Best Testosterone Boosters and Supplements to Increase T-Levels (2023 Updated)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

On average, you lose 1% of your testosterone levels each year after 30. This process is even faster for many men due to other hormonal imbalances, lack of exercise, and poor diet.

You may notice that it’s harder to build and maintain muscle mass now than when you were younger. Weight gain, low sex drive, low sperm counts, erectile dysfunction, and depression are other common issues that appear with low testosterone.

Many supplements claim to restore testosterone, but do they work? In a nutshell, TestoPrime had the most promising ingredients and reviews.

We did some research to find the best testosterone booster products. Here, we dive into their ingredients and the evidence behind them, and common questions men may have before starting testosterone supplements.

Best Testosterone Boosters:

TestoPrime - Best testosterone booster overall

TestoMax - Best testosterone booster for muscle building

Testogen - Best testosterone booster for beginners

Prime Male - Best testosterone booster for boosting libido

Hunter Test - Best testosterone booster for maintaining healthy testosterone

TestRX- Best testosterone booster for burning fat

Testofuel - Best testosterone booster for value

Verdict:

Our top pick for the best testosterone booster overall is TestoPrime. It features ashwagandha at a high dose of over 600mg. One clinical trial found that, in only eight weeks, this dose raised testosterone levels in men by 15% [1]. Further studies are needed, but the results are promising.

We’re all individuals. Take a look at our in-depth analysis of the best testosterone booster supplements to see which one is best for you.

1. TestoPrime - Best Testosterone Booster Overall

Pros:

All orders qualify for free shipping.

Traditional herbal remedies with modern scientific evidence.

Refund guarantee.

Cons:

High doses of fenugreek extract may cause adverse effects.

The natural ingredients in TestoPrime have several benefits, including increasing your testosterone levels. Its key ingredient, fenugreek, may improve sexual function and sperm quality in older men. Studies show that a dose of 600mg can be enough to achieve significant results [2].

However, there is a chance you will experience mild side effects. High doses of fenugreek extract, for example, may cause an upset stomach [3].

Benefits of TestoPrime may include weight loss, improved energy, and a higher sex drive. Overall, it’s worth trying, especially with the money-back guarantee.

Bottom Line:

You can enjoy more youthful testosterone levels and a higher quality of life through a combination of time-honored, science-backed herbal remedies.

2. TestoMax - Best Testosterone Booster for Muscle Building

Pros:

All orders are eligible for free shipping.

Full refund guaranteed if you are unsatisfied.

It contains magnesium, which may increase testosterone levels.

Cons:

No ashwagandha.

TestoMax includes almost a dozen ingredients to cover as many potential causes of declining vitality as possible. Fenugreek and magnesium may directly increase testosterone [4]. On the other hand, ginseng may improve your overall health through methods such as improving blood sugar balance [5].

It’s no easy task to restore youthful levels of testosterone. Fortunately, many ingredients have multiple benefits. Piperine may not only boost fertility, but can also assist in the absorption of other supplemental ingredients [6]. Another ingredient in TestoMax is vitamin D3. Animal studies suggest that vitamin D can improve muscle mass and strength [7].

Bottom Line:

The ingredients in TestoMax, including fenugreek and magnesium, may slow the age-related decline in testosterone. This makes it a helpful ally in preventing many age-related complaints [2] [4].

3. Testogen - Best Testosterone Booster for Beginners

Pros:

Includes aspartic acid, which stimulates testosterone production.

100-day limited money-back guarantee.

Free shipping.

Cons:

No ashwagandha.

The dose of fenugreek may be too low, at only 40mg.

Regardless of your age, you need sufficient levels of vitamins and minerals to produce enough testosterone. Supplementation with zinc and magnesium, for example, can restore healthy testosterone production. Testogen provides 200mg of magnesium and 10mg of zinc, which can naturally boost testosterone levels [4] [8].

Bottom Line:

Testogen provides you with the essential nutrients you need to improve your T levels. As it avoids megadosing, Testogen is suitable for beginners.

4. Prime Male - Best Testosterone Booster for Sexual Performance

Pros:

Formulas focused on sexual performance and testosterone are available.

Selenium protects cells responsible for producing testosterone [9].

It includes the essential mineral zinc.

Cons:

One of the more expensive supplements.

Prime Male offers formulations for the bedroom and for overall health. These contain evidence-based ingredients to boost testosterone, reduce estrogen, and enhance your energy and overall vitality.

Bottom Line:

With 10mg of zinc, Prime Male is the best supplement for sexual function. Zinc is linked with stronger erections, higher arousal, and improved sexual function in animal research [10].

5. Hunter Test - Best Testosterone Booster for Maintaining Healthy Testosterone Levels

Pros:

Includes indole-3-carbinol to maintain high testosterone levels.

Essential vitamins and minerals for testosterone and overall health.

Features zinc to improve T-levels [10].

Enjoy an energy boost with ginseng.

Cons:

Requires a hefty dose of six pills.

No money-back guarantees.

Hunter Test combines ingredients that may naturally raise testosterone levels with those that maintain high testosterone. These include indole-3-carbinol, which prevents testosterone from turning into estrogen [11].

Some research also suggests that d-aspartic acid can increase testosterone levels. While clinical trials have mixed results, it appears that d-aspartic acid works best in otherwise healthy, non-obese men with low starting levels of testosterone [12] [13].

Overall, the Hunter Test formula is designed to help you build muscle and energy, and maintain your gains.

Bottom Line:

Hunter Test is best for patching up “leaks” in your testosterone pathways, helping to maintain appropriate T-levels.

6. TestRX - Best Testosterone Booster for Burning Fat

Pros:

A unique combination of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6.

Includes a sufficient dose of fenugreek to boost T-levels.

Discounts are available when you purchase in bulk.

Cons:

Fenugreek may cause digestive disturbances.

Small orders do not have free shipping.

TestRX includes a unique combination of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6 known as ZMA that may enhance testosterone levels in some men. In an early trial on football players, ZMA increased free testosterone, insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), and muscle strength. Increasing IGF-1 may aid weight loss by increasing muscle and exercise capacity [14].

TestRX also includes fenugreek at a 300mg dose. However, high doses of this herb may cause an upset stomach [3].

Bottom Line:

The unique formula in TestRX may boost testosterone and IGF-1. Results may be best when zinc consumption is low, and supplementation is combined with strength training.

7. TestoFuel - Best Testosterone Booster for Value

Pros:

Includes zinc to support normal testosterone pathways.

Support for LH production with d-aspartic acid.

Bulk orders are eligible for discounts.

Cons:

No free shipping for most packages.

It may cause an upset stomach from fenugreek.

TestoFuel provides critical nutrients for testosterone production at an affordable price, thanks to its bulk packages. Its best value deal includes a six-month supply, a complimentary bottle of Hunter Burn, a free four-month body transformation program, and free shipping worldwide for $260.

With d-aspartic acid, vitamin D3, and zinc, you don’t miss out on some of the best natural testosterone boosters.

TestoFuel also includes the traditional remedy Korean red ginseng. Research suggests that it may increase testosterone and IGF-1, boosting your strength and vitality. Even better, it raises the counts of your cells’ energy-producing powerhouses, the mitochondria [15].

However, significant doses of fenugreek may cause digestive disturbances [3]. Vitamin D can also be toxic in high doses with prolonged use, so do not take more than the recommended dose [16].

Bottom Line:

TestoFuel offers the best value for money when it comes to testosterone-boosting supplements.

Testosterone boosters aren’t all hype. There’s a growing body of evidence behind them. Learn more here about how testosterone boosters work.

What Are Testosterone Boosters?

The best testosterone boosters are natural supplements aimed at boosting testosterone feature nutrients and herbal remedies that stimulate your body’s own ability to produce the hormone. How well they work depends on their ingredients’ potency, and each testosterone booster has its own unique combination of ingredients.

You can find some ingredients in the best testosterone boosters on the market. Many contain d-aspartic acid, for example. This amino acid increases the production of luteinizing hormone (LH). In turn, higher LH levels trigger more testosterone production in the testes.

After three courses of treatment, volunteers showed a significant rise in testosterone.

Are the Best Testosterone Boosters Really Worth It?

The best way to enhance testosterone is through a healthy diet and regular exercise, including strength training. However, this doesn’t work as well in older men, or men with certain health conditions.

As a result, aging and conditions that lower testosterone lead to poor muscle growth and maintenance, sexual dysfunction, and depression. Many men now turn to testosterone booster supplements to relieve these often debilitating effects.

Do I Need Testosterone Boosters?

You may not benefit from testosterone boosters if you’re a young, healthy man. People who benefit the most from natural supplements start out with low testosterone levels. Reasons for this include:

Nutrient deficiency —Key nutrients such as zinc are required for healthy testosterone levels.

—Key nutrients such as zinc are required for healthy testosterone levels. Age —Testosterone levels begin to decline from the age of 30.

—Testosterone levels begin to decline from the age of 30. Injury —Testosterone is produced in the testes, so an injury to these may impair its synthesis.

—Testosterone is produced in the testes, so an injury to these may impair its synthesis. Illness—A number of chronic conditions can lead to low testosterone [17].



Some men may want to raise their testosterone levels to speed up muscle growth, including for competitions and sports performance. This can lead to adverse effects if testosterone levels exceed the healthy range [18].

Signs of Low Testosterone Levels

You may have low testosterone levels if you experience:

Erectile dysfunction. Muscle loss or an inability to build muscle with increased exercise. Fatigue. Weight gain. Depression.

Erectile Dysfunction

As the male sex hormone, testosterone plays a vital role in the ability to develop and maintain an erection. One-third of men over 70 suffer from erectile dysfunction due to falling testosterone levels [19].

As testosterone levels fall with age, the rate of erectile dysfunction rises.

Loss of Muscle Mass

Testosterone plays a crucial role in muscle growth and development among both men and women. Age-related falls in the hormone lead to difficulties in building and keeping muscle mass.

Lowered Energy Levels

Fatigue is a common result of falling testosterone.

Increased Body Fat

As low testosterone impairs your ability to maintain muscle and energy levels, it can lead to a gain in body fat.

Depressed Mood

Even when any potential effects of testosterone on brain function are removed, effects of deficiency such as fatigue and muscle loss may be enough to leave you feeling depressed.

There is a relationship between low depression scores and high testosterone.

Benefits of Testosterone Boosters

Taking a natural testosterone booster may bring you several essential health benefits:

Improved sexual health. Decreased body fat. Improved energy. Improved mood. Increased muscle mass.

Improved Sexual Health

Restoring your testosterone levels return blood flow, reducing sexual dysfunction and bringing your sex drive back.

Decreased Body Fat

As muscle mass and energy levels return, your metabolism improves, and weight loss becomes easier.

Improved Energy

Improved muscle and energy metabolism helps you with everything from everyday tasks to smashing your workout goals.

Improved Mood

Healthy levels of testosterone support brain health, assisting in emotional balance and outlook.

Increased Muscle Mass

When your healthy testosterone levels are restored, it’s easier to build lean muscle and maintain your gains at the gym.

Potential Side Effects

Some ingredients in the best testosterone boosters have side effects. They may include:

An upset stomach, including nausea and vomiting. Dizziness and headache. Sunlight sensitivity. Interactions with prescription drugs.

Most natural testosterone boosters feature ingredients found in food: common herbal remedies and essential nutrients. While they have no adverse effects in food, supplements generally use high doses over long periods of time. This can lead to side effects, particularly if the nutrients build up in the body over time.

For example, high doses of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6 may lead to nausea, vomiting, and other digestive issues [20] [21]. Some B vitamins can cause excessive sunlight sensitivity, while headaches and dizziness are other frequent complaints.

Use caution with any supplement if you take prescription medications, and discuss them with your doctor before starting any new products. Even magnesium can have adverse interactions; for example, it may be unsuitable if you need to take the blood thinner Coumadin [22].

Choosing the Right T Booster for You

How did we choose the best T-boosters? While supplement companies list many claims about the benefits of their products, not every testosterone booster makes the cut.

Key factors when choosing the right supplement include:

Ingredients

Above all, the ingredients make or break whether a testosterone booster will have any beneficial effect. Choose a dietary supplement with a number of key nutrients and other natural ingredients that work together.

Side Effects

High doses of supplement ingredients can lead to adverse effects. Some are mild and may be transient. Others can be dangerous, particularly if there is an interaction with prescription medication. The risks increase with larger doses and longer periods of supplementation.

Dosage

Some testosterone boosting supplements use doses much lower than those used in clinical trials, in order to cram as many ingredients as possible in the one product. This can lead to poor results as there isn’t enough to raise testosterone production.

On the other hand, high doses of many ingredients may be uncomfortable and inconvenient. If you don’t like taking pills, a dose of four capsules at once may feel like too much.

Customer Care

Life happens: your delivery may be late or damaged, or a testosterone booster that seemed right for you just doesn’t work. In these situations, it’s important to have a customer support service at hand.

Testosterone Pills Guide: FAQ’s

Here are the most important things to know about testosterone booster safety and efficacy.

Are Testosterone Boosters Bad For You?

Although they are made with natural ingredients, testosterone boosters may still have side effects. Common issues include headache, nausea, and vomiting, especially with high doses.

Some side effects mean that testosterone boosters just aren’t worthwhile. Interactions between supplement ingredients and medications, including the blood thinner Coumadin, can be dangerous.

How Can I Raise My Testosterone Naturally?

While you can see significant results with natural testosterone boosters, a healthy diet and lifestyle are indispensable. Strength training and maintaining sufficient intakes of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals can support your hormone production too.

Is It Bad To Take Testosterone Boosters at 20?

At the age of 20, your body should be producing enough testosterone on its own unless you have a medical condition that requires more in-depth treatment. There isn’t enough evidence yet on the safety of natural testosterone supplements in young men [22].

Final Verdict - What’s the Best Testosterone Booster?

Natural testosterone supplements can be a safe, effective way to restore testosterone without drastic treatment. Their side effects are usually mild and may disappear at a lower dose. Overall, the best natural testosterone booster is TestoPrime. However, it has 20 times more fenugreek than the runner-up, TestoMax. Choose TestoMax if you’re allergic to nuts or soy, as fenugreek allergies are commonly seen alongside these.

