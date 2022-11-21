10 Best Free VIN Check Services: Get a Vehicle History Report For Free

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

A Vehicle Identification Number or VIN is what identifies a car and sets it apart from other vehicles, much like an ID document for people. Every vehicle has a VIN, and with the right tool, you can use it to discover lots of information about the history of a vehicle if it’s already been used. The information includes its mileage, any damage and repairs, accidents, insurance claims, and much more.

Therefore, when you buy a used car, it’s crucial to research its VIN and have all the related information beforehand. In this way, you can probably avoid making an ill-advised financial commitment.

With the help of VIN check tools, you can negotiate with car dealerships for a fair price of used vehicles. If you’re a car dealer, the accurate information about a vehicle’s history will be your bargaining chip with customers.

Here’s a top 10 VIN check services list:

1. VinPit - An Easy And Comprehensive Way To Perform A VIN Reverse Lookup

2. VIN Check Free - An Effortless And Free Way To Look Up Your Vehicle History

3. VIN Number Lookup - Great VIN Lookup Tool For Buyers And Car Dealers

4. Bumper - Accurate Way To Estimate Your Car Value Before Selling

5. National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) - The Great Platform To Check If A Vehicle Has A History Of Insurance Crime

6. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) - The Reliable Department To Get A Comprehensive Report On Your Vehicle

7. BMW VIN Decoder - Best Tool To Get Enough Useful Information Before Getting A BMW

8. Ford VIN Decoder - Great Tool For Finding Thorough Background Checks On Ford Vehicles

9. Toyota VIN Decoder - A Helping Hand For Getting Much Information About Toyota Used Cars Before Making A Purchase

10. Chevy VIN Decoder - The Best VIN Lookup Tool For Your Chevy Vehicles

VinPit

Want to do due diligence before purchasing or selling a used car? VinPit is a free platform that makes it possible to look up your car's VIN, get vehicle histories, and look up license plates.

This information includes where the vehicle was assembled, any prior repairs, VIN validity, any unreported damage, and criminal records associated with the vehicle. Hence, before making a purchase or sale decision on a second-hand car, it is suggested to take advantage of the VIN check service provided by VinPit.

As a vehicle dealer, you can use VinPit to acquire reliable data and use it to draw in customers. If you're a buyer, you can also check for potential issues and decide if there is any misrepresentation. With all the information at hand, you’d be able to bargain for a fair offer from your dealership.

VinPit, therefore, benefits both the buyer and the seller by allowing vehicle inspection and providing the vehicle's marketing value. When you visit VinPit official website, you can click on its search box and put in the vehicle’s VIN and let the system do the data hunt. The system will show up-to-date information in a report, which you can then use to make a decision.

Pros

It’s easy to use

Benefits both the buyer and seller

It’s a free tool

Cons

No customer support information provided

VIN Check Free

If you’re looking for free VIN check services that will provide you with lots of crucial information, then VIN Check Free is one of the best choices.

Most US auto manufacturers worldwide can use VIN Check Free decoders. So, regardless of the brand of your car, you'll get the information you need.

VIN Check Free obtains its reports from reliable databases, such as police records, service stations, and insurance companies. You can rest assured that all the information you get is highly accurate and reliable. Besides, this platform also has the function of license plate lookup, which can give you detailed information about a plate number and its associated vehicle, no matter where the vehicle comes from.

A VIN lookup helps you decide whether buying a used car is a good idea based on the car's specifications and what has happened to it in the past, and VIN Check Free provides this service for free. Why not have a try now?

Pros

You can check your VIN from every US state

You’ll get comprehensive background information on the used car

Helps you to estimate the correct buying price

Cons



May not produce reports for all vehicles

VIN Number Lookup

VIN Number Lookup is a VIN lookup platform that provides automatic vehicle records and information. The platform gets its data from a national vehicle database, which contains information about more than 500 million vehicles, as well as other relevant resources like insurance records, etc.

The information you're likely to get includes your odometer readings, the year of manufacture, engine specs, lease and accident history, and vehicle type.

Furthermore, the VIN search report provides a clear picture of how much a car would cost you. A VIN check, with the information it shows, can help you estimate the market value of the used car, so that you will know whether you overpay for it.

This tool also helps you avoid legal compromise, ensuring you make a lawful purchase. For instance, a VIN check from the VIN Number Lookup platform can tell you if the car was stolen or if there was no proper transfer of ownership rights.

Pros



It’s a straightforward process

A fast AI-powered tool that generates reports in minutes

The information you receive is reliable

Cons



No contact information is provided on the website

Bumper

Looking for an easy way to estimate the price of your vehicle before selling? Bumper is a web-based tool that helps you determine your vehicle specifications by VIN, helping you estimate its real market price.

Bumper collects information from state-level departments, giving you an accurate and comprehensive vehicle history. It also collects information from a variety of other sources, including salvage auctions, towing companies, scrap yards, and insurance companies.

Bumper's data report, like other VIN websites, includes vehicle safety records, market value, sale listing, and much more. It provides detailed car reports based on currently used vehicle data to potential buyers.

Besides VIN lookup, Bumper is an all-in-one platform with multiple functions including a marketplace for all vehicle models, real-time car monitoring, and a vehicle comparison tool. Here at Bumper, not only can you know much information about a used car, but you can also sell one.

Pros



Multiple functions on a single platform

Accurate data reports on your vehicle history

Safe and secure platform for both sellers and buyers

Cons



Most of the information they provide with you can be found in your DMV

National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) also provides a free VIN lookup tool. Just like the other search tools, the NICB VIN search tool is easy to use.

With this tool, you can find out if your vehicle had been stolen or salvaged. You can also tell if a vehicle got into an accident and was completely written off. While these results may not be as detailed as the reports you may get from other platforms, NICB provides the crucial information you’ll need before making a purchase.

Since NICB works with insurance companies to curb insurance crimes, most of their data is sourced from insurance companies. This also shows that its data are highly reliable.

To obtain your report, go to the website and enter the VIN of your vehicle under "Lookup a VIN". After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you will also answer the security questions and then click "Search VIN". Several minutes later, a VIN check report will be presented for you.

Pros



It’s a free tool

The information contained in your report will be reliable

The tool is easy to use

Cons



Your IP address will be limited to five searches in 24 hours

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is a branch of the United States Department of Transportation that is in charge of improving motor vehicle safety on American highways. It offers a free VIN checker tool that aids partly in this ultimate goal.

The information you’ll get from the NHTSA decoder comes from the manufacturer of the vehicle. To obtain this information, you can visit the NHTSA VIN decoder webpage, enter the full VIN of the vehicle in the decoder search box, and then select “Decode VIN”. The tool will quickly generate a comprehensive report.

With such information, you’ll be able to make an informed decision on which vehicle to buy and keep yourself from potential harm or extra expenses of repairing.

Pros



Help car owners make informed decisions

Have an extensive database of vehicle manufacturers and traffic reports

Being a government body, it’s an accurate and reliable sourc

Cons

Information is limited in their reports

BMW VIN Decoder

The BMW VIN Decoder is an online service that allows car buyers and sellers to research the history of a used vehicle before making a payment to avoid purchasing a damaged or stolen vehicle.

The tool can decode VIN information of vehicles manufactured by BMW including their heavy-duty vehicles and motorcycles. The BMW decoder can retrieve information such as the vehicle's model, transmission type, engine type and make, and many other details.

Although there are other VIN decoders available online, the BMW VIN decoder stands out from the rest. This is because the BMW VIN decoder's capacity to assist customers in their decision to buy a vehicle is one of its strong selling points.

The data provided by the VIN search enables prospective car buyers to make an informed decision when looking for a car, especially when it is a used car.

Another feature of the VIN decoder is its security capabilities. The website offers a safe and encrypted channel for inputting VINs so that users can enter search information without worrying about it being compromised.

Pros



Useful advice on buying a BMW car

A simplified platform that’s beginner-friendly

Helps users distinguish the real BMW brand to avoid fake ones

Cons



The website isn’t easily accessible in some regions

Ford VIN Decoder

Ford VIN Decoder specializes in a specific brand of vehicle. If you have a second-hand Ford vehicle, you can get much information about it with its VIN lookup on this platform.

This tool lets you enter your Ford VIN and get relevant information including your vehicle’s history. Besides your vehicle’s history, you’ll also find out your Ford’s model, year of manufacture, and any car accidents it may have been involved in.

The VIN lookup search process is also pretty straightforward. You can enter this code into the tool’s search box and hit the search button. Ford VIN Decoder then searches quickly to generate a useful report for you.

Pros



You’ll know about any previous theft histories if any

You’ll get an accurate history of items such as mileage

The information provided is up to date

Cons

Relatively new service provider compared to others in the market

Toyota VIN Decoder

Toyota is one of the world's most capable automobile manufacturers, known for vehicle affordability, dependability, and safety. The Toyota VIN Decoder helps you make sure you buy this vehicle with the right price.

You can use this free VIN check service to find the vehicle history of a used car you would like to purchase. This includes all the Toyota brands.

Some information you can expect to find from this platform includes safety history checks, previous pictures of the car, the vehicle’s damage report, accurate mileage, theft record, and so forth. By typing your 17-digit number into the tool’s search box and hitting the search button, you will quickly get a Toyota car report.

Pros



Helps you check matching parts of a vehicle for safety

You’ll get consistent information in your report

You’ll be able to identify whether the VIN you’ve been given is fake

Cons



Customer support could be improved

Chevy VIN Decoder

The Chevrolet VIN, a 17-digit number, can be the key to uncovering lots of information about second-hand vehicles in the market. The Chevy VIN Decoder is the easiest free way to get this information.

Such information includes the vehicle's actual mileage, whether the car was stolen or not, the number of previous car owners, whether the vehicle belonged to a taxi company or a rental car agency, etc.

Using this tool you can easily check the true mileage and confirm whether the vehicle is in excellent condition. With a Chevrolet vehicle history report, you might overcome the odds of getting a faulty ride. You can quickly find out new facts about the car or confirm information you already know. By doing this, you will be able to negotiate with the car dealers for a reasonable car price.

Pros

Get up-to-date detailed information on Chevrolet vehicles

Generate well-detailed reports

A constantly growing database with information from reliable sources

Cons

May not provide information on all car damages

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How Can I Check A VIN Number For Free?

If you’re buying a used car, especially from an online marketplace, you may want to check the VIN for your safety. There are a few free online VIN check services that can help you solve the problem. These include the free sites mentioned above that consolidate data from different sources like the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

2. How Do I Find My Car Accident History?

You can find your car accident history using several means. These include consulting the existing insurance provider for any claims made in the past, or consult the Crimes and Underwriting Exchange. Apart from this, the third and easiest way to get your car accident history is using the aforementioned online VIN check services.

3. How Can I Get A Free Car Report?

If you’re looking to buy a second-hand car, you’ll need a car report. You can get a free car report from different sources including used car dealing websites, private sellers, and car dealers. However, you can also get information from free VIN check service platforms online. These platforms have more vast databases and will give you comprehensive results.

Conclusion

With the above free VIN check services, you can find more information about a vehicle’s activities before you buy it. In this way, you can negotiate a better price with your car dealer, avoid insurance crimes and make sure your vehicle is in a safe condition before making a financial commitment.

