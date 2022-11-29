Best Tax Relief Companies To Reduce Your Tax Debt Revised 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Many Americans like you struggle with the burden of tax debt. The best tax relief companies may help alleviate some of that burden. In 2019, the IRS placed around 543,604 tax liens on properties due to owed taxes. When you owe the IRS, you can feel like you are suffocating under the stress of your debts. Fortunately, there are options available if you have thousands of dollars of tax debt.

A tax relief company allows you to work with a professional to negotiate payment options with the IRS and other state tax agencies. Tax relief professionals may help you obtain a payment plan or pause collection due to financial hardship.

Best Tax Relief Companies

1. Anthem – Best Overall Tax Relief Company

Anthem Tax Relief Company Pros:

Quick turnaround time

Services designed for truck drivers

No time limit for a money-back guarantee

Low $7,500 minimum tax debt

Anthem Tax Relief Company Cons:

Poor communication for long-lasting cases

High-cost potential for complicated tax scenarios

Lack of transparent pricing on the website

Whether you’re looking for individual tax relief or corporate tax relief, Anthem offers its services to everyone. They boast one of the best money-back guarantees of all tax relief companies. If Anthem cannot secure a resolution, you receive all of your money back, excluding the initial fee.

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Anthem Tax Services: 5/5

Anthem Tax Services provides various services to help clients escape the burden of tax debt. They offer tax relief, but they also provide corporate tax preparation services. When it comes to service, your first encounter with Anthem Tax is a free consultation. Next, you can expect to cover different relief options and the cost. During the final negotiation, your representative contacts the IRS for you.

In addition to relief services, Anthem Tax also helps with personal tax preparation, IRS tax discharge, installment plans, innocent spouse relief, unfiled tax returns, wage garnishment and tax lien removals. There are various options for tax resolution.

Minimum Debt Required for Anthem Tax Services: 4.4/5

Anthem accepts less than the standard $10,000 minimum tax debt. Additionally, you can receive a free consultation before deciding on a company to work with. No one wants to waste money on a tax relief service and receive nothing. If you’re struggling financially, the money you spend on your case is money you could use if there is no resolution. Anthem has a money-back guarantee and does not enforce a time limit.

Reputation of Anthem Tax Services: 4.9/5

Anthem Tax Services has been BBB accredited since 2017. The Better Business Bureau rates companies based on how well they believe the business interacts with clients. Anthem has an A+ ranking from the BBB, along with primarily positive reviews from former and current clients.

Anthem Tax Services Experience: 4.7/5

Anthem opened its doors in 2010 but combined, the staff has 30 years of experience in tax law and preparation. Anthem boasts memberships in the National Association of Enrolled Agents and the National Association of Tax Professionals.

Overall Score of Anthem Tax Services Tax Relief: 4.8/5

Find Tax Relief from Anthem

2. Community Tax – Most Affordable Investigation and Fees

Community Tax Relief Company Pros:

Low minimum debt required

Low initial fees

Provides education for agents

Offers transparent pricing options

Community Tax Relief Company Cons:

Limited money-back guarantee

High fees for complex tax situations

Limited tax debt relief for state taxes

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Community Tax: 4/5

Like most tax relief services, Community Tax provides various options to help with debt relief. They can assist you with penalty abatement, offer in compromise, tax assurance programs, and "currently not collectible" status. However, they do not provide help with innocent spouse relief.

While Community Tax’s services are offered throughout the country, you may have to meet with them remotely. If you are less enthused about remote meetings, they may not be ideal.

Minimum Debt Required for Community Tax Services: 5/5

The minimum debt requirement for Community Tax is only half of the national standard. If you owe as little as $5,000, you may be qualified to seek help from Community Tax. Given that every client’s financial situation is different, financial hardship can occur just as quickly with $5,000 in debt as it can $10,000. The impact of tax debt depends heavily on your income and cost of living.

Reputation of Community Tax Services: 4.5/5

Community Tax has been accredited since 2015 and has an A+ rating with the BBB. They are open to hearing every detail about your case and have various positive reviews. In addition, they respond quickly to all consumer and client complaints.

Community Tax Experience: 4.8/5

Community Tax boasts over $800 million in resolved taxes and claims to have helped over 100,000 people with their tax debt. While they have only been in business for about 12 years, their staff includes licensed tax practitioners. Resolving tax debt is a complex scenario that requires experience. The founders of Community Tax were bankers and attorneys with plenty of experience in debt resolution.

Overall Score of Community Tax Relief: 4.6/5

Get Help With Your Tax Issues with Community Tax

3. Optima – Best Mobile App

Optima Tax Relief Company Pros:

Standard investigation fees

Free collection notice assessment

Intuitive mobile app

Optima Tax Relief Company Cons:

Clients work with a case manager

Must have a minimum debt of $10,000

Only a 15-day money-back guarantee

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Optima: 5/5

Optima offers various services, including tax relief options and defense against audits, levies, liens and asset seizure. In addition to the services provided, Optima has an intuitive app that allows you to file a tax extension and teaches users what to do after receiving an IRS notice. If you do a lot of mobile surfing, you’ll appreciate Optima’s app. It is, by far, the best one in the industry.

Minimum Debt Required for Optima Tax Services: 3/5

When it comes to the minimum debt requirement, don’t expect Optima to deviate from the standard. While Community and Anthem cater to those with lower tax debt, you must owe at least $10,000 to qualify for assistance with Optima.

Reputation of Optima Tax Services: 4.8/5

The Better Business Bureau has accredited Optima since 2012. They have an A+ rating and plenty of positive reviews. In addition to reviews, the company is active in responding to criticism and negative reviews. When it comes to tax relief companies, Optima is one of the most well-known on a national level.

Optima Experience: 5/5

Optima Tax Relief was founded in 2011 by two students at Wharton Business School. Despite their modest beginnings, Optima Tax Relief is one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. It has five offices and over 700 people working for the company. While all of its offices are located in California, they serve the entire U.S.

Overall Score of Optima Tax Relief: 4.4/5

Improve your tax situation with Optima

4. Larson – Best Corporate Tax Relief Company

Larson Tax Relief Company Pros:

No retainer charges

Licensed to work in every state

Flexible payment options

Available for complex corporate taxes

Larson Tax Relief Company Cons:

Short 15-day money-back guarantee

Standard $10,000 minimum debt requirement

Little pricing information before individual consultation

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Larson: 5/5

Larson Tax Relief provides various services to their clients. Not only do they handle individual tax relief, but they offer services to small businesses and corporations.

Minimum Debt Required for Larson Tax Services: 3/5

If you do not have a minimum debt of $10,000, Larson Tax Relief will not be able to help you. It costs $200 to file tax returns and between $250 and $500 for research. For those who need power of attorney services or representation, these services cost a minimum of $1,750.

Reputation of Larson Tax Services: 4.5/5

Larson Tax Relief is a well-known, nationally recognized brand. They have been accredited by the BBB since 2006 and have an A+ ranking. In addition to helping individuals, they are ideal for corporations and business owners. They have various positive reviews from individuals and businesses alike.

Larson Experience: 5/5

Larson Tax Relief is one of the oldest companies on the list, opening in 2005. They boast over 18,000 satisfied customers and clients in every one of the 50 states. They can handle business tax preparation, corporate income taxes and paperwork for payroll taxes. You can find federally licensed individuals on the staff, including the owner, a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals.

Overall Score of Larson Tax Relief: 4.3/5

Improve your tax situation with Larson

5. Tax Defense Network – Best Bilingual Option

Tax Defense Network Company Pros:

Bilingual services

Wide range of preparation and debt relief services

Tax education resources

Tax Defense Network Company Cons:

Poor communication

Limited availability

Only a three-day money-back guarantee

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Tax Defense Network: 5/5

Tax Defense Network offers many of the same services as the other companies on the list. Additionally, they work with small business owners. In addition to providing various services, if your first language is Spanish, Tax Defense Network can accommodate you.

Minimum Debt Required for Tax Defense Network: 4.5/5

When it comes to your tax debt, you don’t have to owe a minimum of $10,000 to receive assistance. The Tax Defense Network is willing to work with clients with $5000 in tax debt. Be careful to assess the complexity of your case ahead of time to ensure that if you have a lower tax debt, you do not pay more than the services are worth.

Reputation of Tax Defense Network Services: 3.5/5

The Tax Defense Network has been accredited by the BBB since 2008 and has an A+ rating. While there are many positive reviews, there are some negative critiques. Some customers complain that it is difficult to get a hold of the company when they need information on their case. Some clients also note that the price may be too high for their services.

Tax Defense Network Experience: 3.5/5

Some of the options on this list have experience in every state, but the Tax Defense Network doesn’t. There are approximately 30 states with Tax Defense Network locations. While the Tax Defense Network has been in business for 14 years, you may not always have an opportunity to speak directly with your attorney or agent.

Overall Score of Tax Defense Network Tax Relief: 4.1/5

See what Tax Defense Network can do for you.

6. Victory – Best for Criminal Tax Issues

Victory Tax Relief Company Pros:

Simple pricing strategy

Free consultations

Tax crime experience

Victory Tax Relief Company Cons:

$20,000 minimum tax debt requirement

No money-back guarantee

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Victory: 3/5

While Victory Tax Lawyers handle some of the more common tax relief scenarios, such as installment agreements and compromise, they tend to focus their services on individuals and businesses with tax-related criminal charges. Since they are tax attorneys, they are more interested in tax controversies.

Minimum Debt Required for Victory: 2/5

Victory Tax is not for everyone. Their minimum tax debt is double the industry standard. You are not eligible for their assistance if you have less than $20,000 in tax debt.

Reputation of Victory Tax Services: 5/5

Victory Tax Lawyers has been in business since 2017 and is accredited by the BBB with an A+ grade. When it comes to helping with tax controversies, they have mostly positive reviews and tend to be very communicative with their clients.

Victory Experience: 4/5

While the firm has only been around since 2017, the company only hires attorneys who have at least 10 years of experience in tax law.

Overall Score of Victory Tax Relief: 3.5/5

Get Help with your Tax problems from Victory.

7. Precision – Best Payment Plans

Precision Tax Relief Company Pros:

Payment plans with no interest

Free consultations for new clients

30-day money-back guarantee if no resolution

Precision Tax Relief Company Cons:

No representation for audit defense

$10,000 minimum tax debt

Limited state tax representation

Types of Tax Help Services Offered by Precision: 3/5

Precision offers many of the same services as other tax relief companies. For example, they handle almost every type of federal debt relief, on top of help with wage garnishment and levies. However, they do not offer audit representation.

Minimum Debt Required for Precision: 3/5

Like some of the other companies on the list, you must have at least $10,000 in tax debt to qualify as a client. When it comes to affordability, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is more than many other companies.

Reputation of Precision Tax Services: 4/5

Precision has been operating since 1967 as one of the oldest companies on the list. Additionally, they have had a BBB accreditation since 2011. Like other tax relief companies, they have an A+ rating. Even if they cannot help you as a client, they may still provide valuable insight. Their reviews are primarily favorable.

Precision Experience: 4/5

Despite Precision’s long history in debt relief, they mostly handle IRS tax relief. If you need options for state tax debt relief, they may not be an ideal choice for you.

Overall Score of Precision Tax Relief: 3.5/5

Check Out Precision today!

How We Selected the Best Tax Relief Companies

There are various factors potential clients look for when choosing a tax relief company:

Cost of service

Time until case resolution

Experience with complicated business situations

Variety of services

Minimum debt required

Reputation among clients

We used these criteria to analyze the different tax relief company information to determine the best tax relief companies. We encourage you to connect with companies that provide flexibility and reasonable pricing.

Best Tax Relief Companies Buying Guide

The following FAQs may help you understand the various tax relief options and how you can determine which of the best tax relief companies are right for your case.

What Does Tax Relief Refer To?

Tax debt relief is a strategy to help taxpayers minimize or erase their tax debt. State and federal governments present various options to help those going through financial hurdles pay their taxes. Some forms of tax relief may include settlements, wage garnishments and payment plans.

What Are the Most Common Tax-Related Problems?

If you do not file your taxes or make a mistake while filing your taxes, you may face consequences from the IRS, including penalties and fees. In some cases, financial hardship may make it impossible to pay your debt. For example, those taxes may accrue interest and grow to an unmanageable level.

The IRS may send you collection notices if you do not pay your taxes. The IRS can go directly to your paycheck and garnish your wages when you ignore the debt for too long. The portion the IRS can take depends on your marital status and dependents. The IRS may continue to garnish your wages until you satisfy your debt.

Other issues taxpayers face includes tax levies, liens and audits. A tax levy allows the IRS to seize property to pay your debts, whereas levies are similar to wage garnishments. The IRS releases a public notice to banks, lenders and other financial institutions to declare their right to collect any proceeds from property sales.

A tax audit occurs if there are any irregularities in your taxes. Generally, only wealthy individuals have to deal with a tax audit. You are more likely to face an audit if you make more than $10 million.

How Much Will Tax Relief Cost You?

Every case is going to have a different answer. Tax relief companies may use two different models for pricing. One model asks for a percentage of your debt, and the other asks for a flat hourly rate. Some companies will choose which model to use based on the complexity of your case. Most people have to pay at least $1,000 to $1,500, though this can vary.

Companies are most likely to ask for about 10% to 15% of the tax debt when using a percentage pricing model. If you owe a high amount to the IRS, you may prefer the hourly rate. An average hourly rate may range from around $250 to $1,000. Some companies might have different prices for different services. For instance, if you need a basic investigation, you may pay $250, but if you need an offer in compromise, they may charge closer to $1,000. It all depends on the complexity of the service and the company itself.

All clients can discuss pricing before entering into a contract with a tax relief company. Ask for a quote in writing and inquire about any additional fees.

How Does a Tax Relief Company Help?

Anyone can try to manage tax relief options on their own. However, tax professionals are more likely to have experience dealing with complex cases than the average person. The company works with the IRS on your behalf. For example, individuals who have multiple assets, bank accounts or years of unpaid taxes may have a complicated situation that is difficult for the taxpayer to navigate. Sometimes, a tax relief company identifies errors that the IRS missed.

If you seek tax relief and make mistakes on the forms or in negotiations, you could pay more over time in interest and fees. You may have limited time to research tax law and fill out the paperwork necessary to seek relief.

Even if you are unsure whether you need a tax relief company, a free consultation can help determine whether it’s necessary. Most firms will meet with a client to discuss a case, regardless of the size of the debt or the complexity of the case.

Some tax relief companies may also provide services that are not related to debt relief. For instance, if your tax returns are being audited, a tax professional may help you resolve them. If you expect to have audits within the next three years, you may benefit from a tax relief company on retainer.

What Are Your Options for Tax Relief?

The IRS provides various options for debt relief. Depending on the state, you may also find similar programs on the local level. The following are standard debt relief options:

Innocent spouse relief

Offers in compromise

Fresh Start Program

Currently not collectible

Penalty abatement

Installment agreement

You may seek innocent spouse relief if your former or current spouse made an error of omission on the tax paperwork. When you file for innocent spouse relief, you ask to be exempt from any penalties due to the mistakes. To be eligible for innocent spouse relief, you have to prove that you had no way of knowing about the omissions.

An offer in compromise is a strategy to settle your debt for less than you owe. The IRS assesses your expenses, assets, income and ability to pay back your debt. The IRS will only consider offers in compromise if they believe that a lower amount is all that can be collected in a reasonable amount of time.

The Fresh Start Program allows more people to access debt relief. The program lowers the requirements for various IRS relief programs. For example, the IRS may look at only one year of future income for offers paid in fewer than five months. For offers paid in six to 24 months, the IRS looks at two years of future income. To qualify, all offers need to be paid within 24 months.

Currently not collectible means that you cannot pay the taxes owed. You usually apply for CNC status if you cannot reasonably afford the cost of living on top of your taxes. If you have difficulty paying your bills because of the tax payment, the IRS may consider you currently not collectible. The IRS will review your income to determine if you can pay your debt every year.

Penalty abatement refers to relief options where the taxpayer asks for lesser penalties for failing to make a payment or missing a deadline. You need to have a clean record for at least three years to qualify for this debt relief alternative.

Installment agreements are among the most common debt relief options. An installment agreement allows you to pay your taxes over a specified period of time. You may choose short-term payment options for up to 180 days or a long-term option. Long-term options refer to any payment plan that lasts as long as you need to pay the debt.

How Can I Choose the Right Tax Relief Company for Me?

Every tax relief company has its shares of advantages and disadvantages. In some cases, the disadvantages of one company may be worth it for one client where it wouldn’t be worth it for another. The tax relief company you choose depends heavily on your tax situation. When looking into tax relief companies, think about what you may need. The common deciding factors include:

Cost

Experience

Credibility

Availability

Sometimes, a consultation can help you obtain a feel for the best tax relief companies for your situation.

Top 7 Best Tax Relief Companies Quick Summary

Anthem

Best overall tax relief company

Starting costs: $275

Minimum debt: $75,000

Money-back guarantee: No time limit

Community

Most affordable investigation

Starting costs: $250

Minimum debt: $5,000

Money-back guarantee: Between 3 and 10 days

Optima

Best mobile app

Starting costs: $275

Minimum debt: $10,000

Money-back guarantee: 15 days

Larson

Best business tax relief options

Starting costs: $250

Minimum debt: $10,000

Money-back guarantee: 15 days

Tax Defense Network

Best bilingual option

Starting costs: $250

Minimum debt:$5,000

Money-back guarantee: Three days

Victory

Best for criminal charges

Starting costs: Not available

Minimum debt: $20,000

Money-back guarantee: None

Precision

No-interest payment plans

Starting costs: Not available

Minimum debt: $10,000

Money-back guarantee: 30 days

Our Final Assessment of the Best Tax Relief Companies

A tax relief company helps you reduce or eliminate your tax debt. When it comes to the best tax relief companies, your decision hinges on your unique tax debt situation. Consider your amount of debt, the complexity of your case and how much you can afford to fight for debt relief. Struggling with tax debt is a heavy burden for most Americans to bear. A tax relief service lets you relax while the company handles negotiations and paperwork. While anyone can negotiate with the IRS, tax professionals have the experience and knowledge necessary to have success