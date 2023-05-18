Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review: Prices, Benefits, Coverage, & Pros and Cons

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

From a small start in 2009, Healthy Paws has grown into a top-tier pet insurance provider, backed by insurance giant Chubb Group. Pets Best is a great alternative, and actually ranked top in our review of the best pet insurance companies in 2023.

But what sets them apart is their commitment to animal welfare, with the 'Every Quote Gives Hope' foundation providing critical funding to shelters and rescues.

From chiropractic care to cancer coverage, their policies offer comprehensive protection for your beloved pets. Learn more about the pros and cons of their coverage and how to buy the best plan for your pet in our Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review.

Features:

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews assert that the insurer must possess the following:

Specialty care.

Assistance in an emergency.

Cancer diagnosis and therapy.

The use of chiropractic adjustments, acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and physical therapy are examples of alternative therapies.

Elbow dysplasia and invertible disease, which are conditions that are genetic (IVDD).

Alternatives to conventional medicine that the FDA has approved.

Prescription drugs.

Sprains, poisoning, and fracture

Anomalies of birth, such as Cherry Eye (Entropion).

Hospital base treatment.

Illnesses such as bladder infections, gastrointestinal problems, and ear infections.

Blood tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds.

One of the unique aspects of Healthy Paw Pet Insurance reviews is that it offers alternative pet therapies, such as acupuncture and chiropractic treatment.

The fact that vet examination costs are not covered is a drawback.

Pros:

Any licensed veterinarian is accepted.

There is no yearly settlement for claims.

A day animal digital health line is available.

There is no requirement for claims paperwork.

Offers alternative therapies for pets.

Cons:

Only cats and dogs are covered by pet insurance.

Provides no coverage for health or accepted medical practices.

There is a whole year timeframe for animals older than six and no coverage for hip dysplasia.

Does not cover the cost of veterinary surgery or medical examinations.

Healthy Paws Review

Even if its costs are modest and its insurance is unlimited yearly, it cannot provide healthcare as a package or pay for the cost of veterinary checkups for injuries and illnesses.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews also reveal that animals with hip dysplasia that are six years old or older are not permitted to register. Let's take a look at what it does not do.

What Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Doesn’t Cover

The following are some of the costs that this insurance does not cover:

Examination costs related to accidents and diseases.

Existing medical issues.

Embedding and neutralizing.

Teaching about behavior.

Paying medical costs, such as immunizations and heartworm treatment.

Operations like ear clipping that is aesthetic.

In-home care and childcare.

Regular dental treatment.

Animal food.

This insurance plan does not cover exams by a veterinarian, which is another item to consider. In circumstances where cruciate ligament issues were present, this provides a "bilateral exclusion."

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews indicate that the company would not pay the expenses if the opposing tendon is damaged or the dog already has a posterior cruciate problem when the coverage starts.

Healthy Paws Coverage Levels

There are no relevant coverage ceilings for the plans that it provides. A lifetime, conditional, or annual cap on covered spending is absent.

A yearly deductible and coinsurance are present (the same as the price for one medical insurance protection). The deductible is the amount you must pay out-of-pocket for veterinary expenses before your insurance begins to pay benefits.

You might not be eligible for any of the five deductible options it offers: 90%,80%,70%,60%and 50%

The following factors will determine your premium options:

Breed.

Age of your pet.

Your residence's address.

Bottom Line

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews for illnesses and accidents are available from this cover, with claims processing via mobile phone and no need for forms.

It may take around 10 days to finish a claim and additional days to provide a refund.

Plans Available From Healthy Paws

The comprehensive pet insurance plan from Healthy Paws covers both illnesses and accidents.

Its wide coverage includes, after a waiting period, treatment for inherited and inborn illnesses and serious diseases.

Also included are prescription medications for injuries and recent illnesses. The plan covers medical testing, cancer, and operation. Consumers who have this coverage will receive partial reimbursement for covered medicines. Hospital stays, immediate treatment, and specialist care.

The best pet insurance plans have frequent waiting periods, which can delay the processing of claims and the start of coverage. The Healthy Paws insurance company has a week's waiting time for illnesses and injuries.

Although some companies have short wait durations, most carriers have a 14-day waiting time. If your animal is younger than six years old, there is also a year timeframe in effect at this insurance company for hip malformation-related diseases.

Hip dysplasia is expressly exempt from insurance if your animal was more than six years old at the moment of registration or was older. However, most requests take up to 10 days to process; no documentation is required.

After a visit, all that needs to be done is to take a photo of the medical bill and upload it via the Healthy Paws login application or the business website. There aren't compensation caps, lifetime limits, or incidental caps yearly caps with this pet insurance.

Healthy Paws Optional Features

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reviews have revealed that it offers no extra perks, unlike some other groups and businesses on the best pet insurance providers of 2023.

As a result, you can alter the premium by adjusting the deductible and reimbursement percentages.

Reimbursement Options

The reimbursement the company will provide is the veterinary charge percentage. The cost is often multiplied by your chosen payment level, which is frequently 90% after many pet insurance providers subtract your deductible.

On the other hand, this insurance plan determines your reimbursement rate first before taking away your deductible sum. Its evaluation eventually leads to a lesser reimbursement to you compared to the systems used by other insurers.

Deductible Options

Prior to your insurance beginning to pay, you must first pay a set sum, called the deductible, toward your veterinarian expenditures.

Though you might not be able to choose one of these five factors, it has premiums varying from 50% to 90%. You will instead have different choices for the deductible depending on:

Your animal's age.

Where you reside

The dogs breed

How Much Does Healthy Paws Cost?

The price of these pet coverage rates depends on a variety of variables. Here are a few of these elements:

Whether you own a cat or dog.

The breed.

The animal's years.

This cover is a typical example of how little pets typically have the cheapest insurance rates. Some of the affordable dog breeds covered by this pet coverage include mutts, and for instance, if you had a one-year female mixed-breed dog with a weight limit of 50 to 90 pounds and a $500 deductible, your monthly cost would be $44.37.

The price with the same insurance will be $16.54 monthly for a male shorthair family cat less than one-year-old. See more information on cost-friendly pet insurance in our best cheap pet insurance review.

Pet Insurance Cost Comparison

Unlike a few other businesses, it doesn't give discounts for having more than one pet. Because this insurance does not cover preventive care, you will be responsible for the test costs. For information on other pet insurance companies, read our Spot pet insurance review and Pumpkin pet insurance review.

Healthy Paws vs. the Competition

Our Healthy Paws Pet Insurance review is not complete without a look at the competitors.

Healthy Paws vs. Pets Best

Only coverage for dogs and cats is provided via Paws and Pets Best. Both insurers do not provide coverage for odd animals like rabbits or reptiles.

Both firms vow to provide a quick claim process that allows consumers to upload an image of the veterinarian bill through the customers' website or company application.

The waiting times for sickness before the insurance starts to pay out are equivalent between Paws and Pets Best, although the waiting time for accidents is shorter for Pets Best at three days than that for Health Paws at two weeks.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews assert that certain illnesses are exempt under both insurance policies. Pets Best has a six-month waiting time for cruciate ligament problems, while pet Paws has a one-year waiting period.

Both companies offer insurance with no limit on the amount paid out for claims, despite Pets Best offering policies with coverage limitations.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews reveal that their clients typically experience a processing period of two to ten days for their claims. On the other hand, Pets Best typically needs five to seven days for processing before paying out. Read our Pets Best Pet Insurance review for more information on Pets Best.

Healthy Paws vs. Nationwide

As an unprecedented move for the pet insurance sector, Nationwide not only offers coverage for dogs and cats but also for exotic pets like birds and rabbits. The Paws insurance covers only cats and dogs. Get more information on insurance plans for dogs and cats from our best pet insurance for dogs, best pet insurance for cats review.

Another way Nationwide pet protections differs from Paws is the provision of coverage emphasizing wellness.

Unlike this insurance cover, Nationwide offers policies that include coverage for a range of treatments, including acupuncture, and all of its programs cover genetic issues and alternative medicine. For more on Nationwide’s policies, read our Nationwide pet insurance review.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews indicate that they have no coverage restrictions, including per-injury caps, unlike Nationwide, which has payment constraints for some ailments. If your veterinarians are licensed, you may utilize any form of insurance.

Methodology

We graded insurance for each pet provider according to the following criteria:

Direct Payment to the Vet: Businesses offering pet insurance and direct payment to veterinarians won 10% of the won points.

Businesses offering pet insurance and direct payment to veterinarians won 10% of the won points. 24/7 Vet Health Line: Insurance companies who offer a day veterinary health line received points in this category.

Insurance companies who offer a day veterinary health line received points in this category. Special Waiting Period: Some pet insurance providers offer a specific waiting time for ailments, including cruciate ligament anomalies and hip dysplasia, giving them 10% of the total mark. Plans with no waiting time, a short period (under six months), or the option to possess a better score for a time frame are waived.

Some pet insurance providers offer a specific waiting time for ailments, including cruciate ligament anomalies and hip dysplasia, giving them 10% of the total mark. Plans with no waiting time, a short period (under six months), or the option to possess a better score for a time frame are waived. Euthanasia or End of Life Expenses: Points were given in this category to insurance firms that pay for death-related costs like cremation, euthanasia, or funeral costs.

Points were given in this category to insurance firms that pay for death-related costs like cremation, euthanasia, or funeral costs. Multipet Discount: Many pet insurance providers provide savings if you cover numerous animals. Points were awarded to insurance providers who provide discounts for many pets.

Many pet insurance providers provide savings if you cover numerous animals. Points were awarded to insurance providers who provide discounts for many pets. Pet Insurance Rates: 40% of the Score. We determined the typical dog coverage premiums for plans that offered unlimited protection, a 90% repayment maximum, a $500 deductible, or the most suitable alternatives.

We determined the typical dog coverage premiums for plans that offered unlimited protection, a 90% repayment maximum, a $500 deductible, or the most suitable alternatives. Pays Veterinary Exam Fees: Even when the cost is connected to a consultation for a disease or an accident, not all carriers will cover test prices. In this area, policies that include veterinary examinations were awarded.

Even when the cost is connected to a consultation for a disease or an accident, not all carriers will cover test prices. In this area, policies that include veterinary examinations were awarded. Routine Wellness Plans:10% of the final grade points were awarded to the insurance companies that provide supplemental wellness programs. Our Lemonade pet insurance review and ASPCA pet insurance review provide more information on alternative pet insurance coverage.

Healthy Paws FAQs

Still have unanswered questions about Healthy Paws pet insurance? See if we answer them below.

How Do I Buy Pet Insurance From Healthy Paws?

Complete an online form including your dog's name, ZIP code, email address, and species. This will give you a quote right away. Afterward, you can decide whether to work with the provider to purchase pet insurance.

Is There a Waiting Period for a Healthy Paws Plan?

This animal insurance plan has a two-day waiting time before illness and injury claims can be made beginning on the day you register or the plan's commencement date in most areas. You can then start making assertions.

There is a year before treating ailments in animals younger than six that are linked to hip dysplasia. There are no waiting periods in Maryland or New Hampshire; you should verify this with your insurance provider.

Do Healthy Paws Offer a Wellness Plan?

Regular veterinary appointments like shots or checkups do not provide health coverage.

Are Pre-Existing Conditions Covered by Healthy Paws?

This insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions.

Do Healthy Paws Cover Spaying?

The insurance plan does not cover neutering or spaying your pet.

Are Dental Cleanings Covered by Healthy Paws?

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reviews does not cover pre-existing dental conditions, dental cleanings, or periodontal problems brought on by a lack of preventative treatment.

However, it provides coverage for accidental dental injuries, such as a tooth cracked when biting on a toy.

Other dental issues that insurance covers include:

Stomatitis, a condition affecting the gums, is commonly seen in cats.

Dentigerous cysts, a persistent ailment.

Dental alignment problems run in families.

How Do I Contact Healthy Paws’s Customer Service?

Call the Healthy Paws Pet Insurance phone number from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday, or from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST on Saturday. A representative will only answer your email if you submit a form.

For most account management problems, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reviews reveal that that may be resolved online.

Do Healthy Paws Have Any Coverage Limits?

There aren't any insurance caps with this pet coverage, such as lifetime maximums, yearly or per-incident caps. If you compare this to plans with payment restrictions, your out-of-pocket expenses might be cheaper.

Do Healthy Paws Have a Deductible?

This pet cover requires a yearly deductible from you. The deductible is deducted from the total amount paid for every claim, including those for illness, accidents, and injury.

How Do I File a Claim With Healthy Paws?

Send the paid veterinary invoice to the business to submit a claim via the app (use your HealthyPaws login) or its online support center. Also accepted are claims given to this by mail, email, or fax.

Email the business with your Healthy Paws login to ask questions or check out a claim. Simply snap a photo of the invoice and upload it as a claim instead of filling out a claim form.

Nevertheless, if you want to fill it out on paper, there is a form in the My Account section of the Customer Center.

When Can I Expect Healthy Paws To Reimburse a Claim?

You can count on this cover to complete your payment in 10 days and deliver it to you in 24. Give yourself a maximum of 10 days if you request a check for reimbursement.

Your bank will determine how quickly refunds received via direct deposit appear in your bank account.

How Do I Cancel a Pet Insurance Policy From Healthy Paws?

The Healthy Paws Pet Insurance phone number is available for those who wish to cancel its plan by email, fax, or phone. The following premium payment must be given to the company at least 14 days in advance.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Waiting Periods

The time before coverage begins and claims are processed is usually governed by waiting periods in pet insurance plans. Prior to the start of this coverage, waiting periods apply in the majority of states.

You cannot submit an injury or sickness claim until your pet has been enrolled in the program for a minimum of fifteen days or 12 months if it is under six for hip dysplasia.

No holding periods for sickness or accidents exist in New Hampshire or Maryland. When looking at Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Reviews, you'll notice that payout caps, incidental caps, yearly caps, and astronomical deductibles are all absent from their plans.

After a waiting time, its extensive coverage includes genetic, inborn, and persistent disorders in addition to the care of current diseases and injuries.

Healthy Paws: Conclusion

Healthy Paws pet insurance provides a comprehensive coverage plan for your furry friend with no insurance caps, waiting periods for accidents or illnesses, and a quick reimbursement process. Their customer service is available through phone, email, and online support center, making it easy to manage your account and submit claims.

Additionally, the company offers coverage for genetic, inborn, and persistent disorders, giving pet owners peace of mind in case of unexpected health issues.

However, it's important to note that the plan does not cover routine checkups or veterinary exams and does not provide coverage for hip problems in animals that join at age six or older. Pets Best may be a worthy alternative if this is a dealbreaker for you.

Despite these limitations, Healthy Paws remains a popular choice for pet insurance with its transparent policies, excellent customer service, and comprehensive coverage options.

