Get a Free Tarot Reading Online [Real Psychics & Tarot Card Readers]

Once upon a time, Tarot cards were an exotic thing few people knew about and fewer used.

Nowadays,tarot readings are more popular than ever, with many people turning to free tarot readings as a form of therapy to sort out their problems.

Yes, we know you found our article while on the hunt for free readings. And we don’t blame you. Tarot cards can reveal many answers and offer insight and guidance on your personal situation. But not every tarot reader is affordable, especially local tarot readers.

That’s why an online tarot reading website with introductory deals and free minutes is your best bet for a free tarot card reading.

We’ve compiled a list of 5 top websites where you can get a free online Tarot reading with professional Tarot card readers any time of the day or night.

So if you have a minute, sit back while we shuffle up some research and lay out a few ideas about how you can get a free online Tarot card reading.

Free Tarot Reading Online - First Look

Keen: Best FREE tarot readings (10 mins for $1.99) Kasamba: FREE Readings on LOVE ( 70% OFF + 3 FREE minutes) Psychic Source: Personalized readings for specific questions ($1/min) AskNow: 5-min FREE tarot readings (FREE master minutes) Oranum: LIVE streamed Free Readings (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Keen: Best “Almost” FREE Tarot Readings ($1.99 for 10 mins)

Keen Psychics Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

With over 20 years of experience, Keen is known for having the largest community of online psychics in the world.

Of course, with all those Keen psychics, there would have to be a tarot card reading free somewhere in there, right? Of course.

In fact, besides 3 minutes free with your very first online Tarot reading, Keen will also let you run up a little more on their dime with a second free Tarot reading package that includes 10 minutes for $1.99.

If you’re dissatisfied with your reading, Keen also has a satisfaction guarantee that offers up to $25 in site credit toward another reading.

You heard right. If the reading is bad, you get another one for free.

Keen Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Getting a free Tarot reading from an experienced site like Keen is definitely a coup, but also being able to have that reading 24/7 no matter where you are is golden.

The Keen phone app allows you to bring a trusted Tarot expert with you no matter where you are.

Whether you need to save a relationship or uncover hidden knowledge about your future, an on-the-go tarot card reading is a convenient way to find answers.

Keen has a pair of efficient search filters to help you find that trusted Tarot expert you can take anywhere.

The first is the Get Matched filter.

If you’re in a rush, all you have to do is answer some quick questions, and within seconds, you’ll have 3 different Tarot experts to choose from.

If you’d rather browse, Find Your Best Psychic Advisor will let you adjust the selection process to your needs.

And if you want to learn more about Tarot, Keen’s Tarot Advice articles can show you all the basics, from interpreting Tarot cards to different Tarot decks and spreads.

2. Kasamba: FREE Love Tarot Reading for Romance, Dating & Heartbreak

Site Overview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

The top subject in psychic readings is love and their most common tool used for these readings are Tarot cards, thus making Kasamba the perfect place for a free love Tarot reading.

It all begins with their Best Match Guarantee that allows you 3 free chat minutes with each new Tarot card reader you try.

Once you’ve shopped around and found the right reader, Kasamba will give you an additional 3 free minutes and 70% off your initial reading.

Of course, Tarot readings aren’t an exact science.

A gifted reader will try their best to uncover knowledge about your current situation, but sometimes even with all the intuition in the world, the connection just isn’t there.

Thankfully, Kasamba takes that into consideration with a solid satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re dissatisfied with your online Tarot card reading for any reason, Kasamba will refund you up to $50 to be used toward your next reading.

Kasamba Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Finding the right Tarot reader can be like finding true love, and since Kasamba knows something about both, you’re in the right place.

Over 200 online Tarot card readers are available to choose from under the prominent banner for Tarot readings displayed on the home page.

There you can browse through many informative profiles that contain a complete listing of each reader’s experience, qualifications, and reviews.

And no matter what your love life needs, from relationship advice, guidance, clarity, and confidence to new love, you can get a free love Tarot card reading via phone, online chat, or email.

There’s also a fun free feature on the site that lets you select from a pair of automated two and three-card Tarot readings.

Of course, you shouldn’t take these seriously if you have an essential question, but the results can be quite uncanny.

3. Psychic Source: Personalized FREE Tarot Card Reading

Psychic Source Reputation - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5/5

Founded before your life journey possibly began, Psychic Source hasn’t been around for over 30 years simply because of its high-quality online Tarot service.

They’ve also managed to stay in tune with the times. Offering personalized readings to give you the guidance, clarity, insights, and confidence you need most at this moment, Psychic Source is worth taking a look at.

With prices rising all around us, Psychic Source understands your stress and tries to help by giving you 3 free minutes right up front with your first online Tarot reading.

Now we all know 3 minutes can go by pretty fast, so as a follow-up, there are also 10, 20, and 30-minute packages available for only $1 per minute.

This represents almost an 80% savings on their regular rates and gives you a great chance to get some guidance that won’t lead you back into debt.

And to top it all off, they also offer a satisfaction guarantee that says if you’re not happy for any reason with your last Tarot reading, it’s free.

That’s right; you’ll get your Tarot reading free.

Psychic Source Features - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5/5

With over 200 Tarot card readers available, Psychic Source has the right Tarot card reader for whatever your needs may be.

Whether it’s love, life, a family problem, or your career path, there’s a talented reader somewhere on site who can reveal the deeper meaning behind whatever is troubling you.

To help you connect with that perfect Tarot reader, the interactive Find a Psychic filter is both quick and easy.

Simply answer a few quick multiple-choice questions, and you’ll be presented with 3 talented psychic advisors in seconds.

Aside from offering Tarot card readings via phone and online chat, it’s also possible to get a video Tarot card reading at Psychic Source.

We think video calls are the best way to do a Tarot reading session because you see the reader and the cards during their interpretation.

And if you’re not 100% sure what answers you’re looking for in life, you could try out their free automated online Tarot card readings for a bit of fun. Simply shuffle and select six cards from an online deck and get a free Tarot reading that’s fun and surprisingly insightful.

4. AskNow: 5-min FREE Online Tarot Reading (with Package)

Site Overview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

As one of the best sites for online Tarot card reading, AskNow has made it a point to pay attention to their customers.

They recognize the current economic challenges and have adjusted their services to include several free online Tarot reading options.

For instance, AskNow has taken the $1 per minute deal common to many psychic services and brought it to a whole new level.

Where most sites top out with a 30- minute $ 1-per-minute offer, AskNow has broken the ceiling with their robust 40-minute at $ 1-per-minute package.

They also provide 5 free Master minutes when you purchase any $1 per minute offer. This means you’ll get what amounts to a free online Tarot reading with one of their top-shelf Master Readers (a $60 - $70 value).

AskNow Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

With the most highly screened Tarot card reading experts online, AskNow is fully equipped to get to the bottom of whatever may be troubling you.

No matter what knowledge you seek about the future, their talented readers can handle anything from career advice, and financial guidance to spiritual readings.

To find the right Tarot card reader for your needs, AskNow has an easy-to-navigate search filter that will help you quickly zero in.

Once you decide on the kind of reading you want, you can also fix your settings for the type of advisor, price, and reading format you prefer.

In addition, all readings at AskNow are currently available via phone calls or online chat.

If you’re interested to learn more about the cards after your free Tarot reading, the free Articles section should be your next stop.

There is detailed information on everything about Tarot, from 5 things you didn’t know about Tarot cards to How to ask the right questions in a Tarot reading.

Plus, when you sign up for any free Tarot reading promotions, you’ll receive 1 free email question with a live psychic.

5. Oranum: Live Streamed Tarot Reading for FREE

Oranum’s Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

If you’re on the prowl for a free Tarot reading, you need to look no further than Oranum.

As soon as you register with your credit card, Oranum automatically awards you $9.99 in free credit to use for any reading your heart desires.

And yes, that would probably be enough for a Tarot reading free with any one of their 100+ online Tarot reading experts.

Oranum Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

With so many Tarot readers to choose from, selecting someone for a free Tarot card reading on Oranum is like being a kid in a candy shop.

That’s because psychics are waiting 24/7 in the live chat room to answer the one free question you’re allowed to ask of any of them.

Imagine what it would be like to have one free chat question with as many psychics as you want.

Plus, it’s all on video call, so not only do you get to see psychics doing live reading, but you’ll also see the cards they’re interpreting.

That means besides getting a free Tarot reading; you’ll also be getting a free Tarot tutorial.

But if you don’t have time to sample their psychics, Oranum’s psychic match filter can find you a trusted Tarot expert in seconds.

Just answer a few short questions, and you’ll be set up with an experienced tarot reading expert in no time.

Once your free Tarot reading time is up, you can do more research on the cards by consulting Oranum’s highly informative blog.

It includes not only the usual Tarot info you can find on other sites but some pretty esoteric stuff as well.

For example, there are articles on the various Astrology links to the major arcana and how to protect your Tarot deck from negative energy.

How We Chose Our Top Picks for Free Tarot Card Readings

Availability of Tarot Specialists

Because the Tarot deck is the most commonly used oracle in online psychic readings, we were concerned with how much parody there might be on each site.

As a result, we tried to zero in on readers who either use Tarot cards exclusively or list them as their number one specialty.

While spiritual guidance can come from all manner of gifts, we understand that, for many, tarot cards are the preferred tools for true psychic readings.

Commitment to Tarot Reading

To those familiar with the occult, the Tarot deck is not merely a pack of cards but an unbound book of spiritual wisdom.

As a result, Tarot reading is not just about psychic abilities but also about study and scholarship. Learning tarot for some becomes almost academic in nature.

In our search, we looked for Tarot card reading sites that attracted practitioners who were active students of the cards as well as readers.

Free Tarot Reading Deals

Because our goal was to recommend reliable free tarot reading, we looked closely at how much time each of the Tarot card reading sites were offering in their free trials.

For example, getting a few free minutes off your first reading is pretty standard fare. So is a satisfaction guarantee that tries to compensate for your disappointment by giving you two readings for the price of one.

Our priority was how many minutes a site was willing to give away for a rock-bottom price or even free.

Availability of Educational Resources

“Give a person a fish, and you will feed their hunger, teach them to fish, and they can feed themselves.”

Getting an excellent Tarot card reading from a professional is a fantastic experience, but it would even be better if you could read the cards yourself.

For this reason, we looked for sites that made material about Tarot readings accessible so their customers could learn “how to” if they wanted.

Convenient Tarot Reading Formats

Convenient access is essential to whether or not your online Tarot reading is successful.

With that in mind, we rated the sites based on how they delivered their product.

We believe phone and chat readings are the basics that should be offered and consider email readings much less important, kind of like having an eraser on an ink pen.

On the other hand, we feel that video readings are the most important because they simulate an in-person reading where you can see and experience the cards.

What are the Benefits of Tarot Readings - Our Guide

Yes, it’s good to get a tarot reading.

Here are some of the positive benefits that we think you can receive from a good reading by a Tarot professional.

You Get a Different Perspective

Knowledge is key. But, when it comes to our problems, it’s easy to lose sight of the forest for the trees.

A Tarot card reading is a way to gain a different perspective on either yourself or a situation when you’re stuck in a moment you can’t seem to get out of.

It’s Good for Spiritual Understanding

Spirituality is realizing how we fit in the world and how the world fits inside us. The Tarot images can be a helpful map when we are required to cross back and forth between these territories.

You Get To See Yourself in the Mirror

The cards that come out in a Tarot reading reflect your subconscious needs and show what you should recognize about yourself at that point in time.

Hear the Voice of Silence

It is not unusual for a Tarot reader to tell you something you have never thought of before. At the same time, you will find yourself thinking, “I knew that.”

You Get a Sense of Healing

After a good Tarot card reading session; it’s common to feel a sense of relief at finally grasping the scope of what’s wrong so you can come up with ideas on how to fix it.

Everything to Know about Free Tarot Card Readings - FAQ

Are There Any Free Tarot Reading Sites?

Yes, some sites offer free Tarot card readings.

The free readings advertised on professional Tarot card reading sites usually refer to the free minutes offered as a promotion to first-time customers.

There are also amateur platforms on places like Facebook that provide free Tarot card readings, but the readers on these platforms are often newbies or not psychic.

Is Free Online Tarot Reading Accurate?

Yes, free Tarot card readings can often be accurate.

This is particularly true if you get a free reading on a professional site. That’s because a professional reader will try to impress you with their skill so that you will agree to a longer, paid reading.

Is It Ok To Read Your Own Tarot Cards?

Yes, it’s okay to read your own Tarot cards, depending on the situation.

In fact, some esoteric schools encourage using Tarot cards as a form of daily meditation.

However, if you’re facing a serious dilemma or planning to make a big life decision, it would probably be better to consult an experienced expert.

Is There an App That Reads Your Tarot Cards?

Yes, there are apps that read your Tarot cards.

In fact, several professional psychic services offer free automated A.I. Tarot card readings and free yes or no Tarot for both fun and entertainment.

One such site is Kasamba. There you can choose between a one or three-card spread to respond to your question.

To start, think of what you want to ask. Next, click the shuffle button and drag one or three cards from the deck.

Of course, you shouldn’t use this type of reading if you have a serious question, although we must admit, some of the answers we received were quite uncanny.

Where Can I Read Tarot Cards Online?

There are many places where you can read Tarot cards online.

If you’re a professional looking to do a Tarot card reading online, sites such as Kasamba or Psychic Source are always looking for talented readers.

If you’re just starting out doing Tarot card readings or psychic readings and want experience, you can set up a profile on Facebook and offer free Tarot card readings.

Many people start this way because there isn’t a lot of pressure to make a free tarot reading online accurate.

Can You Do Tarot Readings Every Day?

No, it’s not advisable to do Tarot readings every day.

First, getting online Tarot readings daily can become quite expensive because most online tarot card readings are charged by the minute.

Another reason is that getting readings daily can be very disempowering because you’re not trusting what you’ve been told or yourself.

What Questions Should I Ask the Tarot?

You can ask the Tarot questions about anything important to you.

In most online Tarot card readings, people ask about the things they consider meaningful, such as love, friendship, family, career, and finances.

How Do I Know if a Tarot Card Reader Is Legitimate?

Consider the following tips to determine whether or not your online Tarot card reader is legitimate;

They Don’t Fish for Information

Beware of a Tarot reader who asks you many questions. They’re often fishing for information to conclude how to manipulate you. A legitimate tarot reader won’t need to use such tricks.

They Don’t Go Off on Tangents

Readers who start lecturing you on the universe are trying to drag out the reading to charge you more. A legitimate tarot reader stays on point and doesn’t waste time.

They Don’t Imply You’re Cursed

Pay attention to how your reader interprets The Devil, Death, or The Hanged Man cards if they appear in the reading.

If they say, you’re cursed or surrounded by negative energy and ask for extra money for a spell to break the curse, head for the door.

This is an old con designed to make you afraid of what you don’t know. A legitimate tarot reader simply explains the cards based on your circumstances without trying to evoke fear.

They Stick to Facts

When a reader plays along with whatever your problem is and tells you what you want to hear, like an ex-lover will return, it’s a way to keep you coming back.

Legitimate tarot readers stick to the facts, even if the reading isn’t what you want to hear.

Where to Get a Free Online Tarot Card Reading - Wrapping Up

Is there such a thing as a free Tarot card reading online?

If you’ve come this far, you know there is.

We’ve also shown you the best places to find a Tarot reading for free, but if you’re so excited you’ve forgotten, let’s review.

Our overall winner for a free online Tarot reading is Keen Psychics.

It’s the most affordable Tarot card site with 100s of psychics, free reading deals, and convenient phone, chat, and video options.

The first runner-up is Kasamba.

They’re the most trusted Tarot experts for love, with a Best Match Guarantee and free minutes to help you find your perfect online Tarot reading.

Next is Psychic Source.

Their free minutes and personalized readings represent the ideal meeting of the material and the mystical.

So yes, free online Tarot card readings are real, and now that we’ve reminded you of the best sites, you can get one.