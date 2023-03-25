Best Pet Insurance Plans for Cats 2023: What the Top 10 Companies Have to Offer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

It is estimated that 45.3% of American homes have cats. Since 1998, the number of households with pets has climbed by 25 percent, and the number of households seeking protection for their pets via health insurance has increased by 23.4 percent annually.

The appropriate pet insurance for cats may save you thousands of dollars and provide you peace of mind when caring for your cat. Yet, buying improper coverage might create stress and drain your resources. Pets Best is our top choice regarding the best pet insurance for cats.

How, then, can you choose which policy is right for you? The best pet insurance providers are discussed further below.

Best Cat Insurance Companies

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats Overall

ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Cats’ Health

Lemonade - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Cat Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Pet Insurance for Unlimited Coverage Options

Pumpkin - Best Pet Insurance for Cats and Kittens

Healthy Paws - Best Pet Insurance for Cats To Cover Alternative Therapies

Nationwide - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Bigger Cats

Best Insurance for Cats: Quick Verdict

It's crucial to consider your financial constraints and your cat's specific requirements before settling on the finest cat insurance policy. If your cat ever develops an unexpected health problem, having insurance will provide you peace of mind and financial protection.

Cat owners looking for affordable, all-inclusive coverage may investigate Pets Best. Help to find a plan that covers your cat's medical expenses while staying within your budget is what Pets Best is all about.

1. Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats Overall

Pets Best Cat Insurance Pros:

Cats may be eligible for coverage at seven weeks of age.

There is no specified minimum or maximum age.

Potential coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.

Pets Best Cat Insurance Cons:

Most health insurance plans do not cover the cost of treating parasitic infections.

Pets Best is ideal for cats of any age, thanks to its flexible coverage options and low deductibles. There is also a possibility of equipment and device cost coverage, such as prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs.

One drawback we noticed with Pets Best insurance is that it has dual exclusions, meaning that if hip dysplasia spreads from one side of the body to the other, the policy won't pay for it.

Pets Best Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.9/5

The cost of Pets Best is comparable to that of competing providers.

Pets Best Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.9/5

Military members, certain animals, and yearly payments are all eligible for price reductions. Maximum combined savings of 12% is allowed if you combine several offers. Unfortunately, these rebates aren't available in every US state.

Pets Best Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.9/5

Pets Best is an excellent choice for cat insurance since the company has liberal age restrictions; kittens as young as seven weeks old are eligible for coverage.

Other than being one of the few insurers that would pay for medical devices like wheelchairs and prosthetics, there is no maximum age for insured cats.

Pets Best Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.9/5

Several different insurance options are available from Pets Best. However, customer plan changes are not possible until the renewal date.

Pets Best Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.9/5

You may have to wait up to 45 days for a claim to be paid, which is more than the average time frame offered by other cat insurance providers.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

2. ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Hereditary Conditions

ASPCA Cat Insurance Pros:

They include stem cell treatment and the implantation of microchips.

There is no upper age limit.

Excellent cat health insurance for pre-existing conditions and hereditary diseases.

ASPCA Cat Insurance Cons:

Claims processing times may exceed one month.

The website is not always easy to navigate.

Cost-effective and adaptable cat health insurance is available from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

You may choose from various plans, such as those that pay for just accidents, those that pay for accidents and illnesses, and those that pay for preventative treatment.

Kittens and older cats may get cat health insurance for congenital and inherited diseases. If your cat hasn't shown any symptoms in 6 months, regardless of whether they're related to a pre-existing ailment or its treatment, you won't be responsible for paying for issues after this period.

It might take some time, however, for reimbursements to be processed.

ASPCA Cat Health Insurance Cost: 4.8/5

The ASPCA offers flexible, inexpensive insurance plans with various coverage options and prices to suit any budget. Monthly premium payments, instead of yearly payments, incur a transaction charge.

ASPCA Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.8/5

When you cover more than one cat with this pet insurance for cats, the company will knock 10% off your annual rates.

ASPCA Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.8/5

The ASPCA will still pay for your cat's medical care, whether it was born with or acquired a condition. This includes treatments for pre-existing illnesses that can be cured, such as stem cell therapies.

ASPCA Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.8/5

Cat insurance policies from the American Society for Preventing Cruelty to Animals include microchipping.

ASPCA Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.8/5

It may take up to a month for a claim to be processed, which is a significant amount of time when trying to be reimbursed for a sizable expenditure.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

>>Check the best price for ASPCA

3. Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Cats’ Health

Figo Cat Insurance Pros:

Option of 100% reimbursement.

Policies that minimize out-of-pocket costs.

There is no established upper age restriction.

Figo Cat Insurance Cons:

Once a cat becomes two years old, there is no longer any coverage for hereditary illnesses.

Preventative medicine is not covered.

While Figo does not have maximum yearly limits, it does have maximum lifetime limits. All of the costs associated with their plans are fully reimbursable. However, these policies are often more costly.

As a cat owner, you may be dissatisfied with the limited preventative care choices and the restrictions on hereditary diseases.

Figo Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.7/5

Figo has higher-than-average premiums but no payment caps, low out-of-pocket costs, and no deductibles. An increased premium is preferable for cats needing ongoing medical attention since it lessens the burden on pet owners' pockets.

Figo Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.7/5

If you want to find out whether you are eligible for any premium discounts, you should contact customer service.

Figo Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.8/5

Figo's benefits go above and beyond what other plans provide, and there are no annual limits to benefits. Unfortunately, hereditary conditions are not covered by these plans. In addition, Figo does not offer any kind of wellness initiative.

Figo Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

While there are a few payment alternatives, no rider additions are available for any of Figo's three insurance policies.

Figo Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.6/5

If you file a claim with your cat's insurance company, you may expect to wait about one month for a response.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

>>Check the best price for Figo

4. Lemonade - Best Pet Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Lemonade Cat Insurance Pros:

When you make a purchase, a donation is made to a cat-focused charity.

Several different possibilities for price cuts.

Handle cat insurance plans claims in a timely manner.

Lemonade Cat Insurance Cons:

Your credit score influences the interest rate.

Just 36 states are eligible to benefit from the offer.

Extra cat insurance plans for preventative care, including vaccines and wellness exams, are available as an add-on to Lemonade's comprehensive insurance plan. It's a plus that claims are processed quickly when they're filed. Also, a charitable contribution is made from your proceeds.

Lemonade Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.7/5

The cost of cat insurance plans offered by Lemonade for cats usually is much cheaper than the standard rate paid in the industry.

Lemonade Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.7/5

You may get a discount from Lemonade when you acquire additional cat insurance plans.

Lemonade Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

The insurance is far less expensive than alternatives for cats since certain cat breeds are eligible for cat insurance plans until they are seven.

Lemonade Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.7/5

Depending on your needs, you may customize your Lemonade insurance policy by adding optional riders. Lemonade plans are unfortunately not available in all states.

Lemonade Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

Quickly and simply file a claim and be paid using the Lemonade smartphone app.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

>>Check the best price for Lemonade

5. Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Older Cats

Embrace Cat Insurance Pros:

High reimbursements.

Certain pre-existing conditions are covered.

The age range covered is quite generous.

The deductible can be lowered.

Embrace Cat Insurance Cons:

Insurance only for cats and dogs.

The health care benefits are marginal at best.

Coverage is not available in Canada.

All cats under the age of 15 are eligible for Embrace's accident and illness insurance plan. Regrettably, only accidental coverage is offered for senior animals.

If you're looking for a top-tier cat insurance policy, go beyond Embrace with their yearly Wellness Rewards contribution plan. Additionally, the deductible for these plans decreases over the course of several years without payment, and the trial period is 30 days.

Embrace Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.4/5

A healthy cat may help you save on premiums and the deductible with Embrace's cat health insurance. As a perk included with this health insurance policy, your deductible will decrease by $50 every year you do not file a reimbursement claim.

If you choose a higher reimbursement level, your rates may increase.

Embrace Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.9/5

Dealing with Embrace allows you to get all the rebates to which you are entitled. Discounts for workers and military members are also available, as is a reduction of 10% on premiums for those who insure numerous cats.

Embrace Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

Despite your pet's elderly age, it is still crucial to offer the required care. The health and safety of your cat will decline as it ages. Thankfully, Embrace has various plans that cover cats up to the age of 15. An accident-only policy may be the best choice if your cat is older.

Embrace Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.6/5

Embrace's Healthy Rewards program is a cash alternative to traditional health insurance. Dogs and cats are the only ones that may use this insurance policy.

Embrace Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

Insurance claims for feline family members often take 30 days to process.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

>>Check the best price for Embrace

6. Fetch - Best Cat Insurance for High Reimbursements

Fetch Pet Insurance Pros:

If a pet receives a veterinary examination within the first month of coverage, the waiting period for knee injuries may be waived according to the policy.

Available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Hospital charges are covered.

Dental procedures are covered by this protection.

Fetch Pet Insurance Cons:

No coverage for pets younger than six weeks.

It is impossible to obtain health or accident insurance independently, as both are necessary.

Previously known as Petplan, Fetch pet insurance now operates under the brand names Fetch and Dodo.

This cat health insurance covers various services such as vet visits, behavioral counseling, tooth problems, cancer treatment, and diagnostic imaging like MRI.

With Fetch pet insurance, pet owners can be assured that their pets' boarding costs, up to $1,000, will be covered if they need to be boarded for medical treatment.

The organization offers comprehensive information regarding their coverage, including a substantial Frequently Asked Questions section, as well as a mobile application that enables customers to handle their accounts, file claims, and upload medical documents.

Fetch Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.6/5

The cost of pet insurance plans offered by Fetch can vary significantly due to various factors such as the kind of pet, age, breed, gender, and location of the policyholder.

However, their prices are comparable to other similar companies. However, it has been observed that the prices for senior dogs can be much higher compared to their competitors.

Fetch Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4.6/5

If you adhere to these instructions, you will receive a reduction in the cost of pet insurance from Fetch:

Individuals who are part of the American Association of Retired Persons.

Not having filed a claim for a certain period of time.

Veterans or those currently serving in the military are eligible for certain benefits.

Those performing tasks at veterinary hospitals.

Fetch Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

Fetch's pet insurance policy is comprehensive and encompasses not only unexpected injuries but also chronic ailments and genetic disorders.

The policy covers expenses for screening, emergency dental care due to sickness or injury, prescription drugs, specialized care, and alternative medicine up to the maximum annual limit of the plan.

Fetch Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4.6/5

If you buy Fetch's yearly accident and illness policy online, you have two options to choose from: $10,000 or $15,000.

However, if you purchase over the phone, there is no limit to the annual benefit. Every year, you can determine your own deductible ranging from $250 to $1,000 with $50 increments. Moreover, the expenses covered can range from 70% to 90%.

Fetch Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.6/5

In all cases of ailments, there is a mandatory waiting time of 15 days. Accidents also require a 15-day waiting period. For cats who suffer from patellar tendinitis, hip dysplasia, or torn anterior cruciate ligaments, there is a six-month waiting period.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

>>Check the best price for Fetch

7. Spot - Best Pet Insurance for Unlimited Coverage Options

Spot Cat Insurance Pros:

Options for unlimited coverage.

Hydrotherapy, acupuncture, and other alternative and complementary treatments are all on the table.

Discounted rates start at $100 when the deductible is met.

There is no maximum pet age.

Spot Cat Insurance Cons:

Kittens often have higher premiums than adult cats.

Customer care department is closed over weekends.

Partial protection for the knee and its ligaments.

Spot pet insurance is a good choice if you seek premium cat insurance with limitless coverage. Low out-of-pocket costs and no-cost office visits are also available. It's important to remember that lowering your deductible or copay may result in a higher premium.

Spot Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

Spot's insurance policies do not discriminate based on age, so even though older cats will pay higher rates, your senior pet may still be covered. When one has insurance that covers everything, they don't have to worry about paying anything out of pocket.

One might choose a deductible of $100 to lessen monthly premium payments.

Spot Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.5/5

There is a more favorable deal than usual for individuals with policies for multiple cats, as they may get a 10% discount.

Spot Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

Spot is unique among insurance companies because it offers extensive protection for feline companions. This provider distinguishes itself by providing comprehensive protection for all of its clients.

Spot Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

As noted in our Spot pet insurance review, you may choose between health plans focusing on wellness maintenance, accidents, and illnesses or only accidents. To top it all off, you must decide how much security you need.

Spot Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

Newly adopted cats are eligible for insurance after two weeks. The time it takes to process a claim is often rather short.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check the best price for Spot pet insurance

8. Pumpkin - Best Pet Insurance for Cats and Kittens

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Pros:

There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied.

There is a waiting period of two weeks.

Food for cats that a veterinarian has prescribed is covered.

Anybody may join at any time.

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Cons:

Insurance coverage has annual limits.

Few deductions can be made.

The compensation amount is fixed and cannot be adjusted.

Pumpkin is an excellent preventative measure in your pet’s healthcare strategy. Immunization and healthcare costs might range widely. Also, parasite testing is a standard of insurance in certain areas.

Pumpkin Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.4/5

Pumpkin's cat insurance has higher rates than some other companies, but the policies are still reasonably priced and provide coverage for preventive treatment. They will pay for some of your wellness service costs as an added bonus.

Pumpkin Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.5/5

The company provides a hefty 10% off your policy if you cover more than one cat.

Pumpkin Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.4/5

Owners of older animals will love Pumpkin's health and wellness add-ons. Several therapeutic options are covered when prescribed and administered by a veterinarian. Chronic pain and arthritis therapies are two such examples.

Also, our Pumpkin pet insurance review notes that cats with special nutritional needs may get prescription food costs covered with Pumpkin.

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.4/5

While Pumpkin's 90% return may not work for everyone's budget, it allows you to expand your coverage to include wellness and preventative care.

Pumpkin Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.4/5

Pumpkin has a two-week waiting period, less than that of many leading cat insurance policies. In the event that your cat suddenly needs medical attention, this might be helpful. The average period for a claim to be processed is one month.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

>>Check the best price for Pumpkin pet

9. Healthy Paws - Best Pet Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Pros:

Insurance coverage for complementary and alternative medicine.

Requests for payments are processed quickly.

Direct payments may be a possibility in certain situations.

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Cons:

Limits coverage to only one category.

Older cats may not be eligible for insurance.

Regular doctor's appointments are not covered by insurance.

Enrolling your cat in Healthy Paws lets you choose your deductible and has no limits on benefits. Use their smartphone app to speed up the claims procedure.

In addition, direct payment may be arranged if you cannot pay the veterinarian after a service has been rendered. Enrolling your cat as soon as possible will provide you with the greatest cat health insurance and compensation.

Healthy Paws Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.1/5

Healthy Paws coverage is more expensive than other companies because of the absence of reimbursement limits and the extra $25 signup charge.

Healthy Paws Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.1/5

There are no discounts available for Healthy Paws Plans.

Healthy Paws Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

Healthy Paws is unique among pet healthcare providers since it covers alternative therapies, including acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, and hydrotherapy. Sadly, hip dysplasia is not widely covered.

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.3/5

There is just one kind of accident and sickness insurance that offers substantial coverage.

Healthy Paws Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

If you have pet insurance via Healthy Paws, you can expect a much more streamlined and expedited claims procedure than you would get from the average insurance provider.

Overall Score: 4.3/5

>>Check the best price for Healthy Paws

10. Nationwide - Best Pet Insurance for Bigger Cats

Nationwide Cat Insurance Pros:

You may reach the support team anytime.

Insurance plans for all cat breeds as well as birds and other animals.

Essentially, you can visit any veterinarian anywhere in the world.

Nationwide Cat Insurance Cons:

Limits to coverage based on age.

High deductible of $250.

If you own a more exotic cat, you should look into Cat Insurance from Nationwide. Before purchasing cat insurance plans, it is a good idea to check the coverage list to see whether your pet is included.

Dog and cat insurance plans may be applied online, but if you own an exotic cat, you'll need to call an agent at 844-244-3691 to go through pricing and buy a policy.

Nationwide Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.2/5

Cat insurance plans for your feline friend will probably cost you the same no matter where you live. The most cost-effective policy might provide a reimbursement rate of 50%. But, if you don't have to file any claims for your cat's medical treatment, the higher premiums may really be worth it.

Nationwide Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.4/5

Nationwide cat insurance offers a multi-cat discount of 5% if you insure four or more cats with us. In addition, you may be eligible for a further discount if your employer has a connection with a cat insurance plans provider or if you have several policies with Nationwide.

Nationwide Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4/5

Cat insurance plans do not normally cover other types of animals, but Nationwide has a policy that protects a diverse range of animals, including birds, reptiles, and other such critters.

Nationwide Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.4/5

Four distinct policies are available from Nationwide Insurance. Coverage options for exotic cats may vary from comprehensive to catastrophic. With a $250 deductible, you have one and only one choice.

Nationwide Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

The normal claim processing time for cat insurance is 30 days.

Overall Score: 4.2/5

>>Check the best price for Nationwide

What Is Cat Insurance?

Like the best life insurance for people, if your cat is hurt or sick, you may protect yourself financially by purchasing cat insurance plans. When a cat's owner purchases this insurance coverage, they will be compensated for any medical expenses incurred by their feline buddy.

Possessing the greatest cat insurance coverage may provide owners confidence that they can give their pets the best care possible, regardless of their financial situation.

How Does Pet Insurance for Cats Work?

Cat health care is far more affordable with pet insurance. In most cases, insurance firms need to see your cat checked out before covering it.

When your cat insurance plans are activated, you must wait a certain amount before you may begin getting benefits. Your pet insurance premium is usually paid monthly.

The cat insurance plan's cost is determined by many variables, including the coverage you get, your cat's breed and age, and your geographic location. In most cases, pet insurance operates like a reimbursement program.

Before submitting a claim electronically, through a mobile app, by email, fax, or regular mail, you must pay the whole veterinarian charge in full. If your insurance claim is valid, you will receive payment for covered treatments after deducting any applicable deductibles.

There is often a waiting period, deductible, yearly or per-incident maximum, and reimbursement percentage or cost with pet insurance, just as there is with auto insurance. Depending on the policy, you may be entitled to a refund of 60% and 100% of your eligible vet costs.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

What Is and Isn’t Covered by Cat Insurance?

You may need to do some digging to discover your feline friend's finest cat insurance plans. This is because there is a wide variety in the types of coverage available for cats across pet insurance companies. Examples of such issues that may be covered include:

Diseases inherited or congenitally present.

Prostheses and ambulatory aids.

New and unexpected illnesses and injuries.

Surgeries.

Prescribed medicines during hospital stays.

Supplements for animals' diets.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment methods.

What Is Not Covered by Pet Insurance for Cats?

Cat insurance plans may vary from company to business, so it's important to do comparison shopping while looking at different pet insurance carriers. Doing so will help you stay ahead of any potential problems.

Some insurers may allow coverage for treatable pre-existing diseases, although this is rare in the pet insurance industry. The most typical coverage gaps in cat-only pet insurance policies are detailed below.

Experimenting techniques.

Cosmetic methods.

Existing medical conditions.

Pregnancy, breeding, or birth.

Pet insurance companies often offer wellness and preventive care plans as add-ons to coverage packages; however, they are often not included in standard injury and sickness policies.

What Does Cat Insurance Cost?

Is pet insurance worth it for your cats? The cost of your cat's pet health insurance depends on several different variables. The breed, sex, age, and location of your cat are all relevant factors.

The deductible and the rate you are reimbursed are other factors that vary from insurance to policy. To tailor the cat insurance plans to your cat's specific demands and financial constraints, you may modify several aspects.

Pet insurance policies often fall into one of three categories:

Accident & Illness (A&I) Coverage : Regarding accidents and diseases like cancer, infections, and digestive issues, A&I; plans provide greater protection. This means that the cost of these policies is often higher than that of other types of protection.

: Regarding accidents and diseases like cancer, infections, and digestive issues, A&I; plans provide greater protection. This means that the cost of these policies is often higher than that of other types of protection. Accident-Only (AO) Coverage : Automobile accidents, ingestion of foreign objects, cuts, poisoning, and ligament tears are all covered by AO policies.

: Automobile accidents, ingestion of foreign objects, cuts, poisoning, and ligament tears are all covered by AO policies. Wellness Coverage: Other provisions for routine and preventive care, such as yearly physicals, immunizations, and dental hygiene cleanings, are often included in A&I plans.

This is a breakdown of how much insurance usually costs:



Accident and Illness Average Premiums

365 days = $342.84

Once a month = $28.57

365 days = $342.84 Once a month = $28.57 Accident-Only Average Premiums

365 days = $130.24

Once a month = $10.85

Complete plans may include wellness coverage, which may cost between $20 to $25 monthly. Although the insurance price is comparable to what you'd spend out of cash, purchasing a solo wellness plan for your pet cat may not be cost-efficient.

The average monthly premium in California is $31.97, with the lowest in Wyoming at $19.35. Certain cat breeds, like Siamese, have a higher price tag than others because they are more susceptible to certain diseases.

Several insurance companies specialize in pet insurance for cats, and they provide a variety of policies with flexible premiums and deductibles. If you raise your deductible, your pet insurance premiums will go down.

Multi-pet and military discounts are a possibility.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

Pet Insurance for Cats vs. Kittens

Your cat's age will determine how much you pay for pet insurance for cats. There is a possibility that younger cats will cost less to insure due to the reduced likelihood of their being involved in accidents or contracting serious illnesses.

Premiums for senior cats are greater since they need more expensive veterinarian care. Insurability increases with your cat's age, reflected in the premiums.

$23.68 is the typical pet insurance for cats for an 18-month-old cat.

$27.98 is the typical pet insurance for cats for a 5.5-year-old cat.

For a 6-month-old kitten, the average pet insurance for cats is $23.69

The normal premium for a 5.5-year-old cat in Wyoming is roughly $21.60, while the price rises to around $35.80 in California.

No matter how old or healthy your cat is, one of our list's best cat insurance companies could provide the perfect coverage for your requirements.

How To Choose the Right Cat Insurance Company for You

With so much information regarding cat insurance plans, what exactly should you consider when looking for cat health insurance? We’ll provide you with a few tips that will help point you in the right direction when choosing coverage for your pet.

Choose a Plan That Provides Quality Coverage at a Price You Can Afford

Premiums, deductibles, and reimbursement rates may all be modified by various pet insurance companies for cats to match your needs. It is crucial that you investigate your cat's age and health and that you get a plan that fits within your financial constraints.

If the premiums increase with age, you may alter your deductible and reimbursement rate as you see fit.

Even so, you should always check with your service provider before making any changes to your plan. That's because if you've already submitted a claim under your old plan, it could not be covered by the new one if you switch policies.

Certain pet insurance companies for cats may not cover pets above a certain age because of the higher risk of medical issues, so it's vital to read the FAQs or get in touch with customer service to make sure your pet's age won't affect your premium.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Good Customer Service

It's distressing when your cat becomes ill, but pet insurance for cat providers is there to help.

It's better to research your choices for contacting your insurer's customer support than to resort to document destruction or cursing at the incessant wait music. Contact customer care through phone, online chat, or email if you need assistance.

You may learn a lot about a company's treatment of policyholders by reading evaluations written by those policyholders.

Many complaints about poor customer service, muddled policy details, inconsistent reimbursement, and high premiums are warning signs that the company potentially providing insurance isn’t worth investing in.

Choose a Provider That Offers Extensive Coverage

Unfortunately, there is presently no pet insurance for cats that will cover pre-existing illnesses. One disadvantage of pet insurance is that the definition of pre-existing conditions is not always clearly stated and might vary across companies.

It's possible that some pet insurance for cats providers won't cover or will only partially cover pre-existing diseases like those caused by genetics or birth defects. Pet insurance for cats with chronic conditions may be limited under certain circumstances.

Spaying and neutering, along with yearly checkups and vaccinations, are examples of preventive care that may not be included in cat pet insurance but are sometimes available for an additional cost.

Examining the web pages of the various providers is the greatest way to learn what kinds of medical issues are covered by the various plans.

Choose a Policy With a Reimbursement Maximum That Works For You

Certain best pet insurance for cats policies may provide limitless coverage. However, the vast majority of policies have annual or lifetime maximums.

Selecting the best pet insurance for cats' limit may be much simpler if you know the money you're willing to pay and your pet's requirements.

It's a good idea to experiment with different values for your maximum payout to see how the changes in the value affect your best pet insurance for cats payments.

Higher limits usually mean better pet insurance for cats. However, the difference may not be as large as first thought.

Remember that smaller annual maximums might result in higher out-of-pocket spending in an emergency, so it's essential to search around and pick a plan that meets your needs now and in the future.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance for Cats

We evaluated and rated the best cheap pet insurance providers according to the following criteria:

Special waiting period : Several best cat insurance providers set aside extra time before covering injuries like cruciate ligament tears or hip dysplasia. Plans that did not need a waiting period, had a short waiting period (less than six months), or allowed the waiting period to be waived were ranked higher.

: Several best cat insurance providers set aside extra time before covering injuries like cruciate ligament tears or hip dysplasia. Plans that did not need a waiting period, had a short waiting period (less than six months), or allowed the waiting period to be waived were ranked higher. Direct payment to the vet : The best pet insurance for cats companies pay veterinarians directly, and these companies were rewarded with bonus points.

: The best pet insurance for cats companies pay veterinarians directly, and these companies were rewarded with bonus points. Cheap cat insurance rates : We calculated the rates for the best pet insurance for cats that either contained unlimited coverage, a $500 deductible, a 90% reimbursement level, or the next best alternative to find the average cost of the best cheap pet insurance for cats.

: We calculated the rates for the best pet insurance for cats that either contained unlimited coverage, a $500 deductible, a 90% reimbursement level, or the next best alternative to find the average cost of the best cheap pet insurance for cats. Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses : The best pet insurance for cats that cover last expenses, including those for euthanasia, cremation, or burial, earned bonus points.

: The best pet insurance for cats that cover last expenses, including those for euthanasia, cremation, or burial, earned bonus points. 24/7 vet health line : The best pet insurance for cats that cover last expenses, including those for euthanasia, cremation, or burial, earned bonus points in this section.

: The best pet insurance for cats that cover last expenses, including those for euthanasia, cremation, or burial, earned bonus points in this section. Routine wellness plans : Insurers with wellness programs as an extra cost option scored bonus points.

: Insurers with wellness programs as an extra cost option scored bonus points. Pays veterinary exam fees : Not all health best pet insurance for cats will cover the cost of a checkup, even if it is directly related to an accident or disease treatment. A good score was given to those plans that included funding for annual pet checkups.

: Not all health best pet insurance for cats will cover the cost of a checkup, even if it is directly related to an accident or disease treatment. A good score was given to those plans that included funding for annual pet checkups. Multipet discount: Several of the best pet insurance companies provide discounts if you insure many pets with them. Insurers who provide a discount for having many pets were rewarded with points.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

Pet Insurance for Cats FAQs

If you’re as confused about pet insurance as we were when we first began our research into the best pet insurance for cats, then you may have a lot of questions. We compiled the most frequently asked questions by customers searching for cat insurance and provided the answers for you.

Is Pet Insurance For Cats Worth It?

Pet insurance is worthwhile if your pet is prone to chronic conditions. A single emergency visit to the veterinarian may easily exceed the annual coverage cost of $360 for cats, and overnight stays can cost as much as $1,500.

In the long run, pet insurance for cats may help you save a lot of money on yearly expenses like emergency treatment and medicines.

What’s the Best Pet Insurance for Cats?

In our opinion, Pets Best is the best option for pet insurance for cats. Not everyone will benefit from using this product, though. Knowing the ins and outs of the pet insurance market and considering your specific requirements can help you choose the finest policy for your feline buddy.

Some of the most reputable names in pet insurance for cats are listed below.

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats Overall

ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Cats’ Health

Lemonade - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Cat Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Pet Insurance for Unlimited Coverage Options

Pumpkin - Best Pet Insurance for Cats and Kittens

Healthy Paws - Best Pet Insurance for Cats To Cover Alternative Therapies

Nationwide - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Bigger Cats

How Much Is Cat Insurance Per Month?

The monthly premium for pet insurance for cats varies significantly from one coverage to the next and from one cat to the next. Your pet's breed, gender, age, location, chosen insurance plan, amount of coverage, deductible, and reimbursement may all play a role.

Is It Cheaper To Insure a Kitten?

Pet insurance for cats rates for kittens and young cats are often cheaper than those for older cats.

Insurance for senior cats is more costly since they are more likely to suffer injuries or diseases.

What Is Not Covered by Pet Insurance?

Most pet insurance policies will not cover your cat for any pre-existing conditions for which it has previously shown symptoms, been diagnosed, or received treatment.

In addition, this pet insurance for cats often does not cover the price of routine veterinarian appointments or other preventative medical treatments.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Routine Visits?

Unfortunately, regular wellness care is not often covered by pet insurance. Nevertheless, supplemental pet insurance for cats may cover preventative care and alternative therapies like chiropractic and acupuncture.

>>Check the best price for Pets Best

The Best Pet Insurance for Cats: The Verdict

As pet insurance depends on reimbursement, you will still be responsible for the upfront expenses of veterinarian treatment whether you have insurance or not.

If you insure your cat with one of the best cat insurance providers like Pets Best, you'll not only recoup part of your costs but rest easy knowing your pet will never be without access to necessary medical care.

This is a quick list of the most reasonable pet insurance companies to save you time and effort in your search.

Best Pet Insurance Companies for Cats:

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats Overall

ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Cats’ Health

Lemonade - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Cat Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Pet Insurance for Unlimited Coverage Options

Pumpkin - Best Pet Insurance for Cats and Kittens

Healthy Paws - Best Pet Insurance for Cats To Cover Alternative Therapies

Nationwide - Best Pet Insurance for Cats for Bigger Cats

Related Articles: