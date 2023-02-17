Best X1 in 2023: 9 Online Loans for Bad Credit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Whether planned or unplanned, everyone needs a few extra bucks at some point in life. Finding a source for that money can be challenging if you’re dealing with bad credit.

Traditional financial institutions have several requirements and lots of red tape that can make the application process all but impossible. With speedy service and minimal requirements, the best personal loans for bad credit online have all the answers.

Among the best online loans for bad credit lenders, MoneyMutual takes the cake for its quick application process and massive lending marketplace.

Best Personal Loans

MoneyMutual : Best marketplace for personal loans

: Best marketplace for personal loans PersonalLoans : Best options for personal loans for bad credit

: Best options for personal loans for bad credit CashUSA : Best personal loans for bad credit with education tools

Best personal loans for bad credit with education tools BadCreditLoans : Best for low APR

: Best for low APR Funds Joy : Best easy to apply for loans

: Best easy to apply for loans 247CreditNow : Best for speedy response

: Best for speedy response 24/7 DollarLoan : Best short-term bad credit personal loans

: Best short-term bad credit personal loans Upgrade Personal Loans : Best personal loans for home improvement loans

Best personal loans for home improvement loans 247FastFunds: Best personal loans for easy repayments

1. MoneyMutual – Best Marketplace for Personal Loans

Pros:

Huge lender marketplace

Can get funded in 24 hours

Quick application process

Has served over 2 million customers

Cons:

Must make at least $800 per month

Unavailable in certain states

Comparing online lenders is not intuitive

With a huge lending marketplace and an easy application process, MoneyMutual offers the best odds at getting a personal loan for bad credit that will work for you.

Fees: 4.8/5

MoneyMutual has a massive lender network to work with, giving you the best chance at finding the ideal loan. The company doesn’t charge you any fees for this service, rather passing costs along to the lenders who want to work with you.

There are interest rates to contend with when dealing with lenders, but lenders may compete with themselves to get your business, driving those costs down. Whatever loan you end up with, make sure you can keep up with payments, so you don’t suffer penalties.

Requirements: 4/5

The lending marketplace is for U.S. residents 18 years or older. Most lenders want to see you’re employed, but you at least need a steady income of at least $800 per month. You’ll need an active checking account with direct deposit for monthly income and to receive funds from a lender. Lenders may have additional requirements you’ll want to watch for.

Borrowing Range: 4.5/5

It’s possible to take out personal loans for bad credit for as little as $100 all the way up to $5000 at a time. Most lenders won’t exceed this amount, but you can always request a new loan once you’ve paid your current one off.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4.5/5

Filling out the application for your loan is a straightforward process and shouldn’t take more than ten minutes to complete. Once you get bites from lenders, you’ll want to read through each contract to find the one best suiting your needs. After final approval, it’s possible to see money in your account within 24 hours, barring holidays or weekends.

Security: 4.8/5

MoneyMutual uses TrustedSite to protect its site and your information from cyber attacks. The software continually combs the internet for risks and prevents them before they happen. When sending your data back and forth between lenders, MoneyMutual encrypts everything using the highest quality AES256 bit software available.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

2. PersonalLoans - Best Options for Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Loans reach up to $35,000

Competitive interest rates

Up to six-year repayment terms

Access to loans beyond Personal Loans’ network

Cons:

Potential hard credit check

Shares info with non-loan partners

High minimum loan amount

It’s no surprise that a company called PersonalLoans provides such a wide range of personal loans for bad credit options to lendees.

Fees: 4.9/5

There’s no risk of accidental costs with PersonalLoans, as the platform doesn’t charge for any of its services. Lenders pay the site to review your application, then send you contracts for your review. Those with lower credit may pay higher interest rates than normal.

Requirements: 4/5

Lenders with PersonalLoans are heavy on requirements for online loans for bad credit. You’ll need to have proof of full-time employment, be self-employed, or receive benefits from a government entity. As a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, you must show your Social Security number as well.

Borrowing Range: 5/5

Whether you’re looking at a mortgage payment or a home renovation, chances are PersonalLoans has you covered. It’s possible to request amounts anywhere from $1,000 to $35,000 at a time.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4.9/5

After providing all the information PersonalLoans’ lenders are looking for, you’ll hopefully start seeing personal loans for bad credit options come through in a matter of hours. From there, it’s up to you to pick the loan that works best with your current financial situation. Upon your stamp of approval, the lender typically transfers funds within 24 hours.

Security: 4.9/5

PersonalLoans may share your personal information with non-loan affiliates, as this is the site’s primary means of income. It claims all transfers are encrypted, preventing the wrong people from accessing your data.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

3. CashUSA - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit With Education Tools

Pros:

Education center with info on credit and financing

Offers debt relief and credit monitoring

Loans of up to $10,000

Available in every U.S. state

Cons:

Passes your info to marketing partners

Need at least $1,000 per month after taxes

Lenders charge high APR rates

CashUSA helps float you some cash while offering educational tools to help get your personal finances in order.

Fees: 5/5

In addition to not charging for its services as a lending marketplace, CashUSA also has several free tools for understanding finances and credit. While personal loans for bad credit may still be in order, you’ll learn tips and tricks to maximize the potential of the income you do have.

Lenders and affiliate sites pay CashUSA, so you don’t have to. This does mean that CashUSA distributes your personal information to more than just lending companies.

Requirements: 4/5

If you want to apply for personal loans for bad credit through CashUSA, you’ll need a checking account with at least $1,000 coming in on a regular basis. The site also requests contact information for your employer to ensure you have a source of income.

Anyone outside of the United States isn’t able to apply for online loans for bad credit with CashUSA. You’ll need proof of citizenship or permanent residency when filling out an application.

Borrowing Range: 4.8/5

It’s possible to go as low as $500 or as high as $10,000 when putting in your request for a bad credit personal loan. Lenders will review your information and give you a counteroffer with repayment terms and interest rates.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4.8/5

Your loan application will reach online lenders shortly after you click the submit button. You may start receiving offers within a few hours, where you’ll need to check the terms and conditions. Once satisfied with a loan, it typically only takes a business day to receive funds in your checking account.

Security: 4/5

CashUSA makes money by sharing your application with lenders and marketing partners, possibly exposing your data more often than you’d like. Chances are you’ll start receiving messages from companies specializing in credit and debt reduction as well.

Although CashUSA mentions having security measures in place, the site doesn’t list what those measures are. It’s unclear if CashUSA encrypts data or protects weak points against potential hackers.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

4. BadCreditLoans - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit With Low APR

Pros:

APR as low as 5.99% with choice lenders

Extended lender network

Loans up to $10,000

72-month maximum repayment term

Cons:

May share your information with marketing partners

Longer application process when compared to others

Certain conditions can elevate APR

BadCreditLoans works with its lenders to help you obtain the lowest APR rates for personal loans for bad credit.

Fees: 5/5

BadCreditLoans really delivers here, bringing into its marketplace lenders offering lower-than-average interest rates. Certain conditions can cause APR to spike, so be wary of repayment terms when signing a contract.

The personal loans for bad credit marketplace doesn’t charge users for filling out or submitting applications. It then sends your information on to lenders, who pay BadCreditLoans to do business with you.

Requirements: 4.5/5

Be sure to set aside more than a few minutes to fill out BadCreditLoans’ application form. Although the process is long, you only need to show you’re a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, and have regular income coming into your checking account.

Borrowing Range: 4.5/5

You can request up to $10,000 from BadCreditLoans for significant expenses or as little as $500 for smaller needs. Depending on the loan amount and how quickly you can repay, it’s possible to reduce interest rates significantly.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4/5

A longer application process may lead to longer wait times before offers start appearing in your inbox. Although BadCreditLoans has a crew available at all hours, there’s no guarantee the process will move quickly.

Security: 4/5

There’s no clear indication on BadCreditLoans’ site mentioning the protections it uses to keep your data safe from outside sources. The site does encrypt transmissions, and the team is on hand 24/7 should you need help along the way.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

5. Funds Joy - Best Easy To Apply For Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Fast application process

Easy to use website

Over 60 lenders on file

Cons:

Need a stable source of income

No phone support

Some lenders perform hard credit checks

Funds Joy makes the approval process for personal loans for bad credit delightful with a speedy application and easy-to-navigate website.

Fees: 4.5/5

More than 60 lenders will contend for your business after you complete the simple application process. Interested lenders pay Funds Joy to establish a connection with you, so you don’t have to pay anything from your own pocket.

Fees appear in the form of interest rates after you’ve signed a contract with a lender. It’s worth reading all the fine print before signing off on a personal loan for bad credit, so you know what you’re walking into.

Requirements: 4.5/5

Part of the reason Funds Joy’s process is so easy is the lack of requirements to request personal loans for bad credit. You do need to live in the United States, be at least 18 years old, and have a regular monthly income.

Borrowing Range: 4/5

When you request a personal loan, it’s possible to choose funds between $200 and $5,000. Lenders may decide to counteroffer with something a little different but will rarely go any higher.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4/5

Funds Joy promises you’ll receive your money in “no time at all”. Unfortunately, there’s no clearer picture of when funds will arrive in your bank account.

Security: 4/5

The online lending marketplace strives to keep a good reputation and works hard to protect your personal information. There’s no mention of what these safety protocols are, however. Your data may end up in the hands of Funds Joy’s affiliates, who can offer additional financial advice.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

6. 247CreditNow - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit With Speedy Response

Pros:

Personal loans up to $35,000

Lender response within 90 seconds

Fast application process

Cons:

Minimum income of $800 per month

Only uses 128-bit encryption

No information on rates or fees

For those in need of personal loans for bad credit without delay, 247CreditNow can get you in touch with a lender in less than two minutes.

Fees: 4.5/5

247CreditNow’s ability to connect you with a lender in mere minutes comes at no cost to you. The lenders pay a fee to offer you a contract so you can focus on the loan itself. There’s no need to select the first online loans for bad credit coming your way either, unless you really like the deal.

Requirements: 4/5

Anyone applying for a loan with 247CreditNow needs at least $800 of stable income entering a checking account each month. In addition, only U.S. citizens or permanent residents over the age of 18 can submit an application. The lending marketplace does mention it could change these policies at any time.

Borrowing Range: 4.5/5

There’s a good chance you’ll be able to request a loan amount you’re looking for, as 247CreditNow’s borrowing range is from $100 up to $35,000. The more you’d like to obtain, the stricter lenders will be with payback requirements.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4.5/5

You may receive loan requests within 90 seconds of submitting your application. Still, the site allows you to take the time you need to review each contract and plan accordingly. After giving your final approval, you’ll likely see funds in your account within a business day.

Security: 4.5/5

247CreditNow uses 128-bit SSL encryption to protect your information as it passes through cyberspace. While 128-bit SSL is a standard encryption speed, there are higher-level security protocols the site does not employ.

Overall Score: 4.55

7. 24/7 Dollar Loan - Best Short-Term Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Ideal for short-term loans

Application process takes two to three minutes

Loan decision comes within minutes of form submittal

Cons:

Only 128-bit SSL encryption

Very high APR rates

Personal loans top out at $1,000

With a quick application process and even faster approval times, 24/7 Dollar Loan speaks to those looking for short-term personal loans for bad credit.

Fees: 4/5

Anyone approaching 24/7 Dollar Loan will submit information to an extensive lender database. From there, lenders will pay 24/7 Dollar Loan to offer you a contract with repayment terms. With no cost to request funds, the marketplace really speaks to short-term borrowers.

Interest rates can be high, so those applying for online loans for bad credit should proceed cautiously any time a contract pops up. Be sure you can meet the repayment terms before taking the process any further.

Requirements: 4/5

Before applying for a personal loan, be prepared to show U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, you’re 18 or older, and that you’re earning $800 per month consistently. 24/7 Dollar Loan also requires an active checking account it can deposit your money into.

Borrowing Range: 4/5

A maximum bad credit loan of $1,000 can still be a game-changer for those dealing with a surprise expense or smaller project. Unfortunately, there’s no way to ask for any more money at one time.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4/5

After clearing your lender’s hurdles, you should see funds in your account within one business day. At times, companies may request additional information that can prolong the process.

Security: 4/5

24/7 Dollar Loan encrypts all data zipping around its site and out to lenders with 128-bit SSL protection. While not top of the line defense against cyber threats, it certainly meets internet standards.

Overall Score: 4/5

8. Upgrade Personal Loans - Best Personal Loans for Home Improvements

Pros:

No prepayment penalty.

Review options and choose the best loan for you.

Personal loans for debt consolidation, home improvement, and more.

Apply in minutes, get your money in a day.

Cons:

Pay origination fee of 1.85% to 8.99% out of the loan amount.

Upgrade offers personal loans for many reasons, like debt consolidation, big purchases, and even growing your business. Rather than following the standard bad credit lender script, Upgrade is closer to a genuine bank. They offer checking and savings accounts in addition to loans, which may be convenient when it comes time to pay.

With Upgrade, you’ll be offered several options for your loan. However, it’s up to you which option you choose, so you can select the best option for your budget.

Fees: 4/5

Upgrade personal loans come with origination fees between 2.9% and 8%, which is subtracted from the loan, and APRs between 7.96% to 35.97%. While there are late fees and transfer fees, Upgrade does not charge prepayment penalties.

Requirements: 4/5

Upgrade requires a minimum credit score of 560, making it a good option for those with fair or poor credit who need a small loan.

Borrowing Range: 4/5

It’s possible to request between $1,000 and $50,000 when seeking personal loans for bad credit through Upgrade.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4/5

Upgrade provides loan repayment terms between two and seven years.

Security: 4/5

To protect your data from unauthorized access and use, Upgrade maintains security measures to comply with federal law.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check the best deals with Upgrade Personal Loans

9. 247FastFunds – Best Personal Loans for Easy Repayment

Pros:

Simple application process.

Receive funds the next business day.

Loan is deposited directly to your checking account.

Payments withdrawn automatically.

Cons:

Not a direct lender.

Like a couple of other entries on our list, 247FastFunds isn’t a lender. Instead, they connect you with one of a network of lenders they work with. The matching process happens behind the scenes, so that your application process can be completed in just a few minutes. Once you’ve got your money, payments are automatically withdrawn from your checking account.

Fees: 4.5/5

The 247FastFunds service is free. Based on the data you submit, 247FastFunds.com searches its network of lenders to connect you with a partner that may offer you a loan.

Requirements: 4.5/5

While the terms of the loan can vary depending on the lender, the basic requirements are pretty easy to meet. You’ll have to show you’re employed, have a minimum income of $1,000, and have a checking account, among other things.

Borrowing Range: 4/5

Higher approval rates typically mean lower bad credit loan amounts, and 247FastFunds is no exception. You can take out as little as $500, but the upper limit is only $5,000. These smaller amounts usually mean shorter repayment times.

Speed of Loan Deposit: 4.5/5

The application process can be completed in just a few minutes, but you’ll have to wait for the final word from your lender. With all signatures in place, you may have to wait 24 to 48 hours for your funds to arrive.

Security: 3.5/5

While the site does keep your information secure, they do share some personal information to third parties for business or commercial purposes in some circumstances.

Overall Score: 4.2/5

Our Methodology for Selecting the Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

We carefully considered several features when choosing the best online personal loans for bad credit. The factors below proved to be the most important when considering personal loans for bad credit over easy payday loans.

Fees

If you’re taking out personal loans for bad credit, the last thing you want to have to do is take out another loan to pay for the first one. Fees aren’t always transparent when borrowing money, and it’s essential not to bite off more than you can chew. The best personal loans for bad credit force lenders to pay all their costs, so you don’t have to. You’ll just need to do a little math when looking at interest rates to ensure it’s something you can afford to pay back.

Requirements

Personal loans for bad credit need to be accessible, and no one likes jumping through more hoops than they have to. Most online lenders ask for proof of wages, but the best sites keep monthly income requirements to a minimum. There’s no way to avoid providing personal records, but many sites keep this information to a minimum.

Borrowing Range

Online lending marketplaces can provide a range of loan amounts to accommodate whatever needs you have. Choosing a company with a large scope allows you to use them time and again for funds both large and small. It’s worth noting that many of the best personal loans for bad credit offering only small amounts tend to see more approvals and faster turnarounds.

Speed of Loan Deposit

Depending on your personal loan, you may need some extra money quickly for an expense or to hit an ideal timeframe in your life. The best online sites abstain from lengthy application processes, and you may see several contract offers before you know it. Once you receive final approval, it’s possible to see funds within 24 hours from the best quick payday loans.

Security

To request personal loans for bad credit, you need to provide personal information to a relatively unknown entity. With so many dangers lurking on the web, be sure the company you’re working with encrypts your data and has protections against cyber attacks. The best online personal loans for bad credit will have you covered.

>>Check the best deals with MoneyMutual

How To Obtain a Personal Loan for Bad Credit

Obtaining a loan for bad credit can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be with payday loans no credit check. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about online loans for bad credit.

Where Can I Borrow Money ASAP?

The best place to go to borrow money quickly is the internet. The best online personal loan marketplaces can approve you for a loan in minutes and have funds in your account within a business day. Most financial institutions can take days or weeks to achieve the same goal.

Online payday loans no credit check or $50 loan instant apps are other options for fast cash loans.

Can I Get a Personal Loan for Bad Credit?

It’s very possible to get an instant loan online, even with bad credit. Many online lenders are willing to work out terms that will ultimately benefit both parties. Keep in mind lenders like to mitigate risk and may ask for high-interest rates or frequent repayments to recoup their money quickly.

How Can I Get a 5000 Dollar Loan for Bad Credit?

Many payday loan online lending marketplaces can handle the needs of a lendee with lousy credit. They often require proof of employment and enough personal information to place a level of trust in your ability to repay the loan. It’s also possible to consider applying for online loans for bad credit with a cosigner and keep rates in check.

Can I Get a Loan Without a Job?

Some of the best online personal loans for bad credit do require proof of employment, and will call your business to verify. Although many others want to see a source of income, this money can come from Social Security or a disability instead.

What Is a 570 Credit Score Considered?

A credit score ranging from 300 to 579 falls into the “Poor” range. Lenders using credit score as a means for approval don’t like seeing anything below the 600 mark. If your credit score is not in an ideal range, developing healthy habits can bring the score to a better place over time. Saving and investing in the long term is a good idea, and you can look into the pros and cons of cryptocurrency.

Do All Personal Loans Require Proof of Income?

A few online loans for bad credit companies out there do not require proof of income, but these aren’t always the most reputable to work with. Most lenders for the best personal loans for bad credit and payday loans do require a stable income as part of the application process, including $100 loan instant apps. While this income protects the lender, it also helps ensure you have the funds to safely repay your loan.

The Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit – Final Thoughts

You can use personal loans for a number of things from large expenses to home remodeling or simply to help ends meet. Those of us with bad credit can sometimes feel stuck in a rut when trying to apply for a loan. The best no credit check loans guaranteed approval help remove that concern and get you the funds you need in record time. Any of the sites on this list can get you there, including MoneyMutual as our top pick, and there’s not even a fee to apply.

>>Check the best deals for personal loans for bad credit

Related Articles: