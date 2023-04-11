Is Instant Checkmate Legit & Is It Worth It – Find Out!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Is Instant Checkmate legit? Do you have any concerns about using Instant Checkmate safely? To help you better understand the service, we've prepared this comprehensive guide covering every facet of it.

After reading this article, It’s up to you to determine whether or not Instant Checkmate is a scam. To learn some Instant Checkmate facts that nobody will tell you, read through to the conclusion. What is Instant Checkmate? Is Instant Checkmate legit? Is Instant Checkmate free? Our evaluation aims to answer these among other questions.

What is Instant Checkmate?

So what is Instant Checkmate? Instant Checkmate is a paid people search service that provides a comprehensive report on any person you search for, including their address history, criminal records, and employment history.

All of the information the service uses comes from open sources including government databases, social media, and company press releases. Finding missing acquaintances, researching new neighbors, and checking out potential online suitors are all easier with Instant Checkmate than with Google or any other search engine.

Is Instant Checkmate legit? Although Instant Checkmate's service is comparable to competitors like TruthFinder. Yet, it comes at a more expensive monthly membership rate and has several premium features that need extra payments.

Simply type in your query and hit the "Search" button on the search engine's user interface. The next step is to spend some time researching the individual online to get as much data as possible.

There are several records available concerning the individual, such as

Relatives and acquaintances

Location history (present address and past address)

Employment history

Vital records (birth and death certificate, marriage and divorce certificate)

Alternative phone numbers

Criminal background

Traffic records





What Does Instant Checkmate Do?

What is Instant checkmate and what does it do? Instant Checkmate allows you to investigate a person's history using a wide range of keywords. We’ve listed a couple of these alternatives below:

Name-Based Search: What is Instant Checkmate’s name-based search? Background checks may be conducted by putting the individual's first and last names together with their city and state into a search engine. You may still look for the individual even without all of this data.

People Search: What is Instant Checkmate people search? People search provides an alphabetical list of contact information for various individuals. The entire names of those listed here may be manually searched using only the first and last letters of their names.

Criminal Records: A specific tab is available for looking up someone's criminal history. You may look them up using their first and last names as well as the state where they are located. You may get a summary of reports on arrests, criminal, and traffic violations. The complete report can only be seen by subscribers.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit? – Does It Really Work?

Is Instant Checkmate legit? It's true that Instant Checkmate can be used to find persons and it can also look up public information. In order to create a single, simple-to-read report, Instant Checkmate gathers data from millions of public documents from the federal, state, and local levels.

It's a real business that has been around since 2010. However, before utilizing their services, prospective customers should thoroughly read the company's privacy and terms of service policies. Consider the company's history and feedback from previous clients before deciding whether or not to hire it.

Instant Checkmate has been given an A+ by the BBB. However, be wary of those who would use this reputable platform for dishonest ends. Scammers and cybercriminals may attempt to trick you into giving them your personal information by posing as Instant Checkmate and providing phony login information or links to third-party adverts for "free trials." Only at Instantcheckmate.com, you can get official Instant Checkmate data.

You may avoid falling for an "Instant Checkmate" scam by double-checking the domain you entered in your browser's address bar and making sure it matches the one shown by our SSL certificate. If the lock icon in your browser is green, you’re most likely not visiting a fake website.

Search for spelling and grammatical errors if you encounter third-party making dubious claims or offering free Instant Checkmate logins. Commonly, con artists would adopt a slightly misspelled version of a legitimate company's name to fool their victims.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit or Is Instant Checkmate a Scam?

Is Instant Checkmate legit or is Instant Checkmate a scam? Falsehoods about Instant Checkmate are unfounded. Instant Checkmate, like other background check websites, compiles public information from a wide variety of government and commercial sources.

Instant Checkmate's data isn't exclusive; it's possible to get similar information by visiting libraries, archives, and government buildings. However, this is a time-consuming and inconvenient procedure. Instant Checkmate's main selling point is time savings; the service will conduct all necessary background checks and in-depth inquiries on your behalf.

Is Instant Checkmate Background Check Legal?

Is Instant Checkmate background check legal? A background check using Instant Checkmate is perfectly lawful. Multiple online public documents may be found using Instant Checkmate's links. Instant Checkmate only provides data that’s already accessible to the general public.

But the data may be put to many other uses, some of which are unlawful. Instant Checkmate is helpful since it spells you exactly how you can't utilize background check data illegally.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit – Customer Reviews

From customer reviews, is Instant Checkmate legit? We'll look at some of the evaluations and comments that customers have left regarding Instant Checkmate's offerings. Although Instant Checkmate strives to provide 100% customer happiness, it’s impossible to gauge the level of satisfaction experienced by its clients because of the potential for variation in individual experiences and perspectives.

However, reading customer evaluations may be a useful approach to getting a feel for the overall attitude and typical experiences of individuals who have utilized Instant Checkmate's services.

The company's strengths and limitations, as well as how effectively its services have functioned for various individuals and in different circumstances, may be better understood by reading a variety of customer evaluations. Let's go right in and check out what those who have used Instant Checkmate are saying about it.

Instant Checkmate Reviews on Sitejabber

From the 306 reviews on Amazon, it's clear that most Instant Checkmate buyers aren't happy with their purchases. The most common Instant Checkmate complaints we get are related to issues with credit cards, customer support, and getting through on the phone. From these reviews, is Instant Checkmate legit? When it comes to Government Records sites, Instant Checkmate comes in at number 31.

One user on Sitejabber wrote, “Was able to clear up any misunderstanding that I had with the membership and completely satisfied what I needed."

Another user reported, “The customer service is outstanding, very precise, and informational. I would recommend this service to anyone. Thank you for all your help."

Instant Checkmate Reviews on Better Business Bureau

From BBB reviews, is Instant Checkmate legit? Most of the BBB's evaluations of Instant Checkmate are unfavorable, with consumers complaining about the company's high prices.

One user reported, “Seriously underwhelming. Not a scam company but definitely kinda misleading. Makes it seem like you'll get all this information on someone or yourself, and then all the information is missing. I have a criminal background but none could be found. I just feel that the site could be promising but I feel kinda cheated and I do not recommend it due to lacking critical information on basically everyone."

Instant Checkmate Reviews on Trustpilot

Based on Trustpilot reviews, Is Instant Checkmate legit? Instant Checkmate has a substantially higher Trustpilot score. It has 303 reviews, with almost 60% of them being 5-star ratings.

One Trustpilot reviewer wrote, “There are obviously limitations with any search through any outfit but that doesn't make all services the same. The customer service was helpful. My experience overall was positive."

While another one reported, “Many times I find information is incorrect. Also, I think Instant Checkmate should collapse the older (expired) former addresses for NEIGHBOR information. The new format is awkward and gives less information so I’m not sure of the purpose of changing it.

Photos should be more numerous since googling the name for free gets you the pictures. I still enjoy looking people’s info up. Thank you."

Is Instant Checkmate Safe?

Is Instant Checkmate legit and safe? As we said, Instant Checkmate is completely secure. The company's commitment to safety is vital to its operations.

2010 was the beginning of Instant Checkmate's background check services, which were designed to assist individuals in maintaining their safety while utilizing online dating websites.

Although the internet facilitates new forms of global communication, it also provides a platform for con artists, thieves, and predators to operate, making it hard to know who to trust. However, Instant Checkmate isn't only for online protection; They regularly welcome strangers into our lives, whether they’re new neighbors or long-lost relatives.

You may use Instant Checkmate to feel safe about meeting someone new, whether that's a date you found online or anyone whom you’re inviting to your home.

It places a premium on security across the board, from employee training to the hosting of user data.

Instantcheckmate.com is encrypted with 256-bit security and uses an SSL certificate that can be confirmed by visiting the site's URL.

Is Instant Checkmate Free?

Is Instant Checkmate free? No, Instant Checkmate does not provide any free options. The firm advertises that it provides a free background check on the website's front page, but the findings are always kept behind a subscription barrier. Plus, compared to similar services, Instant Checkmate has higher per-game costs.

Instant Checkmate's initial fee is offset by its low per-report cost for limitless background checks. Instead of charging separately for each background search, Instant Checkmate provides two bundles that include checks on the subject, their family, and their social circle. Instant Checkmate is the best option if you need to look for many people at once.

If you just need the reverse phone lookup tool, the option to purchase it separately is a good one that will save you money. If a subscription plan is also available, you may save time and effort by purchasing both.

Instant Checkmate Price:

Recommended - $35.12/month - 1 Month Unlimited Reports

- $35.12/month - 1 Month Unlimited Reports Power User - $28.09/month - 3 Months Unlimited Reports

So is Instant Checkmate free or does it have a free trial? The absence of a free trial should be noted. Instead, it provides special discounts like $1 for a 5-day trial. If you decide against it before it expires, you will get your $1 back.



Is Instant Checkmate Legit – Bottom Line

What is Instant Checkmate? Is Instant Checkmate legit? With the exception of a reverse address lookup, Instant Checkmate includes all the necessary elements of a people search engine. Moreover, it’s the best resource for determining whether or not a person poses a threat to you because of the wealth of information it provides on people who have been arrested and registered as sexual offenders.

Is Instant Checkmate free? No, Its price structure, however, is more expensive than competing background check providers. Several Instant Checkmate reviews highlight the service's hidden fees and subscription renewal costs. All you have to do is keep tabs on your membership and get in touch with their support team if you ever have any questions about a charge.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

