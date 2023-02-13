Can You TRUST Keen Psychics? [Free Minute Deals + Honest 2023 Review]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

If you're like most people, you've probably wondered about your future at some point or another.

You've probably also wished there was a way to find out what's in store for you without booking an in-person psychic session.

But if you have no experience with online psychic predictions, you may be confused about where to seek professional services.

I’ve been there, and trust me; branding is crucial to me. Therefore, I’ll probably not go for the first option I come across without digging deeper into what the brand has to offer.

Branding makes us remember excellence. For instance, if someone says perfume, you think Chanel. If someone says baseball, you think the New York Yankees.

But what if I were to say online psychic services? What comes to mind?

After careful research, I discovered that most people would say Keen.

But what is it about this online psychic network that has people over the moon? Let’s find out in this detailed Keen review.

Here, I take a close look at what makes Keen so popular and explore some of the pros and cons of using their services.

Keen Psychics Review - Quick Overview

Pros

Variety of psychic readers

Numerous positive customer reviews

20 years of experience

Reliable phone app

Easy-to-use search filter

Deals

Cons

Discount deals are only for new users

No video readings

Bottom Line - Should You Get a Keen Psychic Reading?

With many types of readings to choose from, an avalanche of positive customer feedback, and attractive deals on free readings and minutes, Keen is our choice for the brand that should come to mind whenever you hear someone say “psychic services.”

About Keen Psychics - Psychic Readings Available

With the most advisors of any online psychic reading platform, it’s no wonder most people view the Keen as not simply a presence in the online psychic world but an actual phenomenon.

And this is not only because of their numbers.

With over 20 years of experience under its belt, Keen has made its mark not only because of its psychic experts and professional service but also because they pay special attention to customer satisfaction, meaning they also consider how your wallet is affected.

With so many Keen advisors to choose from, it’s no surprise they offer a wide variety of psychic readings.

Here are some of the psychic abilities and types of readings provided by Keen psychics..

General Psychic Readings

While many people go to psychic advisors with a specific question in mind, others are drawn to get an online psychic reading simply out of curiosity or the lure of something mysterious.

If you’re the spiritually curious type, then a general reading with a Keen advisor might just be able to solve a mystery for you.

I can say from experience that it’s amazing to sit down with a professional psychic that you’ve never seen before and have them come up with something out of thin air that speaks directly to a deep part of you.

On another level, a general reading can also be a tremendous educational experience if you’re interested in learning more about a specific reading technique, such as Tarot cards or Astrology.

Love and Relationships Readings

The most common topic psychics deal with is love and relationships.

If your love life has become an issue, let a Keen advisor specializing in matters of the heart help you.

Whether you’re looking for a new love, trying to rekindle a fading romance, or going through a breakup, Keen advisors work to guide you to that light at the end of the tunnel.

Life Questions

A great Mystic once said, “Existence is all that can be known, but it’s not all that’s real.”

If you’re struggling to find real meaning in your life, perhaps one of the many talented Keen psychics can help you.

Whether you want to improve your financial outlook, advance your career, or sort out a family matter, Keen’s psychics have both the vision and requisite life experience to help you get back on track with life.

Tarot Readings

Tarot Cards are probably the most famous tool used in psychic sessions.

If you’re interested in the wisdom of the cards, you’ll be glad to know that there are nearly 150 expert Tarot readers on the Keen website to offer advice on any question.

Once your reading is over, if you want to learn more about the cards, then the free “Articles” section on Keen has plenty of intriguing pieces on the Tarot and a free “pick a card” automated Tarot reading feature.

Spiritual Readings

If you need to communicate with the Spirits, or an Archetype of Higher Intelligence, then you’ve come to the right place.

Keen is considered one of the best psychic platforms for getting a legitimate spiritual reading.

Their psychic mediums and spiritual advisors are sensitive to the subtle psychic realms.

What’s more, Keen’s psychics are experts in helping you connect with the energies of spirit guides and other non-physical intelligence.

Astrology Readings

With the motto, “As Above, So Below,” astrology is the great clock that Astrologers utilize to guide us through the ebb and flow of the universe.

Starting with a person’s birth chart as its reference point, astrology is a valuable tool for determining the right time to make a significant move and assessing your level of compatibility with someone you’re interested in.

If you’d like to access a map of your destiny, then it’s time to consult one of the Keen psychic readers specializing in astrology to align you with the heavens.

Psychic Mediums

Mediums are individuals who can communicate with spirits and other non-physical intelligences.

Using their extrasensory powers of clairvoyance (clear seeing) and clairaudience (clear hearing), the gifted mediums on Keen will help you to connect with the subtle beings that can assist in uncovering the keys to your destiny.

Keen Psychics Review - Getting Started on the Website

How to Sign in on Keen.com

To speak to a psychic on Keen, you must create a Keen account.

To do that, just click on “Register” on the home page, and access a simple form requiring your email address and a password.

Once your Keen account is set up, you will need to provide a payment method (such as a credit card) and deposit at least $10 to get started.

You will only need to enter your personal contact information once, and this info will not be shared or sold to any other psychic services.

How to Find a Psychic on Keen.com

If you’re in a rush, Keen has a quick Get Matched filter where you answer multiple-choice questions, enter your birth date, and a handful of matches will come up immediately.

If you’d prefer to browse, there’s also a Find Your Best Psychic Advisor filter that allows for a more detailed search utilizing additional variables, such as your preferred price range.

For example, I entered phone readings on love with psychics having 10 or more years of experience, a price range of $1.99 to $5.99, and a 4- 5 star rating.

I was given 67 matches in a matter of seconds.

How to KNOW if a Keen Psychic is Right for You

Finding a suitable psychic can be tricky.

Psychic sites like Keen try to make it easier by providing clear Advisor profiles that compile all the essential things you’d want to know before choosing a psychic.

For instance, each Keen reader’s profile lists their total amount of online readings and reviews and their specialties, skills, and methods.

In addition, there are also personal statements included regarding their background and how they approach doing readings.

At Keen, you can count on complete transparency when shopping for a psychic.

How to Book Psychic Reading via for Call, Chat, or Email?

Booking a psychic reading online via phone, online chat, or email on Keen is a breeze.

Each advisor on the site has a box on the upper right-hand corner of their profile where you can select call now, chat now, alert me, mail, or ping.

You can also call the 800 toll-free number that’s listed and enter the advisor’s private extension.

If the advisor you want is unavailable for any reason, you can choose either the “arrange call” or “chat later” option to schedule an appointment.

Best Psychics on Keen [According to Real Customer Reviews]

It’s hard to know how many gifted advisors there are on Keen.

However, the site claims to have conducted over 35 million Keen readings since its inception.

After taking some time to search around, here is a list of what we think are some of the best psychics Keen has to offer.

Ask Fran : Best Astrologer on Keen.com

Ask Fran has been with Keen since the site's beginning and has done over 142,000 Keen readings in that time.

With 33,037 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, she is nothing short of a phenomenon.

An Astrologer, Empath, and Clairvoyant with a sense of humor, Ask Fran specializes in various aspects of career and romance.

She has also been positively endorsed by literally hundreds of people for her honesty, accuracy, and kindness.

Add a reasonable price tag of $2.99 a minute, and I think it makes good sense to Ask Fran.

Msfrancine1970: Best Spiritual Reader on Keen Psychics

Referring to herself as, The Coach, msfrancine1970 has done over 17,000 Keen psychic readings and has 4,709 reviews with an average rating of 4.8.

Unlike some other Keen psychics, msfrancine1970 doesn’t do general readings.

She only answers specific questions and has high endorsements for providing accurate, honest, and detailed spiritual readings.

She also seems to have some definite Christian leanings, but if it’s accuracy you’re after, you won’t go wrong with The Coach.

Starfox10 - Best Love Psychic on Keen.com

Another Keen standout is Starfox10.

This psychic has been doing his tarot reading on the site for over a decade. He has amassed more than 74,000 readings and 11,000 reviews with a 4.9 average.

Specializing in a one-two punch revolving around the subjects of love and money, Starfox10 has received the highest recommendations from customers for accuracy, honesty, and helpfulness.

Plus, at only $3.99 a minute, you can certainly afford to ask him about money.

Psychic Milou - Insightful Clairvoyant on Keen Psychics

With the gift of sight running in his family, Psychic Milou is an old-school Caribbean Clairvoyant who has done nearly 15,000 readings and has 4,000 reviews with a 4.7 average.

As a self-taught astrologer with a pronounced psychic bent, he brings a decidedly unique perspective to the heavens' movements while receiving high customer recommendations for honesty, kindness, and accuracy.

Keen Psychics - Prices, Deals & Free Psychic Readings

Since psychic readings typically charge by the minute, the cost is always a concern for most customers.

Readings on Keen can start as low as $1.99 per minute, but they sometimes balloon as high as $50 per minute.

However, based on our searches where the customer can set their preferred price range, a high-quality reading on Keen can average $5.99 per minute, with many Keen psychics charging even less.

When it comes to special deals, Keen has a pair of attractive offers for first-time customers.

The first allows for 3 minutes free with your first reading, which means you have plenty of time to hang up and avoid a charge if there’s no chemistry with your advisor.

The second deal offers 10 minutes for $1.99 and allows you to test drive a few more Keen psychics without breaking the bank before you find the right one.

Although these deals are only available to new clients, there’s no denying that they give you a bang for your buck.

Customer support is also crucial on Keen.

If you have an issue with your reading or anything else on the platform, their satisfaction guarantee will refund up to $25 in Keen dollars.

You can use the refund for another reading with one of the many Keen psychics.

Keen Psychics - Unique Features

Aside from their talented psychics and reasonable prices, Keen also provides some other features worth checking out.

Arrange a Call or Chat Ahead of Time

Since most people lead busy lives, Keen makes it possible to schedule phone calls or chat readings ahead of time with easy-to-use Arrange a Call and Chat Later prompts in each advisor profile.

You can also call 1-800- ASK-KEEN and dial the advisors' private extension to make an appointment.

Readings 101

Keen’s Readings 101 feature can help if you're having trouble picking a psychic.

It covers everything from explaining the different types of readings available to ideas on the most effective questions to ask in a reading.

Free Articles and Horoscopes

Keen not only offers excellent readings but also wants to educate its customers.

The site has an extensive Articles section that provides informative and thoughtful pieces on everything spiritual and psychic.

If you are a stargazer, there is also a daily horoscope and compatibility guide that you can receive free via email.

Advisor Blogs

Who wouldn’t want to pick a Keen advisor’s brain?

Well, with the blog included in each advisor’s profile, you can.

Imagine being privy to insider insights on the various tools Keen psychics use in readings or hearing the stories that led to them discovering they’re psychic. Wow!

Keen Psychics Review: Frequently Asked Questions

Is Keen Secure?

Yes, Keen is secure.

All your personal data, including payment information, is encrypted and will never be disclosed to a third party without your consent.

Is Keen Confidential?

Yes, Keen is confidential.

Your psychic readings are always 100% anonymous and private.

If you feel that an advisor has violated your confidentiality, Keen’s customer support team is available 24/7 to follow up on your complaint.

How Much Do Readings Cost On Keen Psychics?

Readings on Keen are charged by the minute and can cost anywhere from $1.99 to $50 a minute.

However, using the Find Your Best Psychic Advisor search filter, you can set your preferred price range anywhere you like over $1.99.

Using this method, we found that the average price for some of Keen’s best advisors is approximately $5.99 a minute.

Do I have to Make a Deposit before Choosing a Keen Psychic?

No, you can browse for a reader without having an account or depositing funds. Having an account with funds is only necessary when you want to schedule a paid reading.

How do I Pay for a Psychic Reading on Keen?

To pay for a psychic reading on Keen, you must deposit money ahead of time in your account.

You can use a credit card, a secure payment system like PayPal, or a pre-paid debit or gift card.

How Do I Leave a Review on Keen?

To leave a review on Keen, you first need to go to the Leave feedback page. There you can leave a review and rate your reading anywhere from 1 to 5 stars.

If your rating is 4 stars or higher, you can also endorse a reader’s strengths among the five qualities listed.

Is There an Interaction Tracking History?

Yes, a contact history is available of all the interactions between advisors and customers, including links to call and chat details.

What Is The Keen App?

The Keen app is a mobile application compatible with iOS and Android for on-the-go readings.

It’s free to download from the App Store or Google Play and offers several first-rate features, including;

An easy-to-use search tool to find an advisor

Ability to check if your favorite advisors are available and schedule a reading or call back

A free personalized daily horoscope (with no strings attached)

Are Keen Psychic Advisors Accurate?

Yes, the psychic advisors on Keen are accurate.

Keen encourages customers to leave feedback on their readings through Keen psychic reviews. In these reviews, customers rate their readings from 1 to 5.

After reviewing the site, we found that the average rating of a Keen advisor was approximately 4.5 out of a possible 5.

What Kind of Readings Are Available on Keen Psychics?

These are some of the types of readings available on the Keen psychic website:

Astrology readings (Chinese, Mayan, Vedic, and Western)

Angel readings

Cartomancy readings

Astrology reading

Dream Interpretation

Feng Shui readings

Life questions

Keen horoscope reading

Numerology readings

Pet Psychics readings

Career guidance

Past life readings

Psychic Medium readings

Tarot card readings

Otherworld Connections readings

Keen Psychic Review - Is Keen.com Legit?

My apologies to the late, great Psychologist and Mystic Carl Jung, but consider this.

If you think of the personal computer as a functioning replica of an individual human mind, then couldn’t the internet also be a replica of Jung’s concept of the Universal Mind?

If the above is true, what better place to conduct psychic readings than on the internet?

Keen was hip to all this back in 1999, and since then, they’ve been leading the online psychic industry setting the pace for future readings with their current state-of-the-art phone app.

Add to that the most extensive collection of online psychics, attractive discounts, 24/7 customer support, and a satisfaction guarantee, and Keen might just be the most trustworthy platform for connecting with an online psychic.

In fact, if he were still around, I bet Carl Jung would have already tried Keen out. Indeed, Keen psychics work.