Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

It is estimated that Hunter Biden has a net worth of $230 million and makes more than $18 million yearly. Hunter Biden has all the necessary tools to become one of the highest-paid politicians in the United States.

Due to the support of the White House and the Democratic Party's congressmen and senate leaders, it is projected that Hunter Biden net worth will increase by a mind-boggling 400% during the next five years.

On a regular basis, Hunter Biden completes a multimillion-dollar deal that increases his wealth. Almost all of Hunter Biden's business deals have been with Chinese and Russian nationals.

Hunter Biden Net Worth

Hunter Biden recently sealed a contract with a Chinese energy business that would increase his annual income by more than $5 million. This deal could also boost Hunter Biden’s net worth by 2%. Each year, Hunter Biden conducts dozens of trades like this, amassing an enormous fortune.

Hunter Biden Net Worth $230 Million Annual Income $20 Million IRS Taxes Paid $2 Million Assets $130 Million Investments $60 Million Private Jets 1

Hunter Biden Net Worth: Assets and Income

Hunter Biden has an impressive collection of assets, including over 15 houses, nine cars, and three yachts. Additionally, Hunter Biden has over $50 million in liquid assets and an $85 million investment portfolio.

Over $45 million of Hunter Biden net worth is invested in deposit accounts and government bonds, providing him with regular interest and dividend payouts. Hunter Biden's yearly rental revenue is nearly $5 million. Hunter Biden has an extra $2 million in dividend and interest income.

Hunter Biden’s Luxury Homes

The wealthy do not always indulge in extravagant spending habits. To the contrary, Hunter Biden is the kind of person who flaunts his riches by purchasing lavish homes. In 2020, Hunter Biden will move into a lavish property he purchased for $35 million. The following are some of the luxuries offered in this property:

Helipad

Game Room

5 Office Rooms

1 Outdoor Kitchen

Yoga Studio

15-Seater Dining Room

16 Bathrooms

2 Swimming Pools

Wine Cellar

14 Bedrooms

Tennis Court

2 Modular kitchens

Bowling Alley

8 Fireplaces

What Are the Cars Owned by Hunter Biden?

This part of our Hunter Biden net worth review highlights the cars he owns and their respective prices.

Car Model Price Ferrari 812 $600,000 BMW Z3 $210,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost $1.4 Million Mercedes-Benz S-Class $200,000

Hunter Biden Net Worth: Annual Income

Paradigm Global Advisors was an international hedge firm that Biden and his uncle James Biden bought in 2006; Hunter Biden served as temporary CEO. Hunter Biden uses the office of his father, President Joe Biden, to further his lobbying career.

Year Estimated Income 2022 $20 Million 2021 $18 Million 2020 $21 Million 2019 $14 Million 2018 $15 Million 2017 $12 Million 2016 $11 Million

Hunter Biden Biography

It was in Wilmington, Delaware, on February 4th, 1970, when Robert Hunter Biden entered this world. As the younger son of Neilia and Joe Biden, Hunter is the second Biden in the family.

Hunter Biden, like his father and brother before him, received his high school education at the Catholic institution Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

Hunter Biden met Kathleen Buhle while working as a Jesuit volunteer at a church in Portland, Oregon, in the year after his college graduation. The two eventually were married in 1993.

Hunter Biden joined the banking conglomerate MBNA, a key donor to his father's political campaigns, after he completed law school in 1996.

In 2006, President George W. Bush assigned Hunter Biden to the Amtrak board of directors for a term of five years.

Hunter Biden started a consulting firm called Seneca Global Advisors in September 2008 to assist businesses in entering new international markets.

Personal Life

From 1993 until their divorce in 2017, Hunter Biden was married to Kathleen Buhle and separated in 2015. They have three children together.

After committing to pay his former $37,000 each month for 10 years when they were divorced, Hunter said in an interview with the New Yorker that as of 2019, he only makes $4,000 per month and survives off that.

In 2019, Hunter wed Melissa Cohen, a filmmaker from South Africa, and they had a son in 2020.

Hunter Biden Net Worth Growth Rate

Hunter Biden Net Worth in 2022 $230 Million Hunter Biden Net Worth in 2021 $215 Million Hunter Biden Net Worth in 2020 $186 Million Hunter Biden Net Worth in 2019 $170 Million Hunter Biden Net Worth in 2018 $151 Million

Hunter Biden, who invested 10% in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners in 2017, was on the firm's board of directors from 2013 to 2020.

President Trump falsely stated in September 2019 that Hunter Biden "walked out of China with $1.5 billion in a fund" and profited "millions" from the BHR transaction at the same time he was accusing Hunter Biden of misconduct in Ukraine.

Hunter Biden, at the age of 43, was selected for a program that awards commissions and service jobs to a select group of individuals with very desired talents. Biden was released from prison on an administrative basis after a positive urine test for cocaine the following month.

What Are the Sources of Hunter Biden’s Wealth?

Still curious about Hunter Biden net worth? We will discuss how Hunter Biden has amassed his fortune in this portion of our Hunter Biden net worth review.

#1. Hunter Biden MBNA Bank Salary

In 1996, after completing his undergraduate degree, Hunter Biden began working at MBNA bank in Delaware, where he eventually received a salary of $100,000 per year. His father's political activities had received considerable funding from the MBNA bank at the time.

#2. Hunter Biden's Lobbyist Salary

After leaving MBNA in 2001, Hunter Biden established the Washington, DC lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair. The business fought on behalf of universities, medical centers, and pharmaceutical R&D facilities. Along with paying Hunter's lobbying business at least $143,000 for "legal services" during his campaign, Joe Biden did the same. Between 2002 and 2007, the company made around $3.8 million.

#3. Hunter Biden’s Art Studio Professional Artwork

Apparently, Hunter Biden spent 2020 painting at his Malibu Hollywood Hills mansion as an "undiscovered artist," as reported by The New York Times. Each of Biden's paintings fetched between $75,000 and $500,000 at auction.

#4. Vice Chairman of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation

A member of the Amtrak (National Railroad Passenger Corporation) board of directors since 2006, Hunter Biden served an unpaid term after being nominated by President George W. Bush. From July 2006 through June 2009, Biden served as the board's vice chairman.

#5. United States Navy Reserve

As of May 2013, at the age of 43, Hunter Biden was a member of the United States Navy Reserve. As part of a select program that awards commissions and places on the staff to those with very strong qualifications, he was selected for participation.

Hunter was administratively dismissed after less than a year but later tested positive for cocaine; he decided not to appeal.

#6. Hedge Fund Purchase

Together with his uncle James, Hunter Biden spent over $8 million on a 2006 promissory note to acquire the Paradigm Global Advisors hedge fund. For the five years between 2006 and 2011, Hunter served as temporary CEO and allegedly earned $1.2 million per year. The company dissolved in 2010 and the $8 million promissory note was apparently never returned.

In 2008, Hunter co-founded Seneca Global Advisors, a firm that advised businesses on entering new international markets. Hunter joined the ranks of the "Seneca" investment firms, such as Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment and advising business, and Eudora Global, a venture capital firm, both of which were founded in 2009.

#7. Multiple Income Sources

There was an approximate $6 million in earnings between 2014 and 2016 for Biden to enjoy.

His annual salary in 2014, when serving at the legal firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, was estimated at $216,000. Hunter Biden served as a board member of the United Nations World Food Program USA from 2011 to 2014 and as its chairman from that year until 2015.

Hunter Biden, according to Bloomberg News, received up to $50,000 per month for his services as a board member of Burisma Holdings between April of 2013 and April of 2019. Burisma brought in Biden to advise the business on proper corporate governance.

According to NBC News, a forensic examination of Hunter Biden's hard drive found that between 2013 and 2018, he and his business earned an approximate $5.8 million from his contract with Chinese interests.

In 2014, Hunter co-founded the China-based private equity firm BHR Partners, where he served as a board member without compensation. U.S. authorities began looking into his connections to Ukraine and China. Even so, he owns 10% of the company thanks to a bargain purchase he made for $420,000 in 2017.

Moreover, the oil and gas business CEFC China Energy sent almost $4.8 million to many bank accounts linked to Hunter Biden.

NBC reports that Hunter Biden made $11 million from 2013 to 2018. These details were discovered in the trash of a laptop he supposedly possessed.

About $2 million was the advance that Simon & Schuster paid Hunter in 2020 for his book Beautiful Things.

Hunter Biden Net Worth FAQs

Here we answer common questions people ask about Hunter Biden net worth.

What Is Hunter Biden Net Worth?

The current estimate for Hunter Biden net worth in 2023 is $230 million.

What Are Hunter Biden’s Main Sources of Income?

Assets, commercial agreements, investments, consulting, serving on the boards of multiple businesses, book sales, endorsements, and public appearances are just some of the ways in which Hunter Biden has amassed a fortune.

What Are the Most Notable Deals of Hunter Biden?

MBNA Bank Delaware salary of $100,000

Founding member of Oldaker, Biden & Belair

Joe Biden paid over $140,000 to Hunter's lobbying firm

Purchase of hedge fund with James Biden over $8 million

Founding member of BHR Partners

Serving on the board of Burisma Holdings

Art Studio Professional artwork sales of $75,000–$500,000 per piece

Earned $2 million advance from Beautiful Things (Autobiography, 2021)

What Are Hunter Biden’s Global Advisors?

Paradigm Global Advisors

Seneca Global Advisors

Rosemont Seneca Partners

What Is Hunter Biden’s Background?

Robert Hunter Biden is President Joe Biden’s son and an attorney, lobbyist, artist, consultant, and investor.

He is the second son of Joe Biden. After completing his undergraduate studies at Georgetown, Hunter Biden attended Yale Law School to receive his J.D. His next stop was the Naval Reserves of the United States of America.

After that, in 1996, he began working for MBNA in Delaware. He left MBNA in 2001 to start his own lobbying firm. He made millions of dollars as an advisor for the MBNA bank between 2001 and 2005.

His board experience includes stints at Burisma Holdings and the World Food Programme USA, among others. He also has experience in the transportation industry, having worked as vice chairman of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

What Are Some of the Controversies Surrounding Hunter Biden?

There has been some debate over Hunter. Since he tested positive for drugs, the United States Navy Reserve had to let him go.

He also engaged in extramarital relations, including one with the widow of his deceased brother. His questionable business dealings in Ukraine have also generated media attention.

The email described a "meeting" between President Joe Biden and Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi in 2015, which was shown in a New York Post cartoon. This assertion was refuted by witnesses, and the authenticity of the email was ultimately established.

How Has Hunter Biden Net Worth Been Affected by the Controversies?

Beautiful Things is Hunter Biden's autobiography in which he details his lifelong battle with substance abuse and a string of problems. Because of his cocaine addiction, he was discharged from the Navy.

His addiction was funded by the estimated $11 million paid to his business between 2013 and 2018. His addiction was fueled in large part by the Burisma money, which he spent wildly, dangerously, and destructively.

What Is Hunter Biden’s Lifestyle Like?

In 1993, Hunter Biden wed Kathleen Buhle, and the couple have three daughters: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. However, they officially separated in 2017.

Hallie Olivere, the widow of his older brother, and he were in a relationship for a while, but it ended in 2019. And in August of 2018, he became a parent to a girl with Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Beau Hunter Cohen was born in March of 2020, shortly after Hunter remarried to South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen. Hunter has accumulated a vast fortune, which includes more than a dozen homes, a fleet of nine cars, three yachts, and a private plane.

What Are Some of the Products and Services That Hunter Biden Has Invested In?

Hunter Biden has made investments in oil and gas, earth minerals, lobbying, art, consultancy, and the arts. Hunter also shares ownership of a real estate firm that manages 15 of his properties, including his house in Washington, D.C.

Takeaway

The most important thing to take away from our Hunter Biden net worth review is that, via his numerous enterprises and advisers, has acquired tremendous fortune and power.

Despite a tragic early life—his mother and sister were killed in a vehicle accident—Hunter Biden has amassed an estimated $230 million in wealth.

Given the controversy that has surrounded Hunter, his road to fortune is certainly not one that most people would want to follow.