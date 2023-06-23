2023’s Best Psychics, Top 5 Sites for Real Psychic Readers Online

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

There are many periods in a person’s life wherein spiritual guidance is a necessity. We can navigate issues on our self-esteem, relationships, career, and many more by receiving messages from our own spirit guides.

But receiving and interpreting these messages isn’t a skill everybody is gifted with…

That’s why we’ve looked for the best psychics in the entire world - and the sites where you can find them.

These are open to anyone who might need to communicate with their guides in the spiritual realm.

Overall, Kasamba is on top for its famous psychic readings online on love and relationships that have helped thousands with their romantic and platonic engagements.

But there are as many great psychics as there are issues, so keep reading for the full list.

Kasamba - Best Psychics For Love and Relationships

You can rely on Kasamba’s 24/7 psychic services for concerns that involve finding a partner or fixing concerns that you are facing with a current one.

This site has been around for over 20 years and caters to categories like Cheating & Affairs, Single & Dating, and the most famous, Soulmate Connections.

Keen - Best Psychics For Money and Abundance

Keen has guided thousands of people on money matters because they provide the best online psychic reading for prosperity.

They have over 2 decades of experience and have been reviewed by reputable publications for their Money and Financial Outlook advisors. They also have an app that makes readings accessible anywhere.

AskNow - Best Psychics for Career and Success

AskNow screens its online psychics thoroughly, so you know that any advisor you ask about your career and professional goals is a legitimate spiritual practitioner.

Packages they offer for new customers are only $1 per minute. You can also book spiritual readings with their Master online psychic readers by using their advanced filters.

1. Kasamba - Best Psychics For Love and Relationships

Kasamba boasts 20+ years in the field of online psychic readings. And millions of people have sought their services since then.

Online Psychics

Almost 300 psychics are ready to answer your questions on love and relationships on Kasamba. These psychics have their own specializations that include romance-focused areas like Single & Dating, Breaking Up & Divorce, and more.

Their most famous psychic readings online are Soulmate Connections. These psychic love readings interpret signs in a person’s life which might lead them to their destined lover.

Offers

On your first session with a Kasamba psychic reader, you can get your first 3 minutes of love readings completely free and the succeeding minutes with up to 70% off.

You can access Kasamba through their desktop site or a mobile application.

Tools

To perform these psychic readings online, the psychic reader can use tools like tarot reading and natal charts.

To find a psychic to connect with on Kasamba, just go to the Love Readings tab and scroll through the hundreds of psychic profiles on your screen. You can read through their qualifications to see if their services fit your situation.

There are extra features on Kasamba that could help you during and after the online psychic readings you book. The FAQ tells you what to expect and how to ask questions during the psychic session so you can make the most out of your limited minutes.

Unfortunately, there are no video readings on Kasamba. But you can now connect with your chosen psychic reader on Kasamba by booking chat readings.

There are also love forecasts for each zodiac sign and a blog for general spiritual readings in romantic connections.

It’s possible to read about your compatibility with a lover by knowing their zodiac signs, as Kasamba can provide details on the meanings of each zodiac placement.

Kasamba is a site that is open to all. They have a section specially made for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Gay and Lesbian-Friendly category. You don’t have to worry about discrimination while getting your spiritual readings on Kasamba.

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychics For Family

Psychic Source is the oldest online psychic site on our list, with more than 30 years of experience giving people psychic readings online.

Online Psychics

Like Kasamba, Psychic Source has almost 300 psychics, and you can narrow them down to those who can answer your concern. Just use their advanced filter functions where you can choose the specialties, subjects and expertise, tools, and reading style of your psychic.

Psychic Source is a master of many subjects, but most clients go to this online psychic reading platform for guidance on Family issues. Those with childhood trauma due to narcissistic parents, sibling issues, or lost family members all go there to shed light on their problems.

Offers

You can get a psychic reading for as low as $1 per minute. First-timers can get their first 3 minutes completely free.

Tools

Psychics use tools like Astrology, Numerology, Tarot readings, Crystals, and more to do a psychic reading and provide healing if necessary. If you prefer a straightforward reading that gets straight into the messages, no matter how painful, use the Reading Style filter and select Direct and Wise.

Otherwise, you can select Compassionate for a reading that eases you into the messages while acknowledging your feelings along the way. Connect with your psychics through video chat if you value body language and facial expressions during an online psychic reading.

If anything does not meet your standards, you can ask for a refund under the Satisfaction Guarantee. You will get your money back and/or a free psychic reading if your first one did not resonate with you.

Additional features on Psychic Source include a news page that showcases the site’s recognition and quizzes on spirituality. There are insightful and entertaining topics like your spirit animals and moon signs which could tell a lot about your personality.

3. Keen - Best Psychics For Money and Abundance

Keen is a site that claims to help you find clarity and guidance on your future. This has been their commitment for over 20 years.

And they continue to serve people who have doubts and confusion. They offer the best online psychic reading when it comes to financial concerns.

Online Psychics

There are almost 2,000 online psychic readers on Keen. You can filter them according to their availability and price to fit your schedule and budget.

Other filters include skills, specialties, and tools. You can also choose to be shown online psychic advisors who have current promos and offers.

These online psychics can offer a psychic reading focused on Money & Prosperity to give you insight into your current financial situation.

Are you in need of money for a dream house? Did you recently lose money to a scam? Do you need signs of whether to spend or save?

Just chat or call your chosen psychic advisors for channeled messages on these concerns and more.

Offers

Getting a reading from Keen psychics is affordable, with 10-minute psychic readings available for only $1.99. Additionally, you can receive your psychic reading anywhere through their mobile application.

You just need a bit of patience because Keen psychics are almost always fully-booked. But you’ll certainly get a slot with your preferred advisor in time. Keep checking the site to book appointments.

Keen also offers a satisfaction guarantee with money-back and free psychic readings in case of unsatisfactory online psychic reading sessions.

Tools

Keen psychics may be clairvoyants, clairaudients, clairsentients, empaths, and psychic mediums. They can also be skilled in remote viewings, angel readings, dream explorations, and affirmations to deliver insights into your fate.

To better read the signs from the spirits, they may use tarot reading, pendulums, runes, and Astrology. These skills and tools are available as advanced filters on the Keen site so you can pick the ones you’re most drawn to.

4. AskNow - Best Psychic Site for Career and Success

AskNow is one of the youngest online psychic reading sites on our list. But they don’t differ much in terms of the quality of free online psychic readings they offer. The site is committed to your complete satisfaction and is available day and night with the best online psychic readings anytime.

Online Psychics

They are known to have the strictest verification process for their online psychics. Therefore, you can trust that their pool of online psychics is truly qualified and gifted to help you with your concerns, especially if these involve your professional life.

Choose the Career & Goals category through their advanced filters to be brought to advisors who specialize in reading messages on your work endeavors. You can also filter them according to the type of reading you want to receive.

You can ask for a phone psychic reading or simply communicate through online chat readings.

Offers

You can get reading from AskNow for as low as $1 per minute. Your first 5 minutes are completely free.

Use their advanced filters to choose from the top-rated, elite, or master advisors, with the master advisors having the highest rates and most positive reviews.

Tools

There is no special filter for the tools AskNow advisors have, but you can easily view their full profiles for more details on their expertise. The advisor list is quite cluttered but still decent and readable.

You can see that many of them offer divination services, spirit communication, Runes, Numerology, and more. Advisors also provide a brief history of how they started out as psychics if that’s something their clients would be interested in reading about before booking.

Extra features on AskNow include 30-40 minute introductory packages at only $1 per minute and detailed video guides and blogs to ease clients into the culture of online psychic readings.

If you’re a Spanish speaker and prefer to get a reading in this language, you can also enjoy the site in Spanish for your comfort.

5. Oranum - Best Online Psychics for Personal Healing

Oranum is another site that’s relatively young. But they have gained a good reputation for video readings that people can watch for free. They have over a decade of experience and show great potential to become the best online psychic reading site in the next few years.

Online Psychics

Experts on Oranum are known for their video readings that can be accessed for free. When you visit the site, you’ll find hundreds of experts and psychic mediums, with the top-rated live experts on top for easy access if you only want the best.

Since Oranum is best known for personal healing. Topics such as dreams, love, and career, as well as Categories like energy work, palm reading, crystals, and Astrology, are available. These are skills and expertise that have helped people find peace after a trauma of any kind.

Offers

Upon signing up, you can get 10,000 free coins which is the currency you will use to purchase your accurate psychic readings. You can get free reading demonstrations from favorite experts on Oranum to get a feel of your preferred advisor.

You may watch live readings for free and use your coins to send online chat messages and questions for a special reading for you during the stream. Note that only persons over the age of 18 are allowed to receive psychic reading services from the site.

Tools

Experts can use energy work to rebalance the chakras and restore a person’s optimal spiritual energy. They may also use crystals for this purpose. Other tools include Tarot readings, psychic mediumship, crystal ball, and dream interpretation.

How To Find Real Psychics - Our Process

Before deciding on which online psychic reading services to recommend, we took a number of considerations into account.

The Platform’s Culture

Unsurprisingly, all of the online psychic reading sites we looked at aim to get you to buy a reading, but how exactly do they do that?

When looking for the best psychics online, we preferred services whose websites inspired curiosity and understanding rather than a straightforward hard sell.

If you're hungry, is the website going to give you a fish, or will it teach you how to fish so you can feed yourself?

Number of Accurate Psychics Online

It is unrealistic to believe that a single psychic reader would be proficient in every kind of reading.

If you're in need of a Tarot reading, for instance, it's best to choose a specialist in the field rather than someone who dabbles in everything.

Experience

None of the online psychic reading websites we looked at were less than ten years old.

If you've been doing something for a long time, it's safe to assume that you know what you're doing.

When it comes to finding the best psychics online, experience is essential.

After all, the purpose of a psychic reading isn't something trivial like changing a light bulb but to cure a person's heart, mind, or life.

Variety

In the past, real psychics mirrored the culture of their immediate surroundings.

Because of the internet, we now live in a global society where everyone has access to a variety of solutions that may be tailored to their own situation.

To find the best psychics online, we looked for psychic reading websites that catered to people of many backgrounds and beliefs, reflecting the increasingly interconnected and multicultural world in which we live.

Screening

How can you tell whether a psychic guide you find online is genuine?

Predictions from the best psychics online, especially in significant areas of life like love and work, need credibility.

We believe that all the best online psychic networks should have some way of gauging the quality of their psychic readers' psychic talents.

Real Psychics Online - FAQ

Who Are the Best Psychics To Call?

The best psychics to call are Kasamba, Psychic Source, and AskNow if you want the most knowledgeable mediums and the most precise readings.

Kasamba is among the best online psychic reading services when it comes to accuracy and variety.

On the other hand, Psychic Source is the oldest psychic website by a decade, while AskNow is famous for online tarot readings.

Where Can I Find the Best Free Psychics?

You can find the best free psychics at Kasamba.

With Kasamba's Best Match Guarantee, you may test out a new online psychic for 3 full minutes of free chat time before committing to one.

In addition, your first phone psychic reading is discounted by 70%!

Where Do the Top Psychics Get Their Information?

The best psychics online attribute the accuracy of the information they impart during readings to a supernatural or ethereal origin.

The meaning of this source will vary depending on the psychic reader's own beliefs and worldview.

The best psychics online acknowledge that they are only conduits for a power beyond themselves.

What Tools Do Psychics Online Use?

These are some of the most typical tools used by the best online psychics:

Crystal balls and pendulums for Fortune telling

A computer, ephemeris, and various charts for Astrology readings

Tarot cards for Tarot readings

Numbers and mathematics for Numerology readings

How to Spot a Fake Psychic?

While phony psychics have always been there, they really took off during the Great Depression in the United States.

It's unfortunate that in this day and age of technological advancement, the trick is still being played. It's because human beings, by their very nature, are uncertain.

Here are several red flags you should watch out for if you're considering getting real psychics reading online.

Unrealistic Claims or Promises

It's impossible for a psychic always to be right.

If this were the case, they would not provide such a low price for perhaps the most precious knowledge in the world, which is the ability to predict the future.

Therefore, you should be wary of anyone who claims to give a 100% accurate psychic reading.

Warning You That You’re Cursed

An expert con artist can rapidly learn your worst fears by asking you a few basic questions.

They'll then use your fears to sell you on the idea that they're the only ones who can protect you from whatever evil is afoot.

Once they tell you how much their magic spell is going to cost, you'll know if it's a rip-off or a real online psychic reader.

Telling You What You Want To Hear

This strategy is most often used in discussions about romantic relationships.

Predictions from phone psychics that an ex-lover will come back or an abusive partner will reform are nothing more than false optimism.

Which Is Better; An In-person or Online Psychic Reader?

Determining which is better between an in-person psychic reading and a psychic reading online is a matter of taste.

One advantage of in-person psychic readings is that you can directly feel a psychic’s energy.

A con is that you’ll need to travel to wherever the psychic works, which can sometimes be far away or in a sketchy area.

In-person psychic readers also charge by the hour, so you could be locked into paying for more time than you need.

In addition, most in-person readings are usually cash only, which raises the sketchy location problem again if you’re carrying money.

On the other hand, online psychic reading sites have several advantages and almost no downsides.

The first advantage is that you can have accurate psychic readings online 24/7 from the comfort of your home.

Another plus is that a psychic reading online is charged by the minute. You only pay for what you need and can use a credit card or a service like Paypal.

There is also the option of privacy with online readings.

In fact, most sites offer psychic readings by phone and chat psychic readings, which allow you to remain anonymous if you choose.

As we said, it’s essentially a matter of taste, but it would seem that online psychic reading platforms have several significant advantages over in-person psychic readers.

How Accurate Are Free Psychic Readings?

Free psychic readings provided by the best psychics on trustworthy sites are often spot-on.

The reason is many legitimate psychic reading sites provide free trial periods of a few minutes in the hopes that customers would sign up for a full psychic reading at a later time.

Customers are significantly more inclined to arrange a paid psychic reading after having a positive experience with a free psychic reading online.

You can also get a free psychic reading online on social media platforms like Facebook, but users should be aware that some psychic readers may lack expertise or skill.

What Are the Best Psychic Readings To Get?

All psychic readings are valuable, but the ones that help you grow into a complete person are the best.

Psychic readings that focus on your work, love life, and spiritual growth are more likely to be accurate than more broad readings.

Where To Get the Best Psychic Readers Online - Wrapping Up

Truthfully, any of the previously discussed psychic reading sites have the potential to become your go-to resource.

Since most sites provide some kind of free or low-cost psychic reading online, the best option is the one that best fits your needs and preferences.

The only real distinction between psychic reading websites on the web is their areas of expertise, although this is ultimately determined by your requirements.

Among all the psychic reading websites we researched, Kasamba stood out for the accuracy of its psychic readers.

They provide the most accurate love and relationship psychic readings, so if your heart is in turmoil or you're lonely, they're probably your best option.

The good news is that you may even have a free psychic reading for up to 3 minutes, plus a 70% discount if you decide to go for a longer session.

Do you need help with family issues?

In this case, you’d be better off with Psychic Source. Not only do they provide many psychic readers, but they also have good deals for newcomers. Namely, you can get a $1/min reading for up to 30 minutes.

All that said…

Feel free to pick any psychic reading site that appeals to you. After all, finding the right psychic is also a matter of intuition and feeling.

If you follow your instincts, chances are you will find the right psychic for your specific situation - and will finally be able to get clarity.