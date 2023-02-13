Background Check Florida: Criminal Background Check FL 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Need to know how to do a background check in Florida? You've lucked out since you've found the internet's most thorough resource on doing a background check in the state of Florida.

We'll not only explain how to run a background check in the Sunshine State but also point you in the direction of the top background check services in the state. Please be aware that it is not as simple as it may appear to get public documents in the state of Florida.

Background information about a certain individual might be like looking for a needle in a haystack, even if it is accessible in the public domain. We've found that the best Criminal Background Check FL services are the ones that provide results in a few seconds.

Best Background Check Florida Services

Truthfinder – Best Overall for Background Check Florida

– Best Overall for Background Check Florida Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for FL Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for FL Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What is a Background Check Florida?

Verifying one's background check Florida is an exhaustive search of all available local, state, and federal databases for details on a certain person. A person's name, phone number, or email address may all be used to access their public data and learn more about them.

A background check Florida's public records may turn up a wealth of data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, education levels, employers, addresses, moves, arrest histories, court records, sex offenders, social media accounts, and even property ownership.

But it's a long shot to gather all this material by manually searching public records. Using Florida background check services increases the likelihood that you will obtain reliable information about an individual's past.

Background check Florida companies utilize the personal details you submit to access a database containing billions of records from state and federal government agencies. The information is then compiled into an understandable and shareable background check Florida report.

The following information could be seen in a typical Florida background check report:

Bankruptcies

Weapons licenses

Educational history

Aliases

Criminal history and arrest records

Liens

Professional certifications

Financial resources

Age and birthdate

Photographs

Employment background

Social media accounts

Records from civil courts

Name in full

How to Run a Florida Background Check?

There are two ways to do a Florida background check: one is challenging and the other is simple. The challenging option requires contacting relevant governmental agencies, making a public records request, and then manually examining those documents for the needed information.

Running a background check Florida using a persons search service like TruthFinder is a simple method. By doing so, you may do a background check Florida on a person by just inputting their name, city of residence, or phone number.

Even better, you can seek someone using their email address by utilizing reverse email lookup tools.

To use the FL background check service, just provide the minimal information you have about a person, and it will search its database. The procedure could take a few minutes, but if it takes longer, you can be confident that you're getting a lot of real information.

How Can I Access Public Records in Florida?

The Freedom of Information Act put into effect in the 1960s, has made it easier for anybody to get documents, albeit it is still fairly challenging.

Some public employees take a long time to respond to requests for data because some government organizations only save paper records while others store data online.

Florida, like other states, has a broad range of government agencies that save different types of public documents. Depending on the kind of information you're looking for, Florida public records may be available to you.

The following public documents are held by several agencies in Florida:

Court records

Vital Statistics

Data on prisoners

Criminal records

Requesting access to public documents in Florida is the legal means by which to get this information. Requests may be sent to the Florida Public Records Coordinator through email, regular mail, fax, or even the telephone.

Requests for access to public records must include explicit language demonstrating

A deadline by which you would want to receive the materials

Name

Either mail or email may be used to distribute documents.

Contact information

The title of the document

Specific details about the document

Florida Background Check Laws

As opposed to several other states, Florida law does not prohibit Florida background checks for employment-related reasons. Florida does not have a state-level fair hiring or ban-the-box statute; however, several counties and towns have their own versions of these regulations.

Florida strongly supports background checks, and companies that do them are protected from lawsuits for negligent hiring practices.

An employer in Florida is not considered negligent if they do a background check that includes a check of criminal history. If they are unable to identify anything that would disqualify the applicant, they go ahead and employ or promote them.

Florida Background Check Restrictions

Several regulations in Florida, both statewide and in certain counties, limit the use of background checks for employment-related purposes. Below, we've listed a few significant limitations along with their implications for Florida companies.

Florida Background Check Arrest Records

Employers are permitted to inquire about arrest records and take them into account when making employment decisions in Florida. Arrest records are often excluded from criminal background check Florida reports, including Florida background checks.

Florida Background Check Sealed or Expunged Records

Applicants for jobs are not permitted to disclose any sealed or deleted arrest or conviction records. These offenses don't exist, therefore they won't show up on a background check of Florida state records.

Florida Background Check Criminal Records

Background checks are legal in the state of Florida for both public and private sector employers (among other methods).

Public companies may refuse to hire someone with a criminal record only if they have been convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor of the first degree, and only if the nature of the crime committed is directly relevant to the job in question.

Misdemeanor convictions of a lesser degree may be taken into consideration by private employers. A candidate's criminal record should be evaluated in light of the job requirements at all times.

A company that explicitly states it will not recruit anybody with a criminal history might face discrimination charges under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This is a very severe accusation, and it might have far-reaching repercussions.

Ban the Box – Background Check Florida

Unlike several other states, Florida does not have a statewide "ban the box" statute. The practice of asking about a potential employee's criminal history is prohibited by law in a number of jurisdictions throughout the state.

Some local governments in Florida have outlawed the practice of checking the box on employment forms. These include those in Tampa, Clearwater, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami-Dade County, Pompano Beach, Sarasota, Petersburg, St. Petersburg, and Tallahassee.

In the six Florida counties of Daytona Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, and Miami-Dade, employers are prohibited from conducting background checks on job applicants unless they have extended conditional offers of employment.

No county in Florida has passed an ordinance banning the box for private firms at this time.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Florida Go?

In Florida, there is no statute of limitations on the scope of a background check. Most tests, especially background checks on criminal history, are indefinite.

Florida businesses doing background checks should be aware that local ban-the-box laws may limit the use of conviction records in determining hiring choices.

Consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) in Florida are forbidden from sharing the following information during a background check in accordance with the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA):

All tax liens that were older than seven years as of the report date had been paid in full.

Court-related disputes and convictions or arrests older than seven years prior to the report date will be excluded.

Negative information that is older than seven years as of the date of the report (except than criminal convictions) is considered outdated.

Cases filed under Title 11 that have been discharged for more than 10 years as of the date of the report

Any data that has been collected more than seven years prior to the date of the report

When doing nationwide background checks, firms in Florida should be aware that the statute of limitations for doing so varies by state and territory in the United States.

For instance, some regions prohibit the FCRA from disclosing a person's criminal history for as long as 10 years, while others let it for as long as is required.

What Can You Find With a Background Check Florida?

Florida background checks provide a surprising amount of information about a person. Using a reliable persons search service like TruthFinder or Intelius, you may get all of the below details in a single background check report.

Personal Information

Personal details are always included first in a background check report, so you can quickly determine whether you've got the appropriate individual. Information that could be included includes the person's real name, age, date of birth, any aliases they use, and perhaps a picture.

Jobs and Education

You could also learn details on their education and professional background, such as their high school and college attended and previous places of employment.

It is important to note that unless your background check service is FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) compliant, you cannot utilize this data for the purpose of screening potential employees or tenants.

Possible Relatives and Associates

This section identifies potential family members, friends, and colleagues associated with the person you’re looking up. You may even find your own background check report if you’re looking up a relative.

FL Contact Information

The Florida background check report might also include contact information like phone numbers and emails. If you're doing a company background check Florida, you'll find this section very helpful.

FL Criminal Records

All Florida background checks must use Florida police and court public data as sources for criminal and arrest history. If they were tried in court, you may learn details like the sort of crime committed, the date it occurred, and the name of the court that heard their case.

FL Property Information

If you're attempting to assess someone's financial stability, this part might be quite helpful. Information such as current addresses, tax assessments, sales prices, land values, mortgage amounts, car titles, VINs, and more may be uncovered.

Related Links

This section covers any online sites that may connect to the individual you’re looking for. If there are any, you can locate their social media pages, news articles, personal websites, and blogs.

How Long Does a Background Check Florida Take?

How you do your Florida background check might also affect the results. It just takes a few minutes to do a single background check report using a reliable person search service like Truthfinder. It's now simple to do a large number of tests and get thorough feedback.

Manual background checks in Florida might take anywhere from one to three business days. In particular, while conducting thorough professional background checks on prospective renters and workers.

5 Best Services for Background Check Florida

Now that you know how easy it is to do a background check Florida with the aid of the best background check services, let's take a closer look at the top five services. We shall evaluate these offerings by presenting a quick synopsis of their salient characteristics and contrasting them with one another.

When doing a background check Florida, you'll also learn which people-searching website is ideal under various circumstances.

TruthFinder – Best Overall for Background Check Florida

Truthfinder is towards the top of Florida background check services. You may quickly and easily do a wide variety of searches on its website by entering names, phone numbers, or email addresses.

With access to one of the states of Florida's most comprehensive public record databases, it may generate a substantial quantity of credible information on a certain person.

By combining its background check services with technology for monitoring the dark web, TruthFinder provides access to data that is unavailable anywhere online. The monthly cost of using TruthFinder is $28.05, with a two-month plan costing you $46.

To learn more about why Truthfinder is the best option for a Florida background check, read this comprehensive TruthFinder review.

Intelius – Best Florida Background Check Service for Accuracy

When it comes to Florida background checks, Intelius is on par with TruthFinder. The nicest thing about this worldwide persons search tool is how precise the results are.

It's very identical to TruthFinder in function, and its database of over 20 billion public records means you have access to a trove of information on virtually anybody in Florida.

Intelius's monthly plan is $24.86 USD, which is less than TruthFinder's $29.36 USD. It’ll cost you a total of $42.25 if you opt with the 2-month plan. The service is quite similar to TruthFinder, excluding the dark web surveillance tool, and is thus significantly cheaper.

If you need a Florida background check, you should read our assessment of the Intelius service.

Instant Checkmate – Best FL Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate might be your best option if you need fast results from a Florida background check. If you value speed and ease of use in a background check service, you won't find a better option than this one, which even includes a mobile app.

This is a unique feature that you won't find with other Florida background check providers.

Instant Checkmate employs an extensive repository of public documents to provide reliable information on a person's history. The monthly plan for this service is somewhat pricey, coming in at $34.78. However, a 3-month plan is available for $83.47, rather than a 2-month plan.

Instant Checkmate values privacy just as much as speed, and we take great care to protect your personal data. For further information, please see to our evaluation of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best Florida Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

With the use of a reverse email lookup, you may do a person verification using just their email address. Spokeo, which happens to be the top email lookup background check service, is a perfect option for you if you are located in Florida and are looking to expand your business's reach and get new leads.

Spokeo is one of the best solutions for doing a background check Florida since it allows users to conduct an email search in addition to a phone number, name, or physical location query. Many individuals are drawn to the service since it offers one of the lowest monthly subscription costs ($19.99).

It is one of the cheapest Florida background check services, with a 3-month plan costing just $44.85. If you want to learn more, check out our Spokeo review.

US Search – Best Florida Background Check Service for API Integration

The background check process may be started quickly and easily with the aid of US Search's fast start wizard. One of the few services that will give you your money back if it doesn't satisfy you is this one.

While their website's layout isn't as sophisticated as some other options, it may be enough for those in need of just the most fundamental of Florida background checks.

Single Florida background checks may be done via US Search for $3. Its monthly plan is reasonably priced at $19.86 per month, making it ideal for those who need to do several searches or subscribe for an extended period of time.

If you want to learn more, check out our US Search review.

What Does the Florida Public Records Law Say?

The standards for open government, including the FL Public Records Law, are laid forth in the FL Constitution.

Unless otherwise exempted by the Florida Legislature, all records created or received by a government agency in the course of conducting public business must be made accessible for public inspection.

Florida Statutes Chapter 286 contains information on the Sunshine Law.

According to Florida law, this regulation also applies to formal written documents that are preserved on computers, including books, papers, maps, cassettes, photographs, records, motion pictures, and sound recordings.

Florida Criminal Records – Criminal Background Check FL

Florida criminal records may include a person's whole criminal history. The records include information on indictments, arrests, and convictions as well as any felony and non-felony offenses.

What’s on a Florida Criminal Record?

A person's criminal history sometimes referred to as their FL criminal record provides a detailed account of their interactions with law enforcement.

Arrest records often include the following information in addition to details on the suspected crime:

Verdicts

A history of sexual offenses

Confessions

Pseudonyms

When the arrest occurred

Allegation of a crime, whether a serious violation or a small one

Trial period

Charges

Accounts of Arrests

Where Can I Find Florida Criminal Records?

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement keeps all of the state's criminal records.

Here you may get your Florida criminal history record. Every time you request your criminal record information, you'll have to pay $25.

Florida Inmate Records – Background Check Florida

The public prisoner record contains more than just the circumstances of a person's incarceration; it also contains information that would normally be found in a criminal background check.

What’s on a Florida Inmate Record?

While there is a wide range of information that might be included in an inmate's file, in Florida, the following are often found:

Examples of personal data include a person's name, birthdate, and gender.

Information on prisoner transfers

Identification number for the inmate

Location of the prisoner

Picture of the suspect

Condition of custody

Where Can I Find Florida Inmate Records?

The Department of Corrections in Florida maintains statistics on the prison system.

Visit the Corrections Offender Network's website to get started with your search.

All records relating to the criminal justice system are kept in Florida.

You may search for prisoner information and a list of jails on the state's website. In certain counties, you can also look up and review arrest records.

Florida Court Records – Background Check Florida

Documents and proceedings from Florida courts are open to the public. They may be used in criminal and civil proceedings all the way up to the Florida Supreme Court from the local level.

While the Sunshine Act ensures that the public has access to court documents, documents that have been sealed or deleted from public view may be off-limits. This is commonplace when the content endangers vulnerable groups like children or victims of crime.

There isn't a central clearinghouse or judge with custody of all of these records.

Alternatively, anybody may get the necessary paperwork by contacting the judge who ruled over the case.

What’s on a GA Court Record?

It's possible that the specifics of a given court record may differ, but in Florida, public court documents often contain the following:

Documents from witnesses

Court orders

Documentation from the jury

Dockets

Records of cases

Documentation of judgment

Minutes of court proceedings

Where to Find Florida Court Records

Anyone interested in seeing a case's court records in Florida should do so in person at the courthouse where the case was heard and made their request to the clerk's office, county clerk, or clerk of court.

Some county documents are available online. Depending on the situation, county records may be accessed online.

There is a public document search feature on the website of the Comptroller of Miami-Dade County, for instance. Finding an analogous location in the target county is a terrific plan.

Florida Vital Records – Background Check Florida

Florida's Department of Health ensures that all vital records are accurate and up-to-date. Publicly available vital records in the state of Florida include

Marriage Licenses

Birth certificates

Death certificates

Divorce decrees

Background Check Florida - Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most prevalent queries about Florida background checks. Any queries you can't find an answer to above should be answered by these.

Can I get a free background check Florida?

In Florida, it might be challenging to find reliable free background check Florida report providers due to the volume of data that must be combed through. Be extra wary of the provider you choose if you need a free background check Florida.

The reality is that free background check Florida isn't worth it. It's not easy to find reliable sources for the information that a premium background check site like TruthFinder provides. If you want additional details, look into the top free background check Florida sites.

How much is a background check Florida?

The monthly fee for a Florida background check with TruthFinder or Intelius is $24-$28. With this one-month subscription, you may check people's backgrounds as often as you want. US Search offers customers to get single background check reports for $3 in Florida.

What background check service is best for Florida?

Background check Florida services are plenty, but TruthFinder stands out as the finest because of its comprehensive collection of public records, phone and email search capabilities, and dark web monitoring.

With its intuitive UI and relatively low price, Intelius comes in as Florida's number two background check Florida.

Can a Background Check Florida Request Be Submitted by Non-residents of Florida?

Anyone, regardless of where they live, is permitted by Florida law to inspect any public record. In the United States, all citizens have the right to view government records.

Is There a Records Custodian in Florida?

The owner of a public record in Florida is required to make it available to others.

Even when the phrase "records custodian" is not used, access must be permitted.

What Exemptions Exist for Background Check Florida?

The Florida Constitution makes no exceptions and assumes that all materials are accessible to the public.

How Long Does the State Have to Respond to a Background Check Florida Request?

Some states set a deadline for the state's response to a request for information.

However, Florida is not one of these states.

The Florida State Constitution mandates that all inquiries be answered "promptly." The availability of a document should always be checked, and if it is, it should be given to the person making the request as quickly as feasible.

What Kind of Enforcement Is in Place for Background Check Florida Requests?

There isn't much in the way of enforcement in Florida when it comes to appeals or information rejections.

There is, for instance, no process for challenging a decision denying you access to public records. While other states have an appeals process, Florida does not.

For any potential disputes, the Attorney General's Office of Florida administers a mediation program.

What Fees Are Associated With Requesting Background Check Florida?

A single-sided page costs $0.15, a double-sided page costs $0.20, and a certified copy costs $1 to copy a document in Florida.

Florida law also permits additional costs to be incurred if a request is made that uses a lot of resources.

Bottom Line on Background Check Florida

The services we've listed above may make it simple for you to locate reliable information, whether you're doing a background check Florida for business purposes, trying to locate a long-lost relative or acquaintance, or learning the truth about a prospective spouse.

Background checks in Florida are not simple to do, particularly because you must contact many governmental agencies and file a request for public records with each of them.

You still have work to do after paying a fee for each request, however. To locate the information you need, you must still scan the papers you get.

The top background check Florida services make all of that simple. Simply do a search using the name, contact information, email address, or physical address of your chosen person, and the persons' search service will quickly put together a thorough Florida background check report for you.

