Background Check California: Criminal Background Check CA 2023

In search of information about how to perform a criminal record and background check in the Golden State? If you need a background check California procedural guide and product review, you've lucked out since you've found the most extensive online resource on the topic.

In addition to explaining how to run a background check California exercise, we'll also tell you about some of the top criminal background check CA services out there. Remember that it's not as simple as it sounds to obtain copies of government documents in the Golden State.

Background information on a certain person can be like trying to locate a needle inside a haystack, despite the fact that the documents and data are all available for public use. So, if you need fast access to reliable data in California, try one of the criminal background check CA services we mention below.

5 Best Background Check California Services

Truthfinder – Best Overall for Background Check California

Intelius – Best for Accuracy

Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

Spokeo – Best for CA Reverse Email Lookup

US Search – Best for API Integration

What is a Background Check California?

Checking one's history performing a background check California exercise means carefully reviewing all of the public records in the state and federal governments that contain any mention of a specific person. Information about a person can be gleaned from public records using only identifying data, such as a phone number, email address, or name.

A search of California's public records can reveal a wide range of details about an individual, including but not limited to their name, address, date of birth, education level, employment history, relationships, past addresses, criminal history, court records, sex offenders, social media profiles, and assets.

However, if you choose to search public documents manually, you may have a tough time uncovering all of this data. Using background check California and criminal background check CA services increases your likelihood of obtaining reliable information about an individual's past.

With the help of the identification details you give, a background check California app will search through their massive database of state and federal public records for any pertinent information. Criminal background CA check reports are then compiled in a clear and concise format that can be easily read and sent along.

The following are examples of information that might be found in a typical criminal background check CA report:

Professional qualifications

Civil records

Arrests and convictions

Birthdate and age

Career history

Aliases

Education level

Liens

Social media handles

Official name

Asset history

Filed bankruptcies

Current photographs

Weapons licenses

How to Run a California Background Check?

Running a criminal background check CA exercise can be done in two ways: the hard way and the easy way. Getting the information you need the old fashioned way requires making contact with the appropriate government agencies, completing a request for public records and then manually digging through the requested materials.

A background check service like TruthFinder makes it simple to conduct a background check in California. By doing so, a background check California exercise and criminal background check CA is as simple as entering the person's city and name or phone number. Email addresses can also be used with reverse phone lookup software to find a person's contact information.

Just plug in the few pieces of information you have and allow the California background check service to do the rest. The procedure could only take a few minutes, if by any chance it takes longer than that, you can rest assured that a wealth of genuine information is on the way.

How Can I Access Public Records in California?

Since public documents are kept by several California agencies, accessing them might be difficult. Anyone who has looked into public documents would know this to be true.

State and local government records in California are open to the public by mandate of the California Constitution and its Public Records Act. The information below is found in California's public records.

Recorded convictions

Court filings and records

Essential records

Prisoner data

Responses to requests for public records must be made promptly and there are few exceptions in the Golden State. It is not possible to appeal a denial of a request for records in California.

Any government agency in California can be contacted to obtain copies of public documents. However, doing so will involve a different protocol, process, and fee. Requests for public records can be made in person, via telephone, or via postal service.

Some government organizations still require paper submissions. Government records can be accessed from several locations, although the restrictions for doing so may vary from one office to the next.

Details of a request for public documents include the following:

Your revised contact information

Expected document delivery time

Delivery preference (via post or email)

Title of the requested Document

It's a good idea to contact ahead and find out the hours of operation and necessary paperwork for any government or public agency you plan on visiting in California.

California Background Check Laws

In most cases, running a background check in California is perfectly lawful. As an example, under California law, businesses that engage in activities for the purpose of employing people have to follow the background check California rules and other variety of restrictions and regulations.

Laws in the Golden State pertaining to a criminal background check CA are as follows:

Anti-discrimination Laws The Los Angeles and San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinances The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) California's Ban the Box Law The California Information Privacy Act (CIPA)

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) places two duties on employers. Those tasked with employing people have responsibilities in various spheres.

Don't run a criminal background check CA without first getting the applicant's signed consent. If a candidate is not hired because of their background check, they should be informed.

Companies who outsource their background check California exercise to a third party are required to comply with the FCRA, while those that do it themselves are exempt.

CA Anti-discrimination Laws

It is illegal under both federal and state laws for companies in California to treat job seekers differently due to:

ethnic background.

sexuality

race

It's worth noting that companies in California may be breaking the law if they adopt a policy of automatically rejecting any job applicant with a criminal background.

The California Information Privacy Act (CIPA)

Many aspects of the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act are also found in the California Investigative Protection Act. According to the Criminal Information Privacy Act (CIPA), for instance, businesses need employees' express consent before running a background check on them.

An organization that conducts its own background checks must adhere to the following regulations:

The company is obligated to either give the applicant a copy of the findings or let him look at it if he requests it.

California's Ban the Box Law

As of January 1, 2018, AB 1008 also known as the "ban the box" law of California came into full force. The law stipulates that:

Before extending a conditional offer of employment, a company is prohibited from inquiring into an applicant's criminal record.

As of recently, it is illegal to ask a job applicant if they have previously been charged with a crime. These regulations apply only to businesses employing five people or more. In some cases, potential employers may look into an applicant's past arrests and convictions through a background check California service providers.

However, there are requirements that must be met before a job offer can be made. Here are a few cases in point:

background checks on potential employees (if applicable).

have had a criminal record check and passed it successfully.

If an employer learns that an applicant has a criminal history through a criminal background check California procedure, they are required by the new law to conduct an individualized evaluation. There are a number of factors that an organization needs to think about when deciding if it wants to hire a candidate.

Some of these concerns are:

Type of crime, setting, and gravity of conduct all have a role.

How long ago the wrongdoing occurred and the penalty was carried out.

The potential impact of the applicant's criminal history on their ability to perform their duties.

The finer aspects of the activity being performed or sought after.

After conducting this sort of analysis, it is acceptable for an employer to reject a candidate so long as business requirements are the primary factor in the decision. Every such decision must be communicated in writing to the applicant.

The applicant has five business days (not counting weekends and holidays) to respond to this notice.

Any suggestions or criticisms should be considered by the company. In light of this data, the firm may either:

Find a job for the applicant. Not hire someone due to their criminal record.

The Los Angeles and San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinances

San Francisco and Los Angeles had fair chance ordinances in place offering similar safeguards before the ban the box statute was enacted.

They guarantee a "fair chance" because of the following:

A potential employer has taken "adverse action" against an applicant if they have decided not to hire them because of their criminal history. The candidate has the option of submitting documentation to back up their claim that they are still qualified for the position.

The two municipalities have revised their ordinances to be compatible with the ban the box legislation because of the increased protection it provides to job candidates.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in California?

In California, potential employees are subjected to background investigations that look back seven years.

Before making a conditional offer of employment in the Golden State, employers can request a criminal background check CA, which can include a look at the applicant's history for up to seven years in the past (with some exceptions). As a result, companies cannot take a candidate's criminal history into account if it is more than seven years old.

What Can You Find With a Background Check California?

What may be learned about someone with a simple California background check could surprise you. These details are all available in a single report from a reliable criminal background check CA search provider like Intelius or TruthFinder.

Personal Information

In the first section of every background check California report, you'll find personal details that can confirm or disprove your suspicions about the subject. Age, date of birth, name, aliases, and pictures may be included.

Jobs and Education

The second level of data you can come across is related to the person's education and professional background, including their high school, college, and employment history. Keep in mind that unless your background check California service is FCRA compliant, you cannot use this data for the purpose of hiring anyone.

Possible Relatives and Associates

Possible relatives, friends, and coworkers connected to the individual you're looking up are included in this section. In fact, if you're looking for a relative, you also might discover your personal background check California report.

CA Contact Information

In case you need contact information for leads California's background check report also includes phone numbers and email addresses. If you conduct a background check California exercise for clients in California, this section will be very helpful.

CA Criminal Records

Background checks for all Public police and court records in California should be used as sources for criminal and arrest histories. If they were tried in a court of law, you can obtain information such as the kind, date, and place of the offense as well as the case reference number and court name.

CA Property Information

If you're attempting to assess a person's financial status, this section can be quite helpful. Data on present private properties, property tax information, sale price, land value, mortgages, owned vehicles, vehicle identifying numbers, and other information may be found.

Related Links

Any online pages which may connect to the person you're looking for are listed in this section. You can discover news articles, personal websites, blogs, and social media profiles.

How Long Does a Background Check Take In California?

How you decide to conduct a California background check will also affect this. A simple criminal background check CA record would only require a few minutes if you choose a reliable persons search provider like Truthfinder. As a result, you can easily obtain thorough results after carrying out as many inspections as you like.

Any California background check exercise, however, could take up to 1-3 business days if you choose the manual method. particularly in regards to expert, tenant, and employee background checks.

5 Best Services for Background Check California

Now that you know how easy it is to use background check services in California to perform a California background check, let's take a closer look at the top five services. To understand how these services differ from one another, let's quickly review each one.

When it comes to California background checks, you can discover which person's search website is the best for a specific purpose.

TruthFinder – Best Overall for Background Check California

When it comes to California background checks, TruthFinder is in first place. You can easily conduct various types of searches using a person's phone number, email address, or names thanks to the website's great user interface. It has access to one of the largest databases of public records in California, which allows it to gather a considerable amount of accurate information about a particular person.

You may obtain information that isn't available anywhere online thanks to TruthFinder's background check services and dark web monitoring tool. TruthFinder costs $28.05 per month, or $46 overall, if you choose a two-month subscription. Discover why Truthfinder is the best option for California background checks by reading our in-depth review to learn more.

>> Run a background check California with TruthFinder

Intelius – Best California Background Check Service for Accuracy

When it comes to running Californian background checks, Intelius is just as good as TruthFinder. The best thing about this countrywide people search tool is how precise the results are. With an excess of 20 billion public documents in its database and functionality that is nearly identical to TruthFinder, you have access to a vast amount of information about every Californian.

When compared to TruthFinder, Intelius offers a monthly package for $24.86. If you choose the 2-month plan, the total cost will be $42.25. Overall, the service is very similar to TruthFinder but lacks the dark web surveillance capability, thus the somewhat reduced cost. If you're considering using the California background check service, be sure to read our Intelius review.

>> Start background check California with Intelius

Instant Checkmate – Best California Background Check Service for Speed

Instant Checkmate can be your best option if you're seeking for California background check results that come back quickly. This background check product is ideal if you value simplicity because it offers a mobile app in addition to lightning-fast results. Most California based background check providers are unlikely to offer this feature.

To generate precise California background check information, Instant Checkmate employs a sizable collection of public records. With a monthly plan price of $34.78 for this service, it is on the more expensive end of the range. Instead of the 2-month plan, it provides a 3-month package for $83.47. In addition to speed, Instant Checkmate takes pride in protecting the privacy of its users. For additional information, see this review of Instant Checkmate.

>> Try out Instant Checkmate

Spokeo – Best CA Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

Reverse email lookup enables you to do a California background check on someone using only their email address. Spokeo is the top provider for email lookups, making it an excellent choice for those wanting to do market research and generate leads in California.

For a California background check, Spokeo is one of the better options. It provides name, email, phone number, and physical address lookup, in addition to email lookup. With a $19.99 monthly subscription fee, it is one of the most affordable background check services in California, with its 3-month package costing $44.85. For more information, see our Spokeo review.

>> Run a reverse email lookup background check with Spokeo

US Search – Best for California Background Check Service for API Integration

You can easily perform a California background check with the help of US Search's quick start wizard. They offer a money back guarantee if their service is not effective. Even though they have a very simple online interface compared to other providers, their straightforward approach can be enough if you're looking for a simple background check California result.

California background checks can also be performed once using US Search for $3 each. Its monthly subscription, priced inexpensively at $19.86 per month, is ideal if you need to do numerous searches or have a long-term need.

>> Run a background check California with US Search

What Does the California Public Records Law Say?

According to the California Public Documents Act, anybody has the right to obtain public documents that pertain to statewide activities.

Information that is solely personal, even if it is included in a record that is accessible to the public, is exempt from disclosure under the California Public Records Act.

California law mandates a response time of no more than 10 days from state and executive agencies for all sorts of records. Background checks in California can be requested by anybody, regardless of residency, but declined requests cannot be appealed.

California Criminal Records - Background Check California

In California, any documentation of interaction with the criminal justice system is included under the umbrella phrase "criminal records."

In California, all documents pertaining to criminal activity are stored in the Department of Justice. It could involve driving offenses or lesser offenses, depending on the law in your area. They may also include:

Guilty plea proceedings.

Scheduled trial dates.

Records of felony or lesser offenses.

Scheduled convictions.

Charge sheets.

Dates of arrest.

As a component of the hiring process, a criminal background check CA is sometimes conducted by many businesses. California's Attorney General's Office is a resource for reviewing the criminal records of nonprofits.

What's on a California Criminal Record?

Multiple agencies maintain comprehensive records of a person's interactions with the justice system. California's public criminal records include arrests, convictions, and jail/prison times.

Some of the information that might be found in a California background check or criminal record includes the following items:

Mugshot.

Personal Identifiable Information (birthdate, nationality and name).

Records showing Carlifonia law enforcement agencies made the arrests.

Distinguishing physical characteristics, such as tattoos, moles or birthmarks.

Descriptions of the Crime in Great Detail (s).

A criminal record for sexual misconduct.

Fingerprint images.

Records showing intent of wrongdoing, no matter how slight or serious.

Where can I Find California Criminal Records?

Criminal history records in California are preserved at the Attorney General's office and the Department of Justice.

The OAG and local law enforcement agencies are able to make criminal records available through the California State State Records Electronic Databases, which can be accessed by visiting the online database of the California State Archives.

In order to do a California background check, it is necessary to provide fingerprints to the proper authorities in accordance with the established code of conduct, as criminal records are not made available without the knowledge of the subject.

Criminal Inmate Records – Background Check California

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation keeps records on all prisoners, and those interested in an inmate's present status, criminal history, or potential transfer can request this information. The jailed population in each state is tracked in great detail.

What's on a California Inmate Record?

Personal information and specifics about an arrest or incarceration are commonly found simultaneously in California records.

If the public has access to information about detainees, they can find out:

Full names

Inmate present residency

Inmate jail ref I.D.number and ID.

Sex

Records on the inmate jail transfers

Inmates recent mugshot

Incarceration records

Inmates’ custody status

Birthdate

Where can I Find California Inmate Records?

One can discover resources for locating criminals and providing relief to victims and advocates, as well as information about convicts, on the California State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. You can get public record information on a California inmate via the California Inmate Locator.

Criminal Court Records – Background Check California

Information gleaned from California court cases is plentiful. Due to the court's schedules and complicated procedures, gaining access to public court documents is more difficult than gaining access to other papers.

The California judicial system consists of:

Superior Courts

Courts of Appeal or California Appellate Court

The Supreme Court

What's on a CA Court Record?

It's possible that data from various court records will differ.

Records from California courts may reveal the following:

Authenticated witness records

Dockets.

Reference number for cases.

Verdict documentation.

Documentation from the jury.

Judicial mandates

Case transcripts.

Where Can I Find California Court Records?

To obtain some California court records, you must physically visit the courtroom, while others are available online. Court documents in California are kept by the state's judicial system. Due to state regulations, employers are prohibited from requesting copies of court papers.

California Vital Records - Background Check California

The California Department of Public Health maintains official copies of all births, deaths, and marriages that occur within the state of California. The California Department of Public Health keeps these in its vital records collection.

Certificates of birth

California data on death

Licenses for marriages

Divorce agreements

If you need a copy of a public vital record, you may have to follow the law that was in effect at the time of the event.

Background Check California - Frequently Asked Questions

Questions about California background checks? We've got answers. If you still have questions after reading the previous sections, hopefully these will shed some light on the matter.

Can I get a free background check California?

It's not easy to find reputable businesses that will supply you with an absolutely free background check California report after you've sifted through the volumes of data required to run California background checks. Background check services vary greatly, so be wary if you're obtaining a free one in California.

Free criminal background checks CA exercises are not worth the hassle. You'll have a tough time replicating the thoroughness of a paid background check California service like TruthFinder without spending some money. If you want to learn more, I suggest using one of the top free California background check sites.

How much is a background check California?

Your monthly fee to run a background check in California using Intelius or TruthFinder will be between $24 and $28. With this one-month membership, you can conduct an infinite number of background checks. Individual background check results are available for purchase through US Search, which charges users $3 for each independent background check in California.

What background check service is best for California?

TruthFinder is the best California background check business due to its extensive public documents data, email and phone search options, and dark web monitoring. Intelius comes in second place because of its excellent user experience characteristics, including its user interface and slightly affordable pricing.

Can a public records request be submitted by non-residents in California?

Any Californian who wishes to obtain a copy of a public record may do so, as may any representative of another government or American citizen.

Is there a records custodian in California?

In California, there is no designated record keeper. California's Public Records Act instructs those requesting records to get in touch with the requesting department directly.

What exemptions exist in background check California?

In California, records are not disclosed if doing so would not serve the public interest.

Safety protocols, building plans, health information, and other papers that are typically considered public are occasionally withheld.

The provisions of the Fair Credit Reporting Act don't apply to all requests for public records.

How long does California have to respond?

If a request for public documents is denied in California, is there a way to file an appeal? This process is not present in many other jurisdictions. When do you need my demands? There is no required format under the California Public Records Act.

When a request is denied, is there a way to file a formal appeal with the administration? No. But any organization is free to create its own internal appeals procedure if it so chooses. The legislature in California has left the door open to an administrative appeals process.

What fees are associated with requesting a background check California?

Different state agencies in California have different rules, procedures, and fees for dealing with citizens. It is usually best to double check with the asking department to see if there will be any costs associated. In many government bureaus, certified copies are the only service for which customers must pay extra.

Bottom Line on Background Check California

Whether you need to check someone's past in California for professional reasons, to reconnect with a long-lost relative or acquaintance, or to learn the truth about a romantic interest, the aforementioned services can be of great assistance.

Running a background check in California is a tedious process due to the necessity of contacting numerous government agencies and filing public records requests with them. The work isn't done for you until you've paid the requested fee, at least. You still need to skim the papers you receive to find the data you need.

The best California background check services simplify all of that. Just enter the name, number, email, or street address of the person you want to investigate, and the persons search service will quickly provide a detailed report detailing that person's background in California.

