Is Intelius Legit? All You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Is Intelius safe or trustworthy? It’s, indeed! Is Intelius legit? Yes, Intelius is a top-tier information broker in the United States. It offers a safe, encrypted website with features for background checks and reverse phone lookups, making it dependable, reachable, and simple to use.

The amount of data that’s easily accessible online about a person may surprise you. Is Intelius legit? Yes. Is Intelius a rip-off? Certainly not.

What is Intelius?

What is Intelius? The Seattle-based business was established in 2003 and is a part of People Connect Inc., a business that manages digital identities.

With the help of the people search website Intelius, users can do background checks on any individual, receiving thorough reports that include contact details, address history, criminal histories, and more. The business compiles information from several public sources, including businesses and federal, state, municipal, and local government organizations.

A pioneer in the field of data broking since its founding in 2003, Intelius is a company you can trust when doing an online background check. In general, Intelius's reports are more accurate than those of other websites, and its membership costs are less than those of Instant Checkmate and BeenVerified, two significant rivals.

The FCRA prohibits the use of Intelius for tenant screening and job screening since they’re not certified consumer reporting agencies, but the service is ideal for finding long-lost relatives, getting to know new neighbors, and checking out individuals you've met online or via dating apps.

What Is Intelius and What Does it Do?

What is Intelius? Is Intelius safe? Intelius is a company that does background checks and people searches. You may use its many services and products to search individuals and their histories. Public records, contact details, and criminal histories are a few examples of the data that may be included in this.

Intelius provides a variety of services and products, such as:

People search : Provides the option to locate a person by their name, contact information (including phone number and/or address), or email address.

: Provides the option to locate a person by their name, contact information (including phone number and/or address), or email address. Background check : Includes a person's arrest record, education, and employment records, among other public documents.

: Includes a person's arrest record, education, and employment records, among other public documents. Reverse phone lookup : Provides the ability to look up details on a certain person by entering their phone number.

: Provides the ability to look up details on a certain person by entering their phone number. Email search : Finds email addresses for people given a name or other identifier.

: Finds email addresses for people given a name or other identifier. Property records: Property ownership, valuations, and other facts are all provided.

Is Intelius Legit? – Does it Really Work?

Is Intelius legit? Is Intelius safe? The answer is yes! The Better Company Bureau has awarded Intelius an "A+" rating, signifying that it’s an accredited business. If you have any questions regarding Intelius's authenticity, you can visit their contact page to get in touch with a customer service agent in the United States.

One of the first People Search services to go online in 2003, Intelius is a reliable company. Is Intelius legit? Its services are typically regarded as trustworthy, but it's crucial to remember that, like any organization, they could not always be entirely accurate.

An Intelius report might include details like

Names

Addresses

Phone Numbers

Criminal and Traffic Records

Social Media Profiles

A typical search engine may have difficulty locating information on a person, such as criminal and traffic records. So how is it feasible that you may use Intelius to get this information?

Results from a background check site, such as Intelius, should be double-checked with additional resources to confirm their accuracy. Additionally, it's important to understand that background screening services could not have all of the data and might not be able to provide a full picture of a person's past.

Additionally, similar to other background check providers, Intelius may be unable to provide details on certain documents, such as those that have been legally erased or sealed, or those that are otherwise subject to confidentiality requirements under state or federal law.

Is Intelius Legit or Is Intelius a Scam?

The Intelius platform is not a hoax. So is Intelius legit? It’s a perfectly legitimate background check business that provides very accurate information about people from public records. You may be certain that an Intelius membership will provide reliable results because of its A+ BBB rating.

There are a lot of customer reviews online that say Intelius is a fraud since it will charge you money, and you could conclude that it‘s. Since Intelius doesn't make the claim that its services are free, the evaluations are not factually true.

Is Intelius Legit: Customer Reviews

According to customer reviews, is Intelius safe and legit? Intelius looks to be an excellent resource for doing discreet background checks on individuals.

What do reviews say about Intelius, a business that claims to have access to more public documents than any other company? Is it worthwhile to pay for Intelius to use their People Search, Premier, or Reverse Phone Lookup services? Also is Intelius safe and trustworthy?

Check out the following paragraphs to get a quick rundown of the feedback people have given about Intelius, as well as an idea of whether or not the service is recommended by those who have used it.

Intelius Reviews on Sitejabber

Consumers have given Intelius an average rating of 3.79 stars, based on 79 reviews. This indicates that they’re pleased with their purchases. Based on the consumer's reviews Is Intelius legit? In surveys of happy Intelius customers, these two topics consistently rank high: getting in touch with the company and using the phone numbers provided. Intelius is the ninth-best People Search engine.

One user reported, “I spoke with a representative and found her to be not only professional, but by the end of the conversation I felt she was a friend who was looking out for my best interest. Please tell her to thank you.”

Another positive review on Sitejabber said, “I have been looking for my long-lost cousin for a very long time and your company helped me find her. Thank You!”

Intelius Reviews on Better Business Bureau

From BBB reviews, is Intelius legit? There are over 400 Intelius consumer complaints and just three positive evaluations on the Better Business Bureau's website.

The most common complaints seen in customer evaluations of Intelius center on unexpected costs that continued to accrue even after the user canceled their membership. Despite promising a detailed report, many people feel that the information acquired by Intelius was quite basic and not worth the money.

Our Intelius assessment uncovered a substantial number of concerns from individuals who had discovered their personal information displayed on the website and had subsequently asked that it be removed. Many of the complaints were around what Intelius evaluators deemed to be unfair billing practices.

The majority of consumer reviews for Intelius on the BBB are not good, and some even go so far as to accuse Intelius of being a hoax.

Intelius Reviews on Trustpilot

Based on reviews from Trustpilot, is Intelius Legit? On TrustPilot, Intelius has received 209 reviews, and 63 percent of customers gave the company's People Search and Prestige services the lowest possible grade.

Reviews of Intelius on the BBB have been echoed by a number of customers who share the same problems. One reviewer at Intelius writes:

The cost of a standard search was $6.95. The report was replete with material that had long since become obsolete. Absolutely nothing new had emerged. There was data in the paper that was at least 5 years old, and probably closer to 10 years.

Many Intelius reviews have mentioned invoicing problems as their main complaint. Customers were immediately enrolled in a monthly paying scheme after agreeing to a reduced or free Intelius search, indicating deceptive advertising practices on Intelius' part.

But there are also some positive testimonials to be found. A user commented,

“I signed up for Intelius because I wanted to check on text phone numbers I had received from a dating site. A couple of text numbers were people I wanted to stay away from. Intelius gave me information on Verified people. I found the birthdates of several family members and friends along with phone numbers. Thank you, Intelius. I will always recommend your service to others.”

Is Intelius Safe?

Is Intelius safe? Is Intelius Legit? The public has a positive impression of Intelius as a reliable and trustworthy firm. This company has been around since 2003, making it a reputable option with a history of success and a solid reputation for precision and dependability.

However, as is the case with dealing with any business, you should exercise care before committing any financial or personal data. Is Intelius legit? Is Intelius safe? If you want to be sure that using Intelius is risk-free, follow these guidelines:

Protect your personal information: Give any firm your personal information with caution, including your name, phone number, address, and payment information. Unless absolutely essential, this information should only be shared with reliable parties.

Use a secure payment method: If paying by credit card or PayPal, utilize a secure payment option such as a bank transfer to ensure the transaction goes through without a hitch. Don't deal in cash or send money over an unsecured wire transfer, since they’re prime targets for fraud.

Check the company's privacy policy: In order to know how the firm will use and safeguard your personal information, you should read the policy it has in place.

Is Intelius legit? While Intelius is a legitimate business, it’s important to use caution when sharing sensitive information online or completing a financial transaction. Following these guidelines can help ensure a secure and worry-free experience with Intelius.

What Does Intelius Cost?

Depending on any service or product you're interested in from Intelius, prices may change. The firm provides a number of services, some of which are: person lookup; background checks; reverse phone lookup; email searches; and access to property records.

The prices of many of Intelius' most in-demand services are summarized below:

People search : The cheapest search costs $1.95, while the most expensive one costs $29.95, and it includes access to public data such as phone numbers, addresses, and criminal histories.

: The cheapest search costs $1.95, while the most expensive one costs $29.95, and it includes access to public data such as phone numbers, addresses, and criminal histories. Background check : Pricing ranges from $9.95 for the most basic check to $49.95 for the most extensive check that looks into criminal records, educational history, work history, and other public data.

: Pricing ranges from $9.95 for the most basic check to $49.95 for the most extensive check that looks into criminal records, educational history, work history, and other public data. Reverse phone lookup : Price ranges for searches range from $4.95 for a simple search to $14.95 for a thorough search that yields results such as the username, address, and other personal data.

: Price ranges for searches range from $4.95 for a simple search to $14.95 for a thorough search that yields results such as the username, address, and other personal data. Email search : A simple search will cost you $4.95, while a more thorough one that returns the account number, address, and other details would cost you $14.95.

: A simple search will cost you $4.95, while a more thorough one that returns the account number, address, and other details would cost you $14.95. Property records: The price ranges from $0.99 for one single property record to $39.95 a month for unlimited access to all available property records.

It's crucial to remember that these costs might alter and rely on the particular commodity or service you're interested in. The best place to get current price information is the business's website.

Is Intelius Legit – Bottom Line

Background checks and access to public documents are two of Intelius' specialties. What is Intelius? The business has been operating legally since 2003, offering services such as background search and reverse phone lookup.

However, before utilizing their services, prospective customers should thoroughly read the company's privacy and terms of service policies. So is Intelius legit? Consider the company's history and feedback from previous clients before deciding whether or not to hire it.

