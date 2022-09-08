Free Psychic Reading Online Best Free Psychics Sites For Phone & Chat Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.



What would you ask the clairvoyant if you got a free psychic reading? Most mystic enthusiasts are curious about their financial future and the fate of their romantic relationships. Others might inquire about their professional choices and big decisions.

The possibilities are endless with a free psychic question, and you don’t even have to spend a dime. It’s crucial to select experienced advisors for these virtual medium readings. That’s why we have rounded up the most trusted and authentic platforms for online divination.

Our article covers the user-oriented aspects of each site and its free psychic chat options. Use the guidance wisely to sign up for a platform that provides versatility and personalized spiritual predictions within your budget.

Let’s explore the virtual world of medium psychic readings!

Kasamba - Top Choice to REAL Psychics Online Specializing in Love Readings

Top Choice to REAL Psychics Online Specializing in Love Readings Psychic Source - An INTERACTIVE Psychic Chat Portal for Spiritual Readings

An INTERACTIVE Psychic Chat Portal for Spiritual Readings California Psychics - Best Pick for AFFORDABLE Psychic Readings

Best Pick for AFFORDABLE Psychic Readings Mysticsense - A INNOVATIVE Platform for Live Psychic Readings



All these websites offer free minutes with the psychic of your choice. Once you avail the free minutes, the prices still remain extremely affordable, therefore you can carry on gaining guidance from a psychic if you choose to do so. Apart from the financial aspect, these psychic reading sites also host genuine psychics who offer several options when it comes to types of psychic readings. These can range from the popular and ubiquitous types such as astrological readings to the obscure such as chakra alignment. Your choice of psychic and type of reading depends on your particular circumstances and need, therefore, it is important to do your homework and make an informed decision when availing your free reading.

Kasamba - The Best Place to Meet Compatible and Empathetic Online Psychics

Your search for a free psychic reader that truly understands user ambitions, inhibitions, and interests ends with kasamba. With its spectacular features, the platform serves as a beacon of digital divination supremacy.

The portal boasts of being around for two decades and surpassing expectations with certified advisors available for virtual consultancy.

Distinguished & Diverse Advisors

Over the years, divination divided into many diverse branches and has multiple interrelated rituals that enhance the accuracy of each prediction. Powerful psychics fulfill diverse clairvoyance quests through advanced tech and traditional practices.

Some of them are highlighted below:

Past life unveiled through clairvoyance

Oracle predictions from fresh, engaging, and modern perspectives

Astrology readings that give users a heads up on current and emerging challenges

Tarot interventions to stop mishaps and fix faults

Love readings via zodiac compatibility and mediums

Rune messages

Online psychics that accommodate niche needs

There are tons of niche service options available to create unique opportunities and understand hidden desires better.

Best of all, a credible cosmic consultancy provider that can gift sitters psychic readings for free. These offers can tempt users and increase engagements without costly strings tugging users back.

User Convenience via Multiple Chat Modes

The days of meeting seers for fortune telling in taverns and cramped booths are over!

As the pioneering portal for psychic reading online, it breaks barriers unimaginable for traditionalists and ancestral practitioners. It’s accessible through a desktop site or mobile app. these versions are suitable for live chats or on-call oracle card reading, oracle predictions, astrological proclamations, and a variety of apt services.

There’s an email option for lengthier discussions about the cosmos and their influence on everything under the sun. Switching between online (phone psychics and chat advisors) and offline modes (emails) makes divination-centric inquiries accessible for busy users.

More importantly, it increases the possibility of consulting gifted advisors everyone sought on the virtual portal. Plus, it’s easier to have intimate and private conversations over discreet text and typed messages than live calls.

Alternatively, phone psychics make these experiences more interactive. Therefore, beginners should assess the pros and setbacks before agreeing to try a demo (one can choose from a call via screened chatrooms or free psychic chat).

Special Welcome Packages and Seasonal Discounts

The portal won't end things at free psychic reading trials. After wrapping up that 180 seconds trial, users can scroll through paid plans. Select advising psychics that align with user interests and choose cheap psychics that can curb expenses.

The platform offers ample opportunities and even throws in a 70% welcome discount for newly registered members. Multiple seasonal campaigns and loyalty discounts are available annually for long-term members.

Beware, some popular psychics do charge more than others. The competitive cosmic industry and its decades of experience call for such costs. Yet, users are sure to find reliable readers within the desired price range if they want to dig deeper.

Money Back Offers

After booking a free psychic reading session, users may enjoy a premium membership. However, there’s a chance that the next prediction or experience isn’t as great as the demo. Don’t allow the fear of uncertainty to stop spiritual divination-led pursuits.

It accepts refund requests if things don’t seem right. Users can send in their valid reasoning and explanations of what went wrong. The diligent client reps assess individual situations to process cash back applications promptly.

The cooperative client representative doesn’t argue or upsell another service. Nonetheless, users can book another free psychic reader to give this accredited platform another chance when one's ready to try again.

Overall, it meets most requirements for clients interested in insightful psychic readings.

The fact that this coveted portal offers free psychic readers is a bonus. It gives users the freedom to handpick well-suited advisors before embarking on introspective quests related to spiritual wellness, emotions, and cosmic fate.

Why You’ll Love It?



20+ years and millions of users vouch for its credibility

A mobile-friendly app optimized for free psychic readings that make it accessible for users

Compassionate clairvoyants discuss life problems through divination

3 Trial Minutes make it a recommended pick for a free psychic reading with legitimate fortune tellers

A secure hotline for psychic predictions via email, live chat, and online phone calls

Why Some People Skip It?



NO live video options for clairvoyant readings

It needs MORE search filters to optimize the user experience

Psychic Source - A Crowd Favorite for Free Psychic Chat with Gifted Advisors

It rapidly evolved and expanded since its inception in the early 90s. The astronomical growth rate exhibits the excellence of service and expertise it holds over emerging portals. When it comes to digital divination, its free psychics deliver the promise of holding infinite universal secrets. Users can inquire about everything under the sun and receive assuring advice and confidence through each medium reading.

Moreover, clients claim that having always-on support through its cosmic consultancy app simplifies the process. Users quickly appreciate the compatibility meter and search algorithm for optimizing their journey to meet a mystic advisor.

Striking a Balance Between Past and Future

Worried about the future or haunted by the past? Get advice on how to cruise through these challenges fast with the ultimate life changing psychic reading site. The platform has worked for years to build a coveted and overly diversified team of online psychics to meet every single need client has in their lifetime.

There are reliable readers that tell your past and future through palm readings and numerous specialists connecting life incidents through astrology readings. Others may excel with tarot and crystals or rely on inherent clairvoyance capabilities to acquire hidden truths. Under the guidance of these gurus, clients can thrive and lead accomplished lives.

There are career psychics, cartomancy interventions, aural cleansing services, and free love psychic readings accessible through desktop and smartphone apps on this platform. These advanced specifications enable users to seek advice whenever they stumble upon a problem.

An On Demand & Always Available Hotline for Psychic Medium Readings

Caught in a bind? Psychic Source comes to the rescue every time. It operates around the clock to accommodate clients across time zones. Thus, staying true to the always-on culture of our online community. Receiving answers in real time for free psychic question or paid consultations makes it easier for users to take the next step in life with surety.

One can use these channels to delve into matters of heart or focus on money acquiring strategies. Each spiritual prediction offers insight into inner psyche to restore one's faith in luck and fate with a dash of personal choices. Best of all, one can converse as they deem fit.

There are phone psychics for those interested in intimate, lengthy discussions. While introverts may go for more discreet conversations via chat psychic readings. The latest update gives access to live readings through video calls. One strongly recommends that latter service for those interested in demonstrative readings.

Despite, steeper prices for some upgraded channels, users have the surety of receiving advice from highly skilled psychics.

Irresistible & Affordable Prices for Divine Interventions

The portal knows that being low on cash and set back interested clients back. Hence, it created customizable paying streams to ensure everyone experiences its online psychic reading services. There are also trials and discounts accessible for newer clients to showcase the diverse database without any costly demands.

If one opts for a free online psychic reading, we'd advise shorter questions for better prospects. That's because new users only have three minutes to assess and analyze the situation. Once you build a rapport, unlimited paid minutes are available to explore the topic users discussed through the free psychic question.

The best experiences are achieved by how smartly users utilize these services. Experienced advisors and a cooperative client response team take care of the rest.

Why We Love It?



Maximum transparency and authenticity in regards to clairvoyant channels

Elevate social status, resolve lovers' quarrels and make life greater with the best

A personalized search tool makes cosmic connections stronger

3-in-1 chat to call provider for convenience

Complimentary trials and 75% off the second session for new registrants

24-hour hotline for on-demand requests and queries

Why Some May Skip?



Some app users detected BUGS

LOW on upgrades as user experience still requires a few upgrades compared to new competitors

California Psychics - The Budget Pick for Reliable Psychic Readings

Can online psychic readings be spiritually uplifting?

This portal proves that divination has a deep connection with the inner psyche. Clients claim that if one craves celestial connections, it's the free psychic reading site to pick. Once the trial ends, one may wonder about the paid system and its efficiency. Tried and tested by thousands, our reviewers assure that everything remains safe, sound, and affordable past the introductory phase.

Make Decisions with Confidence

One second-guesses their decision when switching academic fields, career pathways, or relationships. California Psychics makes decision-making simpler and less challenging for confused and wandering souls. It reconnects mystic enthusiasts with astrological wisdom and maps the future with tarot spreads to help clients make wiser choices regardless of the circumstance.

Moreover, there are services for love, loss and comfort too. One can untangle emotional troubles through these secure channels with considerate online psychics listening attentively. Plus, clients can select specialists by situation and schedule follow-up calls to ensure that every step taken sets odds in their favour instead of against them.

Maintains High Standards Across Services

When stakes are high, one can't rely on untrusting advisors that are only practicing to earn some cash. Site administrators understand user mindset and ensure that only verifiable and highly skilled online psychics make it to their channel. The scrutiny limits risk and guarantees user privacy protocols when one logs into the site.

How does it pick live psychics?

Checks for experience and asks for client referrals Conducts a one-on-one interview to assess compatibility with client needs Tests skills through a real-time video trial Rates and reassess online psychics routinely to eliminate false practitioners Strict contractual terms to prevent outside interactions and safeguard user rights

Overall, the thorough process ensures that user experiences are not tarnished by unfavorable and judgmental remarks. Plus, the high competition and constant check-ins ensure that every consultant stays on their best behavior during call.

Lower Rates for Online Psychic Readings

What happens after your five-minute trial is up?

The promo code ADD5 may score you psychic readings for free, but users can fear the unknown when paid mode activates. California Psychics ensures that the transition doesn’t drain your savings. Rather, a few online psychic readings for career and finance might help some users reach financial security if stars align.

The base price for the economical app is as low as one dollar per minute. That makes it a lucrative offer for inquisitive clients and newcomers that might hesitate to open their wallets for overpriced live psychics. Flexible price plans and automated payment systems streamline cash flow to ensure your money never goes to waste.

Why You'll Love It?



A rigorous screening ensures one receive prophesies with higher authority and more accuracy

Insightful free psychic readings are available from the get-go

User satisfaction remains a continuous priority for client support teams

Low service charges and affordable psychic reading services for new customers

One-stop platform for career psychic readings, spiritual advice, rune readings, love readings and other astrological advice

Animated tarot card readings available via mobile app

Why Some Skip?



A refund policy comes with a time limit

NO Emails. Online psychic readings via email and chat are unavailable, which can be a drawback for shy users

Mysticsense - A User-Friendly Platform for Career Psychics and Love Psychics

It excels where other sites fail because of its advanced filtration algorithm for online psychic readings. Users can handpick practitioners from a global pool of free psychics. It's still a tier two service provider because it doesn't match the scale and growth preceding platforms have achieved. However, the new generation can consider it an emerging contender for cosmic consultancy.

For this reason, reviewers (like us) list it as a must-try service for free psychic readings. The special specs discussed below explain why users are delighted to give this app a shot.

Prioritizing Instincts Over Gimmicks

Digital divination is on the rise. That makes it a lucrative space for con artists and scammers to dupe people. Hence, first-timers might get lured into a scam through gimmicks and free psychic reading promos. Mysticsense takes a stand against these money scammers by focusing on quality and assurance.

Users can feel comfortable knowing that every practitioner here underwent a scrutinized screening process. Due to this, only experienced advisors make it to the verified consultancy list. Subsequently, these tactics ensure that end users (aka you and us) experience an authentic and untampered medium reading.

Plus, with free psychics accessed through sign-ups, one doesn't need to worry about wasting money.

The Ultimate Online Psychic Tracker

Got only a minute to spare for a divine consultation? Don't fret. The cosmic channel simplifies psychic reading processes by making everything quick, easy, and snappy. Audience-approved profiles and reviews are available for new members to scroll. There's also a star rating system to check which reader remains on top and which one might provide subpar services. Once the user goes over details and enters relevant niche-specific keywords, connecting with the right advisor becomes a cakewalk.

Users can also check availability, keep track of calls, and drop reminder messages through the dashboard. The simplification ensures that your divination guide stays only a message away.

5 Bonus Minutes After Paid Registration

When in doubt, try a free psychic reading to figure life out. That's the mantra Mysticsense users adopt and the community as a whole promotes. Newcomers are welcome to assess whether divination is for them or not through a live demonstration. There's a simple condition. One needs to pay to stay for surety.

aside from that, various niche practitioners are accessible for consultation. The paying system remains easy to use and accommodative with variable prices available. However, cheap psychics might not have the same skills or experience as elite ones. So users might have to pay more to interact with some top contenders.

Luckily, prior clients share decent reviews for every tier. This implies that users shall receive a good psychic reading regardless.

Why Try?



Optimized filters for quicker response time to go live with reliable readers

Extended free psychic reading demos accessible after registration

A good mix of traditional and modern spiritual, clairvoyant, and oracle consultancy services

Local and international gurus approachable through a unique database

100% security and no foul play

Great client support at reasonable response time



Why Some People May Skip?



LESS diversity means that It doesn't have the same range as its competitors

EXPENSIVE. Prices can be steep for some elite services

Free Online Psychic Readings - All Your Questions Answered

Admittedly, when platforms promote free psychic reading, one questions its intent. Years of cyber scams and plausible faux fortune-telling gimmicks can many anyone skeptical. For these reasons, beginners are more cautious than users with past experiences.

Those interested in giving a free online psychic reading a shot must do so vigilantly.

Our comprehensive reviews pinpoint reputable and trusted platforms that withstand the test of time. Yet, a first-timer might still inquire about spiritual predictions and optimum ways to ensure time spent interacting with free psychics isn’t futile.

We’ve shortlisted questions people (like you) may ask before the demonstrative trial.

Find answers below:

What Tools Do the Best Online Psychics Use for Live Readings?

Balancing the best of these different worlds unlocks digital doors towards the best free psychic reading experience one can imagine.

Looking forward to psychic readings for free virtually?

Fortune tellers aren’t limiting themselves to archaic tools and outdated mantras. These professionals are ready to elevate digital experiences through high-tech specifications and seamless user interactions. They are eagerly adopting virtual tech to practice divination through online psychic readings.

Virtual forums are a great space for tarot card reading decks. I ching, astrological interpretations, and runes are other specialties that a highly skilled clairvoyant may possess. Designated consultants can equip users by foretelling the future and allowing clients to reflect on past actions.

What Qualities Do Intuitive Psychics Possess?

Gifted advisors know don’t care if users are opting for free psychic readings or paying them for the services. These practitioners use their instincts wisely and transcend space to assess auras across screens.

Professional bios and client testimonials give beginners an idea of the traits designated for free psychics to possess. One can use trials to know whether they should stay with the same reader or look around for another consultant. This builds rapport and enhances user experience for repeat clients.

Some things to observe during the session:

Does the reader respect user privacy or probe you with invasive questions? Are the prophecies accurate or ambiguous? Do you experience a transcending aural sensation or spiritual connection with them? Are sensitive themes discussed with nuance and care? Is the reader compassionate and caring?

Take notes and compare consultants if necessary. Then use the observations to appoint the right clairvoyant.

How Can Free Online Psychics Help You?

Life presents plot twists and unexpected turns regardless of social standings and beliefs. Inquisitive minds can use spiritual predictions to uncover universal secrets and resolve emotional distress.

For instance, free psychic love reading can guide users and help in navigating dating life or maintaining romantic relationships. Other niche specialties present a broader worldview. Clients can interpret divine wisdom to approach upcoming events, deep dive into emotional complexities, or understand the consequences of past life.

One can untangle these details by deciphering ancient runes, assessing the oscillation of crystals, or tracing birth charts. Every method brings a new secret to the surface.

Consequently, preparing users for the unexpected and balancing spiritual energies within them.

What Questions Should You Ask During a Free Online Psychic Chat?

Even the best free psychic reading platforms come with terms and conditions. Time remains a recurring clause for these offers. Newly registered members have 3 to 5 minutes to inquire about their fate. A significant amount of time can go into introductions and hesitancy if users enter the free psychic chat unprepared.

Moreover, many newcomers may find the time limit constricting. Yet, if one thinks closely and plays smartly, they can utilize the limited time for a free online psychic reading to uncover great truths. Consider sticking to a singular theme to prevent digression and being specific about wants and needs to ensure the prophecies aren’t vague.

Case in point, one can use the free psychic question to inquire about the following things:

What should the next steps in a [relationship, career, or financial investment] be?

How to regain spiritual clarity and contentment?

When will they find true love?

What do the coming months hold in terms of prosperity and happiness?

Is moving states the right decision for a career move?

How do partners resolve relationship conflicts?

Should one wait to make a financial decision or go with the flow?



Users have a short timeframe for inquiry. Avoid yes/no queries as they stall the process. Instead, aim to find specific events, emotions, occupational stress, and other life-related problems that create obstacles when one tries to unlock their potential.

Things can feel unclear during different life phases. Opt for a free psychic love reading or professional advice depending on current circumstances. One can receive support from experienced advisors to gain astronomical wisdom beyond reach. That way, if things go amiss users won’t falter. Rather, users can face challenges head-on with little or no trouble.

Do Reputable Psychic Readings Site Offer Unlimited Free Minutes?

Let’s cut the chase and talk about transactions and deals related to these mystical encounters. Newcomers might worry about the legitimacy of psychic readings for free and the hidden costs attached to these offers.

Different platforms apply unique rules to make these trials credible and secure. Some sites offer no-cost trials without any fee others may ask for a small registration fee. The free trial compensates for that money. Plus, multiple discounts are up for grabs throughout an active membership.

For instance, cheap psychic readings for new customers always come with a discount. Site administrators cut off 50% or more from initial charges during the welcome period. Users can make the most of these offers by scheduling multiple meetings. They can do so with the free psychics they interact with throughout the trial or a new practitioner.

How Do You Find Out If You’re Talking to a Real Psychic?

Beginners make the mistake of interacting with bots instead of genuine and real free psychics when they venture into online forums. It can put anyone off since you receive generic answers instead of genuine spiritual predictions.

How does one spot a fake or AI-powered reader?

Watch out for these red flags:

Free psychic readings are charged on the account despite the promotional message

Personal questions receive canned responses

The free psychic reader keeps talking in a loop or repeating phrases

The practitioners offer spells, curse breakers, and potions as solutions to pragmatic problems

The site glitches and loads slowly because of poor optimization

Overall, the first impression feels lacklustre. Users often regret the prophecy and gain no clarity after the meeting. These experiences indicate that something is afoot, and the reader may not have good intentions for the targeted audiences.

Make Way for Free Psychic Readings with Professional Advisors

When entangled in relationship drama or office politics, one may find themselves isolated. Free psychics can guide clients out of messy situations. They provide a mix of mysticism that seeks wisdom from ancient and contemporary practice. The balance makes it easier for users to resonate with the advice and implement on it.

So which free online psychic reading sites are coveted by the budding cosmic community?

*Drum roll*

The best free psychic reading sites are…

Kasamba for amazing insights and authentic predictions

for amazing insights and authentic predictions California Psychics for prices that fit budgets

for prices that fit budgets Psychic Source for unconditional client-driven support with verified free psychics

for unconditional client-driven support with verified free psychics Mysticsense, with its optimized user experiences

We tested these portals ourselves to guarantee a smooth, scam free journey. So try one of these popular databases for free psychics today to learn universal secrets.

