on either the left or right side of your bath, depending on which side the shower head is located on.

KOHLER offers two styles of gooseneck shower arms to give you the option of standing while showering. You canselect a contemporary, modern, or traditional showerhead in Vibrant Brushed Nickel or Polished Chrome tocoordinate with the rest of your fixtures.

12. Optional Accessories on KOHLER Walk-In Bath Tubs

Select a shelving unit, tray, or additional handrails if you want to customize your KOHLER Walk-In Bathfurther.

The Niche storage unit has three adjustable, removable shelves. Its design keeps water from pooling on theshelves. You’ll have easy access to your toiletries when you choose this option.

Select a corner shelf if your space is limited or you don’t need as much storage.

If your stability is a concern, KOHLER has you covered. The Barre, installed along the long back wall of yourtub, provides extra support. Add a teak tray to your Barre for an attractive storage option.

You can also select a straight or traditional grab bar. These bars come in different shapes, lengths, colors, andfinishes. The durable, high-quality metal resists corrosion and provides sturdy support.

KOHLER Walk-In Bath Customer Reviews

I always look for reviews from verified purchasers when considering buying products, especially those requiring asignificant investment. I found several positive comments for the KOHLER Walk-In Bath on the Consumer Affairs,Retirement Living, and Aging In Place websites.

Alternatives to KOHLER Walk-In Bath

Although the KOHLER Belay® Walk-In Bath is a top pick, other manufacturers offer walk-in baths with similaroptions and benefits. Before you decide which tub to purchase, research those from a few manufacturers to ensureyou choose the one that meets your requirements and is within your budget.

Safe Step

Safe Step Walk-In Tubs are made in Tennessee and customized to each homeowner’s specifications. Availablein many shapes and sizes, standard features include chromotherapy and dual hydrotherapy massage systems.

Safe Step vs. KOHLER:

Features : Both manufacturers include hydrotherapy systems, full-service installation andremoval of your old tub, and customization options. While KOHLER baths are the same size and shape, youcan choose from various styles with Safe Step.

Financial Investment: Both companies offer financing. Safe Step customers can takeadvantage of military veteran discounts and the Helping Hands Rebate, and KOHLER offers periodicpromotions. KOHLER guarantees their quote for a year after their representative assesses your home andneeds. Neither company gives quotes online or by phone. You’ll spend at least $3,500 on a SafeStep tub, compared to $7,000 or more with KOHLER.

Safe Step offers high-quality walk-in tubs, so consider its products before making a purchase.

American Standard

American Standard walk-in tubs come in a large variety of customizable sizes and three colors. Most include grabbars and a quick drain system. You can select a Walk-in air bath, whirlpool, combo massage, or deep soaking tub.

American Standard vs. KOHLER:

Features : You’ll have a much wider selection of tubs from American Standard, butnot all of them include features that are standard with KOHLER. American Standard offers anoutward-opening door for easier wheelchair transfers and a self-cleaning feature. Both choices have manycomfort, safety, and luxury features.

Financial Investment: American Standard walk-in tubs range from almost $5,000 to over$11,000. You can purchase these products directly from American Standard or other vendors. Installationcosts are included in those prices if you buy direct, but you’ll pay extra for installationotherwise. KOHLER pricing includes all costs associated with installation.

When you’re comparing your buying options, check out American Standard walk-in tubs.

Boca

When you purchase a walk-in tub from Boca, you’re supporting a veteran- and family-owned business based inGeorgia that uses U.S. manufacturing facilities. Boca products offer customizable tubs at affordable prices. Youcan choose from an impressive range of features.

Boca vs. KOHLER:

Features : Boca tubs come in many sizes. Some have a 2.5-inch threshold, ½-inchlower than KOHLER’s three inches. Boca’s optional features include chromotherapy andaromatherapy, a bidet, and air or water jets. All KOHLER tubs have dual jet systems.

Financial Investment: Boca tubs start around $7,000. You can get a quote from Bocaonline or by phone, but the company doesn’t offer financing as KOHLER does.

Call them or visit them online to learn more about Boca’s walk-in bath options.

KOHLER Walk-In Bath Review Summary

The KOHLER Belay® Walk-In Bath combines luxury, safety, and comfort with stylish design options.

People with physical issues that make regular tubs dangerous, like my mom, can bathe with more peace of mind in aKOHLER Belay® Bath. A low threshold and built-in handrails make getting into and out of the bath moreaccessible and safer.

It’s easy to secure the door and adjust settings on all of the outstanding features, including the heatedbackrest, handshower, and jets. The dual hydrotherapy system can relieve aches and pains, help you sleep better,and potentially lower your blood pressure.

To further explore the benefits of buying a KOHLER product, click here.

