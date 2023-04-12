How Much Does TruthFinder Cost? A Comprehensive Pricing Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Want to know the price of TruthFinder, the most comprehensive people search engine? TruthFinder is a great resource for researching people since it can access a large number of public documents and other internet data sources. The question of whether or not the platform's fees are justified by its benefits has kept many potential users on the fence.

This article will discuss the various TruthFinder subscription plans and their associated prices so that you can make an informed decision about how much it will cost you to have access to this informative database. We'll provide you with all the details you need to decide whether or not to use TruthFinder for your own purposes, whether that's a background check, a buddy lookup, or just to see what's out there.

How Much Does TruthFinder Cost? — Answered

To use TruthFinder, you must pay between $4.99 and $29.73 monthly, which will be deducted from your account until you cancel your subscription. The monthly fee of $28.05 is low considering all the benefits you get. This expense will keep accruing every month.

You may save money on the service by prepaying for two months at once, which will bring your monthly rate down to $23.28. You may join for as little as $4.99 per month if you're simply interested in the reverse phone lookup feature.

TruthFinder Membership Options

TruthFinder has three membership categories, each with a distinct pricing. Memberships in People Search cost $28.05 for 1 month and $46.56 for 2 months, or $23.28 per month.

A $4.99 monthly Reverse Phone Lookup service is also available.. The monthly fee for access to the Reverse Email Lookup feature is $29.73. You should know that the Reverse Email Lookup package provides limitless reports on people, while the Reverse Phone Lookup plan does not.

In addition to the membership price, there are no further costs or fees of any kind. Payment may be done with a credit card or PayPal. TruthFinder sometimes runs sales and discounts, so it's a good idea to visit the background check website or sign up for the email to find out about the latest offers.

It’s possible to terminate your membership at any moment by contacting customer service. When signing up for a subscription, it's crucial to review the conditions of use to make sure you understand the restrictions on returns.

Other features like PDF Reports as well as Dark Web Monitoring are not included in TruthFinder's base price. The monthly fee for PDF reports is $3.99. You may read the reports online instead of downloading them as part of the basic membership package. The monthly fee for Dark Web Monitoring is $2.99.

Comparison of the Cost and Value of Each Membership

There are several important distinctions between the various TruthFinder membership plans with respect to both price and value. A breakdown of the two choices is as follows:

One-Month People Search Membership:

Cost: $28.05 once a month

Features:

No limits on the basic report types

Obtaining a criminal record check

Assistance to Clients

Two-Month People Search Membership:



Cost: $23.28 once a month (billed as a single payment of $46.56)

Features:

Infinite Amount of Basic Reports

Obtaining a criminal record check

Assistance to Clients

As compared to the monthly rate, it’s evident that the two-month membership is the superior deal. By signing up for a minimum of two months in advance, you may save 20%. The two-month membership costs less than the one-month membership and gives you access to all the same services.

If you just need TruthFinder for a brief time, the one-month subscription may be a better option. A one-month subscription may be more convenient and economical if you’re unsure of how frequently you will use the service or if you just need to do a small number of searches.

Your requirements and money are the primary considerations in making the best decision. The two-month subscription is the best option if you're interested in employing TruthFinder regularly or for an extended period of time. But, the one-month subscription might be the best option if you require the service for a short time or if you're not sure how frequently you'll use it.

Bottom Line - How Much Does TruthFinder Cost?

If you're curious about someone, you may use TruthFinder to find out more about them. The information here may help soothe your mind and give the answers you're seeking, whether you're trying to find out what became of an ex-lover or who was ultimately promoted in your absence.

People-finding search engines, readily accessible on any device with internet access, public record systems have become outdated.

If you're one of the few individuals seeking for mobile applications that streamline your ability to access the data provided by social network sites, you could stumble onto TruthFinder.

All searches are handled discreetly and anonymously, so you may look for whatever you choose without fear of being caught. You haven't experienced anything until you use TruthFinder, and you won't believe the results and the answer to the question of how much does TruthFinder cost.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

