Instant Checkmate Review – Pros, Cons, & Pricing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

The purpose of Instant Checkmate is to provide background check services to help users discover personal information about others.

The best background check services are the most trustworthy and well-researched options. Because it is not permitted for professional purposes like hiring, individuals frequently use it to learn about their peers, neighbors, and potential romantic connections.

You can search through several accessible databases on Instant Checkmate to find email addresses, mailing addresses, social media accounts, criminal records, and phone numbers.

Let’s examine the advantages and disadvantages of this site to get a better idea of what it offers.

Instant Checkmate Pros

Easy-to-use interface

Extensive public records database

You can search for social media profiles

Option to look up sex offenders

Instant Checkmate Cons

You cannot purchase individual reports

Slow report processing

Customer service ratings are lower than those of other comparable services

Things To Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

Personal background check services can be valuable if you want to learn more about your family members, colleagues, or friends.

If you find out more about someone before agreeing to a date, these services can help you find social media information, criminal records, and other information.

It is also essential to find online information before you apply for a job or rental house. Background checks also make it possible to find out about yourself.

There are numerous advantages to using these services, but you want to ensure you get the most out of your choice. Consider the following before signing up:

What do you want to know?

How many searches can you make with your payment or subscription?

How much are you willing to spend?

Which features are important to you?

Do you prefer to pay a regular membership charge?

Let's find out how It performs in these areas.

Instant Checkmate Features & Benefits

These eight features can help you better understand Instant Checkmate reviews to determine if it is an exemplary service for you.

1. People Search Function

The people search function on Instant Checkmate is the company's most prominent feature. After you input a person's first and last names, you'll get background information. You must include a state if you want relevant information.

You may leave the location tab blank, but you will get better results if you have it.

This tool can be used to look for anyone, including yourself. You may request that information you find about yourself be taken down from the site.

You can refine your search results by entering more specific information about the person, such as age, gender, and family ties. The person is not notified, and the search is anonymous.

It may take a while for the people search function to load, but it will show you verified matches. Select the record that most closely matches your desired individual based on the searches.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

The site's criminal record search function is another useful tool. This function requires precise details like location, name, and age to work correctly.

All crimes, from felonies to misdemeanors, outstanding warrants, lawsuits, and traffic violations, are listed in the database. The records provide details on the offense committed as well as the location.

You can search for yourself as well as for others. This database can be a great way to find out what others know about you, and you can ask for information to be removed if you find anything on your background report.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

Instant Checkmate also provides a reverse phone look up service. If you regularly receive calls from unknown numbers, you can look up information on the number’s owner with a reverse phone search.

Detailed records show the caller's names, demographic data, as well as if the number is registered with an organization. Instant Checkmate is also one of the best reverse address lookup services.

4. Sex Offender Database

The Instant Checkmate database provides a comprehensive search function for anyone who wants to know if there are registered sex offenders living near them. It's a popular part of the site for people seeking peace of mind when they move to a new area or when a new neighbor moves next door.

The information on sex offenders, including maps of their photos, names and locations are contained in the database.

5. Mobile Application

Android users can download the Instant Checkmate mobile app, but iOS users cannot. There is no indication whether an iOS version will be released in the future.

Many users commend the Android app for its ease of use, the accuracy of data, and convenience. Login issues are sometimes reported, but they are usually addressed promptly.

6. Interface Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate’s customer interface is simple and offers a convenient user experience. You can perform a basic record search by providing a name and location; the results are easy to sort through.

The sign-up page has an extensive list of frequently asked questions to make navigation easy.

The only drawback with using the platform is that it takes a while for results to load. Search results may take a few minutes, and getting a report might take slightly longer.

7. Customer Support

Instant Checkmate's customer support is available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST via email and phone. As well as English support, Spanish language assistance is available from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Emails are usually replied to within 24 hours.

According to Instant Checkmate reviews, customer support agents do not push customers too hard to keep their subscriptions, and cancellation requests are usually handled quickly.

You can also request that the site deletes information about you by contacting customer support.

8. Site Security

All payment information is protected with Norton Symantec on Instant Checkmate's site 128-bit security.

However, remember that public records search is the site's primary function. The site makes use of an SSL connection to guarantee user privacy, as there is little effort dedicated to keeping database information confidential.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit?

There are many Instant Checkmate reviews online, but people are divided between the site's convenience and customer support. Some customers feel that the billing practices are unclear and that they were charged for membership renewals that they did not agree to.

Be sure to terminate your membership if dissatisfied with the service to avoid future charges. According to Sitejabber and Trustpilot customer reviews, it has a good reputation. Customers left the following comments:

“This service has been an invaluable tool for me for nearly two years. It's simple, intuitive, and of great value.”

"Thank you for the great service! It provided me with tons of new information! I'm impressed!"

"I was able to use InstantCheckmate's system to eliminate a problem that greatly bothered my family and myself."

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

There are a lot of background search engines online, but you must be cautious of those that are not what they claim to be. We've listed the most popular competitors to Instant Checkmate so you can make a more informed choice.

Although these sites have similar pricing schemes and offer similar info, we suggest researching to choose a solution that best meets your needs and budget.

TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate are run by the same corporation and get data from the same databases.

They provide people searches and criminal background databases. Use TruthFinder's features to find out more about potential dates, family members, or friends. Here is a brief comparison of the two services:

Pricing: Similar Instant Checkmate cost and TruthFinder cost structure is used for monthly memberships at both companies. TruthFinder's plan is more expensive, but it offers more features.

Similar Instant Checkmate cost and TruthFinder cost structure is used for monthly memberships at both companies. TruthFinder's plan is more expensive, but it offers more features. Customer service: You can contact both organizations for customer support via email or phone. Both companies guarantee a response within 24 hours.

You can contact both organizations for customer support via email or phone. Both companies guarantee a response within 24 hours. Features: TruthFinder and Intelius both deliver polished and user-friendly platforms. Neither overuses sales messages in their upsell messages, but both sites use pop-up messages.

Intelius has been in business since 2003 and is a leading provider of background check services. It offers the same information as Instant Checkmate reviews such as demographic, criminal history, and familial data. Intelius and Instant Checkmate are comparable in several respects:

Pricing: Instant Checkmate cost and Intelius costs are similar. Both services charge reasonable monthly fees for the most comprehensive information, but you must pay more.

Instant Checkmate cost and Intelius costs are similar. Both services charge reasonable monthly fees for the most comprehensive information, but you must pay more. Customer service: Intelius provides phone and email customer support. Both companies promise an email reply within 24 hours, provided you receive excellent customer service.

Intelius provides phone and email customer support. Both companies promise an email reply within 24 hours, provided you receive excellent customer service. Features: You can use both services to find out about someone's criminal history, location, personal information, and family relations. The databases used by the benefits are similar, so the information provided is probably the same.

Background queries can be run using Intelius' search functions on yourself or a family member.

You can learn more about their background check services by reading this Intelius review.

US Search is an inexpensive background check website that allows you to locate people instantly by supplying a couple of details. You can identify personal data like contact information, email addresses, and physical addresses.

Criminal background information, social media accounts, and family members are all included in search results. US Search and Instant Checkmate have many similarities but some differences as well:

Pricing: Instant Checkmate cost and US Search are both affordable services.

Instant Checkmate cost and US Search are both affordable services. Customer service: In addition to email and phone support, Instant Checkmate's customer service presence is more substantial because the company is more prominent.

In addition to email and phone support, Instant Checkmate's customer service presence is more substantial because the company is more prominent. Features: In addition to email and phone support, Instant Checkmate's feature options are more varied.

Instant Checkmate Reviews: Final Verdict

Instant Checkmate is a useful service providing accurate information about individuals, phone numbers, addresses, and more. The service gets its information from a wide range of databases so you can get all the data you need. Instant Checkmate cost is relatively low compared to competitors.

Users dislike how long it takes for a report to appear after a search is performed on the platform. However, Instant Checkmate is an excellent choice if you need background information for a personal purpose.