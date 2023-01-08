Best Resume Writing Services To Get Hired in 2023: 10 Professional Resume Writers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Writing resumes can be difficult and time-consuming. You’ll need to tailor your application to each position you apply for and optimize it to pass through any applicant tracking systems (ATS) without hiccups.

Most job seekers may find all that daunting, especially if they’re new to the job market. Luckily, we’ve reviewed the ten best resume writing services and found ZipJob our #1 choice.

The resume writing service offers affordable plans, a free-of-charge ATS check, a 60-day interview guarantee, and much more to help you get a foot in the door and secure the right job.

Here we cover the top ten resume writing services so you can choose the one that suits your needs.

Best Resume Writing Services

ZipJob - Best resume writing service overall

Resumeble - Best for intuitive website interface

Monster - Best recruiter-focused resume writing service

Resume Companion - Best user-friendly online resume-building tool

Resume Writing Services - Best for job seekers on a budget

ResumeWriters.com - Best for niche industries and career changers

ResumeSpice - Best for mid to senior-level professionals

ResumeEdge - Best for job seekers in all fields

TopResume - Best resume writing service for all experience levels

Resume Now - Best cheap resume-building tool

We picked our top resume writing services by taking note of details like standard of final product, customer service, interview guarantee, affordability, and more. These factors helped us highlight their unique features and pinpoint areas to improve.

We also ranked each service based on quality, plan pricing, and customer review. Then we aggregated the results to give each service an overall rating.

Our top resume writing services also get titles like “Best for job seekers on a budget” and “Best for mid to senior-level professionals” based on their most distinct features. This can help you identify the best service that suits your needs.

1. ZipJob - Best Resume Writing Service Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros

Affordable pricing

60-day interview guarantee

Direct access to professional resume writers

Free resume review

Cons

Interview guarantee limited to higher premium plans

Some designs and formats could make reading the resume difficult

Why Pick ZipJob?

ZipJob delivers several benefits, including its stellar customer service and affordable plans. It also offers a 60-day interview guarantee, meaning the company will rewrite your resume at no extra cost if it doesn’t land you an interview within 60 days of submission.

Plus, ZipJob runs your resume through an ATS to ensure potential employers process your application without hiccups.

Who Shouldn’t Pick ZipJob?

ZipJob is ideal for most job seekers. However, those who want resume services that focus on specific niches may consider other options.

ZipJob Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.9/5

ZipJob has a team of skilled writers with expertise in various fields, so there’s always a professional writer available to help you reach your career goals. It also ensures your application passes the ATS test by employing the same recruitment technology major corporations use.

Cost - 4.9/5

ZipJob offers three affordable packages: Launch, Fast Track, and Premium. The Launch package is perfect for those who need a rapid career boost to their careers and costs $139 or $48 per month with payment plans. It provides direct writer communication, ATS optimization, and a high-quality resume.

Fast Track and Premium cost $189 or $65/month and $299 or $27/month, respectively. Both offer a 60-day interview guarantee and a polished application letter; you can get expedited delivery with the Premium package, plus a LinkedIn page writeup.

User Feedback - 4.9/5

ZipJob is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has primarily positive user feedback on top review platforms like Sitejabber and Trustpilot. These positive reviews tend to focus on the quality of their final products.

Summary

ZipJob is an excellent choice for job seekers on a low budget because of its affordable packages and 60-day interview guarantee. It also offers free-of-charge resume reviews for those who want to test-run the service or can’t afford a package.

2. Resumeble - Best for Intuitive Website Interface - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Intuitive website user interface

Free resume expert review

60-day interview guarantee

Access to writer bio and reviews

Career advice from certified career coaches

Cons

No monthly payment option

Expensive add-on resume services

Why Pick Resumeble?

The straightforward layout of Resumeble’s website is one of its main selling points. Everything they provide, from price to available packages, is laid out clearly on the website.

Resumeble also offers a free resume review, meaning you get a stellar resume evaluation and an ATS score after two days. This will allow you to evaluate how your resume stacks up to others in your sector and receive personalized career advice on strengthening it.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Resumeble?

Resumeble, like ZipJob, may not be the best choice for people looking for niche-specific services.

Resumeble Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.9/5

The professional resume writers at Resumeble have experience in various fields. They can help you beat the ATS and catch the eye of recruiters. The company also offers direct communication with professional resume writers so you can get the most out of their services.

Cost - 4.8/5

Resumeble’s base package, Career Pro, starts at $149 and offers a professionally-written resume and application letter. Professional and Premium packages cost $229 and $339, respectively, and include LinkedIn writeups.

The Premium package includes features that help you send follow-up notes to recruiters after job interviews, write and send cold emails to recruiters, and build a second resume for a secondary career path.

User Feedback - 4.8/5

Resumeble has very stellar ratings on both Sitejabber and Trustpilot. Customers who left reviews have generally been impressed with the firm’s quick-responding support team and the quality of the resumes and cover letters they have received from the company.

Summary

Although add-on services on Resumeble are expensive, the company offers free career coaching and budget-friendly resume-writing packages. It’s also simple to get in touch with

the support staff, and their website is easy to navigate.

3. Monster - Best Recruiter-Focused Resume Writing Service - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Direct chat with assigned resume writer

Simple design and easy-to-read resume paragraphs

60-day interview guarantee

Offers a free job board

Cons

Limited resume revisions

No cover letter features in the Basic resume plan

Why Pick Monster?

Although Monster is best known for its job board, it provides affordable resume-writing services. Their writers are professionals who can produce an ATS-optimized resume with strong “Skills and Experience” sections and several industry-specific keywords.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Monster?

There are better options than Monster if you want your resume to stand out from the crowd with a more creative layout and template. You can consider alternatives like ZipJob or ResumeSpice.

Monster Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.9/5

Monster is unique among resume services because it knows what most recruiting managers want to see in a resume. It effortlessly offers high-quality resumes that are well-suited for screening and vetting.

Cost - 4.8/5

The Basic resume plan starts at $149 and only includes a well-structured resume with a 60-day interview guarantee. The website currently offers 10% off the Deluxe package, which costs $197 (or $219 before the discount). The plan provides a cover letter for just one target job title.

Premier will set you back $349 and includes everything the Deluxe package offers, plus a LinkedIn makeover feature.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

Monster has mixed user feedback on both Sitejabber and Trustpilot. Some users praised the advanced job search feature and high-quality resume. However, others have complained about spam mail and trouble finding their desired services on the website.

Summary

Monster maintains an extensive database of open positions and provides three levels of resume editing services. However, resume writing service is not their primary focus, and you’ll have to shell out cash for a generic-looking resume without any customization or niche focus.

4. Resume Companion - Best User-Friendly Online Resume-Building Tool - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros

Simple DIY user interface

Access to tons of modern resume templates

Customizable pre-written bullet points

Customer support available via live chat, phone, or mail

14-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Doesn’t assign professional resume writers

Can’t import existing resumes

Why Pick Resume Companion?

Resume Companion is a sleek and simple online tool that lets you create a professional-looking resume in minutes. It offers a wide selection of attention-grabbing templates and pre-written bullet points you can customize to describe your job experience, skills, and career objective.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Resume Companion?

Resume Companion may not be the best option for job-seekers who don’t have the time to customize their resume.

Resume Companion Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.8/5

Resume Companion claims every template was hand-picked by a team of HR professionals and will impress recruiting managers, increasing your chances of getting interviews. The company also promises to simplify your job search by helping you find local employment opportunities that match your skills and experience.

Cost - 4.9/5

You can opt for 14-day full access at $2.95, which offers unlimited resume and cover letter downloads, job search and tracking tools, and an expert review. The plan auto-renews at $24.95, billed every four weeks.

The $7.95 monthly access plan offers the same features as the complete access plan. Resume Companion offers a combined and discounted payment of $95.40 for this plan which auto-renews each year.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

Customers have mixed feelings about the resume-building tool. Some praised its ease of use, while others expressed frustration with its poor customer support and refund policy.

Summary

Resume Companion simplifies creating and sending a well-structured resume by providing some handy features. While the tool may offer less customization than other services on our list, the resulting resumes and application letters are still impressive and professional.

5. Resume Writing Services - Best for Job Seekers on a Budget - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Valuable add-on services

Secure payment options

Offers follow-up letter

Suitable for different career levels

Affordable plans

Cons

Poor website design and experience

Complicated package pricing

Why Pick Resume Writing Services?

Resume Writing Services is a suitable option for job seekers on a tight budget. It offers more flexible pricing options based on your experience and delivery date.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Resume Writing Services?

Folks who prefer websites that are easier to navigate and have a more attractive appearance may consider other options like ZipJob or Monster.

Resume Writing Services Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

The company guarantees that your application will stand out from the crowd, get the attention of recruiting managers, and ultimately result in an interview. Plus, they ensure that the final work will have flawless grammar, natural language, and an engaging layout in line with the best practices in the field.

Cost - 4.8/5

Resume writing alone for the Early-Career level at a maximum turnaround of 14 days costs $73. Adding a cover letter to your resume will cost you $102.20.

Plus, you can opt for the more premium package with a LinkedIn profile writeup at $156.95. These packages offer a free follow-up letter option. However, their prices may vary based on your experience level and delivery date.

User Feedback - 4.6/5

Resume Writing Services reviews are divided. Some users applauded its low prices, while others complained about the website’s usability and the lack of a return policy.

Summary

Although Resume Writing Services may appeal to only some users, they offer reasonably priced plans and secure payment options.

6. ResumeWriters.com - Best for Niche Industries and Career Changers - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

72-hour turnaround time

Professional resume writers

Industry-specific resumes and cover letters

60-day interview guarantee

Cons

Professional resume writers only available via mail

Packages can confuse new job seekers

Why Pick ResumeWriters.com?

ResumeWriters.com has top experts who specialize in producing resumes for various fields and have a lot of experience in today’s job market. For this reason, they have a resume writer that can assist you regardless of your area of expertise.

The company also offers career-changing services to facilitate a seamless transition for employees from different industries or niches.

Who Shouldn’t Pick ResumeWriters.com?

One drawback with ResumeWriters.com is that you can only reach your resume writer via email. However, consider other resume services like ZipJob if you want to speak with your writer by phone or Skype.

ResumeWriters.com Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

ResumeWriters.com will assign a writer well-versed in the industry you are applying for to help craft a high-quality resume that suits your needs.

Cost - 4.6/5

The Student package starts at $169.95 and offers a direct consultation with a resume writer, a three-day turnaround time, and complimentary features like LinkedIn profiles and application letters.

Professional and Career Change packages cost $199.95 and $249.95, respectively, and include package-specific features like follow-up letters and e-resumes.

User Feedback - 4.8/5

ResumeWriters.com is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. Most positive reviews focused on the fast turnaround time, quality of the final product, and affordable packages.

Summary

ResumeWriters.com caters to those switching careers or job-hunting in specialized fields by offering affordable resume and application letter services. The company also pairs you with experts who can craft compelling applications to get you interviews.

7. ResumeSpice - Best for Mid to Senior-Level Professionals - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

48-hour turnaround time for the first draft

Suitable for mid to senior-level professionals

Direct contact with writers via skype, phone, or in-person

ATS-optimized resumes

60-day interview guarantee

Cons

Steep resume package prices

Add-on services are expensive

Why Pick ResumeSpice?

ResumeSpice is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals looking for premium resume-writing services. They also offer a 30-minute consultation with an interview specialist by phone, Skype, Zoom, or in-person to prepare you for the most common and challenging interview questions.

Who Shouldn’t Pick ResumeSpice?

ResumeSpice is not suitable for job seekers on a tight budget. However, you may consider other affordable options like ZipJob or Resume Companion.

ResumeSpice Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.8/5

The founders of ResumeSpice are actual recruiters, so you can rest assured your resume will be on par with what HR professionals want to see.

Cost - 4.5/5

The Entry Level package costs $449, the Professional package starts at $569, while the Executive Resume goes for a whopping $689. These packages include keyword optimization, phone consultation, personalized resume draft, and more.

User Feedback - 4.8/5

ResumeSpice has received primarily great feedback, with most clients applauding the excellent delivery of their resume, cover letter, and a new look for their LinkedIn page.

Summary

ResumeSpice caters to job-seekers of all experience levels by providing templates for executives and even entry-level job seekers. They can help if you already have a resume, want expert comments, or need a resume written afresh.

8. ResumeEdge - Best for Job Seekers in All Fields - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Limited resume services offered

Secure payment processing

30-day interview invitation guarantee

Flexible pricing options

Cons

Navigating the website can be confusing

No DIY resume templates

Why Pick ResumeEdge?

ResumeEdge offers resume writing services for those applying for jobs at different expertise levels. Writing your CV will be a collaborative effort between you and an assigned specialist in your field. Plus, you can reach your resume writer over the phone to discuss other details and ensure you’re on the same page.

Who Shouldn’t Pick ResumeEdge?

ResumeEdge may not appeal to you if you like to create your resumes from DIY templates and pre-written bullet points. However, you can still control what goes in your resume by communicating with the assigned resume writer.

ResumeEdge Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

The writers at ResumeEdge are experts in their fields and know how to tailor your resume to each specific job. The company claims the writers have a combined 20 years of expertise and receive ongoing training on the latest hiring best practices.

Cost - 4.7/5

An entry-level resume alone costs $73, $102 with a cover letter, $120.45 with LinkedIn profile writing, and $156.95 with a cover letter and LinkedIn writeup. These are for a maximum turnaround of 14 days and may increase with higher experience levels, shorter deadlines, or document types.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

ResumeEdge has primarily positive reviews, with users praising the flexible pricing options and resume quality.

Summary

ResumeEdge offers attractive resume writing prices. You also get a professional resume writer to help you craft high-quality job applications.

9. TopResume - Best Resume Writing Service for All Experience Levels - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros

Straightforward registration

Includes industry keywords

Free in-depth resume analysis

Customer support via phone, email, or live chat

Cons

Limited niche product offerings

Base package doesn’t offer a 60-day interview guarantee

Why Pick TopResume?

Most people will pick TopResume because of its free resume evaluation feature for all experience levels. This feature allows one of their top professional resume writers to review your resume and give honest, constructive feedback within 48 hours, along with suggestions on how to improve it.

Who Shouldn’t Pick TopResume?

Job seekers looking for a more extensive product offering may look to other services like ZipJob.

TopResume Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

TopResume is home to a team of professional resume writers that can revamp your existing application in no time. These experienced writers are also effective at enhancing your resume with relevant keywords to make it stand out from other applications.

Cost - 4.7/5

The Starter resume writing package costs $149 or $14/month and offers a well-structured resume optimized to pass through any ATS. The Premium package costs $219 or $20 monthly and includes a cover letter and a 60-day interview guarantee.

The Ultimate resume writing package includes a LinkedIn profile writeup and access to an executive writer at just $32/month.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

TopResume has received mostly excellent feedback from its clients, who report being invited to more interviews and finding jobs more quickly.

Summary

TopResume is a solid choice at a reasonable price for job seekers of all experience levels. We like how they focused on keyword optimization and how well-polished and professional the final product looks.

10. Resume Now - Best Cheap Resume-Building Tool - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros

Easy-to-use DIY resume-building tools

Tons of customization options

Professional resume review

Thousands of professional pre-written phrases

14-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Confusing template selection

Paywall restricts access to finished resume

Why Pick Resume Now?

You may like Resume Now if you prefer an affordable hands-on approach to craft your resume. The website features an intuitive resume-building tool with templates created by resume experts.

Resume Now can also match you with a professional resume writer who can help create an optimized resume that'll land you interviews. The company has a staff of professional resume writers who have collectively penned thousands of resumes in various fields.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Resume Now?

Resume Now may not appeal to you if you’re not a fan of the “hands-on approach” or don’t have time to craft your resume. You can consider options like Monster or ZipJob, which offer professional resume writers at affordable prices, just like cheap essay writing services.

Resume Now Ranking:

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.5/5

The builder makes it easy to create a new resume or import a current resume with a different template. The site will prompt you to fill up the standard sections. After making these changes, the site will generate a resume tailored specifically to your needs. Resume Now claims their resume-building tool can help you create a polished application in only 15 minutes.

Cost - 4.7/5

Three months of full-access costs $5.99 and includes a stellar resume checker, dozens of top-notch resume designs, a cover letter builder, and more. The Entry resume writing package costs $99, and you can order a cover letter for an additional $60. Professional and Executive packages cost $199 and $299, respectively.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

Customers who have used Resume Now were particularly thrilled about its user-friendly resume-building tool, speedy responses from customer support, and the live chat feature.

Summary

Resume Now is the most affordable online resume builder on our list. It offers dozens of top-notch resume and cover letter templates and designs for just $5.99. However, you may spend more if you want professional resume writers to handle your job application.

What Are Resume Writing Services?

Resume writing services offer a wide selection of services to help job seekers make their applications more competitive and nail subsequent interviews. Each firm follows its procedures to ensure that its clients receive high-quality resumes promptly.

The best professional resume writing services, like ZipJob, offer a wide range of services that might change depending on your selected package, similar to how you buy term paper from “pay someone to write my paper” websites. For example, ZipJob’s Launch package is ideal when you need a quick career boost. It offers a professional ATS-optimized resume and direct messaging with your resume writer.

However, the more expensive Premium package offers advanced features like expedited delivery, professionally written resumes and application letters, and LinkedIn profile writing.

Some resume writing services like Resume Companion and Resume Now even provide intuitive resume builders that let you design your resume with professional DIY templates and pre-written bullet points and phrases.

In short, all resume writing services are geared toward increasing your chances of more interviews and possibly your dream job. All you have to do is choose the one that works best for you.

How To Choose the Right Resume Writing Service

We employed a thorough review technique to assess different resume writing services to discover the top ones. We recommend you keep an eye out for some of these things.

Best Value

Creating a new resume from scratch or revising an existing resume can cost between $5 and $700. The top resume writing services will give you the best value. Plus, you should find a service that provides what you need and nothing more.

Professional Resume Writers

The resume writing process is personal, so choosing reliable resume writers is essential. ZipJob offers professional resume writers who can help you craft the perfect resume.

Effective End Product

Online application processes have triggered a rapid change in resume format. Most recruiting managers now run resumes through one of the best applicant tracking systems for small businesses before reviewing them. For this reason, you need an ATS-optimized resume that conveys the necessary information to recruiting managers.

Best Resume Writing Services FAQ

Now let’s answer popular questions about the top resume writing services.

How Much Does It Cost to Get Someone to Write Your Resume?

The cost of writing a resume from scratch or revising an old one may range between $5 to $700 for an entry-level to executive resume quality.

Resume Now’s full-access subscription plan costs $5.99 and will let you build your resume with professional templates and pre-written phrases. ZipJob base or entry-level package costs $139 or $48 per month. It provides direct writer communication, ATS optimization, and a top-notch resume.

However, an executive package on sites like ResumeSpice can cost as much as $689.

Is It Worth Paying for a Resume Service?

Most resume writing services are worth the investment because they give excellent customer support and produce polished resumes at affordable prices, just like how dissertation writing services offer affordable PhD dissertation help. You can also read reviews like this to make a more informed decision.

What Is the Best Professional Resume Writing Service?

ZipJob is our #1 resume-writing service. It balances affordability and resume quality by offering reasonably priced resume plans packed with high-quality features like a 60-day interview guarantee, direct access to an assigned resume writer, and free resume review.

Plus, ZipJob runs your resume through an ATS and optimizes it with your specific industry keywords to make your application stand out.

How Do Resume Writing Services Work?

Most resume writing services will have you select a package first similarly to how you buy essay papers from a research paper writing service. Then you’ll fill out a questionnaire to help them assign a suitable writer. An expert resume writer will make direct contact with you via phone or email, taking the time to learn about your professional goals, achievements, and work history.

The last step is to receive your resume from the writer. Most professional resume writing services offer limited revisions if you have queries or reservations about the final output. Even better, some services will give free revisions if you are not completely satisfied with the final product, just like an admission essay writing service.

Ranking Methodology Explained

We ranked each company using criteria such as resume quality, price, and reviews from previous clients. Then we averaged each provider’s scores across these criteria to get their overall rankings. Let’s take a closer look at these criteria and why they’re essential.

Resume Quality

We gave high rankings to services that offer high-quality and ATS-optimized resumes. We also focused on services that guarantee the finished product will have impeccable grammar, natural language, and a catchy layout in line with industry standards.

Price

Finding the right balance between price and quality is essential when choosing the best professional resume-writing service. For this reason, we prioritized and gave a high score to services that offer the best value resume writing packages.

Customer Reviews

Many people read user reviews to determine if a service is worth trying. That’s why we ranked our top picks based on their average ratings from popular review sites like Trustpilot and Sitejabber. Most of our top picks have excellent ratings and positive customer reviews on these websites.

Best Resume Writing Services: Final Review

Our review can help you choose the right resume-writing service if you are trying to find a job and are concerned about the quality of your resume. ZipJob is our top pick because it offers affordable resume-writing packages and a 60-day interview guarantee. However, the right resume writing service for you depends on different factors.

For example, Resume Companion or Resume Now may appeal to you if you prefer a hands-on approach to build your resume. These resume services offer easy-to-use templates and well-structured bullet points and phrases to help you craft a winning resume.

Resume Writing Services is our top pick if you’re on a tight budget and don’t have the time to craft a compelling application. You can’t go wrong with ResumeSpice if you’re a mid-to senior-level executive looking for a premium service. ResumeWriters.com is one of our top resume writing services best for people looking to switch careers or enter specialized fields.

While cost is a significant factor to consider when selecting a job application service, remember that it may be worth spending more on premium packages since they can help you achieve better results quickly.

