Best Same Day Loans, Top 9 Online Lenders For Fast Cash 2022

Imagine you suddenly have to make a significant expense but don’t have enough money in your wallet or bank account? In that case, will you cry over your misery and question your fate, or will you approach institutions offering the best same day loans?

If you are in trouble and require fast cash, getting no credit check loans on the same day is one of the best decisions.

These loans have quickly become the most demanding financial instruments online, but some of them do come with a price.

For instance, getting a same day loan is pretty seamless. However, some borrowers may have to meet tough criteria to get the money on time. If they don’t, they might have to wait for another day.

If you are in no mood to delay this process, you must approach the best payday loan providers . This could be a platform that offers you loans for bad credit and doesn’t charge you a hefty price.

While we believe that BadCreditLoans offer some of the best services, we’ll let you make that decision.

Lucky for you, this article reviews the nine best same day loan, providers. Dig in to explore their pros and cons, so you can choose one that strikes your fancy.

Let’s get started!

1. BestCreditLoans — Best Overall Same Day Loans

Pros

Quick sign up process

Provides instant loans for no credit

Accepts candidates even with bad credits

Con

Ask for detailed personal information

If you fear that your bad credit history will decrease your chances of getting an instant loan, you may want to contact BestCreditLoans. The institution doesn’t lend you money directly. Instead, it provides you access to a massive network of lenders, so you can get in touch with someone who can meet your loan demands.

One of the best qualities of BadCreditLoans is that it provides a free service , and by filling out a simple online form, you can get the options of lenders that might tick all the right boxes for you.

You can get a loan between $500 to $10,000 within a day, saving yourself from any embarrassment. However, if you want to opt for BestCreditLoans, make sure you are ready to share your personal details for security purposes.

Eligibility Requirements: 5/5

The good news is that the eligibility criteria of this loan provider are pretty straightforward. For instance, you should have an active account and be 18 years old.

Maximum Loan: 4/5

As stated above, you can lend as much as $10,000 within a day. However, the loan amount provided depends on the lender this platform connects you with.

Fees and Interest Rates:4/5

While the APRs range between 5.99% and 35.99%, BadCreditLoans offers a free signup process for all its customers. The platform doesn’t charge a penny, giving all people a fair opportunity to get a loan.

Repayment Terms: 4/5

The repayment period depends on the lender you choose. Most loan providers will give you a 90 day period to pay back, while a few might allow 72 days.

2. PersonalLoans.com — Same Day Small Personal Loans

Pros

Instant payday loans online

Readily accessible

Can provide a maximum loan of $35,000

Secure platform

Con

Tough eligibility requirements

PersonalLoans.com is an excellent platform for getting the best same-day loans. The institution offers free services, and after you fill out the form, you get access to various funding options within a few minutes.

What’s more, the platform has many lenders in its network, ensuring that you get your loan at a competitive rate only. So, whether you want a $1000 or a $35,000 loan , you can do so without any hassle. In addition, PersonalLoans.com is a secure platform containing high-quality data encryption facility to allow you to share all your details with ease.

Eligibility Requirements: 3/5

The basic eligibility required is that the borrower should be 18 years old. However, things get complicated when the platform demands that the customer has a recent bankruptcy and shouldn’t be more than 60 days late.

Maximum Loan: 5/5

The platform offers you a maximum loan amount of $35,000, which is pretty attractive. However, the final amount you qualify for depends on your application.

Fees and Interest Rates:4/5

PersonalLoans.com doesn’t charge a fee for its services. However, it does offer loans with an affordable APR between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Repayment Terms: 4/5

The minimum repayment period is three months, while the maximum is 72 months. This is quite an attractive tenure, making it convenient for all borrowers.

3. Citrus Loans — Streamlined Online Loans

Pros

Accepts all credit scores

Best for a quick cash loan

Fast processing

Cons

Incomprehensive website

With one single application on Citrus Loans, you can get access to tens of lenders within a day. Whether you want bad credit loans or payday loans, Citrus Loans ensure that you receive an excellent service as long as you fit the criteria.

The platform offers a streamlined process, allowing you to finish your application within a day and then get access to lenders before midnight. In addition, the company is a credit broker and not a lender, and it doesn’t charge any fees .

However, Citrus Loans has a less detailed and comprehensive website that might confuse most users.

Eligibility Requirements: 3.5/5

To qualify for a loan, you should at least have a job, an active bank account, a valid social security number and a state ID. While the criteria aren’t too hard, any missing document may restrict you from getting your loan.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

You can borrow up to $25,000, again a good enough amount.

Fees and Interest Rates:3.5/5

There is no information on rates or fees available on the website. However, it is essential to understand that the interest rates and APR are determined by the lenders that might approve your application.

Repayment Terms: 4/5

The exact repayment terms are also missing. However, if you opt for payday loans, you might be asked to return the money within two weeks.

4. MoneyMutual — Instant Online Loan Provider

Pros

Fast and short application process

Quick approval

Safe platform

Cons

Not available for customers in Connecticut or NewYork

Do you want to get the best same day loans from a network of leading lenders? In that case, you may wish to contact the instant online provider, MoneyMutual.

As long as you meet the criteria, MoneyMutual can help you find a lender that can lend you a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $5,000. What's more, the website of this platform is relatively easy to navigate, meaning you can fill out the form within a few minutes and approach as many lenders as possible.

Eligibility Requirements: 3/5

To be eligible for the same day loan, you should be 18 years or more. Also, you should have an active account and must be earning at least $800 every month.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

If you meet the criteria, you can get a maximum of $5000 as a loan.

Fees and Interest Rates: 3/5

Since you will come across many lenders on this platform, the interest rates will vary. However, you are free to opt for a lender that offers you a rate that you can easily afford.

In addition, MoneyMutual is entirely free. The platform does have any hidden charges. However, you might be asked for a loan fee that Money Mutual has no say over.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

Repayment terms also vary for every lender, and there is no particular range mentioned on the website.

5. Funds Joy — Sustainable Platform for Same Day Approval Loans

Pros

Transparent platform

Simple and convenient

Good borrowing limit

Cons

Strict eligibility requirements

Are you looking for a network to get a personal loan within 24 hours? Then, try Funds Joy, a simple and transparent platform that can get you that extra cash you may need instantly. With an online form that takes only 10 minutes to fill and process, Funds Joy’s advanced automated technology allows you to request up to $5,000 as a loan .

Once you fill out the form, you get the offers according to your demand. If an offer strikes your fancy, you can choose to receive your funds in your account within a few minutes.

Eligibility Requirements: 3/5

The basic eligibility requirements are that you should be 18 years or more and reside in the USA. However, the toughest one is that you should be earning a stable income, which many people fail on.

Maximum Loan: 2/5

With Funds Joy, you can get a maximum of $5,000 as a loan. First, however, you have to make sure that your application makes you worthy of the amount. The minimum loan amount is $2,000.

Fees and Interest Rates: 2/5

Funds Joy doesn’t charge any fees from its customers. The company’s services are entirely free. However, Funds Joy can’t give an exact rate for interest rates. It is only responsible for finding you a lender and isn’t a part of the lending process.

However, the website mentions some typical APRs. For example, the range is from 4.99% to 450% for personal loans, APRs for cash advance loans range from 200% to 1386%, and installment loans vary between 6.63% to 225%.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

The repayment terms also vary according to the lenders. However, Funds Joy makes sure that no lender offers a non-competitive period.

6. Prosper — Top Convenient Same Day Loans

Pros

Offers low rate

Budget-friendly payment schedule

Zero prepayment penalties

Cons

Might consider a credit score

Prosper is a simple platform that can help you find the same day loan within minutes. In addition, the website contains many different tools that make the entire process of finding quick loans pretty convenient.

Founded in 2005, Prosper has served more than one million customers, and you can be among them too. The loan plan is made specifically for you to pay at your own comfortable pace.

Eligibility Requirements: 3/5

The eligibility requirements are pretty basic. You should be at least 18 years old and based in the USA. Also, having an active account is a must.

While Prosper doesn’t consider your credit history, the loan provider does ask relevant questions for your application. It is a good option for bad credit loans.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

With Prosper, you can lend a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $40,000.

Fees and Interest Rates: 2/5

The interest rates vary according to the loan amount and repayment period you selected. For instance, a $10,000 personal loan to be paid in the next three years would have an interest rate of 11.74% and a 5.00% origination fee. Similarly, a five-year $10,000 loan would probably have an 11.99% interest rate.

Repayment Terms: 2.5/5

The repayment terms depend on your criteria and eligibility. The minimum period on offer is usually three years, while the maximum is five years.

7. Avant — Top Online Lenders for Emergency Funds

Pros

Good loan range

Doesn’t take credit into account

Easy to use

Cons

Charges an administrative fees

Next up, we have Avant , known for its quick processing of emergency loans. The loan amount varies between $2000 and $35,000, and the repayment periods also have a range between 24 and 60 months.

One of the best qualities of Avant is that the platform believes in fast funding, meaning you can get your loans within the same day, provided you are eligible. Moreover, if you find the website inconvenient, you can use the Avant app for all required services.

Eligibility Requirements: 3/5

It is pretty easy to be eligible for Avant’s best same day loans. The platform only asks for your age, which should be 18 or above, and some personal information such as the details of your active account to transfer funds.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

The range for a loan amount is $2000 to $35000. This is an adequate range; however, your application usually depends on the amount you may finally get.

Fees and Interest Rates: 2/5

Unlike other lenders and platforms on the list, Avant charges an administrative fee for its services. It is up to 4.75% of the loan amount. Moreover, Avant offers an APR range of 9.95% to 35.99%.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

The repayment period is usually between 24 to 60 months. This tenure is pretty adequate to pay off the same day loan.

8. Upgrade — Same Day Loan Online With No Prepayment Fees

Pros

Easy to use

Monthly payments are affordable

Zero prepayment charges

Cons

High maximum APR (35%)

Launched in 2017, Upgrade is a relatively new platform that helps you find the same day loan pretty easily. With a convenient website, you can benefit from a quick loan without paying any prepayment fees or expensive monthly payments.

The process involves applying online and then checking your rate. Then choose the same day loan option and receive your funds within a day after all the necessary details have been verified.

Eligibility Requirements: 1/5

You should be a US citizen and above 18 years to be eligible for an Upgrade loan. Besides, you should also have an active account and a credit score of 62 or higher. While the first few requirements are easy to meet, the last one may reduce the number of people who can apply.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

With Upgrade, you can borrow a minimum loan of $1,000 and a maximum of $50,000. It is pretty easy to receive all your money within your account on the same day you applied.

Fees and Interest Rates: 3/5

The interest rates at Upgrade change with the amount of loan you borrow. However, Upgrade has high APR rates, the maximum being 35%. The high rates make it a less competitive option than available.

Repayment Terms: 3/5

There are no fixed repayment terms. The repayment period depends on the loan agreement you may have chosen to proceed with.

9. LendingPoint — Great for Fast Services

Pros

Famous for its fast services

No prepayment penalties

Excellent for people having low credit scores

Cons

Origination fee charges

High maximum APR

For the best same day loans, LendingPoint might be an excellent option. The company is a loan provider with many unsecured loan options, even for people with a low credit score.

What’s more, LendingPoint doesn’t charge its customers with any prepayment penalties and offers quick clearance, provided the criteria are immediately met.

The loan amount ranges from $2000 to $35,000. The approved loan amount depends on your profile and the application you may have filled out.

Eligibility Requirements: 2/5

If you want to apply for a loan from LendingPoint, you should be 18 or above. Moreover, you need to have a security number and a government-issued ID for verification.

Maximum Loan: 3/5

You can lend a minimum amount of $2,000 and a maximum amount of $35,000. The final funds you get depend on your application and overall credit profile.

Fees and Interest Rates: 2/5

The APR range is 7.99% to 35.99%. While the low rate is acceptable, LendingPoint charges a high-interest rate on the maximum lending amount.

Repayment Terms: 2/5

The maximum repayment period is 60 months, while the minimum is 24 months.

How We Selected the Best Same Day Loans

We considered some factors for shortlisting the best same day loans for you.

Eligibility Requirements

While selecting the best same day loan, you should first check the eligibility requirements to ascertain whether you can borrow funds or not. As you may have noticed, most platforms provide same day loans to people who are 18 or above and have a valid account plus a government-generated ID.

A few also demand their customers to earn a certain amount of income in a month to be eligible for a loan. So, depending on your circumstances, go for a provider that asks for as little information or data as possible.

Lending Amount

Not every provider offers a similar lending amount. While most platforms offer a range, the maximum and minimum funds may vary. For example, if you demand a loan of $50,000, but the chosen platform only allows a maximum fund of $40,000, you should avoid it and look for loan providers who can meet your demand.

Interest Rates and Fees

Look for a platform that charges fewer interest rates. Understandably, you are applying for a quick loan because you can’t afford to pay your urgent expenses. However, high-interest rates may become a problem for you, and therefore, try avoiding them.

Most platforms that connect you with lenders are free. They don’t even charge you a signup fee, and there are no hidden charges. However, the companies that provide you loans themselves may charge an origination fee or administration fee, depending on the services you may ask for.

You can opt for a direct lender if you can pay that amount. However, it is best to communicate with a company that connects you with a network of lenders to get access to many different options.

It’s also worth considering that a negative credit score may also affect the loan interest rate. Therefore, it might be a good idea to look into some of the top credit repair companies out there.

Repayment Terms

All lenders have their specific repayment terms. Therefore, choosing a lender that can meet your financial status is the best thing you can do today. Depending on the amount you decide to borrow, select a lender that gives you an adequate period to pay the funds back.

Penalties

Some providers charge a certain amount to the borrower on late payments. Simultaneously, many also have a fee for a loan renewal. Prepare yourself for such charges if you can’t afford to pay back your same-day loan on time.

Choosing the Best Same Day Loans

Can I apply for a loan and receive the money on the same day?

Yes, it is possible to apply for a loan and receive your funds 24/7. However, to ensure no delays, make sure you are eligible for the loan and have all the required documents to complete the verification process quickly and smoothly.

What is the best reason to give when applying for the same day loan?

If you want to get a loan urgently, you should always speak the truth. Instead of giving a false excuse on why you need a loan, share all your problems with the loan provider so they understand the urgency.

Can I get a loan without a job?

While many loan providers make it mandatory for borrowers to have a certain income every month, you can also find a few options that allow you to apply for a loan without any job or earnings. However, in the latter case, you should be able to present something to signify that you would pay back the money on time.

How do I select the best same day loans?

First, find the eligibility requirements. Then, if you pass those, look for loans that offer an excellent lending amount and have a suitable repayment period.

You should also find out whether a loan has low-interest rates and fees or not. These factors are imperative to consider before getting a loan to pay off your urgent expenses.

How to Get Started

If you want to get your hands on the best same day loans, follow the steps below.



Connect With a Lender or Network of Loan Provider: Select the platform you want to get associated with to get the money you need on the same day. Fill out an Online Application: Fill out an application on the platform with all your details. Wait for Approval: Let the lenders decide on whether they want to lend you money or not. This might take hours, depending on your application. Once Approved, Finalize and Receive Funds: Evaluate the offers you might get before finalizing a deal and receiving funds within 24 hours.

Best Same Day Funding Loans - Conclusion

If you can’t afford to carry out an urgent expense, get your hands on the best same day loans. Most are readily available, with low eligibility criteria. But it is always wise to go through all the terms before opting for any deal.

Besides, make sure that you can pay back the loan easily within the set terms and avoid penalties.