Best Probiotics for Women in 2023: Guide to Healthier Gut According to Nutritionists and Dieticians

You’ve heard about probiotic supplements and their many reportedbenefits for gut health, immune health, and more. However, you may bestruggling to find a product that works for you.

The best probiotics for women include our top pick, the potentYourbiology Probioticswhich contains several evidence-based ingredients. Our runner-up isProbiotic40-Billion.

Best Probiotic for Women

The best probiotics for women include products indicated for guthealth, preventing vaginal and urinary tract infections, and even weightloss. Although the specific species used vary by brand, these formulatedprobiotics are evidence-based.

Thanks to factors including ingredients that protect the bacteriaagainst stomach acid, and prebiotic fiber to feed them, our top pick isYourbiotics Probiotics. Our runner-up is Probiotic 40-Billion, a supplement best for women over50.

1.Yourbiology Probiotics- Best Probiotic for Women Overall

Pros

Four evidence-based bacterial strains for digestive and immune health

No refrigeration necessary

Includes prebiotics to feed the beneficial bacteria

Protects against stomach acid

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Fructooligosaccharides may cause digestive system discomfort in somepeople.

Who is Yourbiology Probiotics Best For?

Consider Yourbiology Probiotics if you want a genuinely potent probioticsupplement.With four evidence-based species and patented protection against stomachacid, Yourbiology Probiotics is our top pick.

Two of the beneficial species, Lactobacillus acidophilus andBifidobacterium lactis, can improve digestive health complaints suchas bloating in just four weeks. B. lactis may also strengthen the intestinaltract lining and relieve infectious diarrhea [1] [2].

Women struggling with recurrent bacterial vaginosis may alsobenefit. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species readily colonizethe vaginal canal and prevent infection [3].

Even better, the inclusion of Lactobacillus paracasei could improveinflammatory skin conditions such as eczema. One study demonstrated a 27%reduction in symptom severity over three months, for example. These benefitscame from L. paracasei’s ability to restore the intestinalbarrier’s strength, giving volunteers a more balanced, healthy immunesystem [4].

Who Should Avoid Yourbiology Probiotics?

Avoid Yourbiology Probiotics if you have a severely compromised immunesystem or short bowel syndrome.

Potential Side Effects

People with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) may experience aworsening of their symptoms, such as gas and brain fog [5].

Yourbiology Probiotics Ranking - 4.9/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

With four evidence-backed strains, you can feel confident that you aretaking both the correct doses of beneficial bacteria and are receiving arange of digestive health and immune system benefits.

CFU Count - 4.9/5

Yourbiology Probiotics contains a staggering 40 billion colony-formingunits, making it one of the most potent supplements we review here.

Price - 4.9/5

The price of Yourbiology Probiotics can be as little as $1.20 per dailydose.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

Yourbiology Probiotics has overall highly positive customer reviews,describing benefits including a healthier gut and improved mentalhealth.

Summary

Yourbiology Probiotics is our top-rated product, thanks to its high doses ofevidence-based bacterial species that may improve digestive, vaginal, andimmune health.

2.Probiotic40-Billion- Best Probiotic for Women Over 50

Pros

Potent formula containing 40 billion CFUs per dose (two capsules)

Bi-Pass technology prevents stomach acid from destroying bacteria

Five-month money-back guarantee for unopened bottles

Smaller capsule size than average for easier swallowing

Cons

It contains leucine derived from animal products, so it is unsuitable forvegetarians.

Who is Probiotic 40-Billion Best For?

Probiotic 40-Billion is best for women over 50 seeking effective relief fordigestive complaints and bacterial vaginosis, alongside better healthoverall.

Itsfive species can relieve systemic inflammation by restoring the intestinalbarrier. Additionally, they may protect against vaginosis, which is more common inwomen after menopause.

Inflammation contributes to aging by keeping the body in an“alert” mode that weakens its ability to fight off infection.Reducing inflammation may help to calm this alert mode and prevent immunecells from burning out [6].

Who Should Avoid Probiotic 40-Billion?

Probiotic 40-Billion is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, as itsleucine content is derived from animal products.

Potential Side Effects

The high dose of probiotics and inclusion of fructo-oligosaccharides mayworsen the symptoms of SIBO, including gas and bloating.

Probiotic 40-Billion Ranking - 4.9/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

The four science-backed species of good bacteria provide diversity withoutnegatively affecting the CFU counts of each. They also have a broad range ofbenefits between them.

CFU Count - 4.9/5

With 40 billion CFUs per dose, Probiotic 40-Billion is one of thebest supplementsfor women.

Price - 4.8/5

The smallest order of one bottle costs $34.95. This is an average of $1.13per daily dose. The four-month package costs $97.44, or only 81 cents perday.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

Probiotic 40-Billion has positive reviews both on its official website andindependent sites.

Summary

Its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits for urogenital health makeProbiotic 40-Billion a helpful supplement for women over 50.

3.Elm & Rye Probiotic (20%)- Best Probiotic for Whole Body Benefits

Pros

It contains the widely-researched Lactobacillus acidophilus species

species The subscription option allows customers to save 20%

Heat stable and can survive without refrigeration

Cons

Only ships to the USA, UK, and Canada

Who is Elm & Rye Probiotic Best For?

Consider Elm & Rye if you’re looking for one of the mosteffective probiotics for overall health. A lab study found that Lactobacillus acidophiluswas the best of several species for protecting intestinal healtheven during infection [7].

As seen in studies on probiotic strains for digestive and immune health,including conditions such as eczema, these abilities are behindprobiotics’ benefits for general health.

Who Should Avoid Elm & Rye Probiotic?

Like other probiotic supplements, avoid Elm & Rye if you are severelyimmunocompromised, as you are at a higher risk of complications frombacterial overgrowth.

Potential Side Effects

Probiotics may worsen the symptoms of SIBO, including gas and indigestion,if left untreated.

Elm & Rye Probiotic Ranking - 4.8/5

Number of Strains - 4.7/5

Lactobacillus acidophilus has numerous studies to back it up. However, Elm& Rye does not include other species to support its benefits or adiverse gut microbiome.

CFU Count - 4.8/5

Elm & Rye Probiotic contains only two billion CFUs in each dose. This ismuch lower than other formulated probiotics, but may be better for womenwith a history of SIBO.

Price - 4.8/5

The one-time purchase option costs $44.95, or $1.50 per daily dose, whilethe monthly subscription costs $1.20 for each dose.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

Elm & Rye Probiotic is highly rated, with the option to write your ownreview easily accessible.

Summary

By focusing on Lactobacillus acidophilus, Elm & Rye may deliver powerfulbenefits.

4.Best Factor Corp- Best Probiotic for Immune Support

Pros

High potency 100 billion CFU formula

Five Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species

and species Added anti-inflammatory benefits of ingredients including turmeric

Cons

The official site requires an account to access

No ingredients are included to protect against stomach acid.

Who is Best Factor Corp Best For?

Consider Best Factor Corp’s probiotic supplement if you’relooking for digestive and immune health support

Not only do itsfive probiotic strains support immune function themselves, butother ingredients contribute too. Zinc is vital for every type ofimmune cell in the body and may reduce your risk of infection. Additionally,turmeric extract can calm inflammation, balancing the immune system as aresult [8] [9].

Who Should Avoid Best Factor Corp?

Avoid Best Factor Corp if you are severely immunocompromised.

Potential Side Effects

Symptoms of untreated SIBO such as gas and bloating may worsen with potentprobiotic supplementation.

Best Factor Corp Ranking - 4.8/5

Number of Strains - 4.9/5

Best Factor Corp contains five probiotic strains:Lactobacillus acidophilus, L. plantarum,Bifidobacterium bifidum, B. lactis, andB. longum.

CFU Count - 4.9/5

Best Factor Corp’s probiotic supplement contains a staggering 100billion CFUs.

Price - 4.7/5

Walmart prices Best Factor Corp’s probiotic at $39.71 for a one-monthsupply. The official site’s pricing requires an account to view.

Customer Ratings - 4.7/5

Best Factor Corp has received positive reviews on external sites. In somecases, customers notice benefits within days.

Summary

Best Factor Corp packs in several immune-supporting ingredients alongsideanti-inflammatory probiotic strains. This makes it an excellent option forbalancing your immune system.

5.Just Thrive Probiotic- Best Probiotic for Women Weight Loss

Pros

Includes the hardy Bacillus coagulans

May reduce triglycerides

Any-time money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not include more “popular” probiotic strains such asL. acidophilus

Who is Just Thrive Probiotic Best For?

Consider Just Thrive Probiotic if you’re looking for weight losssupport and cardiovascular protection.

Lab studies show thatBacillus probiotics may suppress body fat accumulation and protectinsulin sensitivity, partly by reducing inflammation. This could also include liver fat, anessential benefit as fatty liver disease is a common obesity-related illness[10].

A clinical trial demonstrated that a formula includingBacillus coagulans and Bacillus indicus, two species in JustThrive Probiotic, can significantly lower triglycerides within three months[11].

Who Should Avoid Just Thrive Probiotic?

If you are immunocompromised, avoid Just Thrive Probiotic or consult yourdoctor first.

Potential Side Effects

Probiotics may worsen the symptoms of untreated SIBO, but more clinicalevidence is needed.

Just Thrive Probiotic Ranking - 4.7/5

Number of Strains - 4.7/5

Just Thrive contains four Bacillus strains with anti-inflammatory andmetabolic benefits.

CFU Count - 4.7/5

Just Thrive is at the lower end of probiotic supplement potency at threebillion colony-forming units.

Price - 4.7/5

At $44.99 per bottle in the monthly subscription, Just Thrive Probioticcosts $1.50 each day.

Customer Ratings - 4.7/5

Most reviews of Just Thrive Probiotic are positive, reporting benefitsincluding a healthy digestive system.

Summary

Just Thrive Probiotic may support not only a healthy gut biome, but alsoweight loss and metabolism.

6.Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women- Best Probiotics for Women’s Vaginal Health

Pros

Potent probiotic supplement featuring Lactobacillus rhamnosus

May support both digestive and vaginal health

Safe for pregnant women

Cons

For oral use only

Who is Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women BestFor?

Culturelle is best for women concerned about both vaginal and guthealth. It containsfive Lactobacillus species, including two strains of Lactobacillusrhamnosus.

Under healthy circumstances, a vaginal microbiome mostly made ofLactobacillus species crowds out disease-causing bacteria. These produceacids, antibacterial substances, and anti-adhesives to prevent problemspecies from taking hold [3].

Who Should Avoid Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic forWomen?

Use caution or avoid this product if you are immunocompromised.

Potential Side Effects

It is common to experience mild gas or bloating when you start takingCulturelle.

Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balance Probiotic for Women Ranking -4.6/5

Number of Strains - 4.7/5

Culturelle’s probiotic contains five strains, including two belongingto L. rhamnosus.

CFU Count - 4.7/5

Culturelle provides a potent dose of probiotics at 15 billion CFUs.

Price - 4.5/5

The average cost of Culturelle probiotics per day is less than a dollar, butthere are no bulk discounts.

Customer Ratings - 4.6/5

Customer reviews of Culturelle are overall positive, describing improvedgastrointestinal health.

Summary

If you’re looking for the right probiotic to support a healthy gutmicrobiome and prevent vaginosis, Culturelle Women’s Healthy Balancemay be best for you.

7.Align Probiotic- Best Gluten-Free Probiotic for Women

Pros

Several gluten-free options are available

Some include both a prebiotic and probiotic

Natural fruit flavors in gummies

Cons

Products often contain more additives than other brands reviewedhere.

Who is Align Probiotic Best For?

If you require a gluten-free diet, consider Align Probiotic’s range ofoptions. Theirchewable tablets, gummies, and capsules contain different probioticstrainsand additional ingredients.

For example, Gut Health and Immunity Support features theanti-inflammatory Bifidobacterium animalis. Align DualBioticPrebiotic + Probiotic Gummies includes Bacillus coagulans, which maybenefit cardiometabolic health, and prebiotic fiber for healthy gutflora.

Who Should Avoid Align Probiotic?

Some Align Probiotic products contain additives such as titanium dioxide. Ifyou prefer to avoid these, consider another brand such asYourbiology Probiotics.

Potential Side Effects

As with other probiotics, you may experience a worsening of your symptoms ifyou have untreated SIBO.

Align Probiotic Ranking - 4.6/5

Number of Strains - 4.6/5

Although you have several options, many products only include one specieseach.

CFU Count - 4.5/5

CFU counts generally range from one to five billion, lower than othersreviewed here.

Price - 4.5/5

Although they are affordable, pricing options vary as you are directed tosellers including Amazon and Walmart.

Customer Ratings - 4.6/5

Most reviews for Align Probiotics are positive, describing convenience andconfirming their ability to support digestive health.

Summary

Align Probiotic provides several options for women with dietaryrestrictions, particularly a gluten-free diet that excludes many commonthickeners used in gummies.

>>Check the best price for Align Probiotic

8.Renew Life Women’s Probiotics- Best Probiotic for Women With IBS

Pros

It contains several Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species

and species Delayed-release capsule allows them to survive stomach acid

Less than 50 cents per daily dose

Cons

No prebiotic fiber blend to support the probiotic species

Who is Renew Life Women’s Probiotics Best For?

Choose Renew Life Women’s Probiotics if your primary concern isirritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Clinical studies involving several species included in Renew Life Probioticshave found significant improvements in IBS symptoms. In one trialusing L. acidophilus, L. rhamnosus, and L. casei strains, women and peoplewith diarrhea-predominant IBS benefitted the most [12].

Who Should Avoid Renew Life Women’s Probiotics?

Avoid Renew Life Women’s Probiotics if you are severelyimmunocompromised.

Potential Side Effects

You may experience gas and bloating when beginning to take Renew LifeWomen’s Probiotics. This can be persistent if you have untreatedSIBO.

Renew Life Women’s Probiotics Ranking - 4.6/5

Number of Strains - 4.5/5

With 12 strains, Renew Life aims to cover as many beneficial species aspossible, but it risks spreading itself too thin.

CFU Count - 4.4/5

There are 500 million CFUs for each probiotic strain on average, which isquite low.

Price - 4.9/5

Renew Life offers the most affordable probiotic we’ve reviewed here,at just under 50 cents per daily dose when you choose the monthlysubscription.

Customer Ratings - 4.4/5

The average customer rating for Renew Life Probiotics is 4.4/5. Somedescribe improved digestive and urinary health with greater efficacy thanOB/GYN prescribed alternatives.

Summary

Renew Life Women’s Probiotics contains the best species for relievingirritable bowel syndrome. It is also the cheapest probiotic reviewedhere.

>>Check the best price for Renew Life Women’sProbiotics

9.Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic- Best Prebiotic and Probiotic for Women

Pros

Includes a bacteriophage prebiotic to remove unfriendly bacteria

Features several evidence-based probiotics

Contains digestive enzymes

Cons

Only full-price products are included in their money-back guarantee.

Who is Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic Best For?

Choose Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic if you want the best forwomen’s health.

Its two strains that prevent bacterial vaginosis, L. acidophilus LA-14 and L. rhamnosusHN001,can significantly colonize the vagina within two weeks. Theirpopulations maintain themselves for at least one week after stopping theprobiotic, so their benefits are persistent [13].

Other studies on bacteriophages, which “eat” unwanted species,show they can remove bacteria such as E. coli. This is a commonvaginal and urinary tract infection, so reducing its population in theintestines may protect your urogenital health [14].

Who Should Avoid Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic?

If you are severely immunocompromised, avoid Happy V and other probiotics,or consult your doctor first.

Potential Side Effects

Probiotics can cause digestive discomfort when you start taking them. Thisis often due to the die-off of unwanted species, which may be morenoticeable thanks to Happy V’s phage prebiotic.

Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic Ranking - 4.6/5

Number of Strains - 4.5/5

Happy V includes seven evidence-based strains in their probiotic, but thereis less clarity on how they are protected against digestive enzymes.

CFU Count - 4.5/5

The listed CFUs are backed up by research, but protection against stomachacid and enzymes is less well-explained.

Price - 4.7/5

While a one-time purchase costs $34.99 for each bottle, this drops to $29.74if you choose the quarterly subscription. However, discounted productsaren’t included in their money-back guarantee.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

With over 1,100 reviews, Happy V boasts an average rating of 4.9/5.

Summary

Happy V Prebiotic and Probiotic covers all your bases for digestive andvaginal health. It includes the exact strains of friendly bacteria at theright doses and a bacteriophage formula to clear out unwanted species.

>>Check the best price for Happy V Prebiotic andProbiotic

10.Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s VaginalProbiotic 50 (CJ)- Best Daily Probiotic for Women

Pros

High potency formula of 50 billion CFUs

Wide range of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species

and species Non-GMO Project Verified

Cons

Provides less customer information than many other brands promotingspecific benefits.

Who is Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50(CJ) Best For?

Choose Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic if youwant an effective all-rounder supplement at a great price.

It contains 50 billion CFUs of 12 evidence-based strains, includingtwo belonging to Lactobacillus rhamnosus and the widely appreciatedL. acidophilus. When taken orally, these effectively colonize thevagina, protecting you against urogenital issues. Even better,the Non-GMO Project Verified formula contains no genetically-modifiedorganisms.

Who Should Avoid Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s VaginalProbiotic 50 (CJ)?

Use caution or avoid high-potency probiotics if you areimmunocompromised.

Potential Side Effects

You may experience issues such as gas and cramping when starting probiotics,but they can persist if you have untreated SIBO.

Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ)Ranking - 4.4/5

Number of Strains - 4.4/5

Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic packs in 12strains. However, it does not provide the same level of evidence as otherwomen’s health probiotics reviewed here.

CFU Count - 4.5/5

There is an average of eight billion CFUs of eachBifidobacterium species and 2.5 billion for eachLactobacillus strain.

Price - 4.9/5

Each daily dose only costs 93 cents, making this an affordable option.

Customer Ratings - 4/5

On average, Ultimate Flora Women’s Vaginal Probiotic enjoys a ratingof 4.6/5 stars, but there are only nine reviews.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe Ultimate Flora packs an effective combination of probioticspecies into an affordable women’s health supplement.

>>Check the best price for Vitamin ShoppeUltimate FloraWomen’s Vaginal Probiotic 50 (CJ)

How Do Probiotics for Women Work?

Probiotic species work by creating an inhospitable environment todisease-causing speciesby producing acidic and antimicrobial substances. They also producesubstances that positively influence your immune system, intestinal tract,and metabolism.

What Is a Probiotic?

Probiotics are defined aslive bacterial supplements that provide health benefitswhen we consume them in high enough doses. Some of the most common probioticstrains belong to the Lactobacillus andBifidobacterium genuses.

How Long Does It Take for Probiotics To Work?

Clinical studies show thatprobiotics can bring you significant results in as little as fourweeks.Some trials, however, must last for three months to measure someeffects.

How Long Should You Take Probiotics For?

Probiotics can begin to significantly colonize areas such as the intestinesor vagina within a week. However, it’s best to take them a littlelonger to reinforce and optimize your results.

Women: When to Consider Probiotics

If you have taken antibiotics for a digestive tract or vaginal infection,it’s important to replenish your healthy microbiome. Digestivesymptoms indicating that you may need a probiotic include diarrhea, gas andbloating, while urinary tract or vaginal infections may continuouslyreappear.

Benefits of Probiotics for Women

Probiotics have a number of benefits for women’s health, includingboth the digestive tract and systemic effects.

Digestive Health

Taking probiotics can improve digestive health. Research demonstrates thatfunctional digestive symptoms such as bloating can significantly improvewithin a month, or may resolve faster than without probiotics [1]. Learnmore about improving your digestive health and developing healthy eatinghabits in thisNoomreview.

Weight Management

Some species, particularly the Bacillus strains, can inhibit weightgain and suppress fat accumulation in the liver. You can combine thisprobiotic with regular exercise, ametabolism booster, and one of thebest pre workoutsupplements for quick results.

Although some people prefer medications likephentermine weight loss pillsfor weight management, probiotics act asappetite suppressantsand can reduce food cravings to enhance weight loss. Plus, you can take themwithnatural appetite suppressantsto feel full for longer. Read thisPhenQ revieworLeanbeanreviewto learn more about these supplements.

Immune System

Bifidobacterium lactis, among other species, can strengthen and“seal” the intestinal tract. This prevents systemic inflammationfrom undigested food and microbes’ migration into the blood, and mayeven keep inflammatory bowel issues in remission [2].

Skin Health

Skin inflammation, which may result in conditions such as eczema, oftenoriginates from the digestive system. Studies on patients with eczema showthat restoring the intestinal lining’s integrity can calm the immunesystem, improving symptom severity [4].

Vaginal Flora

Inside the vagina, Lactobacillus species protect against infectionssuch as candida and E. coli. Both vaginal and oral probiotics can restore ahealthy microbiome [3].

Urinary Health

E. coli, Candida albicans, and other harmful species can migrate fromthe vaginal microbiome into your urethra. As a result, keeping their colonycounts down with probiotics may reduce your risk of urinary tractinfections.

Nutrient Absorption

When your intestinal lining is protected, it is better able to function andabsorb nutrients. Learn more about healthy diet plans in this Nutrisystemreview.

Sleep and Mood

Many people who take probiotics report improved mood and sleep quality.Relief of digestive and urogenital issues can prevent interrupted sleep,while some probiotics may benefit production of mood-lifting, calmingneurotransmitters. You can get one of the best fitness trackers to monitoryour sleep and daytime activity.

Who Should Avoid Probiotics?

Research shows thatprobiotics are safe for the vast majority of people.

However,immunocompromised patients, people with short bowel syndrome, and elderlypeople should use caution. Consult a healthcare professional before starting to take probiotics ifany of these describe you [14].

Are Probiotics Safe for Pregnancy?

It is safe to take a probiotic supplement during pregnancy. Althoughpregnancy does cause some suppression of the immune system, it is not severeenough to make probiotics dangerous.

How We Chose the Best Probiotics for Women

The types of probiotic strains, their effectiveness, and dose were among thekey factors we used when choosing the best probiotics for women.

Levels of Live Probiotics

The numbers of live probiotics, measured as colony-forming units, can makeor break how well a probiotic will work. Our top-rated pick,Yourbiology Probiotics, contains a staggering 40 billion CFUs, for example.

Type of Probiotic

Each species has different health effects. For example,Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species produce acidicchemicals that prevent infection and calm inflammation. Many Bacillusspecies have metabolic benefits.

Strain of Bacteria

Different species of beneficial bacteria, and strains within their species,have varying effects on your health. We ensured that each product reviewedhere had strains with relevant benefits to women’s health.

Effectiveness

Every supplemental ingredient must be evidence-based, with clinicallymeaningful effects. We preferred human clinical trials, as they provide morerelevant evidence.

Dosage

While low doses of probiotics have weaker effects and are less likely tocolonize your gut, high doses may cause bacterial overgrowth in somepeople.

Intended Use

A healthy digestive tract, vaginal health, and more are among the reasonswhy women try probiotics. This review includes a range of intended uses, tobetter reflect the population of women seeking the supplements.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing minimizes the risk of bias when reporting the truecounts of colony-forming units and number of different probiotic strains.For this reason, we only reviewed supplements that underwent third-partytesting.

Price

While price alone shouldn't decide which probiotic you choose, you willlikely be taking probiotics for at least several months. This is why wechose products that were the best value for money.

What Foods Have Probiotics?

Many fermented foods contain live probiotics. They include yogurt, kimchi,sauerkraut, and some formulations of kombucha. Some products will includetheir bacterial species on the label, and how many CFUs you can expect perserving.

Common FAQs

What are the best probiotics for women, and how often should they betaken?

What Is the Number One Women's Probiotic?

Yourbiology Probioticsis the number one women’s probiotic. Its four strains and their highpotency can provide considerable benefits to gut health and overallhealth.

What Is the Best Probiotic for Gut and Vaginal Health?

Culturelleis the best probiotic to promote vaginal health and digestion. Choosedietary supplements focused on Lactobacillus strains if vaginosis oratrophy are concerns.

Should a Woman Take Probiotics Daily?

If you are prone to stomach problems, vaginosis, eczema, or a number ofother issues, a daily probiotic can effectively improve digestivehealth.

Ranking Methodology Explained

When choosing the best probiotics, we prioritized products based on theircounts and types of bacteria, as well as their affordability and real-worldresults.

Number of Strains

A quality probiotic blend contains several bacterial strains, to balancespecies diversity with the right number of colony forming units.

CFU Count

In order to improve digestive health and significantly counteract harmfulbacteria, the CFU count must be high enough to enable colonization. Notevery colony will become established, so a large CFU count isessential.

Price

The best probiotic brands won't benefit you if you can't afford them. Withseveral months of supplementation typically necessary to see meaningfulresults, price matters as you are unlikely to only make one purchase.

Customer Ratings

Customer reviews reflect real-world results better than any clinical trialcan. Reviews show how well the entire formula works with real-world diet andlifestyle conditions, and a range of health problems.

Probiotics for Women: Final Words

Overall, the best probiotic supplement for women’s health isYourbiology Probiotics, withProbiotic40-Billiona close runner-up. These, among all of our top picks, contain safe,evidence-based bacterial species in clinically effective doses. They alsooften feature additional ingredients with supporting benefits, such asbacteriophages, anti-inflammatory nutrients, and prebiotics.

