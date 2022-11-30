7 Best Reverse Address Lookup & Online Address Search Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

It seems like a huge task to find the best reverse address lookup and online address search. There are so many options that it feels impossible to decide on the dependable ones that will give you the desired results.

We've done the legwork for you and listed our favorite speedy, convenient, and accurate search services such as Intelius. Learn about the advantages of each one so you can pick the one that fits your needs.

By entering street addresses on these sites, you can discover important information about people and properties. It is also helpful to learn about real estate records, the neighborhood, and even criminal records associated with a particular address.

Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Services of 2022

Intelius – Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Truthfinder – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Personal Data

Instant Checkmate – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search on Mobiles

Spokeo – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Value

US Search – Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use

1. Intelius - Best Overall Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

Pros:

It's cheap.

An extensive search can be conducted through records.

It is easy to get information from a report.

Cons:

Users report some problems with customer support.

The website does not provide clear pricing information.

Intelius has recently introduced its new service for reverse address lookup. This service lets users obtain property and ownership information for almost any US-based address.

The report contains information on the property's address lookup owner, value and records, neighborhood information, and real estate information.

The new Intelius Reverse Lookup for Addresses solution is live and ready for action. The $50 associate payout is offset by the $22.86 monthly customer cost for unlimited searches or the $38.41 monthly cost for Power Users, billed bi-monthly.

They also offer reverse phone look up services and you can read more about all their offerings in this Intelius review.

Intelius Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.9/5

Intelius provides one of the best reverse address lookup and online owner by address lookup services that is both economical and reliable. The company charges $22.86 for an entire month of unlimited searches. One disadvantage is that the packages are difficult to locate on the company's website.

Intelius Reverse Address Search User-friendliness: 4.9/5

The site is simple to navigate and well-organized. You don't need much computer knowledge or records research skills to locate the information you're looking for.

Intelius Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

With more than 20 billion public records scanned, Intelius provides the most accurate and detailed information possible. Reverse address searches can provide you with important information about a property or home you intend to buy

A more comprehensive report, including the owner's personal information, contact information, and traffic or criminal records, is available if you desire more information.

Intelius Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.8/5

Since 2003, Intelius has been relied on by customers. Background checks were the company's initial function, but they now provide address lookups.

Despite primarily positive customer reviews, customer support may be slow.

Overall Score of the Intelius Reverse Address Search: 4.9/5

2. TruthFinder - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Personal Data

Pros:

Personal data is included in the reports.

Members who pay get unlimited searches.

Provides monitoring of the dark web.

Cons:

More expensive than other options.

There are no free searches.

An additional charge to download a report.

With TruthFinder, you can obtain thorough reports of personal data by finding people and reverse address lookups. Social media information can be included in a full background check.

TruthFinder provides reliable dark web monitoring. Although the service is more costly than some others, it gives excellent results.

Regarding monitoring the dark web, you can rest assured that your information will remain secure. While the TruthFinder service is more costly than others, it delivers outstanding results.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Search Price: 4.7/5

A complete background check is usually obtained using this service, which is more expensive than other services. People typically find the cost worthwhile because they convey so much information.

You can pay $46.56 every two months instead of the one-month unlimited search subscription, billed at $28.05. An additional $3.99 is charged for downloading reports.

TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.8/5

The TruthFinder site is simple to use. You can quickly find the information you need and get the results. There is also a toll-free phone number if you need additional assistance or have issues.

TruthFinder Best Online Address Search Search Tools and Data Results: 4.9/5

With the help of TruthFinder, you can obtain a wide range of data in their extensive reports, depending on your search parameters and requests. You can verify an address, locate an old friend, or seek valuable information on someone to help you get to know them more quickly.

You can prevent identity theft by using the dark web monitoring feature to search for any unusual activity associated with your personal information.

In addition to residence and contact information, you can look up job and schooling history, social media and dating profiles, and even criminal records. This is helpful when verifying the integrity of an online vendor you might trade with, locating an estranged family member, or screening somebody new before a date.

TruthFinder Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.7/5

Customers express their satisfaction with TruthFinder by giving it positive reviews. It is a fast, accurate, and up-to-date reporting service

Overall Score of the TruthFinder Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.8/5

3. Instant Checkmate - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search on Mobiles

Pros:

The interface is user-friendly.

The mobile app is convenient.

Data from social media is available.

Cons:

More expensive than competitors.

Reports can be downloaded for an additional fee.

Reports take more time to generate them.

With one of the finest reverse address lookup and online owner address lookup services available, Instant Checkmate provides in-depth reports filled with valuable info. Despite the high subscription price, users typically find the value worthwhile.

You may get the report results immediately, but others may take longer to compile and download. Some users say they must close multiple distracting advertisements and pop-ups before downloading the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup Price: 4.5/5

There is no limit on the number of reports you can run using our service, as long as you pay $35.12 for a one-month subscription. You must pay an extra fee if you want a PDF copy of the report.

Instant Checkmate Reverse Address Lookup: 4.7/5

Searching using Instant Checkmate is simple and organized. You can also search using the mobile app anywhere and at any time.

Instant Checkmate Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4.8/5

You can perform an address search or reverse owner by address lookup with instant checkmate. Find out more about a property or address lookup owner, learn about the area, or connect with an old friend or family member.

You can choose to verify an address using the service, or you can dig deeper and learn more about the person by checking their social media profiles and receiving thorough criminal reports and inmate searches.

Learn more about other services they offer in this Instant Checkmate review.

Instant Checkmate Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.5/5

The result has received an excellent response from customers. Some customer reviews state that searches can be time-consuming and take a long time to produce results. This might be less of a problem if you want a rigorous and detailed report.

Overall Score of the Instant Checkmate Best Reverse Address Search: 4.6/5

4. Spokeo - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Value

Pros:

It is cheap.

Social media records can be accessed.

Great customer care

Cons:

Records of crimes are missing.

There are a few incorrect results.

Only found in the United States.

Spokeo is one of the most trustworthy reverse address lookup and online address search services. Millions of records are scanned by the firm to provide you with precise and current results.

This is one of the most affordable services and gives excellent value. However, it's restricted to American addresses.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

Spokeo provides excellent value for its service. For just $19.95 per month, you can get a three-month membership for $14.95 per month.

Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup User-Friendliness: 4.5/5

Customers report no problems navigating or searching on Spokeo's website. The site is simple to use.

Spokeo Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5

Spokeo's reverse owner by address lookup provides you with property records and owner personal information. Access past location data, social media information, and criminal history information. Some users report outdated data or inaccuracies.

Spokeo Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4.4/5

Spokeo is one of the finest reverse address lookup and online owner by address lookup services for finding family members or friends. Users reportedly receive answers to questions and problems quickly.

Overall Score of the Spokeo Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.4/5

5. US Search - Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search for Ease of Use

Pros:

It's easy to use.

Provides long-term and dependable service.

You can check out my social media profiles.

Cons:

There are less thorough and detailed reports than before.

Some mistakes have been discovered.

Only US-based searches are allowed.

Since 1993, US Search has been one of the most effective online reverse owners by address lookup and online address lookup services. Users cite tremendous success in finding addresses and locating people.

This site is excellent for causal research. Reports on this site are less in-depth than those offered on other sites and do not include criminal history or traffic record information.

US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Price: 4.8/5

US Search offers several maneuvers for address research. You may choose between a $19.86 monthly subscription for unlimited lookups or a single report.

US Search Reverse Address Lookup Owner User-friendliness: 4.5/5

The search interface is user friendly. Customers like the easy layout and the ability to move around the site quickly and without hassle.

US Search Best Online Address Search Tools and Data Results: 4/5

With billions of records at their disposal, US Search can locate the necessary information.

You can get address history, property records, and contact information, among other things, by entering an address. You can also find a person's past employment and social media presence.

US Search Online Address Find Customer Feedback: 4/5

US Search has established itself as a reputable public record search resource, thanks to its over 25 years of experience. Customers get excellent results when searching for addresses within the United States, although a few mistakes may sometimes occur.

Overall Score of the US Search Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search: 4.3/5

Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search Honorable Mentions

PublicSeek

InfoTracer

Backgroundchecks.com

BeenVerified

InfoMart

How We Selected the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Sites

Choosing a correct address lookup owner and reverse address lookup service is crucial in ensuring that you receive up-to-date, accurate results. We carefully chose our top picks from among the sites based on the following criteria:

Cost

User-friendliness

Data results

Search tools

Experience

Reputation

Accuracy

Updated results

Customer satisfaction and support

It's important to pick a service with a good reputation and provide the information you need.

There are many sites that provide more information than what's required to verify a current or previous address.

Buying Guide for the Best Reverse Address Lookup and Online Address Search

A list of frequently asked questions about reverse owners by address lookups and online address search services has been made. You can gain insight and knowledge through this list to choose a service that suits you best.

What Is a Reverse Address Lookup or Online Address Search?

Entering a physical street address into the search option of a service allows you to see information about the property or property owner. The same results are usually obtained through an online address search. It is mainly used to verify addresses and determine residency for official purposes.

Residential and commercial addresses can be looked up using an address lookup owner service. The amount and variety of data accessible on public databases may be affected by the type of property you want to find.

The service saves you time and effort by compiling the relevant information from multiple sources and records. Instead of combing through billions of records to gather the most up-to-date and comprehensive information available, the service does it for you.

You can discover critical information about a property or individual using a reverse owner by address lookup service. There are some restrictions and protections on the personal data you receive regarding how you utilize it.

These sites are usually explicit about what sort of data they collect and how they use it. You usually cannot use the information to assess a possible tenant's suitability or employment status.

Are the Results Accurate?

With so much information online and through a simple public records search, you can find the right address quickly. However, these services may contain mistakes or outdated information. Be wary when using them.

Some searches of the property on the best reverse address lookup services tend to provide the most accurate and reliable information. Single-family homes residential lookups are extensive and reliable. Since multiple units exist in an office or apartment building results are less comprehensive and informative.

It is common for people to leave out important information such as apartment or office numbers. This may result in incorrect or incomplete information. When looking for an office or individual, you may receive information about the entire building rather than the individual or office you were seeking.

Make sure that you have the correct address before you begin searching. You may want to verify that the address is valid before investing time or money.

How Do I Conduct an Address Search?

The best reverse address lookup owner and online address lookup sites typically require a fee. There are no-cost services, but they need a lot of time to find and verify reputable ones.

Many users like paying for a single search or buying a subscription if they do a lot of searches.

When you pay for an owner by address lookup, you'll receive premium results that include a lot of information. Besides the owner's contact information and public information about the property, you'll receive many reports, including everything from a person's education and work history to criminal records and census data that can be discovered through the best background check services.

Your results will be more comprehensive if you use a premium search, as it scans through a greater number of records. Although the information is publicly accessible, free searches do not usually access it.

You must choose a site and enter the address in the search bar to perform these extensive searches. Before selecting a reverse address lookup site, verify whether you must pay for a subscription. Bulk address searches can save you time and money if you subscribe.

What Information Can I Find By Conducting a Search?

The reverse address search can provide you with a lot of great information. It's great to have all the information in one report to ease obtaining and reading it.

Address Verification: People and businesses need to verify addresses for a variety of reasons. Establishing residency for zoning of schools, for taxes, getting discounts at home, and confirming suitability for country clubs and other programs is crucial.

People and businesses need to verify addresses for a variety of reasons. Establishing residency for zoning of schools, for taxes, getting discounts at home, and confirming suitability for country clubs and other programs is crucial. Contact Information: Finding someone's contact details is one of the most significant advantages of performing an address lookup owner search. You may use this information to reconnect with a loved one, friend, or coworker you have lost contact with.

Business Information: You can perform a reverse owner by address lookup on both residential and commercial properties to get business information. You might want to verify a potential business partner's reliability or reach out to them in a commercial space.

You can perform a reverse owner by address lookup on both residential and commercial properties to get business information. You might want to verify a potential business partner's reliability or reach out to them in a commercial space. Real Estate Records: Information about previous owners and the dates of prior sales is included in these records. The value of the property is recorded in real estate records.

Information about previous owners and the dates of prior sales is included in these records. The value of the property is recorded in real estate records. Neighborhood Information : Many users find reverse owner by address lookup searches useful when looking for a new home. You can see neighborhood demographics, census information, and the age and political affiliations of the inhabitants taken into account. If a location matches your personality and needs, you can decide whether it fits right away.

: Many users find reverse owner by address lookup searches useful when looking for a new home. You can see neighborhood demographics, census information, and the age and political affiliations of the inhabitants taken into account. If a location matches your personality and needs, you can decide whether it fits right away. Criminal Records: You may discover information about prior criminal records associated with your investigating property. The report may contain information about the residents' prior arrests or drug usage. If a property has a criminal record, it may have a negative impact on its value. If you are thinking of purchasing the property, you should be aware of all the details beforehand.



An instant or quick reverse lookup or online address lookup owner by address lookup site can provide results. Finding the information you need and trusting it to be accurate is quick and easy to locate.



What Is the Cost of a Reverse Owner by Address Lookup Service?

The cost of using an address lookup service varies by site and the information requested. Some companies allow you to pay for a single address search, while others require that you purchase a membership or subscription before accessing the database and conducting your search.

Before you begin searching for an address, determine your requirements. If you plan on doing multiple searches in a month, purchasing a subscription is a good idea.

For unlimited access, monthly subscription fees range from about $20 to $35. Packages of multiple months are often discounted when you purchase.

Read through the terms of use and the small print before paying for a subscription, as there may be hidden fees. For example, downloading a file might come with an extra charge of a few dollars. Typically, there is no charge for accessing the site or app material.

How Do I Select the Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search for My Needs?

Before you choose the best reverse address search for you, you must first define your specific requirements. The purpose of your search and the number of searches you anticipate require you to choose between a subscription or a one-time purchase.

Do you want to know the current value, previous address lookup owners, and neighborhood information for a property you want to buy? A single search will provide this information.

Do you work for a company or organization that frequently performs background checks or verifies addresses? In this scenario, you should seek service with unlimited lookups for a set price.

Do your research and compare the finest reverse address lookup owner and online address lookup services to find the best value for your money.

Choose a site with an uncomplicated interface and simple navigation to maximize user experience. A clean interface free of distractions or superfluous content helps you get where you want to go more quickly. A mobile app might be desirable for users constantly on the go.

It is also wise to discover what prior users thought about the service. Find out about the quality of the information and customer support from customer reviews if you encounter problems.

What sort of data do you need?

An easy address search is excellent for obtaining property and personal information. If you want additional information, a website that provides comprehensive background checks may be better.

It is also vital to pick a reputable and experienced owner by address lookup service. It is impossible to 100% avoid inaccuracies and out-of-date information, but selecting a reputable site reduces them.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Reverse Owner by Address Lookup and Online Address Search Sites

Intelius

Price: $22.86 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

TruthFinder

Price: $28.05 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Instant Checkmate

Price: $35.12 for one month

Near-Instant Results: No

Better Business Bureau Rating: A+

Spokeo

Price: $19.95 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: A

US Search

Price: $19.86 for one month

Near-Instant Results: Yes

Better Business Bureau Rating: Not Rated

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Reverse Address Lookup Owner and Online Address Search Site

The best reverse address lookup and online address lookup services provide essential information on properties and people. Ensure that your information is accurate and up to date. Find out how to get in touch with a friend or family member.

The address search can also provide information about the property and neighborhood.

Even though our top five picks have distinct advantages and strengths, Intelius is still the best option.

You can get unlimited searches at a great monthly price, and discover any address's details using it. Even if you want to know more about someone, you can expand your search results and go deeper to gain access to extensive personal information.

