Run a Personal Background Check on Yourself – Ultimate Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

You may be anxious about the results of a background check if you're in a scenario where someone is looking into your history, such as for a job interview, a housing application, or a lease negotiation. Luckily, you can run a personal background check on yourself with ease and find out!

Quality background checks like TruthFinder also let you suppress your public data if you’re not happy with what your personal background check report shows.

By looking up your own name, you can find out what kind of data is out there and check to see if it fairly and accurately represents you. Learning what goes into these checks can help you get a handle on them as well.

What is a Personal Background Check?

Personal background checks are used to discover what information about yourself is accessible on public records. A criminal record would fall into this category. If a potential employer or client conducts a background check, they can find publicly available information on you.

You may discover what information about yourself is out there in a variety of ways. Although employers conduct the majority of background checks, anyone may request one. You may feel more secure doing business with someone or dating someone if you run a personal background check on yourself to verify your own background.

What Will You Find If You Run a Background Check on Yourself

A self background check involves a comprehensive review of all your identifying information in state and federal public records. You may learn more about yourself by performing a public records search using only your name, phone number, or email address.

A wide range of information about you may be revealed by performing a public records search on your own. Your name, address, date of birth, education level, employment history, relationships, previous addresses, criminal history, court history, sex offenders, social media accounts, and assets may be uncovered.

Hand-searching public data is probably a long shot if you want all this information. Using a professional background check service is likely to improve the accuracy of the information you uncover about yourself.

Through the use of your ID data, personal background check services may scour their huge database of federal and open records for any relevant information. The information is then gathered into an accessible and shareable background check report.

Why Should You Run a Background Check on Yourself

See What Potential Employers Could Discover About You

If a company is considering hiring you, HR will look into your online presence, including your social media accounts, professional networks, and other public information. Even if you're not actively searching for a job, it can't hurt to be familiar with the information that may be gathered from a simple Google search.

Check for Incorrect Criminal Convictions

A government agency is only as good as its employees. Thus, we should anticipate the possibility of occasional mistakes. It's possible that if you share a name with someone with a criminal record, the record will be mistakenly associated with you. Identity theft refers to this kind of illegal activity.

Director of the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a nonprofit consumer information and advocacy program founded in 1992, Beth Givens says that a "victim of criminal identity theft may not know that someone has burdened them with a criminal record until they are stopped for a traffic violation, the officer runs a check on their driver's license number, and they are arrested on the spot." If you have a criminal record, you may be able to get any mistakes rectified by contacting the appropriate government office.

Find Out if There's Anything About You on the Dark Web

According to Truthfinder, a comprehensive American background check company, your personal data may be sold on the dark web. Even if you're not familiar with using it, the dark web is difficult to navigate. As a result, there are few people who know how to navigate the black net, much less look for sensitive data.

There is a real risk of your personal information, including credit card and bank account numbers, social media account login information, and driver's license information being stolen and resold.

It is critical that you seek the help of a reputable background-checking company to keep ahead of fraudsters.

Discover Fake Social Media Accounts Using Your Personal Information

The question "How do I report a fake Facebook account?" has been included on the list of frequently asked questions due to the abundance of fraudulent social media profiles.

Without your knowledge or permission, someone might steal your publicly available pictures and information and impersonate you on social media. It's possible that your name and image have been used to create a phony social media account.

Those who steal your identity and use it to create a false social media profile might be intelligent enough to block you, making it difficult to find any imitators despite your best efforts.

Review Long-Forgotten Posts That You or Other People Made

Recall the time you've spent online and think about all of the comments and posts you have made.

You might have once expressed an opinion on a public forum that was at odds with your current worldview, or you might have a friend who posted some pictures from a wild party that you didn't want people to see.

These forgotten articles must be remembered no matter what stage of life you are at.

How Do You Run a Background Check on Yourself

You should do a background check so that you can manage the information about yourself that is available to the general public. In order to speed up and simplify the process, you may choose to use a background check service.

You can locate data that standard search engines won't be able to find by using Truthfinder. Information like these could be found in a Truthfinder background check on you:

· A detailed location history report

· Public photographs

· Education and jobs

· Social media profiles

· Registered assets (vehicles, real estate, etc.)

· Contact information

· Possible relatives, associates, friends, roommates, and ex-lovers

· Civil court records

· Personal information being sold on the dark web

· Criminal, arrest, and traffic records

You can verify the accuracy of your public record information by submitting a request to the appropriate government agencies. Any number of available search engines can be used to conduct your own online searches.

Verifying your information may take time, and not everyone has the expertise to find security holes. You can handle all of these issues quickly and effortlessly with Truthfinder.

You can take charge of your life online by entering your first and last name, location, and state, then paying and receiving a report.

How to Run a Personal Background Check on Yourself

When you apply for a job, apply to college, or donate to a charity, you may be required to provide your records for checking. Can you imagine what they might find out about you? You may discover this by investigating your own history.

The types of background checks for individuals are described below. A criminal background check is just one of the things that many businesses will examine in addition to your academic credentials and driving history.

Court Records (County, State, and Federal)

There may be something in your past that could prevent you from getting a job. You can find out if you have any criminal convictions or arrests on your record by using a criminal background check service online.

A report from the court(s) where your charges were filed may disclose whether you have any convictions or arrests on your record. You should contact the local, state, and federal courts to confirm this information.

You may need to visit a county court in person to get the documents you want. You may request county court records, but you must do so in person. Most county courts require that records requests be made in person.

The Fair Credit Reporting Act prohibits employers from accessing the information on an arrest that does not result in a conviction and that occurred more than seven years ago (FCRA). You have the right to dispute information on your background check report if it includes an older conviction.

Driving Records

The laws governing when and how a driver's history should be recorded are different in each state. You may see your driving history by visiting the DMV website in each state if you have ever held a driver's license there.

In certain states, you may be charged for obtaining records. Your driving record may not be inspected by every potential employer. These are typically required for jobs that require a lot of driving, such as bus or truck drivers, nannies, and so on.

Credit Report

Prospective employers should see your credit history (not your credit score) before they make a final hiring decision if you want to prove that you can be trusted with money. Even minor errors on your credit report may have a major effect.

Checking your credit record regularly is a good idea. Every 12 months, you may get a free credit report from each of the three major credit reporting companies as a result of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transaction (FACT) Act. Every year, you may access your credit report for free at AnnualCreditReport.com.

You can learn the following from reviewing your credit report:

The frequency with which your credit report was requested.

Any accounts that have been sent to collections

Your current level of debt

How much debt you have in relation to your income

Remember that your credit score is not included in a free credit report and must be purchased separately. If you find an error on your credit report, you can have it removed by following the FTC's procedures.

Education Report

Employers or other entities may use a third-party agency like the National Student Clearing House or ask for official copies of a candidate's diploma and/or transcripts when validating an individual's educational level.

Ask for copies of your transcripts if you expect them to be requested. Take care to ensure they are error-free, as they may be requested by a prospective employer or other groups.

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), students can get a copy of their transcripts and have any mistakes corrected (National Student Clearinghouse, 2018).

Online Footprint

According to a 2013 study, 77% of organizations utilize social media to recruit talent. It is always best to believe that your social media accounts will be reviewed as part of the application process for any job, school, or volunteer work.

Visit a search engine and see what results appear for your name and location (make sure you disable all personalization settings in your browser first). Verify the privacy settings on your social media accounts (there are several pointers available online if you are unfamiliar with how to do this).

Keep your photos and messages private unless you want the world to see them. Make or delete any content that appears unprofessional.

So, How Do You Run a Personal Background Check On Yourself?

It is crucial to verify your criminal record, credit report, and internet footprint prior to applying for a rental property, education, or new employment so that you may challenge any inaccuracies. Frequent background checks are one of the best ways to keep track of your own records.

FAQ – How to Run a Personal Background Check on Yourself

Where does your personal background check data come from?

Background check firms have access to a large database of criminal convictions based on a study of conviction source data from online criminal conviction databases.

There are hundreds of source lists, including local courts, state court administration offices, state prison departments, and more. We can increase the accuracy and scope of your search results using billions of records provided by third-party data suppliers.

How current is the personal background check data I am searching?

A background check service collects data from a large variety of publicly accessible sources, such as county courts, state administrative offices of the courts, state departments of prisons, and more.

The frequency at which we get updates from data sources is determined by them, not us. We go to great lengths to acquire and maintain our data, but it's just one of the reasons why we stand out from the crowd. To provide high-quality, on-time results, we continually assess our techniques.

