How to Find a Person by Name – 6 Most Reliable Methods

Is it your goal to find a lost relative, or maybe an old acquaintance or coworker? To find a person by name may seem to be an impossible undertaking, but with the correct resources and know-how, it's really rather simple.

In this article, we'll look into all the ways you can find a person by name, including general online resources like search engines and social media, as well as more niche options like people search websites and databases.

If you're trying to find a person by name, the information below can help make the search go smoothly. Let's now begin our search for a person by name.

Best Methods to Find a Person by Name

Utilize a people search engine such as BeenVerified,PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, or Intelius

or Intelius Use LinkedIn to find a person by name

Utilize social media to look someone up by name

Public records search

To search for a person by name, use search engines like Google

Utilize a phone book

How to Find Someone With Name with People Search Sites

To search for a person by name is best done using a website that specializes in this type of search, such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, or Intelius. This method is both the most convenient and the most fruitful approach.

Websites that allow you to search for a person by name are effective resources. To assist users in locating people, these websites compile and arrange personal data as well as public records. Popular websites for person searches include:

Through the collection and organization of public documents and personal data, these search services may assist you to find a person by name.

A person's address, phone number, email address, and social media accounts are some of the data that may be included. You may get access to this information by doing a name search on a person's search website, which you can then use to get in touch with the individual or find out more about them.

You may search for a person by name using people search websites in the following methods specifically:

Provide contact information : You may find a person's phone number, email address, and physical address on a people search website, all of which you can use to get in touch with them.

: You may find a person's phone number, email address, and physical address on a people search website, all of which you can use to get in touch with them. Offer background information : Some people-search websites that give background information like criminal records and job history. If you need to confirm someone's identification or investigate their history, this might be a useful tool.

: Some people-search websites that give background information like criminal records and job history. If you need to confirm someone's identification or investigate their history, this might be a useful tool. Give location information : Numerous people search websites for location information, such as a person's city and state of residence. This might be useful if you're attempting to locate someone who has relocated and is unsure of their present location.

: Numerous people search websites for location information, such as a person's city and state of residence. This might be useful if you're attempting to locate someone who has relocated and is unsure of their present location. Provide links to social media profiles : People search websites sometimes include connections to a person's social media accounts, if they exist. This may be helpful for gathering additional information about a person, such as their hobbies, their friends, and their contact information.

: People search websites sometimes include connections to a person's social media accounts, if they exist. This may be helpful for gathering additional information about a person, such as their hobbies, their friends, and their contact information. Advanced search options: Advanced search features are often available on people's search websites. Using these filters, you may refine your search and improve your chances of locating the appropriate individual.

Remember that the information provided by websites that find a person by name could not be accurate or up to date. It's equally important to use caution and respect for other people's privacy while looking for personal information online.



How to Find Details of a Person by Name Using BeenVerified

If you're wondering how to find someone by name and you have the person's full name, you may use BeenVerified to find some of their personal details, such as the following.

Bankruptcies

Email Addresses

Age

Potential Relatives

Company Profiles

Criminal History

Additional Contact Details

Employment Background

Previous Addresses

Academic Background

Birthday

Traffic Statistics

Mobile Number

Current Address

Assets

Profiles on Social Media

The information that may be derived from a given name is far more extensive than what is shown above. The information you discover is very variable and is dependent on the name you enter and the public documents that exist for that individual.

It is preferable to conduct your own investigation to determine what is truly present (on you or someone else). Fortunately, there is an easy way to learn more about someone by merely knowing their name.

How to Find Details of a Person by Name?

BeenVerified’s People Search is the most convenient approach to find a person by name. As you can see from the information provided, a name may tell you quite a bit. People Search on BeenVerified compiles data from public documents to provide users with comprehensive reports of individuals.

How to Find Someone With Name on BeenVerified

Create an account with BeenVerified and pay for a membership that allows you to generate as many reports on individual people as you want. This step is unnecessary if you already have a subscription with BeenVerified. To find a person by name, type in their entire name and, if you know it, the city and state. If you want to see what information about you may be gleaned from only your name, you can look yourself up on BeenVerified. Select the "Search" option. As soon as you type in a search term, TruthFind will start looking through public records for relevant results. Go through the list of Report findings and click on the report you think corresponds to the individual you're researching. You may need to narrow your search if you're looking for someone with a popular name. When you open a Person Report, you may explore its sub-sections to learn more about the topic of your search. You may wish to look at the Social Media or Contact Details pages if you were trying to get in touch with a long-lost acquaintance or relative.





Using a Search Engine to Find a Person by Name

If you need to find a person by name without spending a dime, Google is your best bet. Information on a person may be found by doing a simple search.

Put the person's name in quotation marks and include any pertinent information, like the person's birthplace, to restrict your searches.

However, to search for a person by name, especially with a very popular name, you may have to go through many pages before you locate them. In addition, it's possible that no amount of online investigation can help you locate this individual.

Search for a person by name using a search engine like Google, Bing, or Yahoo. Here are some pointers on how to locate people using search engines:

Use quotation marks: When a person's name is enclosed in quotation marks (for example, "John Smith"), the search engine is instructed to seek for that specific phrase, which might assist focus the search results.

When a person's name is enclosed in quotation marks (for example, "John Smith"), the search engine is instructed to seek for that specific phrase, which might assist focus the search results. Check for variations : When you search for a person by name, it's a good idea to seek variants of the name you're searching for since people sometimes go by other names or have variations of their names. If you're looking for John Smith, for instance, consider searching for variants like John R. Smith or J.R. Smith.

: When you search for a person by name, it's a good idea to seek variants of the name you're searching for since people sometimes go by other names or have variations of their names. If you're looking for John Smith, for instance, consider searching for variants like John R. Smith or J.R. Smith. Add additional information : Additional details such as a location or profession may also be included to help limit the search results. For instance, results for "John Smith" "Lawyer" "New York" will appear if those particular conditions are met.

: Additional details such as a location or profession may also be included to help limit the search results. For instance, results for "John Smith" "Lawyer" "New York" will appear if those particular conditions are met. Try different search engines : Multiple searches on various search engines are recommended to get a more complete set of results, since each may produce somewhat different outcomes.

: Multiple searches on various search engines are recommended to get a more complete set of results, since each may produce somewhat different outcomes. Check the results page : A list of relevant websites will appear on the search engine results page. A social media presence, personal website, or professional profile may offer information on the individual you're searching for.

: A list of relevant websites will appear on the search engine results page. A social media presence, personal website, or professional profile may offer information on the individual you're searching for. Use the Image Search option: Some search engines, such as Google, provide the ability to search for photographs. If you have a picture of someone, you can upload it or paste the image URL, and the search engine will display related pictures on the internet.

Search engines will also return results from news articles, social networking websites, people search websites, and more, it's crucial to remember.

You'll be able to search for a person by name utilizing search engines more successfully if you follow these suggestions and be inventive with your search terms. Always be cautious while looking for personal information online, and respect others' privacy.

Using Social Media to Find a Person by Name

To search for a person by name on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn may be quite easy. It is simpler to identify and interact with individuals because of the public profiles that these platforms let users establish, which might contain contact information and location.

Here are some pointers on how to use social media to search for a person by name:

Search for their name: To search for a person by name on social media is the simplest method to locate them. You may put a person's name in the search box found at the top of many social media sites to see the results. Check for variations: If you're wondering how to find someone by name, it's a good idea to search for variants of the name you're searching for since, similar to search engines, individuals often go by several names or have variations of their names. Use the Advanced Search options: You may do sophisticated searches on several social networking sites, like Facebook and LinkedIn, by geography, profession, or other factors. By using these tools, you may enhance your chances to find a person by name you're searching for by reducing the number of search results. Check Mutual Friends or Connections: You may search for a person by name via your connections or common pals on the social networking site to identify someone you know. If you don't know someone's name or can't locate them using a straightforward search, this might be an excellent option. Use Social Media groups: If you're wondering how to find someone by name, you may search via your connections or common friends on the social networking site to identify someone you know. If you don't know someone's name or can't locate them using a straightforward search, this might be an excellent option. Be aware of Privacy Settings: A person's privacy settings may prevent their profile from appearing in search results, so keep that in mind. The person you're searching for may not have a public profile on any social media site since not everyone uses social media.





Use LinkedIn to Find a Person by Name

Finding a person by name on LinkedIn, a platform for professional networking, may be quite effective. Here are some suggestions on how to find someone with a name on LinkedIn:

Use the search bar: Using the search box at the top of the page is the simplest method to locate someone on LinkedIn. LinkedIn will provide the results when you type in the person's name. Check for variations: It's a good idea to search for variants of the name you're searching for since, just like on other platforms, individuals often go by other names or have variations of their names. Use the Advanced Search options: You may use LinkedIn's advanced search features to do searches by geography, industry, current employer, previous business, and other criteria. By using these choices, you may improve your chances of discovering the person you're seeking by helping to focus your search results. Check Mutual Connections: Check your LinkedIn contacts for people you know if you're looking for them. If you don't know someone's name or can't locate them using a straightforward search, this might be an excellent option. Join groups: There are several groups on LinkedIn that are organized based on professions, geography, or hobbies. You boost your chances of meeting someone by joining communities that are relevant to them. Check for Public Profile: Be mindful that not everyone has a public LinkedIn profile. People whose profiles are set to private cannot be found using standard methods like searching or seeing common connections.





Use a Phone Directory to Find a Person by Name

One of the earliest and most trustworthy ways to obtain someone's contact information by only their name is to use a phone book. It is a task that can be completed quickly, effortlessly, and with little effort, making it a useful tool in a variety of circumstances.

The procedures are easy: Discover the part of the phone book that corresponds to the location you’re searching for, then browse the entries until you find the name you’re looking for. Finally, make a note of any pertinent contact details, such as the address or phone number.

With this approach, you should be able to find someone using a traditional phone book even if they have relocated or updated their contact information.

The time it takes to discover someone's contact information in a phone book is a significant disadvantage. Not only do you have to manually scan each page, but it can take much longer if the person you're searching for has a popular name.

Additionally, phone books can include obsolete information, which makes it difficult to find someone if their contact information has changed since the book's publication or if they usually use a mobile phone rather than a landline.

Finally, it may be difficult or impossible to get a physical copy of the book at all since phone books are becoming less frequent in today's society as more people depend on internet resources to discover what they need.

Search Public Records to Find a Person by Name

The public record is another source for locating an individual. In addition to the methods mentioned above, public documents such as arrest records, birth certificates, family trees, government websites, and many more may be used to track down an individual.

Keep in mind that personally seeking public documents is a time-consuming and difficult process. Background check sites like BeenVerified are a better option since they have instant access to billions of public data and can quickly sift through them to get the details you need.

Bottom Line on How to Find a Person by Name

Finding someone specific by their name may seem like an impossible effort at first, but with the correct resources and know-how, it can be accomplished in a matter of minutes.

We have researched a variety of methods, such as using search engines, social media, and people search websites, for finding someone by name. We have also included tips and suggestions for maximizing the effectiveness of each strategy.

It's wise to use care while looking for private information online and to respect the privacy of others, since the data offered by these techniques may not be current or reliable.

It's also important to note that not everyone has a social media profile, and even if they do, their privacy settings may prevent their profile from being indexed in a search.

Finding someone specific requires you to be resourceful in your search terms, open to trying fresh approaches and technologies, and willing to be patient. If you follow the guidance from this room, you should have no trouble locating the person you are looking for and should have a much better overall experience.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

