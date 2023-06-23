Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Have you recently applied for a position that calls for a background check? Interested in finding out if your prior work experience will be revealed in a background check?

Learn more about the results of background checks and whether or not they include past employment in this article.

Do a background check on yourself with reputable companies like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, and TruthFinder to see what kind of information is out there for you.

Do Background Checks Show Employment History?

Background checks do include a component that confirms a person's employment history, including their former occupations, dates of employment, titles held, and potential reasons for leaving.

This data usually comes from a wide range of sources, including current and former companies, schools, and government databases.

Why Are Background Checks Are Conducted?

An individual's identification, criminal record, and educational background can all be verified by a background check.

Employers frequently utilize them as part of the hiring process to verify that applicants have accurately described their skills and expertise.

A person's job experience, abilities, and qualifications can be inferred from their employment history, making it a crucial part of any background check.

Employment history is extremely important in fields where it can affect a person's ability to get licensed or certified, which includes finance and healthcare.

Importance of Employment History in Background Checks

Employers must take time to confirm the job history details given by candidates as part of a comprehensive background investigation.

A thorough background check allows firms to make better recruiting decisions and reduces the likelihood of taking on an unskilled or dishonest employee.

What Is Included in an Employment History Check

This usually entails double-checking the previous employer, position held, duties performed, dates of employment beginning and end, and the stated resignation reason. In some cases, past salary information may also be included.

Previous Employment Verification

It’s a common practice to verify employment dates, titles held, and duties performed by contacting past employers. This is carried out to verify that the applicant has submitted the correct and true information.

Job Titles and Responsibilities

The candidate's references might provide light on their knowledge, abilities, and suitability for the job they're applying for, therefore it's crucial to check them.

The Dates of Employment

Are crucial to ensuring the candidate does have the required experience and identifying any gaps in their career history.

Reasons for Leaving

An employment background check could also look into the circumstances surrounding a candidate's departure from a previous position. In this way, the employer can get a sense of the candidate's background and any problems or concerns that might develop.

Salary History

While conducting a background check on a potential employee, it’s common practice to inquire about their salary history. Previous employment remuneration details such as base pay, bonuses, incentives, or other kinds of payment may be included here.

In order to gain a sense of the candidate's wage expectations, negotiate compensation, and see if the person's salary expectations are all in accord with the company’s capital for the position.

Some employers might inquire about salary information as part of the work history check.

How to Conduct Your Own Employment History Check

An individual should verify their employment history to ensure that their resume or application contains up-to-date and accurate information. Here are some tips for performing your own background check on a prospective employer:

Start by compiling a list of all the places you have worked, including your name, job title, dates of employment, and contact information

If you’re having difficulty obtaining employment records, you can also check your tax returns or social security statements for information on your earnings and employment history

Review the information you have gathered and ensure that it matches the information on your resume or job application. If you find any discrepancies or errors, take steps to correct them

Additionally, you can use online background checks services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder to conduct a more comprehensive employment history check

BeenVerified is a website that lets users look up information from public records, such as previous jobs. You can check your own work history in BeenVerified by following these simple steps:

Sign up for an account on BeenVerified's website Enter your name in the search bar. You can refine the search by adding additional information, such as a location or age range Once you've found yourself, click on your profile to view your information Look for the section titled "Employment History" in your profile. This section may include information such as job titles, and dates of employment If you have any questions or concerns about the information you find in the employment history section, you can contact BeenVerified's customer support team for assistance





Conclusion

In conclusion, an individual's employment history is a crucial part of their professional background and is frequently checked for accuracy through background checks.

Information such as work titles, dates of employment, income history, and even the reasons behind leaving previous positions can be gleaned through a complete employment history check.

Services like BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, as well as TruthFinder make it simple and fast to research a prospective employee's complete work history.

Using one of these services can be more efficient than manually checking references or conducting a background check on an individual.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

