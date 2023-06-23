5 Fast Background Check Services You Need In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

If you urgently need to learn about someone's past and don't have much time, the plethora of online services available can be overwhelming. However, don't worry, as we have done the necessary research for you and identified speedy background check sites that can provide excellent results quickly.

In this blog post, we will explore the realm of the fastest background check websites and disclose the most rapid and precise alternatives accessibly. Whether you're seeking a roommate, trying to locate an old friend, or embarking on an online date, we have got you covered. So, get ready to uncover the top background check sites that can produce results in an instant.

5 Fast Background Check Website Services

BeenVerified - Best Overall Background Check For Fast Results

TruthFinder - Best For Searching The Deep Web

Intelius - Best For Flexible Background Check Reports

Instant Checkmate - Best For Customizing Your Reports

PeopleFinders - Best For Comprehensive Fast Background Checks

In order to determine the ranking of background check sites with the quickest results, various factors were taken into consideration. These factors included the accuracy and speed of search outcomes, the comprehensiveness of their databases, the user interface, and feedback from customers.

Additionally, any supplementary features such as social media, email, and phone number searches were evaluated. Based on these criteria, a list was compiled of the most dependable and fast background check websites.

How Fast Is A Background Check? (How To Get Your Background Check Fast)

When conducting a fast background check, there are two ways to go about it:

The difficult manual method and the easy online method. The manual method involves reaching out to various public offices for public records, submitting a request, and then searching through the records for the necessary information, which takes a minimum of seven business days.

On the other hand, the simple way to conduct a fast background check is through a people search service such as BeenVerified. By entering the individual's name, city, phone number, or even email address into the search engine, the database will scan for relevant information. Although the process may take a few minutes, it’s reliable and provides authentic data.

BeenVerified - Best Overall Fast Background Check Website For Fast Results

Pricing: Starts at $17.48/monthStar rating: 4.9/5

BeenVerified is an internet-based platform that offers fast background check services to its users. It provides access to public records and data related to individuals. The speed of conducting a fast background check on BeenVerified depends on several factors, including the amount of information available and the complexity of the search.

Compared to other services of the same kind, BeenVerified generally completes fast background checks relatively quickly. Once the user inputs the required information and submits their request, results can be expected within a few hours or minutes.

BeenVerified's ability to search through a vast database of public records is one of the reasons for its speedy turnaround time. This database includes records from various sources, such as fast criminal background checks, court records, social media, and public records databases.

Pros:

It provides social media information and the process of cancellation is straightforward

The ease of use of the company's mobile application is noteworthy

Cons:

Additionally, there are no free trials accessible

The maximum number of reports that can be utilized is restricted

Features

BeenVerified provides a comprehensive set of tools that make it simple to collect data about individuals with speed and convenience. The platform allows you to comb through public records, criminal records, and social media accounts, as well as conduct reverse phone and email searches.

The service is user-friendly, and all of its functions can be accessed through a centralized dashboard.

Pricing

BeenVerified provides background check services through its various membership plans. The company does not offer a single search option, but users can select from its two membership plans. The monthly membership plan costs $26.89, and the quarterly membership plan costs $17.48 per month.

TruthFinder - Fast Background Check Website For Searching The Deep Web

Pricing: Starts at $4.99/monthStar rating: 4.5/5

TruthFinder is a well-known service for conducting background checks that offer an extensive report on individuals containing their personal details, fast criminal background checks, contact information, and other relevant data.

The swiftness of the background check service has been praised and considered fast. Once you have provided the necessary information about the person you want to investigate, such as their location and name, a report is usually generated within a few minutes. The speed of the service depends on multiple factors, including the accuracy and amount of information provided, the availability of data in public records, and the difficulty of the search.

Providing accurate and complete information as quickly as possible is crucial for generating a report on TruthFinder. The time taken to generate a report may vary depending on the complexity of the search, with some users receiving their reports within minutes of submitting a request.

However, TruthFinder always prioritizes accuracy over speed and uses its advanced search algorithms to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information available from millions of public records.

Pros:

Has the ability to deliver quick results

It can perform and is known for its established reputation

The company has no limit on the number of phone number searches

Cons:

The pricing for these services may not be clearly defined or transparent

The results provided may only be limited to the United States

Other reverse lookup services may come with additional charges

Features

TruthFinder offers a range of functionalities which includes a fast criminal background check, employment history, contact details, educational background, and social media profiles. Additionally, the platform provides a reverse phone lookup, email search, and a dark web scan to detect any probable security threats. It’s essential to note that all these features are incorporated into the service.

TruthFinder enables users to easily produce reports on individuals and access current information that can assist them in making informed decisions. The platform also prioritizes the privacy of its users by following stringent data protection regulations.

Pricing

This service provides a thorough background check that includes all necessary information, although it may be pricier than other options. Despite the cost, most people find it worth it due to the comprehensive results provided.

Rather than paying a monthly fee of $28.05 for unlimited searches, a payment of $46.56 every two months is available. There is also an additional charge of $3.99 for downloading reports.

Intelius - Fast Background Check Website For Flexible Background Check Reports

Pricing: Starts at $0.95/searchStar rating: 4.0/5

The main purpose of Intelius is to facilitate communication between individuals by providing them with public records that include fast criminal background checks, and contact information such as names, addresses, and phone numbers. This organization is recognized as one of the leading background check services available.

Intelius is a trustworthy and speedy service for conducting background checks that offer in-depth reports on individuals within a matter of minutes. It offers a variety of search options and places a high emphasis on the precision and dependability of the data it provides.

With its easy-to-use interface and mobile application, Intelius is an exceptional option for individuals seeking swift and precise background checks.

Pros:

A thorough investigation can be carried out by examining documents

Extracting data from a report is a simple task

The cost is low

Cons:

Additionally, pricing information on the website isn’t clearly stated

Customer support has been reported as problematic by users

Features

Intelius is a comprehensive service that provides fast criminal background checks, employment history, educational background, and social media profiles of individuals. It also offers a reverse phone lookup, email search, and address search, which help in locating individuals. Furthermore, Intelius gives access to public records such as birth and death records, marriage and divorce records, and property records.

Pricing

Intelius is a dependable and affordable service provider that offers unlimited searches for a whole month at a fee of $22.86. However, it can be challenging to find the packages on the company's website.

Instant Checkmate - Fast Background Check Website For Customizing Your Reports

Pricing: Starts at $35.12/monthStar rating: 3.9/5

Instant Checkmate is a widely used service for conducting background checks. It enables users to look up public records pertaining to individuals, including but not limited to fast criminal background checks, arrest records, and sex offender information.

Instant Checkmate is reputed for delivering prompt outcomes. The majority of searches are accomplished in a matter of minutes and the data is displayed in a format that is easy to comprehend, making it an ideal option for people or companies who require a swift background check on an individual.

Instant Checkmate has a useful feature that allows users to receive immediate notifications whenever new information about a person is added to their record. This ensures that no relevant details are left out.

Pros:

Information retrieved from various social media platforms is accessible

The mobile application is handy and easy to access

The user interface is designed in a way that is easy to use

Cons:

If a user wants to obtain reports, they may need to pay an extra charge

The products or services are priced higher than those offered by rival companies

Features

Instant Checkmate provides its users with the option of reverse phone number lookup and email search, which can be utilized to verify the identity of unknown individuals.

The reports generated by the service are easy to comprehend and furnish comprehensive details about an individual's personal as well as professional background, including education, employment history, fast criminal background check, and social media profiles. The service can be accessed through a web browser or mobile app and is exclusively available to users in the United States.

Pricing

Our service allows you to run as many reports as you want without any restrictions, provided that you subscribe to our one-month plan for $35.12. However, if you require a PDF copy of the report, there will be an additional fee.

PeopleFinders - Fast Background Check Website For Comprehensive Report

Pricing: Starts at $1 to $1.95/searchStar rating: 3.5/5

At PeopleFinders, you can access a plethora of records ranging from personal contact details to fast criminal background checks and court records, all in one place. The data is sourced from the same reliable databases used by government agencies, and their search algorithms meticulously extract relevant information from billions of records to ensure you get the details you require.

What distinguishes PeopleFinders' background check service from other comparable services is its speed. Its speedy and effective procedure enables users to promptly acquire public records and the essential data they require.

Pros:

Operating their services is a breeze, making it hassle-free for customers to use

Their customer service is exceptional, ensuring that clients are well taken care of

With over two decades of expertise, this business has a wealth of experience

Cons:

Does not involve any kind of social media search

The product/service can only be accessed within the United States

Features

PeopleFinders allows users to conduct searches using various criteria such as a person's name, phone number, email address, or social security number. The platform provides access to public records, including criminal records, court records, and property records.

The resulting reports are well-organized and contain comprehensive information on a person's personal and work history.

Pricing

PeopleFinders is a service that conducts background checks and provides different packages for both short-term and long-term users at affordable prices. For individuals who need to purchase a single phone lookup report, the service charges a minimal fee of $1 to $1.95 per report.

For those who require a longer membership, PeopleFinders has two monthly packages available: the PeopleFinders Membership for $24.95/month and the PeopleFinders Premium Membership for $29.95/month.

Our Ranking Methodology For Fast Background Check Services

To rank the fastest background check services, a thorough analysis of various factors is required, making it a complex and multi-dimensional process. We considered several common factors during the evaluation process to rank these services.

Cost: The cost of a service is a crucial factor for many individuals, and it cannot be overlooked while making a decision. Although the speed and accuracy of service are significant, they need to be weighed against the cost.

A few background check services may be pricier than others, but they might provide extra features or advantages that make the additional cost worthwhile.



Scope: When considering a background check, it’s crucial to take into account the extent of the investigation. Typically, a thorough background check will cover criminal records, verification of employment and education, as well as any other pertinent data. Various providers may specialize in specific types of checks, such as criminal records, whereas others may offer more inclusive packages.

Scope: When considering a background check, it's crucial to take into account the extent of the investigation. Typically, a thorough background check will cover criminal records, verification of employment and education, as well as any other pertinent data. Various providers may specialize in specific types of checks, such as criminal records, whereas others may offer more inclusive packages.

Speed: When ranking the fastest background check services, the primary factor to take into account is the efficiency with which they deliver results. The speed of delivery can be evaluated based on the time taken to complete a check, the duration required to receive results or both.

It's essential to consider these factors when evaluating the fastest background check services.

It’s essential to consider these factors when evaluating the fastest background check services.



Accuracy: Although quickness is significant, it's equally vital to ensure that the information given is precise and current. A background check that is promptly done but includes inaccuracies or outdated data isn't advantageous.

Ease of Use: It's crucial to take into account the user experience when selecting a background check service. A service that is simple and user-friendly will likely be favored over a complicated or perplexing one.





Fast Background Check Website Services – Buyer’s Guide

What Is A Background Check?

In general, a background check involves examining public records and reports to gather information about a person's past, character, and background. These checks are typically created through data sources maintained by private enterprises and state and federal governments.

What Are The Various Ways To Do A Fast Background Check?

Conducting a background check can be done in different ways and the duration for each method may differ. The following are some frequently used methods for background checks and their estimated completion times:

Manual Background Check: When conducting manual background checks, individuals manually examine various records and sources, such as court records, criminal history databases, and other public records.

The length of time it takes to complete this type of search depends on how extensive the search is and the resources available. It may take a considerable amount of time, ranging from days to weeks or even months, to complete a comprehensive manual background check.



Online Background Check Services: The duration of an online background check service can vary from a few minutes to several days, depending on the extent of the search and the number of records being searched.

Employment Verification: The duration for employment verification can vary from a few days to a few weeks based on how quickly previous employers respond and the intricacy of the individual's professional background.

Public Records: The duration for receiving public records can differ based on the nature of the record and the agency that is being approached. For instance, it may take a few weeks to obtain a birth certificate, while it may take a few days to several weeks to obtain a court record.

Social Media: The time it takes to search through social media platforms can vary from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the scope of the search and the number of platforms being examined.

Personal References: Getting in touch with personal references is a fairly swift process that can usually be completed in just one or two days.

Credit Reports: The amount of time it takes to get a credit report varies from a few minutes to a few days, depending on the type of report requested and the credit reporting agency.





Fast Background Check Website Services – Frequently Asked Questions

If you have any additional inquiries, please refer to our frequently asked questions section for answers.

Why Is A Background Check Taking So Long?

The reasons for the delay in obtaining a County Fast criminal background check include the need for a physical record search in one or more counties, as well as challenges such as court outages, staffing issues, and seasonal hiring spikes that can cause backlogs in county courts.

What Slows Down A Background Check?

Incomplete or incorrect authorization or consent forms are usually the main reason for delays in background checks. This is the most frequent cause of such delays.

How Long Do Most Background Checks Go Back?

Usually, background checks encompass fast criminal background checks and court records for seven years, but the scope of the search may extend beyond this period, taking into account federal and state regulations and the nature of the investigation.

Bottom Line On Fast Background Check Website Services

To summarize, fast background check website services provide a convenient and effective method of acquiring crucial information about someone's background. By producing quick outcomes, these services can save both individuals and companies time and energy, enabling them to make informed decisions promptly.

It’s essential to exercise prudence and not solely depend on these services, but they can prove to be an extremely useful aid when combined with other research techniques. In the end, quick background check services can offer reassurance and a valuable source of information for those who require prompt and dependable background details.

