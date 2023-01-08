Criminal Background Check – How to Check Criminal History

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

When you run a criminal background check to look into someone's criminal history, you can protect yourself from potential harm, fraud, and risky behavior. A check of an individual's criminal history may provide you with all of the information you want about that person, allowing you to choose whether or not you want to spend further time with that person.

In addition to validating an individual’s identification, criminal background checks might reveal red flags like past convictions or arrests. You can use criminal background check services for personal reasons such as finding more about a new neighbor or a potential love interest.

With background check services, it's easier than ever to find out about someone's criminal history. It's possible to search out a person's criminal history quickly, conveniently, and online with the help of services like Truthfinder, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate.

Best Criminal Background Check Services

TruthFinder – Best Overall Criminal Background Check Service

Intelius – Best for Quick Results

Instant Checkmate – Best for Extensive Criminal Records Database

US Search – Best for Ease-of-Use

PeopleFinders – Best for Reverse Phone Number Lookup

Spokeo – Best for Affordability

Keep in mind that these services do not follow the FCRA. This implies you shouldn't utilize them for vetting potential employees or tenants and should instead save them for your own purposes.

What is a Criminal Background Check?

The term "criminal background check" refers to an exhaustive search of local, state, and federal databases for information on a specific person. If you know a person's name, mobile number, or email address, you can look them up in public records to find out more about them.

A criminal record check may reveal a wide range of information, from an individual's name and address to their past employment and schooling, any known ties to criminal activity, any legal proceedings they may have been involved in, and even details about any sex offenses they may have committed, as well as their social media profiles, bank accounts, and even their real estate holdings.

But it's unlikely that you'll find all of this information if you search public records by hand. If you use services that do criminal background checks, you have a better chance of getting accurate information about a person's past.

Background check services utilize the identification information you supply to search through their databases, which include billions of federal and state criminal records, in order to discover the information that is relevant to the query. Then, they put all the information together in a background check report that is easy to read and share.

A typical report on a criminal background check might include:

A names and addresses

Age and birth date

Nicknames

Pictures

Records of crimes and arrests

Records from civil court

About your education

Jobs held in the past

Total assets

Liens

Bankruptcies

Permits for guns

Certifications for Expertise

Accounts on social media

After an initial employment offer has been issued, but prior to the applicant starting work, a criminal background check is often conducted. Employers check the backgrounds of job candidates to make sure that there aren't any red flags and to see if the data the candidate gave on their application and during the interview process is true.

In 2018, the Professional Background Screening Association, which was formerly known as the National Association of Background Screeners, published a research stating that ninety-five percent of businesses that were questioned performed at least one kind of employment background screening.

The same data also discloses that checks are performed intermittently during an employee's employment. While you cannot use the criminal background check services we’ve mentioned for employee screening if you’re a business, you still can use them to run a criminal background check on yourself to make sure nothing false turns up on your report if you’re applying for a job.

What Shows Up On a Criminal Background Check

A criminal history check can tell you about any crimes that the person has been charged with, tried for, or convicted of. The most common reason for doing such a search is to determine whether or not a candidate has a criminal record, either for minor offenses or more serious felonies.

Convictions are the most important factor for employers to consider since they provide evidence of guilt, but an arrest history or a case that is still ongoing does not.

A criminal background check will often also look at charges or arrests that are still pending. Due to the lack of evidence of guilt in the absence of a judgment and conviction, employers are sometimes urged not to place as much weight on these results as convictions in criminal background checks.

While it's true that some companies may hesitate to hire you because of your arrest record, it's also important to note that several states have laws that prohibit or severely limit the use of arrest records in hiring decisions.

Because the ordinary employer isn't aware with the specifics of how state regulations regarding arrest records differ, backgroundchecks.com doesn't include arrests that didn't result in a conviction. By taking this information out of our reports, we keep employers who use our services from accidentally breaking state laws.

The results of a criminal background check will contain the following information in particular:

The identity of the individual who has been accused of committing a crime

The wrongdoing or crime that the person was accused of. Specifies whether or whether the offense is a misdemeanor and, if so, to what degree

The filing, or the manner in which the charges were first filed, as well as any related case numbers

The judge's decision about the case

The sentence, which may include time in jail or a fine

The case's outcome or any information about how it was settled

A sealed or erased criminal record should never appear on a background check. Since many people who have convictions for acts that are no longer illegal have been unable to expunge their convictions, advocates for criminal justice reform have made efforts in recent years to eliminate some of the hurdles to expungement.

A subject's criminal background report should no longer include information on their records if they have been successfully petitioned by the court to have them sealed or erased. Different states have slightly different rules about expungement.

Additionally, state laws regulate how far back in time criminal background checks may go. In some states, like California, Kansas, New Hemisphere, Maryland, Montana, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington, it is against the law for background check companies to tell people about convictions that happened more than 7 years ago.

In Hawaii, this rule is even stricter: felonies can only be on your record for 7 years, and misdemeanors can only be on your record for 5 years. In contrast, background checks in certain other states may go as far back as the applicant or employee would want.

How Long Do Criminal Background Checks Take?

Your background check findings should be available in a matter of minutes if you select a reputable provider like TruthFinder or Intelius. This is due to the fact that these services are geared around providing instant gratification rather than making you wait for days to see results. Doing a background check manually, whether via the government or a consumer reporting organization, may add significant time to the process.

Typically, background checks take three to five days to complete and produce findings. For example, it usually takes about 30 days for the FBI to finish a check. Even while certain federal background checks may be completed in less than 30 days, it's still prudent to account for the time it takes for a thorough examination.

Background checks can take longer to finish if the person has lived in a lot of different states. This is true whether the person is applying for a job or is already working there. The more states there are, the more databases you have to look through, which can make it take longer to get all the information you need. Typically, this is the cause of the holdup in doing a background check.

Also, some background checks need more than one piece of information (e.g., criminal background and credit checks). The process could take longer if you ask for a lot of things in one background check.

How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check

There are hard and easy ways to check someone's criminal history. To do things manually and get public records, one must contact the appropriate government agencies, fill out a public records request, and then sift through the requested documents to find the information one needs.

Using a persons search tool like TruthFinder to look up someone's criminal record is the simple method to go about it. So, all you have to do to run a criminal background check on someone is type in their name, city, or phone number. You can even use tools to look up someone by their email address instead of their phone number.

To do a background check, all you need to do is input the information you already know on a person into the service's database. This might only take a few minutes, but if it takes more time than that, you can rest certain that a wealth of genuine information is on its way.

How Much Does a Criminal Background Check Cost?

A criminal background check usually costs between $10 and $500. The price of a background report is based on what is in it. Background checks that only look at criminal records tend to be cheaper than reports that also check employment, education, and drug use. When comparing suppliers, it is necessary to examine the cost of individual components or queries inside a report in addition to the overall cost of the report.

TruthFinder needs customers to join up for a subscription before providing any reports if you want to do a criminal history check. Site users may pay $28 monthly or $46 total for two months of access ($23 each month).

Members can also pay $4.99 per month to join the company's reverse phone lookup service for one month.

When a membership's time is up, it will automatically be renewed unless the member cancels before that time. Another important thing to know is that it costs an extra $2 to download the PDF version of the TruthFinder background report.

Which Background Check Service is Best for Criminal Record Check?

With your newfound knowledge of how simple it is to use a background check service, let's dive into the specifics of the three most popular options. First, we'll compare and contrast these services by providing a brief summary of their key features.

Truthfinder – Best Overall for Criminal Background Check

When it comes to doing background checks, Truthfinder ranks near the top. With its intuitive interface, you can quickly and easily look for people by name, phone number, or email address. It has one of the largest databases of criminal public records, which lets it find a lot of accurate information about a certain person.

When you use the background check services of TruthFinder in conjunction with its own dark web monitoring platform, you will have access to the information that is not available anywhere else on the internet. TruthFinder costs $28.05 per month, or $46 for two months. Read our full review of Truthfinder to learn why it is the best choice for a criminal records check.

Intelius – Best Criminal Record Check Service for Accuracy

When it comes to checking people's criminal histories, Intelius is just as good as TruthFinder. This service to find people across the country is best known for how accurate its results are. It's quite similar to TruthFinder, and its database of over 20 billion public documents gives you access to a vast trove of information on almost anybody.

The monthly plan for Intelius, which costs $24.86, is a little less expensive than TruthFinder's plan. If you go with the 2-month plan, it will cost you $42.25 all together. When compared to TruthFinder, this service is quite similar; however, it lacks a dark web surveillance tool, which accounts for the somewhat reduced pricing.

Instant Checkmate – Best Criminal Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate is a good option if you need to find out the results of a background check quickly. This service is great if you value speed and ease of use, since it delivers findings quickly and has a mobile app for checking backgrounds on the go. A feature that you probably won't find with any other service that checks criminal backgrounds.

Instant Checkmate uses a huge collection of government records to get accurate background information. The monthly plan for this service costs $34.78. This is on the higher end of the price range. It doesn't have a 2-month plan and instead sells a 3-month package for $83.47.

Besides being fast, Instant Checkmate is proud of the fact that it keeps your private information safe. Read our review of Instant Checkmate to find out more.

Criminal Record Check - Frequently Asked Questions

What fails you on a background check?

You can fail a criminal background check if a conviction from the past will be visible. Inconsistencies in the data obtained from the background check might also result in a negative verdict. A negative result on a credit check, a failed drug or alcohol test, or a bad driving record may all result in a failed background check.

How can I check my own background for free?

TruthFinder makes it easy to check your own background and see how your criminal record might look to other people. You can't look up your own criminal history online for free. If you need information from a background check for yourself, you may have to contact the appropriate government agencies directly.

Bottom Line – How to Check Criminal Record

You may use the above-mentioned sites to easily uncover reliable information on a possible spouse, as well as your own criminal history, that of a family member or old acquaintance, or anybody else you would be interested in learning more about.

Running background checks isn't easy, especially since you have to contact multiple government offices and ask for public records from each of them. You still have some work to perform beyond just paying the requested sum, however. You will still need to go through the papers you get in order to locate the information you are seeking.

Thankfully, doing so is simplified by reliable background check services. An instantaneous criminal history check report may be generated by doing a search using the desired person's name, mobile number, email address, or physical location.

