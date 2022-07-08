Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

Is eHarmony worth your trust? Read our eHarmony reviews to find out whether or not you should invest your time and money into this dating site.

Your search for a great and, most importantly, lasting relationship is over now that you’ve landed on the eHarmony reviews page!

You may have heard about eHarmony if you’re into dating sites.

These virtual platforms are a great destination for meeting people looking for the right partner to spend a lifetime with. However, not all dating sites are created equal (a basic comparison of the available options will bring you to this conclusion). Some are reliable and have been around for years, while others are full of scammers waiting to set you up for heartbreak and financial loss.

Hence, it is important to choose one that is reliable and trustworthy. Every year, many people are scammed by fake dating sites, so you must put your analytical skills to work before signing up for any service.

Before we dive into the details of eHarmony.com, let’s go over some tips to recognize a reputable dating site.

Do your research; read reviews and compare a particular site to similar ones.

Look for a forum that has been around for a while.

Make sure the site has strong security measures in place.

Avoid sites that require payment upfront.

Check out the terms and conditions of use before signing up.

If in doubt, ask friends or family for their recommendations.



These tips will help make up your mind about any online dating platform. We urge you to keep these pointers in mind as we discuss various aspects of the eHarmony dating site in detail.

Ready, set, go!

Getting to Know eHarmony Inside Out

eHarmony is a dating site launched on August 22, 2000, by Dr. Neil Clark Warren. It was one of the first online dating sites to hit the market, and it quickly gained a reputation for being trustworthy and reliable.

Dr. Warren is a psychologist who has been married for over 60 years and has helped millions find love. He developed the eHarmony algorithm, which uses a patented Compatibility Matching System to match singles with compatible partners. The algorithm evaluates 32 dimensions of compatibility, such as emotional temperament, intellect, and values.

The site gained a lot of traction very quickly. People trust eHarmony.com because it is based on science and Dr. Warren's years of experience helping people experience the fulfillment of a healthy relationship. That’s the gist of the several positive eHarmony reviews users leave on the site.

If you feel you’re ready to commit to a serious relationship, eHarmony is the right dating site for you.

What Gives eHarmony the Upper Hand

It’s for Everybody!

One of the main reasons the eHarmony dating site garnered a lot of acknowledgment and appreciation from the audience is its inclusive approach. It invites users from all countries, religions, races, languages, and sexual orientations to attract the energy of love, passion, and affection into their lives.

Mobile App

If you're one of the millions of people who use their smartphones to manage their dating life, you'll want to check out the eHarmony dating app.

This app is designed to give you the flexibility and convenience you need while on the go. With it, you can access all of the features of the regular eHarmony website, plus a few extras designed specifically for smartphone users.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices, and it allows users to:

(1) Upload photos and videos right from your phone,

(2) Search for matches at any time,

(3) View their matches,

(4) Receive real-time notifications about new messages and connections, and

(5) Read and send messages from and to their matches.

In addition, it provides users with information about their matches, including photos, interests, and location.

The eHarmony dating app has amazing features that will make your dating life easier and more fun. One of the best things is that it's extremely flexible. You can use it to find dates anywhere, anytime. Whether you're at home on your couch or out and about in town, you can access the app and start looking for matches.

Another great thing about the eHarmony app is that it's user-friendly. The interface is easy to understand, and you won't have any trouble navigating your way around the app. This makes it simpler than ever to find matches with interests and values falling into the same categories.

The eHarmony dating app is also great because it enables you to start chatting with potential matches in just a few taps on your mobile phone’s screen, and you'll be connected to them in no time at all. The best part about this feature is that you don't have to wait around for a response. Instead, the app will automatically send you a message when your match has taken an interest in you and would like to chat further.

If that's not enough to convince you of the benefits of using this dating app, maybe its price tag will do it for you. The eHarmony app is free to use, which means you can save a lot of money compared to traditional dating sites.

It's also very easy to sign up and start using the app right away, so don't worry about having any technical issues or questions. If you're still not convinced, though, maybe you should consider another option: try it out for yourself!

A Close-Knit Community

This online dating site is home to a thriving community of relationship experts who are ready and willing to help you find the perfect partner. And best of all, this service is completely free!

eHarmony offers its members access to an online forum where they can chat with relationship experts and get advice on everything from first dates and breakups to finding the right person and dealing with difficult conversations in your relationship.

Whether you're just starting on your dating journey or you've been in a few relationships already, eHarmony can help you find what you're looking for.

eHarmony.com: Who is it for?

eHarmony is specifically geared towards people looking for something real, i.e., long-term relationships and marriages. If you are tired of games and emotional drama, it might be the perfect site to get into a no-nonsense committed relationship.

This forum focuses on compatibility and matching people with similar interests to minimize the chances of mismatches and short-lived relationships.

The founder of this website believes there is a perfect match for everyone, so he created this site to help bring two individuals together who are meant for each other. The creation of this platform was a part of his plan to help single men and women find meaningful relationships outside of bars or nightclubs where they might meet someone they are not compatible with.

eHarmony is best suited for singles who want to find their life partner and are looking for a serious, long-term relationship. The site takes personality compatibility into account when pairing members together and has resulted in countless happy marriages to date.

If you are tired of going on bad dates with incompatible partners and want to find someone special, eHarmony.com is the site for you. Thousands of couples have found love on eHarmony, and you could be next!

How eHarmony Sign-in Process Works

Let’s take you through the step-by-step process of signing up and finding compatible matches on eHarmony. We'll also explain how the site's unique algorithm works to find you the best possible matches.

Step 1: Create Your Account

To get started, head to the eHarmony website and look at the left side of the screen. You'll be asked to provide some basic information about yourself, including your gender and email address. You’ll also be asked to select the gender of your partner.

Lastly, you must enter a password for your account. Once done, click on the "Join Now" button.

Step 2: Walk Through the Whole Process

Next, you’ll see a screen inviting you to start the compatibility quiz. When you tap “Continue,” another page will appear, prompting you to allow the Compatibility Matching System to evaluate your quiz’s results and reveal your personality profile.

After that, you’ll be notified that the compatibility quiz will take approximately 20 minutes and that you should complete it in a peaceful setting and answer honestly.

Step 3: Take the Compatibility Quiz

After clicking on the last “Continue” button, you’ll be directed to the first question of the compatibility quiz.

All you have to do is choose the right answer and tap “Continue.”

Keep in mind that there will be several questions related to different aspects of your personality.

After you’ve completed 40% of the quiz, you’ll be asked to choose between two random pictures, depending on your emotional likeability.

Once you’re done with this segment, you’ll be asked a few questions about your daily habits and general outlook. This will include some situation-based questions; make sure you imagine yourself in the scenario and choose an answer that best reflects how you would react.

Finally, you’ll have to fill out a small questionnaire, including details like your name, occupation, date of birth, education level, marital status, height, annual income, religion, country, zip code, and ethnicity. You’ll also be asked if you have any children and how you found out about the eHarmony dating site.

Step 4: Upload Your Display Photo

Now, you’ll be asked to drop a photo that you want potential matches to see on your profile. While you can choose to upload it later, it’s best to do it in the first go, as most people hesitate to contact someone without a profile photo.

Step 5: Add a Profile Description

In this step, you’ll be asked to choose a couple of questions you want the answers to show up on your profile. You can also describe yourself and what you’re looking for in a relationship and your ideal partner in the box at the bottom before clicking “Let’s Start.”

That’s it!

You now have your profile on eHarmony!

You can view new matches and messages on the dashboard and start seeking a meaningful romantic connection.

eHarmony Cost

Most, if not all, users interested in trying eHarmony wonder,

“Is eHarmony free?”

“How much is eHarmony for?” or “How much does eHarmony cost?”

Can you get an eHarmony free trial?



It is wise to gather info about eHarmony prices before you take the first step and commit. The good news is that the site allows you to test a few of its features for free!

You can take the compatibility quiz, see your matches, and send a smile to individuals you like without paying any money. With eHarmony free trial, you can gain an in-depth understanding of how the site works to match you with compatible

partners and what it can do to bring you lasting love.

Once you’re sure this platform can introduce positive changes to your romantic life, you can opt for a subscription package. After signing up, you’ll receive an offer of 50% off on your first month of the Premium Plus package. This offer will be valid for less than 48 hours.

That being said, you’ll find the eHarmony cost to be pretty reasonable when weighing up different subscription plans.

eHarmony Subscription Plans

For readers wondering, “Is eHarmony worth it?” we’ve decided to give a sneak peek into the subscriptions models. You can compare the features of each premium plan to the price and weigh it with your budget to give your verdict.

Light

This is a six-month subscription plan priced at 65.90 USD each month.

Plus

The monthly charges for this yearly subscription model are 45.90 USD.

Extra

This 24-month subscription package warrants a monthly payment of 35.90 USD.

Note: The only difference between these memberships is the duration and price. It means you can buy the same features in three different ways.

As a paid user, you’ll enjoy the following benefits:

Free profile check

Unlimited messaging

Limitless viewing of potential partners’ photos

Search for matches in various locations

Match filtering

See profile viewers

Detailed personality profile

The Positives and Negatives of the eHarmony Dating Site

eHarmony is a trusted site that can be put to good use when trying to manifest true love and lifetime companionship with your soulmate.

Below are the pros it promises to its users.

1. It’s Worthy of Your Trust (and Time)

eHarmony is one of the virtual dating platforms you can rely on with all your heart. It has a reputation for connecting singles interested in serious relationships.

It is different from other sites because it adopts a scientific approach to match you with compatible singles. The algorithm covers 32 personality dimensions, so the chances of you finding the ideal partner are maximized. In other words, your time won’t be wasted here.

2. Stellar Member Base

Another impressive eHarmony feature is its large member base. There are over 29 million registered users and over 10 million visits per month. This means plenty of people to hit it up with when using this dating site!

You can search by gender, age, location, and interests; it’s pretty close to customizing a partner for yourself! Whether you want to meet a single parent just like yourself or if you're looking for that special someone from across the world, you’re in for a treat!

3. Reasonable eHarmony Cost

Another thing people love about eHarmony is its affordability. You can enjoy an eHarmony free trial or pay a reasonable price for a monthly subscription. This makes it an attractive option for individuals new to online dating or those just wanting to try something new to spice up their love life!

4. First-Rate Customer Service

eHarmony is also known for its remarkable customer service. Its representatives offer live chat and email support if you want to inquire about your account or using the site. This means if anything goes wrong during your profile creation process or trial period, they'll be able to help you out right away!

5. User-Oriented eHarmony Dating App

The eHarmony dating app is a dream come true for users who find it easier to browse things on their phones as they go about a regular day rather than sitting down in front of a desktop computer in one place.

6. Video Date

eHarmony.com introduced the video date feature in 2020, taking user security and convenience to the next level. It allows you to video chat with a potential partner before meeting them in person.

Now, let’s discuss some cons of the site, based on popular eHarmony reviews.

1. Some Might Find Subscription Packages to Be a Little Pricey

Some users think the biggest drawback of eHarmony is its expensive subscription plans. If you want to unlock all the features of the platform, you need to upgrade to a paid plan.

The cheapest plan costs $35.90, that too because it’s a two-year plan. These charges are more than double the average price of a dating site subscription. People with budget limitations may find this off-putting.

2. Limited Search Freedom

Another drawback is that you have limited search options as a free member. You can't see who has viewed your profile unless you upgrade your account. Even after becoming a paid member, you can only see a limited number of profiles each day.

There’s also a limit to the number of messages you can send and receive on your free trial.

3. Lengthy eHarmony Sign-up Process

The sign-up process is very long and detailed, which can be discouraging for people looking for a quick and easy online dating experience. You have to answer 70 questions about your personality, lifestyle, and dating preferences. This is significantly more than the few questions typically asked on other dating websites.

4. Limited Standard Membership with Not Many Communication Methods

Standard membership at eHarmony offers features. You can only send limited messages and see a small number of profiles per day. Furthermore, you can only communicate via smiles, icebreakers, and greetings.

Is eHarmony Worth it? Let the Reviews Say!

eHarmony is one of the most popular dating platforms, but what do users think about it?

In this section, we will discuss eHarmony reviews in detail.

Positive eHarmony Reviews: What Users Like about This Site

There are many things users like about eHarmony. First and foremost, it is a very safe dating platform. All users must provide their name, email address, and date of birth in order to create an account. This helps ensure that everyone on the platform is who they say they are.

Secondly, it has a large user base. This means there is a good chance of finding a significant other who shares your interests and values. Additionally, the platform offers a lot of features that help you find your matches quickly. For example, there is a personality assessment created to connect you with compatible matches as per your aspirations and preferences.

The guided communication process gives users an opportunity to take their time getting to know a prospective partner before meeting in person. Apart from this, the mobile app can be downloaded on Android and iOS phones to connect with singles on the go.

Users can see who has viewed their profile, which gives them a better idea of who they might gel with romantically and who they should avoid. eHarmony also offers an advanced search tool that enables users to track down potential matches on the basis of a chosen criteria. The 32 Dimensions of Compatibility Questionnaire is proven to work wonders for creating happier and longer-lasting relationships.

Lastly, users get to choose from different subscription options once they know how long they want to commit to and how much they are okay with investing into the service.

Negative eHarmony Reviews: What People Dislike about This Forum

Some users have complained about the site’s high subscription cost and its lack of features for free members. In addition to being expensive, many users have complained that eHarmony is strict about the refund policy. This means if you're unhappy with your experience on the platform or decide it isn't right for you after all - tough luck. You might not get any money back.

Moreover, the personality assessment takes a long time to complete. Also, some users have complained that eHarmony does not have as many members as other dating websites.

A few members also find that the site’s matching system isn’t always accurate. However, the quality of matches shared by the site may vary depending on the accuracy of users’ responses to the compatibility quiz.

Despite these complaints, the majority of users still report that they are satisfied with eHarmony. The site’s privacy features, compatibility matching system, and large user base make it a popular choice for singles looking for love online.

Payment Methods You Can Avail at eHarmony

eHarmony accepts a variety of methods for membership payments. Credit and debit cards from any bank work. PayPal also works if you have an account. This gives you plenty of flexibility when paying on the platform.

If you want the simplest option, we recommend going for the former, as these payment methods work worldwide and are super convenient. Simply enter your card details on the eHarmony website, and you're good to go!

If you don't have a card, you can still pay for your membership with PayPal. This popular method is accepted by millions of merchants worldwide. It's also very secure, so you don’t have to stress over your financial information’s protection.

Top Alternatives to eHarmony Dating Site

Although eHarmony is a reliable dating site, you may be tempted to check out other sites since you have many options.

We have discussed the top alternative platforms below to give you an idea of how eHarmony.com compares to other dating forums.

Silver Singles

This forum is meant for singles aged 50+ looking for serious relationships. It has been fulfilling users’ needs since 2002 and has a membership of over 2 million people.

It has all the tools necessary to set you up with someone new and exciting, making matchmaking easier and more accurate. You can explore by location, religion, and other factors. Plus, Silver Singles offers a compatibility quiz to minimize mismatching risks.

Silver Singles is completely safe and secure. It also takes little effort to navigate, thanks to a simple layout and user-friendly design. It also offers a range of subscription plans.

The pricing is also very reasonable. Silver Singles offers a free basic membership and premium plans that start at $19.95 per month (for 12 months). The prices are very affordable compared to eHarmony costs.

Christian Mingle

This dating site is specifically designed for Christians looking to meet other Christians. With millions of active members, it's easy to find someone your faith, moral values, and habits match.

The "Member Search" feature lets you search for members by name, gender, location, and more. It is also possible to filter your results based on age group and denomination. If you find an interesting profile, simply add it to your favorites list!

The portal even has a handy chat option that lets you communicate in real-time.

Christian Mingle has three different premium subscription models:



A 6-month package for 24.99 USD a month



A 3-month deal for 34.99 USD a month



One-month plan for 49.99 USD



More importantly, if you're not completely satisfied, Christian Mingle has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This Christian-focused site also offers a variety of different payment modes, including but not limited to PayPal, JCB, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard.

Zoosk

Zoosk has been around for over a decade and has millions of members. It is one of the most successful dating apps with millions of downloads!

You can sign up using your Facebook account or email address. The site offers helpful features like SmartPick™, which helps find matches more likely to be compatible based on what you’re looking for.

You can also use Zoosk Coins to purchase virtual gifts or a boost on your profile, which will help get more views from other members in the community – it’s all about finding that special someone!

Zoosk has a wide variety of subscription plans to choose from, starting at 29.95 USD a month. You can opt for a free account and enjoy some of the features or pay monthly charges if you want access to everything, including premium membership benefits.

You can check out all of the different pricing options on their website. If you want to try out the site before committing, it offers a free trial for thirty days too!

With that said, you can cancel your Zoosk subscription at any time by visiting the settings section of your account. If you want to stop using the site but keep receiving emails from them, head over to “My Profile” and click on “Delete Account.” You may have to log in first if you are not already signed in.

Final Verdict: Is eHarmony Worth it?

Millions of people have found love on eHarmony and many have found lifelong partners.

But what about negative eHarmony reviews?

eHarmony is worth it if you like to get involved in a serious relationship. The site has a very extensive questionnaire that helps match you with compatible individuals. This means you are more likely to find “the one” on eHarmony.com than other dating sites.

Additionally, eHarmony price options are devised to cater to singles with varying budgets. You can limit your duration depending on how much you can afford to spend.

Moreover, the site has a very high success rate. Out of all of the matches that have been made on eHarmony, several have resulted in marriages. Finally, we believe that eHarmony is worth it because of the great customer service team. If you ever have any concerns, they will be happy to help you out.

On the flip side, eHarmony is not worth it if you are not serious about committing to someone. It's also quite expensive, so it's not ideal if you're looking to save money or don’t have enough dollars to spend.

Another thing you'll notice is that the eHarmony dating site requires a bit more time commitment than other sites. You have to take the questionnaire and wait for your matches to be sent to you, so it's not quite as quick as just swiping through profiles on Tinder or Bumble. However, it's worth the wait because you'll be more likely to find someone you really connect with.

If you still have any reservations, the eHarmony free trial has got your back! This means the answer to the frequently asked question, “Is eHarmony free?” is yes! However, the offer is for a limited period only.