7 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites and Services to Search for Numbers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Reverse phone lookup is a quick and easy way to identify the person behind a spam call. If you are wondering “who called me from this phone number?”, find out with a reverse lookup service. Here are some of the best reverse lookup sites and what they are best for.

TruthFinder - Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan

Starts at $4.99/month – Affordable phone lookup service – Unique dark web scan Intelius - Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Results are available quickly

Starts at $0.95/search – Reputable company – Results are available quickly Instant Checkmate - Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters

Starts at $35.12/month – Access to a large number of public records – Advanced search filters Spokeo - Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service

Starts at $0.95 to $1.95/search – Affordable – Smooth service PeopleFinders - Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use

Starts at $1 to $1.95/search – Quality service – Easy to use US Search - Starts at $19.86/month – Oldest database – Affordable options

Starts at $19.86/month – Oldest database – Affordable options BeenVerified - Starts at $17.48/month – Has an easy-to-use mobile app – Provides social media data

All the sites for reverse phone lookups on our list will quickly process the data and provide you with the information you want. All are also economical, have a strong user reputation, and receive much of their data from verified and official government websites.

Now that we've outlined the best sites for reverse lookup services, let's see what each is good for.

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

TruthFinder - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service Overall Intelius - Best for Ease of Use

Best for Ease of Use Instant Checkmate - Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Lookup Site

Best Budget Phone Lookup Site PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Service

- Best for Professional Service US Search - Best for Beginners

Best for Beginners BeenVerified - Best for Mobile App Accessibility

Here is a closer, more detailed look at each reverse phone lookup service to see what makes it a great choice. Hopefully this gives you a better understanding of what reverse phone lookup service might be best for you.

1. Truthfinder – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

It’s hard to find a more reliable reverse phone lookup service than TruthFinder. This US-based background check service uses a wide range of databases to provide accurate information on a phone number. It has a strong reputation and is reasonably priced.

With TruthFinder, you can discover a person's identity and access a large amount of data. It connects names across social media platforms, police records, court records, and many other public databases.

With TruthFinder, you can scan the deepest, darkest corners of the internet to find a caller identity if you are suspicious about a phone number. It also has self-monitoring tools that you can use to see who called you and what others can discover about you online.

Pros

In­fo­rm­a­tive summaries.

An economical phone lookup service is provided.

A unique scan of the dark web is provided.

Cons

Detailed reports are charged additionally.

Only US-based results.

Preparing a report takes a few minutes.

TruthFinder Pricing

The reverse phone lookup service offered by TruthFinder costs $4.99/month. This plan provides limited information on a number for $4.99 per month. You must pay extra if you want more information on a number.

Here are the complete membership plans:

One-month unlimited reports: $28.05/month

$28.05/month Two-month unlimited reports: $23.28/month (Billed at $46.56 every two months)

2. Intelius – Best for Ease of Use

Intelius is an outstanding reverse lookup service. The service was established in 2003 and has built up a formidable database of public records, achieving positive feedback from users, thanks to its accurate results.

The site's user interface is easy to use, and you can locate the individual behind a phone number just by clicking “Phone” above the search box and entering the number. If you want to look up several numbers quickly, Intelius is a good option, as its algorithm is faster than its competitors.

Intelius provides you with a range of details besides a name when you look up a phone number.

Pros

No cap on phone number searches.

It is a well-established firm.

Provides fast results.

Cons

You may need to pay extra for other reverse lookup services.

Only US results.

There is not enough clarity about pricing.

Pricing

The pricing structure at Intelius is not the most straightforward. We know that Intelius reverse phone lookup reports are available for $0.95. In addition to unlimited phone number searches, you must pay extra to obtain detailed information.

You may also choose Intelius Premier plans to get access to all lookup tools.

Intelius Premier: Starting at $19.95/month

Starting at $19.95/month Intelius Premier Plus: Starting at $29.95/month

You can read this Intelius review to learn more about the service.

3. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate has the most extensive reverse phone lookup directory, with data gathered from various public records. Its access to an extensive range of public records distinguishes it from other phone number lookup sites.

When you search for a phone number, Instant Checkmate provides you with the person's name and location associated with the call. You can also get a detailed report on the individual connected to a telephone number.

Every landline or cellular phone number recorded on a public database is trackable through Instant Checkmate.

With Instant Checkmate reverse lookup service, you don't have to worry about concealing your identity when searching for a phone number.

Pros

Precision is key in delivering quality results.

A person can access a large number of public records.

More advanced search filters are available.

Cons

It takes a long time to find what you're looking for.

A single report isn’t available.

It is expensive to subscribe.

Pricing

No discount reverse phone lookup sites compare to Instant Checkmate in terms of value for money. You will find complete membership plans where you can access all Instant Checkmate services, as well as reverse phone lookup for $5.99 a month.

One-month unlimited reports plan: $35.12/month

$35.12/month Three-month unlimited reports plan: $28.09/month

If you're still curious about this reverse phone lookup service you can read more about it in this Instant Checkmate review.



4. Spokeo – Best Budget Phone Lookup Sites

Many people search for services such as reverse phone lookup and email address lookup. Spokeo is a popular choice since it charges less than its rivals. Before we dive into pricing, let's discuss its interface and functionality.

Upon visiting Spokeo, you can search for a phone number immediately and receive results shortly after.

Spokeo's vast database includes more than 600 million court records, 130 million property records, 120 billion social network IDs, 89 billion business records, 6 billion customer records, and 89 billion business records.

Pros

It's affordable.

User friendly.

PDFs can be downloaded.

Cons

Only available in the US.

Information is sometimes missing.

There are limited scans on government records.

Pricing

Spokeo provides affordable monthly subscriptions and individual phone number searches. The price for a single reverse phone lookup varies from $0.95 to $1.95. Spokeo may offer a discount that lowers the cost.

Here is a list of the monthly subscription costs:

One-month plan: $19.95/month

$19.95/month Three-month plan: $14.95/month

5. Peoplefinders – Best for Professional Service

PeopleFinders is a reverse phone lookup service that is only available in the United States. In addition to reverse phone lookup, PeopleFinders offers background checks, and name searches. It also provides one of the best reverse address lookup services.

Customers have been using PeopleFinders for over 20 years and they have the expertise needed to deliver a good experience for their customers.

Pros

More than 20 years of experience.

Great customer care.

Easy to operate.

Cons

It's available only in the US.

Is not searching social media.

Pricing

PeopleFinders has reasonably priced packages for both long-term and short-term users. You can buy an individual phone lookup report for as little as $1 to $1.95 per report.

Here are the monthly packages and their costs if you want a more extended membership:

PeopleFinders Membership: $24.95/month

$24.95/month PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95/month

6. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

US Search has been providing people with reverse lookup services for over 20 years. It's also one of the most popular services in this category. Besides other services on this list, US Search advertises itself as a tool to locate long-lost relatives and old friends.

US Search's appealing website has an easy-to-use interface. It's excellent for newcomers, as it helps you begin your searches based on your information and what you want to find.

Pros

Get results fast.

Easy to use.

Low cost.

Cons

Only available in the US.

More expensive full background checks are required.

A simple presentation.

Pricing

Some reverse phone lookup services like US Search don't have a clear pricing page, so you can't find out how much it will cost. Customers say that its costs are constantly changing and that you will usually be charged more when you finish a search and want to use a feature that isn't part of your subscription:

Monthly subscription: $19.86/month

US Search Pro offers two subscription packages for unlimited reports with no additional fees:

Monthly subscription: $59/month

$59/month Annual subscription: $599

7. BeenVerified – Best for Mobile App Accessibility

With BeenVerified, you can get an extremely detailed report, including the person's full name and any other aliases they might use. BeenVerified can assist you in verifying whether a person is being honest about their real name, for example.

In addition to information on that person's social media activity, BeenVerified provides data on their age, address, and phone usage. This phone lookup site provides you with a list of alternate phone numbers in addition to the one you initially searched for.

These supplementary numbers may give you more information about the unknown caller and the sort of people they are connected to.

Pros

The company’s mobile app is easy to use.

Provides social media information.

Cancellation is simple.

Cons

Searching can take some time.

Limits the number of reports that can be used.

There are no trials available for free.

Pricing

BeenVerified doesn’t provide a single search option. You must purchase a membership to use it as a reverse phone lookup tool. Here is a list of the different BeenVerified plans:

One month: $26.89/month

$26.89/month Three months: $17.48/month



What You Need to Know About Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

You might need to look up a telephone number for various reasons. Maybe want to know who's spam calling you, check what other individuals learn about you when they look up your phone number, or perhaps conduct market research.

Before you use a reverse lookup website, you must be aware of a couple of things.

Most Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

The reverse lookup sites in our list are free to access. Employers, landlords, and lenders may not use these sites to evaluate potential employees for a job, loan, or rental because these sites are not in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. You may use them for whatever purpose you like, as long as it is personal.

You May Have To Hand Over Personal Information

Most reverse lookup services will require you to sign up or enter your name, email address, or phone number. They may even take note of your IP address and location.

How To Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Sadly, some reverse phone lookup services are deceptive. They make it appear simple, but in reality, it is difficult. The sales pitch may convince you that they are free reverse phone lookup sites, but you are charged most of the time to get access to the report.

A reverse phone lookup should take only seconds; if the website takes several minutes to perform the search, they hope you become invested in it and are more likely to pay for it in the end. Do not give up your email address or other personal information on websites that require you to do a reverse phone lookup, and be particularly wary of those that display a long progress bar.

How Do Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

A reverse phone number lookup service can check the phone number and the people associated with them by scanning various public records. It is simple to track landline numbers through a public records search.

Still, a free reverse phone lookup company might have to purchase data from private networks and other organizations to identify cell phone numbers

Are Free Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

There are numerous free reverse phone lookup sites on the internet. You will rarely find current and accurate information, even if you locate one free reverse phone lookup site. On the other hand, paid lookup services provide accurate results at a reasonable price.

How To Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number

Getting a caller's name and identity is straightforward using a top-notch reverse lookup service. We've simplified the process down to three detailed steps:

1. Copy Unknown Number

Make sure you copy the number you want to look up accurately, with the correct number of digits.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

Paste the number into the reverse phone lookup site and submit.

There are two reverse lookup services, TruthFinder and Intelius, that you can use to find the phone number associated with a person's name. Check this phone number in the search bar, click 'search,' and then wait a few seconds or a few minutes for the lookup to complete, depending on the site.

3. Get Results

Before the reverse lookup, you must agree to the terms of service by checking a few boxes. Once the lookup is complete, you will learn the name of the person associated with the number.

Phone Lookup Services Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some answers to common reverse phone lookup questions to help you better understand reverse phone lookups.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

It is not a brilliant idea to use free reverse phone lookup sites. Inaccurate information and scams are standard on free reverse phone lookup sites. Choose a trustworthy service like TruthFinder and Intelius to identify the person behind a phone number.

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To?

Using a reverse phone lookup website like TruthFinder, you can discover to whom a phone number belongs. Run a search on the number and look up the information. You will get the caller's name and other information shortly.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Phone Lookup Site?

It is possible to find out what other people can find out about you by using self-monitoring tools like TruthFinder. Some sites also offer to delete your information from their databases.

The Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Verdict

TruthFinder is our top pick among the best background check services. It offers in-depth reports, precise outcomes, and dark web searches, among other things. TruthFinder may not be the least expensive service, but this site provides good value for money if you want to keep using it for a long time.

Reverse phone lookup sites are excellent tools for identifying an unknown number. However, one should keep in mind that these services are intended for personal use.

Despite dozens of services on the market, we've listed some of the best ones in this article.