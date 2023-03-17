Bob Iger Net Worth: Disney CEO’s Career and Earnings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

As a US businessman and corporate leader, Bob Iger net worth is thought to be $350 million. Bob Iger has been able to significantly increase Disney's success as CEO by overseeing the acquisition of companies like LucasFilm, Pixar, and Marvel.

The company's executive choices helped Disney attain financial success along with a variety of other activities. This was made clear over the 13 years that Bob Iger oversaw the corporation, during which time its market capitalization rose from $48.5 billion to an astonishing $257 billion.

The business had made $2.5 billion in earnings when Bob Iger took over as CEO. The overall revenue for the business was $10.4 billion during his final full year in charge. Between 2005 and 2020, Disney shares grew by 400% without accounting for dividends.

Early Life

Robert Allan Iger was born in New York City on February 10th, 1951. His father served in the navy during the Second World War, and after the war, he went into the business world, working in marketing, advertising, and public relations.

Iger finished high school in 1969 and enrolled at Ithaca College's Roy H. Park School of Communications .He graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Television and Radio. Robert Iger had a love for the media at a young age, appearing on a television program at Ithaca College and working for five months as a weather reporter there.

He aspired to be a news anchor for a big network at first, but he changed his mind and moved in a different way.

Personal Life

The relationship between Bob Iger and Susan Iger ended in divorce in 1994. Then, in 1995, he married Willow Bay, a TV news host. He has two children from his first marriage and two from his second.

Bob Iger Net Worth: Career and Earnings

This section of our Bob Iger net worth review will cover his professional life as well as his earnings.

Bob Iger Net Worth: ABC

He started working at ABC in 1974, originally accepting a position as a simple manual laborer for a low wage. He gradually rose up the ranks over the course of the next 15 years, eventually being named the head of ABC Entertainment in 1989.

He received a promotion three years later to vice president of Capital Cities/ABC and president of the ABC Network Television Group. He was promoted once more to Chief Operations Officer of Capital Cities/ABC, ABC's parent business, in 1994.

Bob Iger Net Worth: Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company acquired Capital Cities/ABC in 1996, and Robert Iger remained on as COO. Later, he rose to become the company's president, a post he held up until 1999. He was then selected to serve as the Walt Disney Company's CEO.

As the CEO of the ABC corporation, he maintained his post. Michael Eisner, the CEO of Disney, began overseeing Iger's operations, whereas Eisner had previously been in charge of both the president and CEO roles within the company. Iger took over as CEO in 2005, stepping in just a few years after Eisner was appointed.

Iger was picked as the new face of the organization by Roy E. Disney, the other Disney board members, and the Disney management team. They started a "Save Disney" campaign to make sure they were making the correct choice before formally naming Iger as the CEO.

Bob Iger Net Worth: Pixar Acquisition

One of Bob Iger's more audacious moves after becoming CEO of Disney in 2005 was to announce the acquisition of Pixar a year later, in 2006. It was an outright buyout by Disney, and the total cost of the transaction was staggering $7.4 billion.

Iger took a risk in 2009 when he paid an estimated $4 billion for Marvel Entertainment. The following year, he was named board chairman and he was elected to the management board of Apple, Inc. Iger's business endeavors led to the friendship between Disney and Apple.

Bob Iger Net Worth: LucasFilm Acquisition

LucasFilm was acquired from George Lucas for a staggering $4 billion by Bob Iger in 2012. As a result of this transaction, the franchises of Star Wars and Indiana Jones were handed over to the Walt Disney Company. Disney had to pay a high price for the purchases, but it rapidly made back the money it had spent.

Disney recouped the $4 billion it had spent on the Marvel acquisition in 2014. Star Wars: The Force Awakens grossed $2 billion in ticket sales when it was released in 2015, covering half of what Disney had invested in the acquisition.

Bob Iger Net Worth: 21st Century Fox

Bob Iger guided Disney through the risky acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2018. His initial contract was supposed to end in 2018, but Disney twice extended it in 2017 to make it go until 2021.

Iger decided to resign from his post prior to the expiration of his contract in 2020, one year in advance. A year prior, he had also left the Apple board of directors due to potential conflicts of interest that might have arisen when Apple began to concentrate on the entertainment sector with the introduction of Apple TV.

Bob Iger Net Worth: Earnings and Salary

Bob Iger had owned 1.08 million Disney shares, or $130 million, at one time. Prior to retiring, Bob received a total yearly income of $40–$50 million, which included his base pay, bonuses, and stock awards. These accounted for the bulk of Bob Iger net worth.

In 2015, it was revealed that Bob Iger had received a salary of $44.9 million. However, according to Forbes in 2019, he only made $3 million a year in salary and an additional $21.8 million in bonuses. He received $19.6 million in stock awards and options to add to his overall earnings, bringing his yearly income to $47.5 million.

Awards

In 2012, Robert Iger was awarded the Ambassador of Humanity Award by Steven Spielberg as a mark of respect. He received the Producers Guild of America's Milestone Award that same year. Iger received the 2019 Time magazine "Businessperson of the Year" award.

Retirement

People have speculated that Robert Iger's resignation as CEO has something to do with the current Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. This is largely supported by the fact that Iger refused to accept his salary prior to retiring, demonstrating his concern over the virus's repercussions on the economy.

