How To Get a Free Background Check Online? – No Credit Card Needed

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Whether you're looking to run a background check on a friend, relative, neighbor, or even yourself, the internet has made conducting a free background check easier than ever. But it still requires some savvy know-how.

That's why we’ve done all the hard work for you and found out how you can get a free background check online. A 100% free background check is possible but it won’t always give you the best results. We recommend you to use TruthFinder, a quality people search engine that can get you highly-valuable information on any individual for a very reasonable price.

Continue reading to find out how to conduct a background check free and whether a paid-for background check service might be the superior choice.

Is There a Totally Free Background Check?

It's no secret that the federal government checks all potential employees' backgrounds very thoroughly before making a job offer. Understandably, the CIA is well-known for performing particularly stringent vetting. Of course, the general public doesn't have the same resources available to check out the people that they come in contact with day-to-day.

While you can't carry out secret service-style background checks, there are plenty of free background check resources available from government agencies that allow ordinary people to perform background checks on individuals.

The general public can access information like criminal records, property information, financial data, history of arrests, driving records, and plenty of other useful records that can help you decide if a person is safe to have around your family. In some areas, you may be able to get the information you need online. Other states require you to visit a courthouse to access the data using a portal.

Should I Do a Free Background Check?

You can technically run a background check free of cost. However, it’s not the best option. A 100% free background check option will sometimes take several days to get the information you need. More often than not, the information you get is too old or incomplete.

This is why we recommend you use background check services like TruthFinder, Intelius, or Instant Checkmate. These can bring you super-fast and highly accurate results for a very reasonable price!

Check the prices here:

Can You Do a Free Background Check on Yourself?

If you're unsure what your potential employer may see on your records, you need to know how to get a free background check. The first and most important method you should consider is obtaining a free FBI check on yourself from the government.

All American residents can use this database to access their nationwide background records. When you enter your personal information, the search tool checks it against official records.

There are a few reasons that it's a good idea to get a free FBI background check when you're applying for a new job. If there is incorrect information on your file that could harm your employment prospects, it gives you the opportunity to ask the relevant organization to amend it.

Doing this helps you avoid missing out on a job offer because the hiring manager felt concerned by inaccurate data. Note that a free FBI personal check can take up to 5 days to deliver results. If you can’t wait that long, use TruthFinder to run a personal background check on yourself.

Free Public Data Check

You can also choose to check your own background information on state and county records. The public can access most court arrest records from local or state agencies. However, some states do not allow civilians to see comprehensive criminal records, although you can access records on misdemeanors, felonies, and criminal convictions.

Bear in mind that you will need to check the records for all your previous addresses if you've moved county or state. You can do this by googling the records for your state or county, for example, by typing in 'Maine State court records' or 'Cumberland County Clerk of Courts records'.

Can You Get a Free Background Check Without a Credit Card?

If you don't have the budget to use a professional background check service, it's possible to obtain a check without a credit card. Free checks will still allow you to find out whether you have cause to be concerned about an individual. Accessing the county court records is an effective way to find sensitive information such as criminal histories.

Three-quarters of civil and criminal courts allow you to access records of previous dockets over the internet. Almost all of them allow members of the public to look at records in-person at the courthouse. While some areas charge a small fee, many states allow you to do this without payment or a credit card.

3 Best Background Check Services for Fast & Accurate Results

As mentioned above, free background checks take too long and often offer incomplete information. Using a high-quality service is a much better choice if you can afford to pay a light fee.

TruthFinder – All-Round Best Background Check Site

TruthFinder is well-known as a popular background check website that boasts a number of useful features, including people search, dark web scan, reverse phone lookup, and background checks.

By inputting the target's phone number, name or address, TruthFinder produces highly accurate, thorough background reports on any individual. The background check tool specifically includes misdemeanor offenses, traffic court records, court records, nearby sex offenders, and more.

Background reports can discover a person's friends, exes, past roommates, business associates, relatives, and so on. Moreover, the phone lookup tool is capable of finding out the caller's full name, plus people associated with the number, email addresses, social media accounts, and more.

Unlimited searches with monthly subscription

Intelius - Best for Criminal Background Reports

Intelius is a thorough people lookup service, best for criminal background checks. The search tool on Intelius can scan records for a person's employment history, court records, financial records, criminal history, education background, and more.

Plus, the reverse phone lookup service is extremely useful and can uncover businesses associated with the number. Other features include the reverse address lookup service that can reveal the names of people registered at that address and information regarding any known sex offenders in the local area.

Seven-day trial after purchasing a single report

Instant Checkmate - Most User-Friendly Background Check Tool

One of the more user-friendly background check websites, Instant Checkmate, allows users to uncover information about their target using their name and state or city they live in. Reports uncover a wide range of data, including contact information, date of birth, relatives, court records, bankruptcies, employment history, and much more.

It's even possible to uncover the target's estimated income, financial pending dues, and whether they have any online registered accounts on specific sites such as dating profiles. Read more in our Instant Checkmate review.

Five-day trial available for $1.00

How To Carry Out a Free Government Background Check

One of the simplest ways to carry out a free background check is to use the online tool at freepeoplescan.com. This website uses an advanced background search engine and has access to a wide range of local, state, and county records. You can see many of the records held online without spending a dime.

While certain information is unavailable to regular citizens, the Freedom of Information Act has significantly increased the amount of data that regular people can access. Whether you want to check the background of a childcare professional, a potential romantic partner, or an employee, you can see a surprising amount of information by carrying out simple background checks online.

How to Get a 100% Free Background Check Online

It's certainly possible to get a 100% free background check online, although you'll need to devote some time to the task. First, you need to establish which state and county hold the information you require. For example, you may wish to find records from Cumberland County in Maine.

Start by typing the phrase 'Cumberland County Clerk of Courts Records' into your search engine. This method provides a link to the Cumberland county portal containing its court history and records. It's essential to make sure that the page you use is an official portal and not one of the many fake websites posing as state records.

The obvious limitation of this method is that you won't find information from other areas where that person may have previously lived. If they haven't always resided in that state or county, you may need to check other jurisdictions.

If you're unsure about the individual's address history, you'll get a more thorough result using a paid background check service. This may be the wisest move if the background check is particularly important, for example, if you are considering hiring a babysitter or nanny to care for your children.

Click Here to Perform a Thorough Nationwide Background Check Online

How To Get a Free Criminal Background Check

It's quick and easy to get a free criminal background check using the County Clerk of Courts records. However, you can also request information from the sheriff or state correctional department.

Using the previous example, you could run a search engine query for 'Maine Corrections Inmate Search'. This makes it straightforward to find the state portal, where you can access free criminal background check information about prisoners and probationers.

Alternatively, you could perform this search at a county level by typing in 'Cumberland County Sheriff inmate search.' The results include a link to the sheriff's office records where you can find information on current inmates.

You only need a person's full name to find any criminal history free of charge. Please note that some areas may make a small charge to access the records, but that's relatively unusual.

Government, FBI, and CIA Background Checks

Browsing through FBI background records is incredibly interesting and could unearth some fascinating historical information. Although it isn't like a regular background check, the FBI has an online vault accessible to the general public. The website lets you find reams of information on famous cases from the past and more recent records.

There is an incredible wealth of categories and records to look through, and it can be handy for completing academic assignments or simply to spend a fun few hours looking at well-known cases.

It's unclear how the FBI decides which records to make available, and you shouldn't expect to find sensitive information about ongoing investigations. However, it's well worth a look just for fun.

Why Are Nationwide Background Checks Important?

It's relatively straightforward to get a free background check if the person you're vetting has never moved to the area. However, the average individual moves roughly every 5.5 years. This can make it challenging to know which geographic areas you should focus your search on. Therefore, the solution is to carry out a nationwide background check.

You can carry out a nationwide background check via the state or another agency, but please be aware that they will ask for a fingerprint scan. You can find contact details for the relevant agencies in your state at the end of this article.

However, if you prefer to carry out anonymous background checks online, you can use the following link. Simply type in the individual's name and home state to determine if there is anything concerning you should know about them.

How To Get a Free Background Check Online: The Bottom Line

Running a completely free background check is not impossible. However, depending on the records you wish to access and the state your target lives in, chances are opting to complete a manual search via the methods discussed above will take up a lot of your time.

It might just be easier and far quicker to rely on a paid-for site such as TruthFinder or Intelius. These sites provide thorough, nationwide background checks, perfect for performing a detailed search on your new neighbor, online date, relative, and even yourself.

Related Articles