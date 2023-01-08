Free Psychic Reading: Best Websites for Phone & Chat Readings with Free Psychics

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Though most challenges in life may be overcome with rationality alone, others require tapping into a more expanded state of consciousness.

For individuals who are willing to stay optimistic, a reading by a genuine psychic reader on the internet might be a helpful step in the right direction.

Psychic readings have come a long way. Today you can get reliable advice from one without leaving your house.

Even better, it’s possible to get a reading at no cost.

And the best part? Numerous places online have special deals allowing you to get a psychic reading online for free.

If you're looking for a free online psychic reading to get answers about your love life, personal finances, or anything else that's bothering you, keep reading to discover our top 6 picks for the best places to do so.

Free Online Psychic Services: Our Top 6 Picks

Kasamba: Best online psychics for love readings (70% OFF + FREE minutes) AskNow: Unmatched finance readings (*FREE minutes) Keen: Best psychics for spiritual guidance (10-mins for $1.99) Psychic Source: Go-to site for psychic mediums ($1/min rates) Oranum: Most interactive video sessions (10,000 FREE credits) Mysticsense: Best psychics for the budget conscious

Avoid Scams! Only get a FREE Reading from a Trusted Network

When having a free psychic reading online, you must pay attention to the following details to make the most of your consultation.

Ridiculous Claims To Keep You on the Line

Let's begin with this essential piece of guidance.

While participating in any online psychic reading session, you must say something if the psychic begins to make ridiculous claims or gets obnoxiously vague.

Request that they respond to your query in a manner that is easy for you to comprehend.

If they persist in being cryptic or making absurd assertions, you should conclude that you're working with the wrong psychic and put a stop to the reading.

Letting the Call Drag on

Some psychic websites won’t automatically end the session when your free minutes run out. To avoid this, make sure you get a reading on a verified established network like Kasamba. You should also find out what happens when your free minutes are up.

Will the call end? Will there be a notification so you know to end the call yourself? Make sure you double check.

Unnecessary Slow Responses

Your consultant needs to maintain the same level of productivity regardless of whether they are working for payment or for free.

Though it's not always the case, a psychic who wastes time in the reading is something to keep an eye out for.

A psychic reading conducted online takes place on a timer regardless of whether or not payment is involved.

If you've purchased a package that also offers free mins, paying close attention to the psychic's timing throughout the allotted free time is essential. This will help you get the most out of your reading.

Getting Lost in the Conversation

The few free minutes you have are not for you and the free psychics to engage in a casual discussion. Nope! They are for the psychic reader to wow you with their ability to provide accurate psychic predictions.

When getting a free psychic reading, it's best to let the psychic take the lead. Keep in mind that the reason you went to the psychic in the first place was to hear what they had to say.

Once you’ve posed the question, you try to abstain from mentioning anything more until the reader explicitly asks you to elaborate on anything.

>> Related Articles <<

1. Kasamba: Insightful FREE Psychic Love Reading

Kasamba frequently features among the best online psychic reading services, and it’s not hard to see why.

With over two decades of expertise and numerous expert psychics, Kasamba has been at the forefront of providing top-notch psychic services.

And when it comes to issues involving the heart, Kasamba's gifted psychics are known as veterans of the profession.

They can provide guidance on various situations, ranging from courtship to marriage life and life partner links to separation or divorce. Many of the psychics at Kasamba make bold claims about their knowledge of love, relationships, and healing from heartbreak.

However, apart from love readings, Kasamba offers a vast selection of psychic readings. In fact, Kasamba provides more options to attempt to understand the secrets of life than any online psychic service available today.

On this platform, you can get astrology readings, fortune-telling, tarot-reading, angel-card consultation, astrological readings, palm readings, and divine readings.

How To Enjoy FREE Psychic Love Readings on Kasamba

You get 3 FREE mins of conversation time with each psychic reader you test. And after your first reading, you'll get an additional 3 FREE minutes at no further cost.

One of the most challenging aspects of getting a psychic reading online for the first time is deciding which reader is best for you.

Thankfully, Kasamba aims to ease this transition by footing the bill for your free trial.

Not only can you speak to every new psychic for free (as mentioned above), but newcomers also get 70% OFF as well.

So, if you've ever considered receiving a psychic reading but were afraid to take the plunge, you should consider taking advantage of Kasamba’s free readings for first-timers.

2. AskNow: Accurate FREE Psychic Readings on Finance

Boasting over 15 years of experience in digital psychic readings, AskNow has earned a place among the best psychic networks.

AskNow is possibly the most rigorous website in terms of vetting their online psychic readers or advisers, and for good reason.

They provide some of the most insightful and helpful readings on finance and wealth concerns.

For this reason, you can rest assured that you'll have a far lower chance of encountering bogus psychics who will provide you with dangerously off-base forecasts, especially if you're discussing delicate topics like money.

We also love AskNow's filter and sorting engine. This tool makes it effortless to identify a qualified adviser who shares your interests.

Furthermore, it allows you to restrict your inquiry to specific criteria, such as the kind of reading material or gadget that most appeals to you or pricing within your budget.

How To Enjoy a Free Psychic Reading on AskNow

AskNow offers among the most intriguing promotions for free web psychic readings.

Here's why.

AskNow is unique in that it organizes its online psychic readers in several classes depending on skill and price, unlike many competing services. The Master Psychics are at the very top of this grading; they are considered the best and the most costly option at AskNow.

But there is a way out of this predicament.

Provided this is your 1st time using AskNow's services, the company will give you 5 FREE mins with a Master Psychic if you accept to buy their $1/min starter package.

Although this 30-minute introductory bundle costs $30, the 5 FREE Master mins included as a reward are worth $65 on their own.

To put it another way, for $30, you will receive a maximum of 35 minutes of reading with a high-quality internet psychic, which, if purchased separately, would cost you more than $100.

While not entirely free, this bargain earns bonus points for providing what amounts to very affordable online psychic readings.

3. Keen: FREE Psychic Chat for Spiritual & Aura Readings

For over two decades, Keen has been at the forefront as one of the most trustworthy online resources for reliable psychic readings. The website is home to the biggest community of virtual phone psychics worldwide.

Their psychic readers are well-versed in spirituality and aura readings and can assist you in finding restoration and equilibrium even amid adversity by guiding you through the process.

Keen is committed to helping you find the ideal advisor for your needs, so they've built a simple search engine that allows you narrow down your options by pricing, specialty, and the tools they employ.

Keen's clairvoyant psychics appear sincere in their desire to guide you toward your life's actual purpose, whether by clearing bad energy or resolving issues in your personal, financial, or professional life.

How To Enjoy a Free Psychic Reading on Keen

Keen is an excellent place to start if you’re seeking spiritual direction in this challenging world. The site offers free psychic readings to new clients, making it easy to test out different online psychics before committing to a paid reading.

If this is your first time using Keen, you get the first 3 mins of your initial reading at no cost.

This is a great deal since the general principle dictates that if you don't establish rapport with a psychic advisor immediately, the odds are they might not be the proper counsel for you.

Keen appears to be aware of the potential vulnerability of the online psychic reader-client relationship and is, therefore, ready to let you take some baby steps without leaving a dent in your wallet.

New Keen users also get a 10-minute bundle for just $1.99. Not technically free, but at $0.19 per min, this is a reasonably cheap bargain that lets you try out several different internet psychic readers till you discover the best fit.

4. Psychic Source: Compassionate FREE Psychic Readings with Mediums

It should be no surprise that Psychic Source, the earliest of the digital psychic reading sites reviewed in this piece, is an excellent destination to hunt for a diverse selection of free psychic readings.

You can choose an internet psychic who has undergone rigorous testing and screening by a professional team using their user-friendly, dynamic Find a Psychic feature.

In addition, you can select any form of reading your heart wants, including astrology readings, readings of angel cards, past life readings, runes, tarot readings, and even destiny psychic predictions.

However, the array of well-known psychic mediums working for the company is what makes Psychic Source a force to reckon with in the psychic industry.

These online psychics have the experience and skills to provide profound spiritual readings through the website.

Furthermore, Psychic Source has an insightful Articles and Media section that offers intriguing content on various spiritual topics, ranging from astrology readings to the most recent developments in pioneering psychology.

How To Enjoy an Absolutely FREE Psychic Reading on Psychic Source

Most internet psychic readers advertise free mins as part of an introductory package deal, but Psychic Source provides genuine free psychic reading online. Yes, you read that right.

But, there is a catch.

The oracle card and Native American spirit animal readings offered without charge on Psychic Source aren't done by actual internet psychic readers. Instead, the site relies on Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms pre-programmed and automated to provide these readings.

These readings aren't exactly psychic in the traditional sense, and despite the fact that they are amusing and even a little bit creepy in regards to their correctness, you should not expect them to be.

Thankfully, Psychic Source still offers free minutes with ACTUAL psychic readers. When you purchase an initial package for $1 per min, as is customary on most psychic reading sites, you get 3 FREE mins to use on the service.

5. Oranum: FREE Psychics for In-Person Video Readings

Oranum is perhaps the most theatric of the websites covered in this piece. Consequently, it is most likely the most entertaining location to have an online psychic reading.

Phone psychic readings are available, but the video broadcast is where most of their readers shine. Oranum also offers an intriguing insight into the best online psychic readers on their platform, thanks to their weekly client voting practice.

Here, customers vote for the most impressive new psychic reader and the best psychic overall.

Oranum considers itself not only as a venue to get in touch with a psychic online but also a kind of temple where anybody who has a spiritual message they feel driven to communicate can share.

The site offers a wide range of services, including virtual tarot readings, fortune telling, exotic sound baths, and pet psychics.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading on Oranum

Oranum's free psychic chat feature is a way to narrow down your search for the best psychic online, and it's without a doubt the service's biggest selling point (besides the vibrant video backgrounds).

Visit the site's main page, where you'll discover thumbnails of every active reader, and click on one to access the real-time chat room.

You'll be able to tell which ones are currently streaming by looking for a notification tag inside their image.

Once you've clicked on their picture, you'll be able to view them in their tiny tableau set, ready to answer your queries.

After that, you can ask a question by typing it in and getting an immediate answer on your screen.

Even though this website does not provide any additional free time or psychic services, the free chat psychic readings allow you to participate in and see an almost limitless number of mini-free psychic readings before you commit.

6. Mysticsense: FIVE-minute Psychic Reading Free of Charge

Mysticsense isn't particularly flashy, but it is one of the best psychic websites to get a quality online psychic reading. Moreover, It has the lowest overall pricing amongst the online psychic reading websites examined in this piece.

Mysticsense also provides various services related to phone psychic readings, including astrology, fortune telling, and tarot readings.

In addition, Mysticsense provides many different avenues through which you can get a psychic reading. These avenues include phone psychics, chat psychics, and real-time video readings.

However, they excel at providing career-related psychic readings. If advancing your career is the most crucial thing in your life, Mysticsense is probably the best psychic website for you.

Additionally, their intuitive search feature makes finding the proper online psychic a breeze.

And through the Advisor’s Rating status, you get to learn a reader's level of expertise, how other users feel about that person's psychic talent, and how they interact with others, providing insight into the reader's work.

How To Get a Free Psychic Reading on Mysticsense

Mysticsense offers free 5 mins for your initial paid reading to entice you to use their excellent service. You just need to pay a minimum deposit of $10 and set up your account on the website using your credit card to be eligible for these free minutes.

After that, you can pick a good psychic and schedule an appointment. Once you have finished your first reading with Mysticsense, you will automatically get credit for the first 5 mins of reading time on your account.

How We Chose the Best Free Psychic Reading Websites

Site Reputation

There is no substitute for a good reputation in the psychic reading industry.

Advertising on a grand scale may bring in new consumers initially, but maintaining their loyalty over time requires providing a product that continuously meets or exceeds customer expectations.

Each online psychic reading website evaluated here, from the 30-year-old Psychic Source to the relative newcomer Oranum, was chosen because of its reliability and longevity in the industry.

Screening Process

The providers of many commercial psychic services require their service providers to have attended an accredited educational institution and have a license to practice.

But anybody can claim that they have psychic abilities, right?

Incorrect.

Perhaps this was the case in the past when the bulk of those who practiced spiritual reading were scam artists and others called themselves "mentalists."

However, in 2022, the most reliable online psychic reading platforms (including all the ones reviewed in this article) do thorough background checks on their advisers and limit their access to communicate with customers beyond the site.

Introductory Offers

It's normal to be apprehensive about doing something.

This holds true for nearly anything, but it is particularly relevant when discussing something as enigmatic and outlandish as psychic services.

When you include the possibility of experiencing sticker shock from learning you’ll pay on a per-minute basis, the choice of whether or not to obtain a psychic reading may suddenly become rather challenging.

When selecting the best online psychic reading sites for online psychic readings to include in this post, one of the most crucial considerations we gave was the availability of introductory deals.

We think that introductory discounts and new customer bargains are crucial indicators of good faith as they show a firm is confident in its product.

Customer Reviews

We did background checks on all of the psychic websites featured in this piece.

One of the most significant things we checked was what previous clients had to say about the quality of services they received.

Customer feedback is an essential component of any service's quality assurance program.

But, in the case of an online platform offering psychic readings, it serves as the only valid evidence that the people they employ as readers are actually carrying out their duties.

Keeping this in mind, we’re pleased to report that every website evaluated here is sincere in disclosing the customer reviews they had accumulated from every psychic reader they employed.

>> Related Articles <<

Getting a FREE Psychic Reading Online: FAQ

Why Do Psychic Reading Services Offer Free Online Reading?

Psychic reading services may offer a free psychic reading session to get new users to try their product.

Reputable online psychic reading websites may sometimes provide free psychic reading sessions (often in the form of free-minute readings).

People who haven't participated in a digital psychic reading session before would benefit greatly from the opportunity to speak with a genuine psychic reader for a short period at no cost.

This would allow them to experience firsthand what psychic prophecies entail and give them an idea of whether or not they would want to pursue this line of inquiry further.

Free mins of spiritual readings are also a terrific way for people who have tried them before to get back into the practice, especially in these tough financial times when they may feel the need to revisit a type of therapy they find helpful.

What Types of Free Readings Are There?

There are several types of free psychic readings online. They include:

Free Trials via Trusted Psychic Sites

The most typical option for those seeking a free internet psychic reading is a free trial. The first time a customer schedules a reading with a psychic, they may get a free trial period of a certain number of minutes.

A consumer may write a query and obtain a free answer from a psychic reader at certain online psychic reading platforms that provide free chat psychics, allowing the buyer to determine whether or not they have a rapport with the adviser before making a financial commitment.

Free Psychic Question via AI Readings

AI (artificial intelligence) readings, sometimes called "automated readings," are oracles created by computers and based on digital processes to deliver answers to queries posed in writing or as a series of multiple-choice options.

On the other hand, there are AI oracles that may be activated with the push of a button and do not need any human participation whatsoever.

Though it uses cutting-edge technology, internet psychic readings rely on a not-so-new concept: unpredictability.

Most traditional oracles used in ancient times, such as tarot cards, I Ching, and runes, all use the same randomization concept to make their predictions.

AI readings are often entertaining, and their responses sometimes seem strangely prophetic. Still, they are not a suitable alternative for obtaining a precise free psychic reading online from a real psychic.

Free Psychic Readings via Facebook Groups

Provided you don't have high hopes for the reading, there's no reason not to take advantage of free psychics on Facebook.

While it's possible that some of the people offering free psychic readings are legit, it's also possible that many free psychics on the platform are just amateurs who are confusing their intuition for ESP.

It's also important to remember that the free psychics who oversee psychic Facebook pages usually do it in their free time and are frequently flooded with inquiries.

When Is the Best Time To Get a Free Psychic Reading?

The best time to get free online psychic readings depends on your intent.

For instance, if you're just seeking to have some fun, the best time to receive a free internet psychic reading from a site like Kasamba is when the prices are the lowest.

However, because free psychic reading online often refers to the free minutes added to many different promotional packages, it is in your best interest to look around until you locate the best offer that suits your needs.

If you want a psychic read for more solid reasons, the ideal time to obtain one is when you have some spare time and can use it to compare prices and choose the most satisfactory service for your needs.

Note that the allotted free minutes generally won't be sufficient for deep reading, and you will have to spend extra to get a meaningful response.

Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?

Yes, free psychic readings can be accurate.

However, the accuracy depends on whether or not you know what to expect from the reading. The phrase "free psychic reading" often refers to the free minutes provided as part of a promotional package made available by a psychic reading website.

The psychic's goal in these few minutes is to spark your interest enough to convince you to commit to a lengthier, paid reading. Hence, it is in their best interest to give you an accurate psychic reading so you will be encouraged to do so.

And as we’ve mentioned, free online psychic readings come in various forms, including those provided by internet oracles powered by artificial intelligence.

However, even if some of their responses provoke your thoughts, we wouldn't go so far as to call them accurate psychic readings online. At the very least, they are not as accurate as information from a true psychic would be.

What Type of Questions Can I Ask During a Free Reading?

You are free to ask whatever query you choose in free reading. However, you should adhere to the recommended practices outlined below to make the most of your session:

Keep your queries short : Your response may be given in 2 mins and 50 seconds or less because free readings are often quick. Therefore, keep your questions short and precise.

: Your response may be given in 2 mins and 50 seconds or less because free readings are often quick. Therefore, keep your questions short and precise. Ask questions that have meaning to you: Pose inquiries that you've been thinking about for some time and mean something to you. It will be simpler for the reader to grab onto something you have given some thought to instead of an idea that merely occurred to you. In addition, be sure the question you ask is one whose response will shed some light for you. This will reveal what kind of person your psychic is.

Where to Get a FREE Psychic Reading Online? Our Verdict

Let’s get straight to the answer!

Kasamba gives you 3 free minutes of chat time with every new adviser you try (plus 70% OFF & FREE minutes on your first reading). This is a fantastic opportunity to get a feel of various online readers before choosing one to work exclusively with.

On the other hand, if you buy AskNow's $1/min plan, you'll get 5 complimentary master mins with one of their top-tier online psychics, equivalent to $65.

And finally, some sites, like Psychic Source, provide affordable $1/min rates plus 100% FREE computer-generated AI readings, like readings based on oracle cards or Native American spirit animals.

As you know, online psychic readings are undeniably popular, but their fees are often calculated per minute, making it challenging to afford them regularly.

That’s why, if you're concerned about your financial situation like most of us, we’re sure you've entertained the idea that you might obtain a free psychic reading online at some point in your life.

Thankfully, all of the sites above are legit options that offer some form of discount sufficient enough to make the fascinating realm of psychic readings far cheaper for the regular individual.

Try it out if you have a couple of minutes to spare.