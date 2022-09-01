BlueVine Bank Review: What Experts Say About Opening a Bank Account at BlueVine

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

When you're looking for a new bank, there are a lot of things to consider. If you're thinking about opening a business checking account with BlueVine, you're in the right place. In this article, we'll review what experts have to say about this online bank and the services it provides.

One of the things that experts love about BlueVine is the fact that it offers free checking accounts with no monthly fees.

But is that enough for you to open a business checking account with BlueVine? And how does this place treat small business owners?

We'll kick things off with a pros and cons rundown and then dive in for a more in-depth look.

Ready, set, go!

BlueVine Pros

0 fees, including monthly maintenance fees

0 minimum deposit requirement for accounts

Unlimited transactions with 0 fees

Withdraw cash fee-free via MoneyPass

Massive network of ATMs with no fees

Earn interest at a competitive rate

2 free checkbooks

Bank will accept cash deposits

Mobile check deposits via a dedicated app

BlueVine Cons

$4.95 fee on cash deposits

Joint BlueVine accounts are not available

Savings accounts are not available

Online-only bank, no physical locations

BlueVine Business Checking at a Glance

Free business checking account

No monthly fees or balance requirements

Access to a nationwide ATM network

Insured by FDIC

Unlimited transactions

No foreign transaction fees

Overdraft protection available

BlueVine is one of the major online banks for small businesses. With no monthly fee or minimum balance requirements, you can use your account any way you want. Plus, BlueVine is FDIC insured and offers overdraft protection, so you can rest assured that your money is safe.

If you're looking for a small business bank account that is both convenient and affordable, BlueVine can be just the option you need.

BlueVine Account Basics

Now that we've covered the key points of BlueVine, let's take a more in-depth look at the business checking accounts offered by the company.

There Are No Fees

One of the best things about BlueVine is that there are no fees. That includes monthly maintenance fees, minimum deposit requirements, and even transaction fees. You can also withdraw cash for free at any ATM in the MoneyPass network.

We're looking at over 37k in-network ATMs with zero ATM fees here, which can be a big deal.

However, there is a $4.95 fee on cash deposits. So if you're looking to deposit a lot of cash into your account, you'll want to take that into consideration.

Unlimited Transactions

There are no limits on the number of transactions you can make with BlueVine. That means you can make as many deposits and withdrawals as you need without accruing any fees.

The one thing to keep in mind is that this is an online-only bank. So if you're looking for in-person banking services and transactions, you'll need to find another bank.

If you're looking to earn interest on your account balance, BlueVine offers competitive rates. The current APY is 1.50% for balances under $100k. Note that since May 2022, users are required to earn $500 monthly through the BlueVine Business Debit MasterCard or get $2,500 in customer payments each month in customer payments to be eligible for the APY.

There is no minimum balance requirement to open an account. BlueVine Business Checking includes a free BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard and a pair of free checkbooks.

Although BlueVine doesn't have any physical branches, business owners can still make cash deposits through a partnership with Green Dot. Keep in mind that each cash deposit does come with a fee of $4.95 from Green Dot.

Just try to keep tabs on how often you're making deposits throughout the day, and remember that this is also subject to Green Dot's daily limit.

Services Aimed at Businesses

In terms of services, BlueVine offers everything you need for a business checking account. That includes online bill pay, ACH transfers, and mobile check deposit.

One thing to note is that there is no savings account option with BlueVine. So if you're looking to grow your money with interest, you'll need to find another bank.

Joint accounts are also not available with BlueVine, meaning that the BlueVine business checking account is for one person only.

If you're looking to pay vendors, the process is effortless using BlueVine Business Checking. Small business owners can opt for a wire transfer, checks, and ACH, or go straight through a merchant payment processing provider.

One-time bill payments are also an option, and you can also set up recurring auto payments at a specific schedule.

BlueVine boasts a database of 40k+ registered vendors, where you can still add your own vendors if you want. The company's payment system allows you to make payments using a business debit card or a credit card.

Get a $250,000 Credit Line Within 24 Hours

BlueVine offers a business line of credit of up to $250,000 with rates as low as 4.8%. There is no collateral required, and you can access the funds at any time.

The application process is quick and easy, and you can get approved in as little as 24 hours. Keep in mind that the credit line is based on your business's revenue and credit history.

To qualify, your business must be in operation for at least 3 months with a minimum monthly revenue of $10,000. You will also need to have a personal credit score of 600 or higher.

Free Bill Pay Feature

BlueVine's online bill pay feature is free to use, and you can set up recurring payments to make sure your bills are paid on time each month.

The service includes email and text alerts to help you keep track of your payments, and you can also view a history of your transactions.

Deposit Money With Mobile App

With a BlueVine business checking account, you can take advantage of the company's mobile app that allows you to deposit money using the mobile check deposit feature.

Note that BlueVine is a financial technology company more than a “standard” bank in this regard. They provide services through a Coastal Community Bank Member FDIC partnership. Thus, it’s the Coastal Community Bank that makes BankVine FDIC insured.

Customer Service (Email, Phone, Chat)

BlueVine customer service is available via email, phone, and live chat. The company also has an extensive FAQ section on its website that covers a wide range of topics related to business banking, how to deposit cash, overdraft fees, personal accounts, and more.

Where BlueVine Business Checking Stands Out

There are a few areas where the BlueVine business checking account really stands out.

First, there are no fees whatsoever.

That can be a pretty big deal, especially when you compare it to other business checking account options that come with maintenance fees, minimum deposit requirements, and even transaction fees.

Second, the BlueVine business checking account offers competitive rates if you're looking to earn interest on your account balance. The current APY is 1.50% for balances under $100k, which is pretty solid.

Finally, the company has a mobile app that allows you to deposit funds using the mobile check deposit feature. This is a great option for business owners who are always on the go and need to deposit funds quickly and easily.

Things You Should Know About BlueVine Business Checking Accounts:

Does BlueVine offer PPP loans?

BlueVine is an SBA-approved lender for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. That means that they are able to offer PPP loans to small businesses that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, if you're approved for a PPP loan through BlueVine, you may be eligible for loan forgiveness if you use the funds for eligible expenses.

As per the company’s official FAQ, the BlueVine PPP program has ended, and the company is currently aiming to help owners strengthen their businesses through other lending and banking services on the platform.

Is BlueVine FDIC insured?

Yes, BlueVine is FDIC insured. This means that your money is protected for up to $250,000 in the event that the bank fails. The insurance comes per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

Can I open a BlueVine business checking account online?

Yes, you can open a business account at BlueVine online. The process is simple and takes just a few minutes. You'll need to provide some basic information about your business, such as your business name and EIN.

To open a business checking account at BlueVine, you'll need to be a legal US-based business with a valid EIN and business address.

Once you've provided the required information, you can open your account and start using it right away.

There is no monthly fee or minimum balance requirement, so you can use your account however you see fit. You can deposit cash, make customer payments, and take advantage of the BlueVine Business Debit MasterCard.

Is BlueVine legit and safe?

Yes, BlueVine is a legitimate and safe financial institution. They are an SBA-approved lender for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and are insured by the FDIC. This means that your money is protected for up to $250k in the event that the bank fails.

The company has been in business for almost a decade. Since 2013, the company has delivered over $13 billion to small businesses. If you're a small business owner, BlueVine can be one of the better options in this niche.

Are small business owners welcome at BlueVine?

They most certainly are since BlueVine offers one of the best business checking accounts for small business owners. It comes with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements.

You can essentially use your BlueVine business banking account any way you want, which is great for small business owners who are always on the go.

Does BlueVine offer a business line of credit?

Yes, BlueVine can offer business lines of credit aimed at small businesses that need extra funding.

A BlueVine business line of credit works like a revolving credit account, with access to more funds as you repay the outstanding debt. You can repay your debt over 6 to 12 months, and repayment is automatic and withdrawn from your account each week.

To be eligible for a BlueVine business line of credit, you must be in business for at least 6 months, be a corporation or an LLC, have a personal credit score of 600+, and have at least $10,000 in monthly revenue.

Also, bear in mind that lines of credit are not available for business owners in North Dakota, Nevada, and South Dakota.

Does BlueVine offer invoice factoring?

Yes, BlueVine offers invoice factoring to businesses that need cash immediately. With invoice factoring, you can get up to 90% of the value of your invoices within 24 hours. This can be a great option for businesses that have receivables but need cash in their account balances immediately.

Can I use my BlueVine Business Checking account to pay online bills?

Yes, you can use your BlueVine Business Checking account to pay online bills. The service includes email and text alerts to help you keep track of your payments. You can also get an overview of the history of your transactions.

When was BlueVine founded?

BlueVine was founded in 2013. Since then, the company has provided banking services to over 500,000 customers. BlueVine is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Does BlueVine have physical branches?

No, BlueVine does not have any physical branches. All of the company's services are provided online or through the mobile app.

How is BlueVine different from other banks?

BlueVine is different from other banks because it is a financial technology company that provides banking services through a partnership with Coastal Community Bank.

This partnership allows BlueVine to offer FDIC-insured deposit products without having any physical branches.

What are the requirements to open a BlueVine Business Checking account?

The requirements to open a BlueVine Business Checking account are pretty straightforward. All you need is a U.S.-based business with a valid EIN, and you must be 18 years of age or older.

How much does it cost to open a BlueVine Business Checking account?

Opening a BlueVine Business Checking account is totally free. There are no monthly maintenance fees, minimum deposit requirements, or transaction fees.

Can I earn interest on my BlueVine Business Checking account balance?

Yes, you can earn interest on your BlueVine Business Checking account balance. The current APY is 1.50% for balances under $100k.

What happens if I need to close my BlueVine Business Checking account?

If you need to close your BlueVine Business Checking account, you can do so at any time. There are no penalties or fees associated with closing your account.

How long does it take for my BlueVine Business Checking account to be approved?

BlueVine typically approves business checking accounts within 24 hours. However, it could take up to a few days for your account to be fully activated.

Is BlueVine a bank or a financial technology company?

BlueVine is a financial technology company that provides banking services through a Coastal Community Bank Member FDIC partnership. The Coastal Community Bank makes BankVine FDIC insured.

What is the BlueVine mobile app?

The BlueVine mobile app is a great way to deposit money using the mobile check deposit feature. Businesses that are in constant motion and need to deposit money quickly and easily appreciate this feature.

What is the customer service number for BlueVine?

The customer service number for BlueVine is 1 (888) 216-9619. You can also reach customer service by email at support@BlueVine.com or via live chat on their website. The hours of operation for BlueVine customer service are Monday-Friday, 8 am to 8 pm EST.

Do I get a debit card when I open a BlueVine business bank account?

Yes, you will receive a debit card when you open a BlueVine business bank account. You can use this debit card to make purchases and withdrawals anywhere Visa is accepted. Wire transfer is also an option, and so is bill pay.

Wrapping Up on BlueVine Business Checking Accounts

We hope this BlueVine business checking account review has given you all the information you need to decide if this is the right online bank for your small business.

In conclusion, BlueVine is not perfect but still a great option for business financing in 2022. It delivers what many business checking accounts fail to do. It has a respectable track record, and while we don’t appreciate the $4.95 fee on cash deposits, the pros certainly outweigh the cons.

With it, you can open a free checking account, handle outgoing wire transfers with the lowest monthly service fee, deposit checks, pay bills, handle your cash flow, or take out a business loan.

We always recommend seeking independent financial advice before opening a checking account. Take it slow, stay safe, and have a good one!

