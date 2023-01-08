Intelius Review – Pros, Cons, and Actual Cost

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

You might have concerns about making new friends, finding dating partners or roommates online. Using a reputable background check service like Intelius is a brilliant solution to find more about an individual online and gain the confidence you need.

Is Intelius Legit?

The Infospace team founded Intelius People Search in Seattle, Washington, in 2003. It has subsequently purchased various background check services such as Family Builder, Bothell, and Classmates.com. Intelius is regarded as one of the best background check services currently on the market.

Since 2021, Intelius people search has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Online reviews testify that Intelius is a legit background check service and can help you find out valuable information on individuals that you would otherwise not find anywhere else.

In this review, we give you an idea of whether this service would be suitable for your requirements. Let's begin with the pros and cons of the service.

Pros & Cons of Intelius People Search

Pros

Offers a variety of subscription plans and prices

Extensive public records database

Great mobile applications for Android and iOS

Speedy results

User-friendly interface

Cons

Confusing pricing

Limited customer service

Incomplete reports are sometimes issued

Things To Consider Before Buying an Intelius Background Check Report

You should ensure that the information you acquire through a background check subscription or one-time check is accurate and helpful before you purchase it. It should be more extensive than what you might find with a Google search.

Furthermore, you should want your subscription to be good value and include unlimited searching. Rapid and immediate results should be seen from a background check service. When seeking out a missing family member, a friend you haven't spoken to, or a potential love interest, you should receive helpful information.

Background check reports typically provide details about a person's past and present addresses, workplaces, college or trade school history, phone number history, and email addresses. You can see what type of information is included in these Intelius reviews.

Intelius Review: Features and Benefits

There are several advantages to purchasing an Intelius People Search subscription or a single Intelius background check report for one individual. We've examined the service in-depth to see what sorts of options the company provides and how each service is applicable.

When you first start using background check services, you may be unfamiliar with determining which ones really work. It would comfort you to know that Intelius has served consumers since its inception more than 15 years ago and is a reputable background check service.

Customers may question whether Intelius's background services already provide the information for free via Google. The service provides information from its database that Google does not have or that is difficult to obtain. Even if you can find the information through public records, it simplifies the process by gathering all the required data in one place.

As for screening employees for a new job or tenants for an apartment, this might not be suitable. It would be best if you use a Consumer Reporting Agency for those requests.

What Does Intelius Cost?

There are several Intelius People Search pricing plans and subscriptions to suit your needs. If you want to do an Intelius background check or search on one person, the first option is to pay for each search. Intelius reviews provide pay-as-you-go searches:

People search: $0.95

$0.95 Reverse phone lookup: $0.95

$0.95 Reverse address lookup: $4.95-$14.95

$4.95-$14.95 Criminal record: $14.95 for statewide; $29.95 for nationwide

$14.95 for statewide; $29.95 for nationwide Background check: $39.95

If you use Intelius People Search once, you will be automatically signed up for a recurring subscription, even if you only want to use the service once. Please thoroughly read the purchase agreement before submitting your credit or bank card information. It offers different background check subscription plans if you want multiple searches over time.

The following is a list of the plans:

Premier membership: $19.95 a month, includes unlimited searches

$19.95 a month, includes unlimited searches Premier Plus membership: $29.95 a month, includes unlimited searches and one background check per month

Before buying an Intelius background check, remember that the longer the subscription term you select, the less you pay. Additionally, if you desire to cancel your membership, you'll be charged a $7.95 fee, so we recommend testing a single checkout first.

Intelius Customer Support Review

Intelius Background Check services provide customer support via telephone and email Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Customers can also seek assistance via the customer support email address.

Users seeking assistance navigating through the site's confusing subscription terms can usually count on its customer support. You can also get answers to technical support questions about the site or app.

Intelius People Search

Users are automatically signed up for a Premier Plus membership if they do not opt out within seven days. However, the service is advertised as costing less than one dollar per search.

An individual’s history can be found by performing an Intelius People Search. The report included the individual’s age, date of birth, past and present addresses, email addresses, social networks, family members, work history, and educational background.

You can carry out an Intelius People Search by providing the individual's name, state of residence, cell phone number, or current address. This is an excellent product for someone who wants the essential information for their future date on Tinder or a long-lost childhood buddy. Another benefit of using the search engine is that your search will be private.

Reverse Phone Lookup

The Intelius People Search Reverse Phone Lookup is a cheaper alternative to the Premium Reverse Phone Lookup services. Users must pay for a subscription in the future if they choose to use this service. A 10-digit telephone number is required for the Reverse Phone Lookup.

A Reverse Phone Lookup search may provide you with information such as the phone number linked to a business or individual, address, age, family relations, employment history, and more.

Reverse phone lookup reports are helpful if you regularly receive random calls from unknown numbers. It reveals the person behind the number, whether a cell phone, landline, or business phone.

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup

If you want to buy a house, you can use it to find out if the house has any outstanding liens. Reverse Address Lookups are another type of report that it offers. With this type of report, you can learn more about the people around you.

The best reverse address lookup service will provide information about the home's location, history of the homeowners, previous occupants, the homes of previous owners, the homes of neighbors, the value of the house, information about the tax of the property, and the plan of the floor.

For example, the report can show you more about the history of house prices when considering whether to buy a house.

Intelius Criminal Record Searches

A Criminal Record Search from Intelius People Search can be ordered. The price of $14.95 allows you to search the criminal records of one state, or it costs $29.95 for a nationwide search. For example, it’s helpful to run criminal record checks on prospective babysitters for your children.

Criminal records search through a state agency may provide information about a person's arrests for minor offenses, serious crimes, or driving under the influence (DUI), as well as court cases and case outcomes or pending charges.

A nationwide search can provide consumers with information from multiple states.

Intelius Background Check

An Intelius Background Check is $39.95 and provides the most comprehensive information. This is an excellent choice for individuals looking up a new roommate, online companion, or distant relative, as it provides more information than the Intelius People Search Criminal Record Search.

Identity Check Services

Users can also use Intelius reviews as an identity check. It is not a different product or service but another method for site visitors and subscribers to utilize the information these databases provide.

Note that Intelius is not an FCRA-compliant background check service. It's standard for employers and landlords to use other services to run background checks on potential employees or tenants.

Reputation and Accuracy

Intelius reviews advertise that the service provides accurate reports, but some users have found their data inaccurate.

The missing reports include current addresses, social media accounts, and phone numbers. The information from the searches is, for the most part, accurate.

via ConsumerAffairs.com

Intelius reviews are mixed. Customers have complained about their pricing structure and auto-renewing subscriptions in the past. Because refunds on this type of product are nearly impossible to obtain via it, buyers should read the small print carefully.

Intelius Reviews From Users Around the Web

Intelius reviews on Reddit say the results have “about 60% accuracy.”

According to a random woman on Sitejabber, it is the best resource for a countrywide search. Another Reddit user praises it as the best resource for a countrywide check. She said she was looking for an old friend and could not locate them on social media.

She was referred to the service by someone to look for them, and she was delighted with the result. She was able to locate the individual she wanted.

Another Gsup7s user said, "The service was excellent. Customer service was fantastic! The information was detailed and up-to-date."

Similar Sites and Alternatives to Intelius

Besides Intelius reviews, other services can assist you with conducting a basic background check. If you don’t think Intellius is a good fit for your requirements, we have provided you with a list of the best alternatives, along with an Instant Checkmate review.

TruthFinder offers similar services to Intelius People Search:

It offers comparable search services, such as People Finder and Background Check, to other sites.

Individuals can sign up for self-evaluation tools to detect any issues with their background checks.

There are only two subscription plans available, both costing $28.05 per month or $46.56 for two months.

PeopleFinders allows users to gather information about people they recently met or lost contact with, from criminal records to contact information, by collecting data from various public record sources.

PeopleFinders is the most prominent choice because of its extensive public records search, which is equal to any other option.

The most preferred functions are:

An online people search can provide the information that users need about a person.

You can also search via a downloadable app.

An extensive search of public records is available.

Finding out who has been calling you or whether that email was legit is part of PeopleFinders' low reverse phone lookup service.

BeenVerified attracts over 10 million visitors per month and has more than 100,000 subscribers:

You can use it to find people, reverse phone lookup information, and reverse address lookup information.

It does not offer Username Lookup, VIN Lookup, or Unclaimed Money Search.

Businesses can utilize search services to find clients, find email lists, and search for people on LinkedIn.

You can choose between two subscription plans: $22.86 for one month or $14.86 for three months.

Intelius Reviews: Final Verdict

Intelius can be an excellent resource for looking up quick and accurate information on someone for personal reasons, such as a new roommate, an online date, or someone you see every day. There are various products available for those who want one search and those who want regular access to their databases.

With it, you can save time and resources in finding the information you need and gain some sense of peace of mind. Start your background check with Intelius today.